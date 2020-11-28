|
|
|KENTST
|BUFF
Buffalo's Patterson ties FBS record with 8 rushing TDs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Jaret Patterson tied an FBS single-game record with eight rushing touchdowns and had the second-biggest rushing total with 409 yards to help Buffalo beat Kent State 70-41 on Saturday.
Patterson reached the TD mark set by Illinois running back Howard Griffith on Sept. 22, 1990, against Southern Illinois. He came within 18 yards of Samaje Perine's single-game rushing record of 427 yards for Oklahoma against Kansas on Nov. 22, 2014. Patterson carried it 36 times for an 11.8 yards-per-carry average against the Golden Flashes.
Patterson is the first Division-I player to rush for more than 300 yards in consecutive games since Texas star Ricky Williams did it in 1996. Patterson ran for four touchdowns and 301 yards - a school record until Saturday - in a 42-17 win last week against Bowling Green.
Patterson scored on runs of 3, 31, 42, 49, 1, 7, 11 and 58 yards against Kent State.
''Congratulations, big fella. Incredible performance by you today. Welcome to the eight touchdown club,'' Griffith said in a video posted on Twitter.
A 5-foot-9, 200-pound junior, Patterson set the previous Mid-American Conference record of six rushing touchdowns in a win last year against Bowling Green.
Patterson set up Buffalo (4-0, 4-0) with a 62-yard run on his first carry of the game to the Kent State 3 and scored on the next play. The Bulls never trailed.
With a school-record 70 points, the Bulls are averaging 50.8 points a game. Twice they've scored 42 points, their lowest-scoring efforts this season.
Kent State (3-1, 3-1) was led by Dustin Crum with 343 yards passing and three scores.
|
|
D. Crum
7 QB
343 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 76 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
J. Patterson
26 RB
409 RuYds, 8 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|30
|Rushing
|12
|19
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|6
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|9-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|578
|663
|Total Plays
|80
|75
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|235
|515
|Rush Attempts
|45
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|9.5
|Yards Passing
|343
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|22-35
|11-21
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-97
|7-90
|Touchdowns
|5
|10
|Rushing TDs
|2
|10
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.0
|2-53.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|343
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|235
|RUSH YDS
|515
|
|
|578
|TOTAL YDS
|663
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Crum 7 QB
|D. Crum
|13
|76
|1
|20
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|11
|55
|0
|12
|
M. Cooper 24 RB
|M. Cooper
|12
|48
|0
|9
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|5
|29
|1
|14
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Bangda 21 RB
|J. Bangda
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. McKoy 23 WR
|I. McKoy
|10
|5
|137
|1
|45
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|7
|7
|124
|0
|44
|
I. Vance 27 WR
|I. Vance
|9
|6
|45
|0
|10
|
K. Abram 80 WR
|K. Abram
|2
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Salaam 36 CB
|J. Salaam
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Leach 11 TE
|K. Leach
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Salaam 36 CB
|J. Salaam
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 23 S
|D. Clark
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Carpenter Jr. 26 DB
|R. Carpenter Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hines 31 S
|E. Hines
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Price 41 DL
|J. Price
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Coleman 35 LB
|B. Coleman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Butler 24 CB
|T. Butler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harmon 11 LB
|M. Harmon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 29 DB
|C. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murphy 25 DB
|L. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cooper 24 RB
|M. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
|M. Lawrence-Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berrong 37 LB
|T. Berrong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Okombi 57 DL
|O. Okombi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 2 K
|M. Trickett
|2/3
|35
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Henzi 43 P
|I. Henzi
|3
|42.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|4
|25.3
|39
|0
|
C. Holmes 29 DB
|C. Holmes
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
J. Williams 10 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|11/21
|148
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patterson 26 RB
|J. Patterson
|36
|409
|8
|62
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|16
|97
|2
|18
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ruiz 87 WR
|J. Ruiz
|7
|4
|49
|0
|26
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|6
|2
|39
|0
|28
|
D. Johnson 9 WR
|D. Johnson
|3
|3
|27
|0
|14
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Patterson 20 LB
|J. Patterson
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Brown 7 S
|E. Brown
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 27 LB
|T. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 0 DT
|E. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Black 94 DE
|E. Black
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 3 CB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McGee 92 DT
|R. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
|T. Terry Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Baker 18 S
|R. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ahmed 25 RB
|T. Ahmed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Akin Jr. 11 CB
|W. Akin Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller Jr. 30 LB
|R. Miller Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Abbas 15 CB
|A. Abbas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Laing 55 DE
|K. Laing
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/1
|0
|10/10
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Finegan 40 P
|E. Finegan
|2
|53.0
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|2
|27.0
|31
|0
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Molinich 44 TE
|J. Molinich
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
J. Patterson 26 RB
|J. Patterson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett kicks 55 yards from KNT 35 out of bounds at the BUF 10.
|+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(15:00 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 3 for 62 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - BUFF 3(14:21 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(14:17 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to KNT 30 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 30(13:59 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to KNT 28 for -2 yards (4-I.King33-T.Hill).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - KENTST 28(13:29 - 1st) 7-D.Crum sacked at KNT 21 for -7 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - KENTST 21(12:52 - 1st) 43-I.Henzi punts 37 yards from KNT 21 to the BUF 42 downed by 58-B.George.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(12:43 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 9-D.Johnson. 9-D.Johnson pushed ob at KNT 44 for 14 yards (24-M.Cooper).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(12:13 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to KNT 36 for 8 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 36(11:39 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 31 for 5 yards (0-Z.West).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(11:10 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:04 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 61 yards from BUF 35. 25-J.Poke pushed ob at KNT 43 for 39 yards (4-I.King).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(10:57 - 1st) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 43(10:50 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to KNT 48 for 5 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 48(10:30 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to BUF 35 for 17 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(10:16 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to BUF 30 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 30(9:58 - 1st) 7-D.Crum to BUF 18 for 12 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 18(9:42 - 1st) 7-D.Crum to BUF 14 for 4 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 14(9:21 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to BUF 11 for 3 yards (94-E.Black).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 11(9:00 - 1st) 7-D.Crum to BUF 10 for 1 yard (90-G.Wolo).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - KENTST 10(8:20 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett kicks 63 yards from KNT 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 25 for 23 yards (35-B.Coleman).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(8:10 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 32 for 7 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUFF 32(7:34 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 34 for 2 yards (0-Z.West57-O.Okombi).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 34(6:57 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 39 for 5 yards (55-S.Diaby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(6:20 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 39(6:13 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 41 for 2 yards (0-Z.West).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 41(5:35 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Ruiz.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BUFF 41(5:30 - 1st) 40-E.Finegan punts 59 yards from BUF 41 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(5:20 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 34 for 14 yards (33-T.Hill7-E.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(5:03 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to BUF 20 for 46 yards (7-E.Brown). Penalty on KNT 73-Z.Whaley Chop block 15 yards enforced at KNT 34. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 25 - KENTST 19(4:45 - 1st) 7-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at KNT 33 for 14 yards (33-T.Hill).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 11 - KENTST 33(4:25 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to BUF 28 for 39 yards (33-T.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(4:04 - 1st) 31-B.Bradford to BUF 24 for 4 yards (5-T.Terry31-K.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 24(3:38 - 1st) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on BUF 18-R.Baker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BUF 24. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - KENTST 9(3:30 - 1st) 14-D.Cephas pushed ob at BUF 3 for 6 yards (33-T.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 3(3:09 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 11-K.Leach. 11-K.Leach runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett kicks 57 yards from KNT 35. 2-R.Cook pushed ob at BUF 39 for 31 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(2:58 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson to BUF 42 for 3 yards (0-Z.West).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 42(2:16 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 9-D.Johnson. 9-D.Johnson to BUF 48 for 6 yards (14-E.Hines).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 48(1:40 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 46 for 6 yards (55-S.Diaby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(1:09 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 46(1:06 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 42 for 4 yards (11-M.Harmon).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 42(0:29 - 1st) 41-J.Patterson runs 42 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KNT 0-Z.West Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(0:21 - 1st) Penalty on BUF 27-T.Thompson Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at KNT 25. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(0:21 - 1st) 31-B.Bradford to BUF 48 for 12 yards (33-T.Hill90-G.Wolo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(0:02 - 1st) 31-B.Bradford to BUF 45 for 3 yards (90-G.Wolo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 45(15:00 - 2nd) 31-B.Bradford to BUF 43 for 2 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 43(14:38 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to BUF 36 for 7 yards (3-A.Washington). Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BUF 43. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - KENTST 48(14:21 - 2nd) 31-B.Bradford to BUF 40 for 8 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 2 - KENTST 40(14:00 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance pushed ob at BUF 30 for 10 yards (33-T.Hill).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(13:39 - 2nd) 31-B.Bradford to BUF 21 for 9 yards (33-T.Hill15-A.Abbas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 21(13:16 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 27-I.Vance.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 21(13:11 - 2nd) 31-B.Bradford to BUF 22 for -1 yard (90-G.Wolo20-J.Patterson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - KENTST 22(12:33 - 2nd) Penalty on KNT 71-B.Kuduk False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 22. No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - KENTST 27(12:19 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(12:14 - 2nd) 41-J.Patterson to BUF 28 for 1 yard (41-T.Berrong).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 28(11:38 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUFF 28(11:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BUFF 28(11:28 - 2nd) 40-E.Finegan punts 47 yards from BUF 28. 12-R.James to KNT 25 for no gain (87-J.Ruiz).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BUFF 28(11:28 - 2nd) 40-E.Finegan punts 47 yards from BUF 28. 12-R.James to KNT 25 for no gain (87-J.Ruiz).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(11:19 - 2nd) Penalty on BUF 6-M.Michel Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KNT 25.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(11:19 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to KNT 49 for 9 yards (35-L.Hudges33-T.Hill).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 49(11:19 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to BUF 42 for 9 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(10:40 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 42 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BUF 18-R.Baker Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(10:33 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to KNT 49 for 26 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(9:57 - 2nd) 41-J.Patterson runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(9:46 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on BUF 4-I.King Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KNT 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(9:46 - 2nd) 25-J.Poke to KNT 40 for no gain (3-A.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 40(9:40 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to KNT 42 for 2 yards (92-R.McGee5-T.Terry).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 42(9:16 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to BUF 48 for 10 yards (10-M.Fuqua).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(8:55 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum to BUF 40 for 8 yards (31-K.Wright7-E.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 40(8:39 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance runs ob at BUF 34 for 6 yards. Team penalty on BUF 12 men in the huddle declined.
|-43 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(8:18 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 14-D.Cephas. 14-D.Cephas to BUF 27 FUMBLES (50-M.Koonce). 0-E.Wilson to BUF 23 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(8:11 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 14-D.Cephas. 14-D.Cephas to BUF 27 for 7 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 27(8:11 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to BUF 22 for 5 yards (7-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(7:11 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 27-I.Vance.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(7:11 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 27-I.Vance.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 22(7:11 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to BUF 20 for 2 yards (7-E.Brown).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 20(6:38 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum scrambles runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(6:29 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 34 for 9 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 34(6:29 - 2nd) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 34 for 32 yards (36-J.Salaam10-D.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(5:52 - 2nd) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 31 for 3 yards (0-Z.West).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 31(5:16 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 2-R.Cook. 2-R.Cook to KNT 16 for 15 yards (10-D.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(4:37 - 2nd) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 14 for 2 yards (55-S.Diaby).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 14(4:03 - 2nd) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 11 for 3 yards (0-Z.West24-T.Butler).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 11(3:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease pushed ob at KNT 1 for 10 yards (26-R.Carpenter11-M.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BUFF 1(2:21 - 2nd) 41-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 62 yards from BUF 35. 25-J.Poke pushed ob at KNT 25 for 22 yards (39-D.Powell). Penalty on KNT 29-C.Holmes Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 25.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(2:17 - 2nd) 31-B.Bradford to KNT 26 for 11 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(2:11 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to BUF 38 for 36 yards (25-T.Ahmed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(1:49 - 2nd) 31-B.Bradford to BUF 35 for 3 yards (0-E.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 35(1:49 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy pushed ob at BUF 31 for 4 yards (35-L.Hudges).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 31(1:33 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum to BUF 26 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(1:27 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Cephas.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 26(1:14 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 26(1:10 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to BUF 15 for 11 yards (33-T.Hill20-J.Patterson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 26(1:07 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to BUF 17 for 9 yards (33-T.Hill20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 17(1:00 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 17(1:00 - 2nd) 41-J.Patterson to BUF 23 for 6 yards (0-Z.West).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 23(0:57 - 2nd) 41-J.Patterson to BUF 33 for 10 yards (0-Z.West).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(0:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 44 for 11 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(0:29 - 2nd) 41-J.Patterson to BUF 48 for 4 yards (0-Z.West).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 48(0:14 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 9-D.Johnson. 9-D.Johnson pushed ob at KNT 45 for 7 yards (14-E.Hines).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(0:14 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 45(0:09 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Ruiz. Penalty on KNT 36-J.Salaam Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KNT 45. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(0:00 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy pushed ob at BUF 30 for 45 yards (18-R.Baker). Penalty on BUF 18-R.Baker Pass interference declined.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(14:50 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BUF 21 for 9 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 21(14:28 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on BUF 18-R.Baker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BUF 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - KENTST 6(14:22 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BUF 6 for no gain (35-L.Hudges).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 6(14:08 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BUF 1 for 5 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 1(13:50 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:42 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 37 yards from KNT 35. 44-J.Molinich to BUF 37 for 9 yards (35-B.Coleman).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(13:37 - 3rd) 41-J.Patterson to BUF 43 for 6 yards (41-J.Price).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 43(13:02 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to KNT 39 for 18 yards (14-E.Hines).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(12:26 - 3rd) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 37 for 2 yards (41-J.Price).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 37(11:46 - 3rd) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 35 for 2 yards (10-D.Clark). Penalty on KNT 10-D.Clark Facemasking 15 yards enforced at KNT 35.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(11:23 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 20(11:18 - 3rd) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 10 for 10 yards (35-B.Coleman26-R.Carpenter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 10(10:46 - 3rd) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 7 for 3 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 7(10:06 - 3rd) 41-J.Patterson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:01 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper to KNT 29 for 4 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 29(9:39 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper to KNT 27 for -2 yards (11-W.Akin).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 27(9:00 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to KNT 34 for 7 yards (24-C.Gross).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - KENTST 34(8:17 - 3rd) 43-I.Henzi punts 50 yards from KNT 34 to the BUF 16 downed by 58-B.George.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(8:07 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 20 for 4 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 20(7:30 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Ruiz.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 20(7:25 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 26 for 6 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(6:51 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Ruiz.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 26(6:47 - 3rd) 41-J.Patterson to BUF 28 for 2 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 28(6:06 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to KNT 44 for 28 yards (35-B.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(5:36 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 44(5:32 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 40 for 4 yards (10-D.Clark).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 40(4:50 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at KNT 22 for 18 yards (29-C.Holmes).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(4:12 - 3rd) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 23 for -1 yard (41-J.Price0-Z.West).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - BUFF 23(3:31 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 20 for 3 yards (24-T.Butler).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 20(2:46 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 14 for 6 yards (0-Z.West).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 14(2:02 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn. Penalty on KNT 24-T.Butler Holding 7 yards enforced at KNT 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - BUFF 7(1:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 7 for no gain (0-Z.West).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 7(1:22 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good. Penalty on KNT 13-P.Breinz Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35. 25-J.Poke to BUF 44 for 56 yards (16-A.McNulty). Penalty on KNT 10-D.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 20.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 10(1:04 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 20 for 10 yards (31-K.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(0:48 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 36-J.Salaam. 36-J.Salaam to KNT 27 for 7 yards (33-T.Hill).
|Int
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 27(0:31 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-C.Gross at KNT 36. 24-C.Gross to KNT 36 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(0:22 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at KNT 24 for 12 yards (24-T.Butler).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on BUF 73-K.Awosika False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 24. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - BUFF 29(15:00 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to KNT 25 for 4 yards (10-D.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BUFF 25(14:24 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to KNT 21 for 4 yards (55-S.Diaby11-M.Harmon).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 21(13:40 - 4th) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 14 for 7 yards (29-C.Holmes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 14(13:09 - 4th) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 11 for 3 yards (10-D.Clark).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 11(12:31 - 4th) 41-J.Patterson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:27 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 52 yards from BUF 35. 29-C.Holmes to KNT 35 for 22 yards (25-T.Ahmed).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(12:20 - 4th) 31-B.Bradford to KNT 36 for 1 yard (0-E.Wilson).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 36(11:56 - 4th) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to BUF 20 for 44 yards (10-M.Fuqua).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(11:39 - 4th) 7-D.Crum to BUF 13 for 7 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 13(11:19 - 4th) 31-B.Bradford to BUF 10 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson5-T.Terry).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 10(11:01 - 4th) 7-D.Crum to BUF 11 for -1 yard (7-E.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - KENTST 11(10:28 - 4th) 7-D.Crum complete to 14-D.Cephas. 14-D.Cephas runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BUF 11. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - KENTST 16(10:23 - 4th) 24-M.Cooper to BUF 13 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - KENTST 13(9:57 - 4th) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to BUF 3 for 10 yards (7-E.Brown). Penalty on KNT 54-N.Monnin Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BUF 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - KENTST 18(9:32 - 4th) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - KENTST 18(9:25 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett kicks 31 yards from KNT 35. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 34 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(9:20 - 4th) 41-J.Patterson to BUF 35 for 1 yard (35-B.Coleman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 35(8:36 - 4th) 41-J.Patterson to BUF 42 for 7 yards (10-D.Clark).
|+58 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 42(7:55 - 4th) 41-J.Patterson runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 55 yards from BUF 35. 25-J.Poke to KNT 30 for 20 yards (52-S.Dolac).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(7:38 - 4th) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on BUF 35-L.Hudges Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 30. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(7:33 - 4th) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke pushed ob at KNT 50 for 10 yards (4-I.King).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 50(7:17 - 4th) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 50(7:09 - 4th) 7-D.Crum to BUF 39 for 11 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(6:53 - 4th) 7-D.Crum to BUF 39 for no gain (31-K.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 39(6:29 - 4th) 24-M.Cooper to BUF 32 for 7 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 32(6:15 - 4th) 24-M.Cooper to BUF 29 for 3 yards (31-K.Wright55-K.Laing).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(5:53 - 4th) 7-D.Crum to BUF 27 for 2 yards (94-E.Black15-A.Abbas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 27(5:34 - 4th) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 27-I.Vance.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 27(5:27 - 4th) 24-M.Cooper to BUF 20 for 7 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+20 YD
|
4 & 1 - KENTST 20(5:04 - 4th) 7-D.Crum complete to 80-K.Abram. 80-K.Abram runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:58 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett kicks 8 yards from KNT 35 to the KNT 43 downed by 41-J.Patterson.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(4:57 - 4th) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 41 for 2 yards (41-J.Price).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 41(4:16 - 4th) 41-J.Patterson pushed ob at KNT 32 for 9 yards (24-T.Butler).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 32(3:31 - 4th) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 23 for 9 yards (14-E.Hines).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 23(2:44 - 4th) 41-J.Patterson to KNT 19 for 4 yards (14-E.Hines).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 19(2:05 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to KNT 15 for 4 yards (37-L.Murphy).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 15(1:22 - 4th) 5-K.Marks runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:16 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 44 yards from BUF 35. 85-M.Williams to KNT 28 FUMBLES (42-B.Pyne). 7-D.Crum to KNT 22 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(1:00 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Abram.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 22(0:55 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee to KNT 33 for 11 yards (31-K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(0:39 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Cephas.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 33(0:35 - 4th) Penalty on KNT 71-B.Kuduk False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 33. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - KENTST 28(0:35 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 38 for 10 yards (30-R.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 38(0:26 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Cephas.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KENTST 38(0:16 - 4th) 43-I.Henzi punts 39 yards from KNT 38 to BUF 23 fair catch by 2-R.Cook.
