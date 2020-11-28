|
No. 16 Coastal Carolina tops Texas State, wins Sun Belt East
SAN MARCOS. Texas (AP) Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell was apprehensive because he is aware that when it rains, it pours.
Coming off their most emotional victory of the season, the No. 16 Chanticleers were on the road facing a Texas State team looking for a bright spot in a dismal season. To make matters worse, steady rain was going to limit a passing game that has carried Coastal through a historic season.
The Chants put Chadwell's concerns to rest by putting the Bobcats away quickly.
C.J. Marable ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns and Coastal Carolina wrapped up the Sun Belt Conference East Division title with a 49-14 victory Saturday.
''It wasn't an easy game to play with the weather up here, it was constant rain,'' Chadwell said. ''Everybody was talking about how this could potentially be a trap game with the big win we had last week, but our team came out focused from the opening kickoff.''
The Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0) had 572 yards of offense in extending their winning streak to 10 games. They moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision three seasons ago.
Texas State (2-10, 2-6) closed its sixth straight losing season. It was the second-most points the Bobcats have allowed in regulation this season.
Texas State held a moment of silence for sophomore defensive back Khambrail Winters, who was fatally shot Tuesday what the San Marcos Police Department said was a drug deal gone wrong.
As forecast, steady rain began early in the first quarter and continued throughout the game.
''Our plan was coming up here to try to run the football, especially once we found out the weather was going to be what it was,'' Chadwell said.
Coastal took command early at Bobcat Stadium, scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions en route to a 35-7 lead at the half.
The Chants drove 81 yards on their opening possession for the game's first touchdown. Marable had five rushes for 67 yards in the seven-play drive, including a 14-yard scoring run 1:14 into the game.
''I love to play in this weather because I know for a fact, we're going to pound the ball and run the ball constantly,'' Marable said.
The senior running back followed that with a 9-yard scoring run on Coastal's second possession. The 45-yard drive was set up when Chants junior safety Alex Spillum forced and recovered a fumble. It was Texas State's fourth fumble of the season.
Marable added a 23-yard scoring run two minutes into the third quarter. He closed with 16 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt.
The Chants rushed for 406 yards and five touchdowns.
Texas State's lone touchdown in the first half came on a 14-yard pass from Brady McBride to Javen Banks with 4:33 remaining in the first quarter. The 77-yard drive cut the Chants' lead to 14-7 at the time.
McBride, the Sun Belt's reigning Offensive Player of the Week, completed 20 of 26 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.
The Bobcats were held to 318 yards, including just 116 yards rushing on 24 carries.
PROVING THEM WRONG
Coastal won the Sun Belt's East Division after being picked to finish last in the conference's preseason poll.
''That's so special,'' Marable said. ''We're all excited because we know last few years since I've been here, we've been 5-7 back to back. Coming into this season the goal was winning the Sun Belt championship. We knew with what type of team that we had (that) we knew we could do that. Everything falls into line like we thought it was going to be. It's a blessing. It's a blessing to be there.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas State: The Bobcats have finished above .500 just once in their last nine seasons. They have three two-win seasons in the past five years and are 5-19 in two seasons under Jake Spavital, who signed a five-year contract with the school in 2018. Texas State was 7-28 in three seasons under previous head coach Everett Withers before his dismissal.
Coastal Carolina: The Chants can focus on closing out a perfect regular season and prepare for a rematch against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns for the Sun Belt championship. Coastal beat Louisiana 30-27 on Oct. 14.
UP NEXT
Texas State: Season over.
Coastal Carolina: Hosts Liberty next Saturday.
|
|
C. Marable
1 RB
157 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, REC
|
|
B. McBride
2 QB
202 PaYds, PaTD, 20 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|13
|Rushing
|21
|3
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|572
|318
|Total Plays
|76
|50
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|406
|116
|Rush Attempts
|56
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|166
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|12-20
|20-26
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|4-37
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|5
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|4-43.8
|Return Yards
|0
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|166
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|406
|RUSH YDS
|116
|
|
|572
|TOTAL YDS
|318
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|16
|157
|3
|42
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|7
|72
|1
|33
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|11
|62
|0
|15
|
C. Beasley 27 RB
|C. Beasley
|8
|44
|0
|14
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|4
|25
|0
|13
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|2
|25
|0
|22
|
B. Pinson 31 RB
|B. Pinson
|3
|24
|1
|9
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|3
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|5
|4
|73
|0
|26
|
G. Latushko 20 WR
|G. Latushko
|3
|2
|41
|0
|25
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|4
|3
|35
|2
|14
|
B. Pinson 31 RB
|B. Pinson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. McCarthy 88 WR
|C. McCarthy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|5-1
|2.5
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
R. Wooden II 90 DT
|R. Wooden II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
|T. Geiger Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Porter 44 LB
|E. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sudipo 13 S
|M. Sudipo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberts 96 DT
|K. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stokes Jr. 6 CB
|M. Stokes Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Olufemi 41 LB
|M. Olufemi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|
K. Colahan 35 P
|K. Colahan
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|2
|41.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stokes Jr. 6 CB
|M. Stokes Jr.
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|20/26
|202
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|7
|47
|1
|29
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|5
|35
|0
|12
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|7
|20
|0
|17
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|4
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|5
|3
|68
|0
|53
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|4
|2
|44
|0
|32
|
J. Banks 12 WR
|J. Banks
|5
|5
|38
|1
|14
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|3
|3
|32
|0
|26
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|6
|5
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Anderson 5 S
|K. Anderson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Vinson 8 LB
|H. Vinson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 0 CB
|J. Morris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 91 DL
|J. Revels
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 13 S
|D. Mask
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Daniels 98 DL
|G. Daniels
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rodgers 31 CB
|K. Rodgers
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 S
|Z. Childress
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Galvan-Vazquez 97 DL
|E. Galvan-Vazquez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Luper 25 S
|B. Luper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierce 94 DL
|J. Pierce
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 18 LB
|C. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Deason 16 S
|A. Deason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ray 93 DE
|D. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 7 LB
|M. Coleman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stringer 33 LB
|B. Stringer
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 43 K
|S. Keller
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|4
|43.8
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|4
|20.3
|24
|0
|
E. Galvan-Vazquez 97 DL
|E. Galvan-Vazquez
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 54 yards from CC 35. 28-J.Jeter to TXST 34 for 23 yards (32-C.Steele).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(14:53 - 1st) 2-B.McBride sacked at TXST 25 for -9 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - TXSTSM 25(14:27 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TXST 30 for 5 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - TXSTSM 30(14:06 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks. Penalty on CC 94-J.Gunter Offside 5 yards enforced at TXST 30. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 35(14:01 - 1st) 2-B.McBride scrambles to TXST 38 for 3 yards (90-R.Wooden).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 38(13:41 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards from TXST 38 Downed at the CC 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(13:29 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(13:23 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 24 for 5 yards (98-G.Daniels8-H.Vinson).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 24(12:44 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TXST 34 for 42 yards (13-D.Mask).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(12:16 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TXST 35 for -1 yard (98-G.Daniels31-K.Rodgers).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 35(11:39 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TXST 28 for 7 yards (5-K.Anderson11-Z.Childress).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 28(11:19 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 14 for 14 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(10:51 - 1st) 1-C.Marable runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 61 yards from CC 35. 28-J.Jeter to TXST 28 for 24 yards (14-M.Stokes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(10:39 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 30 for 2 yards (34-T.Gallagher43-E.Makonzo).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 30(10:12 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 40 for 10 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(9:48 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 45 FUMBLES (10-A.Spillum). 10-A.Spillum to TXST 45 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(9:39 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TXST 21 for 24 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(9:07 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to TXST 13 for 8 yards (98-G.Daniels8-H.Vinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 13(8:29 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to TXST 13 FUMBLES (8-H.Vinson). 1-C.Marable to TXST 13 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 13(7:45 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to TXST 9 for 4 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - CSTCAR 9(7:14 - 1st) 1-C.Marable runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:08 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 62 yards from CC 35. 28-J.Jeter to TXST 23 for 20 yards (16-J.Morris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(7:03 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TXST 28 for 5 yards (10-A.Spillum23-D.Bush).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 28(6:41 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham. Penalty on CC 13-M.Sudipo Offside 5 yards enforced at TXST 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(6:38 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 36 for 3 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 36(6:06 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 48 for 12 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(5:39 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(5:33 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to CC 40 for 12 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(5:09 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to CC 14 for 26 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 14(4:40 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:33 - 1st) 2-R.White to CC 30 for 5 yards (8-H.Vinson31-K.Rodgers).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(3:53 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to CC 46 for 16 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(3:20 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to TXST 41 for 13 yards (91-J.Revels).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(2:41 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to TXST 40 for 1 yard (5-K.Anderson). Penalty on CC 4-I.Likely Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 41. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - CSTCAR 49(2:28 - 1st) 2-R.White to TXST 47 for 4 yards (31-K.Rodgers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - CSTCAR 47(1:51 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - CSTCAR 47(1:46 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 47(1:41 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 44 yards from TXST 47 Downed at the TXST 3.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 3(1:32 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to TXST 9 for 6 yards (7-D.Strong).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 9(1:09 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to TXST 9 for no gain (5-T.Geiger41-M.Olufemi).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 9(0:29 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 14 for 5 yards (7-D.Strong).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 14(0:03 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 13 for -1 yard (10-A.Spillum).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 13(15:00 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 21 for 8 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 21(14:24 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride to TXST 21 for no gain (29-S.Kelly9-T.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 21(13:42 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards from TXST 21 to CC 45 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(13:35 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 37 for 18 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(13:02 - 2nd) 2-R.White to TXST 27 for 10 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(12:31 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(12:27 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to TXST 21 for 6 yards (5-K.Anderson13-D.Mask).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 21(11:40 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to TXST 18 for 3 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 18(11:10 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to TXST 15 for 3 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(10:33 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to TXST 10 for 5 yards (5-K.Anderson7-M.Coleman).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 10(9:58 - 2nd) 2-R.White runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 57 yards from CC 35. 28-J.Jeter to TXST 22 for 14 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(9:48 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TXST 24 for 2 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 24(9:21 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride to TXST 31 for 7 yards (29-S.Kelly96-K.Roberts).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 31(8:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 30 for -1 yard (94-J.Gunter).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 30(8:09 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 48 yards from TXST 30 Downed at the CC 22.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(7:56 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 6 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 28(7:32 - 2nd) 2-R.White to TXST 39 for 33 yards (91-J.Revels8-H.Vinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(6:51 - 2nd) 2-R.White to TXST 34 for 5 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 34(6:05 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to TXST 36 for -2 yards (91-J.Revels).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 36(5:19 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to TXST 27 for 9 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(4:48 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to TXST 14 for 13 yards (11-Z.Childress13-D.Mask).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(4:23 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:19 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(4:19 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Hill.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(4:13 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 36 for 11 yards. Penalty on TXST 71-T.Heitmeier Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - TXSTSM 15(3:58 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to TXST 20 for 5 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 20(3:35 - 2nd) Penalty on TXST 72-A.Costilla False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 20. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 15(3:35 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 27 for 12 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 27(3:09 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 50 yards from TXST 27 Downed at the CC 23.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(2:57 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 31 for 8 yards (31-K.Rodgers91-J.Revels).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 31(2:28 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 29 for -2 yards (91-J.Revels95-N.Ezidore).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 29(1:51 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 44 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(1:43 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Latushko.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(1:36 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TXST 44 for 12 yards. Penalty on CC 63-T.Carter Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CC 44. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 39(1:29 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 47 for 8 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 47(0:54 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TXST 39 for 14 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(0:47 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to TXST 14 for 25 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(0:38 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh. Penalty on TXST 55-S.Tupou Roughing the passer 7 yards enforced at TXST 14. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(0:30 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 36 yards from CC 35. 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez to TXST 30 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(0:25 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(0:22 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 41 for 11 yards (21-J.Killen).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(0:11 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 39 for -2 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 30 for 5 yards (91-J.Revels).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(14:39 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 37 for 7 yards (25-B.Luper).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(14:03 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 37 for 26 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(13:21 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to TXST 34 for 3 yards (97-E.Galvan-Vazquez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 34(12:49 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 12-B.Carpenter. 12-B.Carpenter to TXST 29 for 5 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 29(12:10 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to TXST 28 for 1 yard (97-E.Galvan-Vazquez).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 28(11:30 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to TXST 24 for 4 yards (8-H.Vinson31-K.Rodgers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(10:52 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to TXST 23 for 1 yard (31-K.Rodgers27-L.Harris).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 23(10:08 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 56 yards from CC 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 26 for 17 yards (1-S.Bruce44-E.Porter).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(9:54 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 35 for 9 yards (29-S.Kelly15-J.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 35(9:30 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 39 for 4 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(8:55 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride to CC 44 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(8:43 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Hill.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(8:41 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to CC 45 for -1 yard (9-T.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 45(7:59 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 11 - TXSTSM 45(7:54 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride scrambles to CC 37 for 8 yards (90-R.Wooden).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(7:47 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(7:40 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 40 for 3 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 40(6:58 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 40(6:51 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 38 yards from CC 40. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 22 FUMBLES. 23-R.Brown to TXST 19 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(6:39 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 22 for 3 yards (21-J.Killen29-S.Kelly).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 22(5:58 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 25 for 3 yards (5-T.Geiger29-S.Kelly).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 25(5:23 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to CC 43 for 32 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(4:51 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to CC 40 for 3 yards (21-J.Killen52-C.Brewer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 40(4:13 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to CC 40 for no gain (7-D.Strong43-E.Makonzo).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 40(3:26 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to CC 11 for 29 yards (26-B.Matts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(2:52 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(2:46 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride sacked at CC 17 for -6 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 17(2:10 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to CC 12 for 5 yards (90-R.Wooden26-B.Matts).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 11 - TXSTSM 12(1:21 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to CC 6 for 6 yards (4-K.Gladney26-B.Matts).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 6(1:11 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 10 for 4 yards (55-S.Tupou95-N.Ezidore).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 10(0:28 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 31-B.Pinson. 31-B.Pinson to CC 22 for 12 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(15:00 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to CC 26 for 4 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 26(14:24 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to CC 41 for 15 yards (31-K.Rodgers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(13:47 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to CC 41 for no gain.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(13:10 - 4th) 9-F.Payton scrambles to TXST 37 for 22 yards (0-J.Morris95-N.Ezidore).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(12:30 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to TXST 33 for 4 yards (94-J.Pierce).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 33(11:52 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to TXST 24 for 9 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(11:13 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to TXST 21 for 3 yards (27-L.Harris31-K.Rodgers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 21(10:38 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 88-C.McCarthy.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 21(10:33 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to TXST 18 for 3 yards (94-J.Pierce).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 18(9:45 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 88-C.McCarthy. Penalty on TXST 13-D.Mask Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 18. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - TXSTSM 3(9:38 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to TXST 5 for -2 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 5(9:05 - 4th) to TXST 9 FUMBLES. 31-B.Pinson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 4th) 35-K.Colahan extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 50 yards from CC 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 34 for 19 yards (1-S.Bruce).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(8:54 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to TXST 40 for 6 yards (96-K.Roberts).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 40(8:20 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 39 for -1 yard (44-E.Porter).
|+53 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 39(7:35 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to CC 8 for 53 yards (4-K.Gladney).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(6:52 - 4th) 1-J.Sheread to CC 5 for 3 yards (14-M.Stokes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 5(6:16 - 4th) 28-J.Jeter runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:08 - 4th) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 60 yards from TXST 35. 14-M.Stokes to CC 5 FUMBLES. 14-M.Stokes to CC 14 for 9 yards (27-L.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(6:03 - 4th) 23-C.Beasley to CC 20 for 6 yards (16-A.Deason33-B.Stringer).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 20(5:58 - 4th) 23-C.Beasley to CC 24 for 4 yards (98-G.Daniels).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(4:50 - 4th) 23-C.Beasley to CC 38 for 14 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(4:17 - 4th) 23-C.Beasley to CC 41 for 3 yards (0-J.Morris33-B.Stringer).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 41(3:35 - 4th) 23-C.Beasley to CC 45 for 4 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 45(2:57 - 4th) 23-C.Beasley to TXST 49 for 6 yards (93-D.Ray).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(2:21 - 4th) 23-C.Beasley to TXST 43 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 43(1:40 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to TXST 40 for 3 yards (13-D.Mask27-L.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 40(1:03 - 4th) 23-C.Beasley to TXST 39 for 1 yard (25-B.Luper7-M.Coleman).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(0:27 - 4th) 9-F.Payton kneels at TXST 43 for -4 yards.
