No. 12 Indiana shines on defense in 27-11 win over Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Stevie Scott III ran for three touchdowns and No. 12 Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety in a 27-11 win over Maryland on Saturday.
Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for the Hoosiers (5-1), who have won four straight at home.
The safety midway through the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 9-3 lead, and Indiana extended the margin to 17-3 on the ensuring possession. Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed his first throw of the day - a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot. Tuttle also led the Hoosiers to two fourth-quarter scores after replacing injured starter Michael Penix Jr.
''It's not by chance, I can promise you that,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said, referring to the defense's big plays. ''Just watch the film.''
Maryland (2-2) moved the ball well in the first half but struggled in the red zone after a 21-day break stemming from a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the cancellation of two games. Taulia Tagovailoa missed two open receivers for potential scores in the first half and was picked off twice in the red zone. Also, Joseph Petrino missed a 29-yard field goal wide left on the first possession of the game.
Penix struggled before heading to the locker room in the third quarter after suffering what appeared to be a right leg injury while he was getting tackled. He was 6 of 19 for 84 yards. Tuttle completed all five of his passes for 31 yards.
Scott carried 24 times for 80 yards and Baldwin took advantage of his first significant action this season as Indiana rushed for a season-high 234 yards. Baldwin carried the ball 16 times after logging one carry in the Hoosiers' previous five games.
Tagovailoa was 17 of 36 with 241 yards and one touchdown in the waning minutes. Dontay Demus Jr. had six receptions for 114 yards and the score.
''When you turn it over three times and have a safety, eight penalties, we didn't give ourselves a chance,'' Maryland coach Michael Locksley said.
Indiana secured a winning record in Big Ten play for the second straight season, something that hadn't happened since 1987-88.
THE TAKEAWAY
Maryland: Clearly, the Terrapins were rusty. Perhaps that should have been expected. But the offense regressed after moving the ball well in the first half.
Indiana: Penix's injury could be a problem for Indiana, but the defense continues playing well. The Hoosiers may need it to do even more going forward, especially if No. 3 Ohio State can't fulfill the Big Ten's six-game minimum to be eligible for the conference championship game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Last week's narrow loss at No. 3 Ohio State turned many into believers, and the Hoosiers could soon return to the top 10.
UP NEXT
Maryland: At Michigan next Saturday.
Indiana: The Hoosiers will try to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten East next Saturday at No. 16 Wisconsin.
|
|
D. Demus Jr.
7 WR
114 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|
|
S. Scott III
8 RB
80 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|17
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|10
|5
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|300
|349
|Total Plays
|61
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|234
|Rush Attempts
|25
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|241
|115
|Comp. - Att.
|17-36
|11-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-55
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.3
|7-45.4
|Return Yards
|0
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-43
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|241
|PASS YDS
|115
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|234
|
|
|300
|TOTAL YDS
|349
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|17/36
|241
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Boone 13 RB
|P. Boone
|9
|35
|0
|15
|
I. Jacobs 4 RB
|I. Jacobs
|7
|32
|0
|9
|
C. Faamatau 35 RB
|C. Faamatau
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|8
|-12
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|14
|6
|114
|1
|43
|
C. Carriere 83 WR
|C. Carriere
|3
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
I. Jacobs 4 RB
|I. Jacobs
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. McDougle 2 WR
|D. McDougle
|2
|2
|21
|0
|21
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
D. Jones 21 WR
|D. Jones
|5
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
P. Boone 13 RB
|P. Boone
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Faamatau 35 RB
|C. Faamatau
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Jarrett 5 WR
|R. Jarrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mosley 18 DB
|J. Mosley
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 20 DB
|A. Richardson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hyppolite II 11 LB
|R. Hyppolite II
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 44 LB
|C. Campbell
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 34 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 55 DL
|A. Finau
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holt 39 LB
|D. Holt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 33 DB
|D. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Glasgow 77 DL
|C. Glasgow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 24 DB
|K. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker Jr. 89 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boletepeli 9 LB
|J. Boletepeli
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|1/2
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|3
|48.3
|0
|55
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|3
|46.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ellis 88 WR
|D. Ellis
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|6/19
|84
|0
|0
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|5/5
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Baldwin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Baldwin Jr.
|16
|106
|0
|26
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|24
|80
|3
|19
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|29
|0
|21
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|5
|21
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|5
|2
|39
|0
|37
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|9
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|3
|2
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Bjorson 89 TE
|M. Bjorson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|3
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|3
|2
|9
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonhomme 42 LB
|D. Bonhomme
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|3-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Johnson 22 DB
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 46 LB
|A. Casey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 98 DL
|J. Johnson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 18 DL
|J. King
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Person 55 DL
|C. Person
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reece 97 DL
|T. Reece
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/1
|33
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|7
|45.4
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 38 for 13 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(14:42 - 1st) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 43 for 5 yards (42-D.Bonhomme).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MD 43(14:12 - 1st) 4-I.Jacobs to IU 49 for 8 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 49(13:40 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to IU 38 for 11 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(13:18 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 38(13:07 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones to IU 25 for 13 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(12:43 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Jarrett.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 25(12:37 - 1st) 4-I.Jacobs to IU 16 for 9 yards (4-C.Jones98-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 16(12:00 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to IU 13 for 3 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 13(11:37 - 1st) 4-I.Jacobs to IU 12 for 1 yard (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MD 12(11:03 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MD 12(10:59 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - MD 12(10:54 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(10:50 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 18 for -2 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu55-A.Finau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IND 18(10:12 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - IND 18(10:09 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IND 18(10:04 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 44 yards from IU 18 to MAR 38 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(9:59 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MD 38(9:55 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MD 38(9:50 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs ob at IU 46 for 16 yards. Penalty on MAR 65-J.Branch Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - MD 28(9:27 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Jacobs.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MD 28(9:21 - 1st) 98-A.Pecorella punts 46 yards from MAR 28 out of bounds at the IU 26.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(9:13 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 25 for -1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IND 25(8:35 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 11 - IND 25(8:31 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to MAR 38 for 37 yards (33-D.Banks). Team penalty on MAR Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(8:02 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 38(7:58 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to MAR 29 for 9 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 29(7:14 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MAR 26 for 3 yards (44-C.Campbell97-S.Okuayinonu).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(6:35 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to MAR 19 for 7 yards (11-R.Hyppolite39-D.Holt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 19(5:51 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MAR 18 for 1 yard (18-J.Mosley39-D.Holt).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 18(5:12 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MAR 10 for 8 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 10(4:50 - 1st) Team penalty on MAR 12 players 5 yards enforced at MAR 10.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - IND 5(4:50 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MAR 3 for 2 yards (20-A.Richardson89-A.Booker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 3(4:07 - 1st) 8-S.Scott runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 1st) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(4:02 - 1st) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 26 for 1 yard (94-D.Elliott).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 26(4:02 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 32 for 6 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 3 - MD 32(3:29 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-I.Jacobs. 4-I.Jacobs to IU 46 for 22 yards (46-A.Casey).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 46(3:02 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 2-D.McDougle. 2-D.McDougle to IU 25 for 21 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(2:35 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones to IU 20 for 5 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MD 20(2:07 - 1st) Penalty on MAR 65-J.Branch False start 5 yards enforced at IU 20. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 25(1:39 - 1st) 13-P.Boone to IU 24 for 1 yard (42-D.Bonhomme4-C.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MD 24(1:21 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to IU 17 for 7 yards (3-T.Mullen). Team penalty on MAR Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at IU 24. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 14 - MD 29(0:47 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Mullen at IU 2. 3-T.Mullen to IU 2 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 2(0:28 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 5 for 3 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu30-D.Nchami).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 5(15:00 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 7 for 2 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IND 7(14:11 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IND 7(14:11 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 40 yards from IU 7 to IU 47 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 47(14:07 - 2nd) 13-P.Boone to IU 36 for 11 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(14:01 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to IU 22 for 14 yards (4-C.Jones98-J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 22(13:34 - 2nd) 13-P.Boone to IU 21 for 1 yard (4-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MD 21(13:08 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - MD 21(12:39 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Williams at IU 12. 23-J.Williams to MAR 49 FUMBLES (4-I.Jacobs). 7-D.Demus to MAR 45 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 45(12:36 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 13-P.Boone. 13-P.Boone to IU 43 for 12 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 43(11:59 - 2nd) 13-P.Boone to IU 45 for -2 yards (55-C.Person97-T.Reece).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MD 45(11:29 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MD 45(10:57 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Jacobs.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MD 45(10:54 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 43 yards from IU 45 Downed at the IU 2.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 2(10:15 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 19 for 17 yards (20-A.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(10:15 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 19(10:15 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix scrambles to IU 27 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - IND 27(10:09 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - IND 27(9:24 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 42 yards from IU 27 to MAR 31 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(8:43 - 2nd) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 39 for 8 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MD 39(8:43 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 40 for 1 yard (42-D.Bonhomme).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MD 40(8:43 - 2nd) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 40 for no gain (1-D.Matthews).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MD 40(8:19 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 46 yards from MAR 40 Downed at the IU 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(7:10 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 14 for no gain (18-J.Mosley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 14(7:10 - 2nd) 20-T.Baldwin to IU 19 for 5 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IND 19(7:10 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IND 19(6:34 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 52 yards from IU 19 Downed at the MAR 29.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 29(6:29 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to IU 36 for 35 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(6:19 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 36(5:54 - 2nd) 13-P.Boone to IU 21 for 15 yards (8-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 21(5:46 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus. Penalty on MAR 65-J.Branch Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MD 21(5:46 - 2nd) 13-P.Boone to IU 11 for 10 yards (23-J.Williams). Team penalty on MAR Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at IU 21. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - MD 26(5:15 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to IU 21 for 5 yards (23-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MD 21(4:54 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MD 21(4:11 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 64 yards from MAR 35. 2-J.Hewitt to IU 19 for 18 yards (25-B.Brade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(4:01 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 19(4:01 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 19(3:56 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 19(3:51 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 42 yards from IU 19 to MAR 39 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 39(3:46 - 2nd) 13-P.Boone to MAR 43 for 4 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 43(3:40 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 45 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MD 45(3:20 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MD 45(2:47 - 2nd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 55 yards from MAR 45 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(2:40 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 27 for 7 yards (39-D.Holt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 27(2:34 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 32 for 5 yards (11-R.Hyppolite).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(2:34 - 2nd) 20-T.Baldwin to IU 32 for no gain (44-C.Campbell).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 32(1:43 - 2nd) 20-T.Baldwin to MAR 44 for 24 yards (20-A.Richardson). Penalty on IU 3-T.Fryfogle Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 44.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(1:00 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 46(0:50 - 2nd) 10-D.Ellis to IU 47 for 1 yard (34-M.Nasili-Kite55-A.Finau).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IND 47(0:29 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - IND 47(0:29 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 53 yards from IU 47 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 40 yards from MAR 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 27 for 2 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 27(14:26 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 44 for 17 yards (2-J.Bennett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 44(13:57 - 3rd) 20-T.Baldwin to IU 50 for 6 yards (19-A.McCullouhh).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 50(13:25 - 3rd) 20-T.Baldwin to MAR 47 for 3 yards (55-A.Finau34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 47(12:47 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 28 for 19 yards (20-A.Richardson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(12:10 - 3rd) 10-D.Ellis to MAR 25 for 3 yards (33-D.Banks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 25(11:38 - 3rd) 10-D.Ellis to MAR 24 for 1 yard (20-A.Richardson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 24(10:53 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MAR 13 for 11 yards (24-K.Bennett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 13(10:21 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 12 for 1 yard (18-J.Mosley).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 12(9:48 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 13 for -1 yard (19-A.McCullouhh18-J.Mosley).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 13(9:02 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to MAR 5 for 8 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - IND 5(8:19 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 4 for 1 yard (20-A.Richardson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 3rd) 98-A.Pecorella kicks 54 yards from MAR 20. 2-R.Taylor to IU 47 for 21 yards (35-K.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(8:05 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 46 for 7 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - IND 46(7:29 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 46 for no gain (11-R.Hyppolite).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - IND 46(6:54 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall. Penalty on MAR 9-J.Boletepeli Offside 5 yards enforced at MAR 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(6:49 - 3rd) 20-T.Baldwin to MAR 41 for no gain (18-J.Mosley34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 41(6:09 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 89-M.Bjorson. 89-M.Bjorson to MAR 30 for 11 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(5:40 - 3rd) 20-T.Baldwin to MAR 29 for 1 yard (11-R.Hyppolite44-C.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - IND 29(5:03 - 3rd) Penalty on MAR 30-D.Nchami Offside 5 yards enforced at MAR 29. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 24(4:43 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix scrambles pushed ob at MAR 3 for 21 yards (11-R.Hyppolite).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - IND 3(4:36 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 1 for 2 yards (18-J.Mosley34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 1(3:47 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:47 - 3rd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to MAR End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 60 yards from IU 35. 10-D.Ellis to MAR 30 for 25 yards (8-J.Miller).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MD 30(3:37 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 21 for -9 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - MD 21(3:07 - 3rd) 13-P.Boone to MAR 29 for 8 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - MD 29(2:40 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere. Team penalty on IU 12 players 5 yards enforced at MAR 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MD 34(2:32 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MD 34(2:28 - 3rd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 44 yards from MAR 34. 2-R.Taylor to IU 24 for 2 yards (14-I.Hazel).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(2:19 - 3rd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 46 for 22 yards (20-A.Richardson).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(1:50 - 3rd) 20-T.Baldwin to MAR 31 for 23 yards (20-A.Richardson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(1:12 - 3rd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to MAR 29 for 2 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - IND 29(0:19 - 3rd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall. Penalty on MAR 33-D.Banks Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MAR 29. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(0:13 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 17 for -3 yards (19-A.McCullouhh).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - IND 17(15:00 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to MAR 17 for no gain (11-R.Hyppolite).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - IND 17(14:15 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MAR 15 for 2 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - IND 15(13:32 - 4th) 93-C.Campbell 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 4th) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(13:27 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 17 for -8 yards (18-J.King).
|Int
|
2 & 18 - MD 17(12:56 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs INTERCEPTED by 47-M.McFadden at MAR 39. 47-M.McFadden to MAR 39 for no gain (15-B.Cobbs).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(12:50 - 4th) 20-T.Baldwin to MAR 35 for 4 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 35(12:19 - 4th) 20-T.Baldwin to MAR 32 for 3 yards (55-A.Finau9-J.Boletepeli).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 32(11:35 - 4th) 20-T.Baldwin to MAR 6 for 26 yards (20-A.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - IND 6(11:01 - 4th) 20-T.Baldwin to MAR 6 for no gain (44-C.Campbell). Team penalty on IU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MAR 6. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 11 - IND 11(10:33 - 4th) 20-T.Baldwin to MAR 8 for 3 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 8(9:55 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MAR 9 for -1 yard (2-J.Bennett).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - IND 9(9:10 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to MAR 2 for 7 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - IND 2(8:27 - 4th) 8-S.Scott runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 4th) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 4th) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(8:22 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 34 for 9 yards (1-D.Matthews18-J.King).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - MD 34(8:10 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 28 for -6 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MD 28(7:43 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MD 28(7:38 - 4th) 99-C.Spangler punts 50 yards from MAR 28 Downed at the IU 22.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(7:25 - 4th) 20-T.Baldwin to IU 25 for 3 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 25(6:42 - 4th) 20-T.Baldwin to IU 28 for 3 yards (77-C.Glasgow44-C.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IND 28(5:59 - 4th) 20-T.Baldwin to IU 28 for no gain (39-D.Holt).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - IND 28(5:13 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 45 yards from IU 28 to MAR 27 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 27(5:06 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 2-D.McDougle. 2-D.McDougle to MAR 27 for no gain (19-J.Sanguinetti).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 27(4:37 - 4th) 13-P.Boone to MAR 24 for -3 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 13 - MD 24(3:54 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere to MAR 43 for 19 yards (8-J.Miller).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 43(3:31 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere to IU 49 for 8 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MD 49(2:54 - 4th) 13-P.Boone to IU 49 for no gain (46-A.Casey).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 49(2:17 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to IU 43 for 6 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 43(1:44 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:32 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere to IU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 17 yards from MAR 35. 2-R.Taylor to IU 48 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(1:30 - 4th) 20-T.Baldwin to IU 50 for 2 yards (19-A.McCullouhh).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 50(0:45 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle kneels at IU 48 for -2 yards.
