No. 13 Georgia runs all over South Carolina in 45-16 victory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) James Cook ran for 104 yards on just six carries and three other Georgia backs had at least 77 yards to help the No. 13 Bulldogs overpower depleted South Carolina 45-16 on Saturday night.
After throwing for 401 yards in his first start last week, Southern California transfer JT Daniels was 10 for 16 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Daniels overthrew a few open receivers and took two sacks. But Georgia (6-2) barley needed Daniels to pass at all. The Bulldogs ran for 332 yards.
Georgia led 21-0 after its first three possessions and before South Carolina (2-7) got a first down.
Zamir White ran 13 time for 84 yards, Kenny McIntosh had 79 yards on nine carries, and Daijun Edwards ran 14 times for 77 yards. The Bulldogs didn't attempt a pass after Daniels' 31-yard touchdown strike to Arian Smith on the first play of the fourth quarter gave them a 45-10 lead.
Georgia got the ball back with 9:27 left and ran 12 straight times, taking a knee at first-and-goal at the 1 to mercifully end it. The Bulldogs averaged 8 yards a run when Daniels sacks were removed from their total.
The Gamecocks can barely field a team. Nearly 20 players couldn't play because of injuries or COVID-19 issues. Another seven players have opted out, several since the school fired coach Will Muschamp two weeks ago, including Israel Mukuamu, the defensive back whose three interceptions led South Carolina to a stunning 20-17 double overtime win over then third ranked Georgia last season.
Leading receiver Shi Smith and SEC sack leader Kingsley Enagbare were out for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina has lost five in a row, allowing at least 45 points in four of the defeats.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia: It's almost now all for bowl positioning for the Bulldogs, assuming COVID-19 allows the postseason to happen. Georgia does have a tiny chance to make the SEC title game, but No. 6 Florida has to lose its last two to LSU and Kentucky.
South Carolina: Freshman quarterback Luke Doty got his first start, throwing for 190 yards on 18-of-22 passing with an interception and a touchdown. Running back Kevin Harris continues to be a rare bright spot, churning out a tough 53 yards on 17 carries. Tight end Nick Muse caught eight passes for 131 yards.
UP NEXT
Georgia: The Bulldogs have their regular-season finale at home Saturday against Vanderbilt.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks likely end their season Saturday at Kentucky. And the search for a new coach to replace Will Muschamp goes on.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|18
|Rushing
|19
|9
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-10
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|471
|273
|Total Plays
|62
|65
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|332
|83
|Rush Attempts
|46
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|139
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|10-16
|18-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-50.0
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|95
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-55
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-40
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|139
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|332
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|471
|TOTAL YDS
|273
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|10/16
|139
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|6
|104
|2
|44
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|13
|84
|2
|22
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|9
|79
|0
|32
|
D. Edwards 33 RB
|D. Edwards
|14
|77
|0
|9
|
P. Hudson 24 DB
|P. Hudson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|2
|-18
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McKitty 87 TE
|T. McKitty
|2
|2
|46
|1
|40
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|6
|3
|33
|0
|17
|
A. Smith 11 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|1
|31
|1
|31
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|4
|3
|25
|0
|17
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Edwards 33 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 11 LB
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 36 DB
|L. Brini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|1/1
|32
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|31.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|27.5
|52
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Doty 4 QB
|L. Doty
|18/22
|190
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|17
|53
|1
|13
|
R. Amos 25 RB
|R. Amos
|6
|39
|0
|34
|
Z. White 11 RB
|Z. White
|5
|6
|0
|5
|
L. Doty 4 QB
|L. Doty
|15
|-15
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Muse 9 TE
|N. Muse
|8
|8
|131
|1
|35
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|5
|4
|30
|0
|11
|
J. Brooks 81 WR
|J. Brooks
|4
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
R. Amos 25 RB
|R. Amos
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Caldwell 89 WR
|G. Caldwell
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Foster 27 DB
|J. Foster
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kaba 32 LB
|M. Kaba
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 22 DB
|J. Dixon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fitten 16 LB
|R. Fitten
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
|A. Prentice
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 41 LB
|D. Ware
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dickerson 4 DB
|J. Dickerson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Anderson 93 DL
|J. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Farrell 31 DL
|C. Farrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Edmond 55 LB
|G. Edmond
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|1/2
|39
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|4
|46.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. White 11 RB
|Z. White
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-M.Jeter kicks 35 yards from SC 35 out of bounds at the UGA 30.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(15:00 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 39 for 4 yards (99-J.Ellis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 39(14:32 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to UGA 44 for 5 yards (27-J.Foster7-J.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 44(13:53 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 50 for 6 yards (9-C.Smith).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 50(13:25 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.McKitty. 87-T.McKitty pushed ob at SC 10 for 40 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 10(12:59 - 1st) 3-Z.White to SC 6 for 4 yards (6-Z.Pickens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SC 6(12:38 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - SC 6(12:16 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.McKitty. 87-T.McKitty to SC 1 for 5 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SC 6(12:10 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.McKitty. 87-T.McKitty runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35. 11-Z.White to SC 14 for 14 yards (36-L.Brini). Penalty on UGA 44-T.Walker Offside 5 yards enforced at UGA 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 70 yards from UGA 30 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(12:05 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 24 for -1 yard (88-J.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - UGA 24(11:43 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 28 for 4 yards (29-C.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UGA 28(11:11 - 1st) 4-L.Doty scrambles to SC 28 for no gain (88-J.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UGA 28(10:35 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 47 yards from SC 28. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 28 for 3 yards (11-Z.White). Penalty on UGA 5-M.Landers Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UGA 28.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 18(10:26 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 27 for 9 yards (53-E.Jones10-R.Fitten).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 1 - SC 27(9:50 - 1st) 4-J.Cook pushed ob at SC 29 for 44 yards (27-J.Foster).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SC 29(9:18 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels sacked at SC 35 for -6 yards (4-J.Dickerson10-R.Fitten).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 16 - SC 35(8:41 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to SC 18 for 17 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 18(8:11 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to SC 15 for 3 yards (10-R.Fitten).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 15(7:36 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to SC 9 for 6 yards (22-J.Dixon27-J.Foster).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 9(7:02 - 1st) 3-Z.White to SC 7 for 2 yards (93-J.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - SC 7(6:33 - 1st) 3-Z.White to SC 5 for 2 yards (99-J.Ellis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 5(5:58 - 1st) 4-J.Cook runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(5:52 - 1st) 4-L.Doty pushed ob at SC 26 for 1 yard (16-L.Cine).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 26(5:33 - 1st) 4-L.Doty complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to SC 33 for 7 yards (16-L.Cine).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UGA 33(4:58 - 1st) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 20-K.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UGA 33(4:53 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 45 yards from SC 33 to UGA 22 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 22(4:45 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 29 for 7 yards (30-D.Staley7-J.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SC 29(4:07 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 33 for 4 yards (10-R.Fitten).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 33(3:38 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 46 for 13 yards (32-M.Kaba27-J.Foster).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 46(3:04 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to SC 22 for 32 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 22(2:30 - 1st) 3-Z.White runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 60 yards from UGA 35 out of bounds at the SC 5.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(2:23 - 1st) 4-L.Doty complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to SC 40 for 5 yards (1-G.Pickens29-C.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 40(2:03 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 49 for 9 yards (29-C.Smith44-T.Walker).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(1:27 - 1st) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to UGA 16 for 35 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 16(1:07 - 1st) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at UGA 11 for 5 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 11(0:51 - 1st) 4-L.Doty complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to UGA 3 for 8 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - UGA 3(0:38 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to UGA 2 for 1 yard (16-L.Cine).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UGA 2(0:05 - 1st) 4-L.Doty pushed ob at UGA 1 for 1 yard (32-M.Rice).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 1(15:00 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 58 yards from SC 35 out of bounds at the UGA 7.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(14:57 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 35(14:50 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 41 for 6 yards (91-T.Hemingway).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - SC 41(14:31 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels sacked at UGA 29 for -12 yards (6-Z.Pickens).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - SC 29(13:52 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 50 yards from UGA 29 to SC 21 fair catch by 7-J.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 21(13:43 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 25 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice88-J.Carter).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UGA 25(13:15 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse. Penalty on UGA 16-L.Cine Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 25. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(13:07 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at UGA 47 for 13 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 47(12:51 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to UGA 40 for 7 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 40(12:21 - 2nd) 25-R.Amos to UGA 35 for 5 yards (16-L.Cine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(11:49 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty to UGA 35 for no gain (96-Z.Logue10-M.Herring).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UGA 35(11:06 - 2nd) Penalty on SC 5-D.Joyner False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 35. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - UGA 40(10:47 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to UGA 34 for 6 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - UGA 34(10:04 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to UGA 23 for 11 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 23(9:41 - 2nd) 25-R.Amos to UGA 20 for 3 yards (27-E.Stokes25-Q.Walker).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 20(9:07 - 2nd) 25-R.Amos to UGA 22 for -2 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UGA 22(8:33 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UGA 22(8:28 - 2nd) 43-P.White 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 2nd) 43-P.White kicks 65 yards from SC 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 35 for 35 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(8:14 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 40 for 5 yards (6-Z.Pickens).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 40(7:38 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 50 for 10 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 50(7:09 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to SC 45 for 5 yards (41-D.Ware).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SC 45(6:29 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to SC 45 for no gain (32-M.Kaba99-J.Ellis).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - SC 45(5:48 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook pushed ob at SC 31 for 14 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 31(5:15 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to SC 29 for 2 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 29(4:38 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(4:31 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 29 for 4 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 29(4:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 89-G.Caldwell. 89-G.Caldwell to SC 34 for 5 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UGA 34(3:38 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 34 for no gain (10-M.Herring).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UGA 34(2:50 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 36 for 2 yards (96-Z.Logue).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(2:29 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 38 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean10-M.Herring).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 38(1:56 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 42 for 4 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 42(1:22 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty scrambles pushed ob at SC 46 for 4 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 46(1:13 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 25-R.Amos. 25-R.Amos pushed ob at UGA 49 for 5 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 49(1:07 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse pushed ob at UGA 39 for 10 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(1:01 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse runs ob at UGA 31 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UGA 31(0:58 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty to UGA 31 for no gain (44-T.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UGA 31(0:50 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty to UGA 30 for 1 yard (4-N.Smith).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - UGA 30(0:30 - 2nd) Penalty on SC 81-J.Brooks False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 30. No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - UGA 35(0:30 - 2nd) 43-P.White 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(0:25 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to UGA 46 for 11 yards (9-C.Smith).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SC 46(0:17 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Robinson at SC 30. 7-J.Robinson runs ob at SC 30 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 24 for -1 yard (32-M.Rice).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 11 - UGA 24(14:25 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty to SC 17 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the SC 17.
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - UGA 17(13:52 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty sacked at SC 13 for -4 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - UGA 13(13:12 - 3rd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 52 yards from SC 13. 10-K.Jackson to SC 13 for 52 yards (39-K.Kroeger).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 13(12:59 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to SC 9 for 4 yards (9-C.Smith94-M.Webb).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 9(12:23 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to SC 3 for 6 yards (32-M.Kaba).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SC 3(11:48 - 3rd) 3-Z.White runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(11:38 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 25 for no gain (16-L.Cine).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 25(11:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 34 for 9 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 34(10:52 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 36 for 2 yards (29-C.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(10:27 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty to SC 40 for 4 yards (4-N.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - UGA 40(9:48 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty sacked at SC 35 for -5 yards (41-C.Tindall).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UGA 35(9:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty sacked at SC 30 for -5 yards FUMBLES (19-A.Anderson). 79-D.Wonnum to SC 24 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - UGA 24(8:42 - 3rd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 40 yards from SC 24 to UGA 36 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(8:35 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 42 for 6 yards (32-M.Kaba).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 42(8:02 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to SC 41 for 17 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 41(7:33 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to SC 35 for 6 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SC 35(6:52 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 33-D.Edwards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SC 35(6:44 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to SC 29 for 6 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 29(6:26 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to SC 25 for 4 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 25(6:02 - 3rd) 33-D.Edwards to SC 20 for 5 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 20(5:42 - 3rd) 33-D.Edwards to SC 15 for 5 yards (32-M.Kaba).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 15(5:28 - 3rd) 33-D.Edwards runs 15 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on UGA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SC 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SC 20(5:21 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SC 20(5:16 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - SC 20(5:10 - 3rd) 33-D.Edwards to SC 14 for 6 yards (27-J.Foster).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - SC 14(4:32 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(4:26 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 26 for 1 yard (96-Z.Logue).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 26(3:45 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 46 for 20 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 46(3:13 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 46(3:07 - 3rd) 11-Z.White to SC 41 for -5 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 15 - UGA 41(2:28 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to UGA 45 for 14 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - UGA 45(2:01 - 3rd) 11-Z.White to UGA 42 for 3 yards (78-N.Stackhouse).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 42(1:39 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to UGA 43 for -1 yard (3-T.Campbell).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - UGA 43(1:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Campbell at UGA 29. 3-T.Campbell to SC 31 for 40 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 31(0:57 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to SC 21 for 10 yards (41-D.Ware7-J.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 21(0:25 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to SC 8 for 13 yards (22-J.Dixon). Penalty on UGA 50-W.Ericson Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 21. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 20 - SC 31(15:00 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 11-A.Smith. 11-A.Smith runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 2(14:53 - 4th) Team penalty on UGA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SC 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda kicks 64 yards from UGA 35. 11-Z.White to SC 1 FUMBLES. 11-Z.White to SC 2 for 2 yards (8-M.Sherman).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 2(14:46 - 4th) 25-R.Amos to SC 36 for 34 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(14:15 - 4th) 25-R.Amos to SC 36 for no gain (96-Z.Logue11-J.Johnson).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 36(13:34 - 4th) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to UGA 40 for 24 yards (29-C.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(13:06 - 4th) 25-R.Amos to UGA 41 for -1 yard (96-Z.Logue).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - UGA 41(12:28 - 4th) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to UGA 28 for 13 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(12:13 - 4th) 4-L.Doty to UGA 19 for 9 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - UGA 19(11:48 - 4th) 11-Z.White to UGA 14 for 5 yards (36-L.Brini).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 14(11:22 - 4th) 11-Z.White to UGA 12 for 2 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 12(10:51 - 4th) 11-Z.White to UGA 11 for 1 yard (44-T.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 11(10:08 - 4th) 4-L.Doty to UGA 7 for 4 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 3 - UGA 7(9:34 - 4th) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(9:27 - 4th) 43-P.White extra point is no good. blocked by 88-J.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 4th) 43-P.White kicks 61 yards from SC 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 31 for 27 yards (23-J.Bell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 31(9:20 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to UGA 37 for 6 yards (7-J.Robinson94-M.Webb).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 37(8:47 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to UGA 46 for 9 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 46(8:03 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to SC 46 for 8 yards (91-T.Hemingway).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 46(7:17 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to SC 39 for 7 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 39(6:34 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to SC 34 for 5 yards (46-A.Prentice31-C.Farrell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 34(5:48 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to SC 30 for 4 yards (10-R.Fitten30-D.Staley).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 30(4:57 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to SC 24 for 6 yards (31-C.Farrell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 24(4:11 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to SC 20 for 4 yards (94-M.Webb).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 20(3:26 - 4th) 24-P.Hudson to SC 13 for 7 yards (46-A.Prentice).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 13(2:42 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to SC 10 for 3 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 10(1:55 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to SC 4 for 6 yards (7-J.Robinson27-J.Foster).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 4(1:07 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to SC 1 for 3 yards (27-J.Foster55-G.Edmond).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SC 1(0:32 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels kneels at SC 2 for -1 yard.
