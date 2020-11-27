|
|
|UCF
|SFLA
Gabriel, Harris lead UCF to 58-46 win over South Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Dillon Gabriel accounted for five touchdowns, including three TD passes to Jacob Harris, and UCF beat South Florida 58-46 on Friday night in the season finale for both teams.
Gabriel was 22-of-36 passing for 336 yards and four touchdowns with an interception and scored on a 12-yard run late in the third quarter. Harris finished with five receptions for 110 yards. Greg McCrae had 25 carries for 130 yards and a score and Ben Thompson added 110 yards rushing and two TDs on 16 carries for UCF (6-3, 5-3 American Athletic Conference).
Jordan McCloud had 404 yards passing and four touchdowns with no interceptions for the Bulls. Bryce Miller had 11 receptions for 121 yards and two TDs and DeVontres Odoms-Dukes had scoring catches of 23 and 14 yards.
Dwayne Boyles intercepted a pass by Gabriel near midfield and three plays later Brian Battie scored on a 1-yard run to trim USF's deficit to 45-38 with 10:10 to play. The Bulls defense then forced UCF to go three-and-out but, on the next play from scrimmage, Divaad Wilson forced fumble that was recovered by Keenan Hester. Three plays later on fourth-and-7 at the USF 37 - with the Knights clinging to a 7-point lead - Gabriel hit O'Keefe for a 12-yard gain. After USF was penalized for having 12 men on the field, McCrae scored on a 20-yard run to make it 52-38 with 6:34 remaining.
UCF, which recovered two Bulls fumbles, went into the game leading the nation with 20 forced turnovers and 11 fumble recoveries.
The Knights have won four games in a row in the War on I-4 rivalry and are 6-6 all-time against USF.
The teams combined for 1,223 total yards - including 646 by the Bulls - and 66 first downs.
USF (1-8, 0-7) played for the first time since Nov. 14 after having its game against Navy postponed last Saturday. The Bulls have lost eight games in a row following a season-opening win over The Citadel.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Gabriel
11 QB
336 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
J. McCloud
3 QB
404 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 7 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|38
|Rushing
|13
|14
|Passing
|12
|22
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|577
|646
|Total Plays
|81
|93
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|241
|242
|Rush Attempts
|45
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|336
|404
|Comp. - Att.
|22-36
|32-47
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-80
|8-60
|Touchdowns
|8
|6
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.8
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|24
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|336
|PASS YDS
|404
|
|
|241
|RUSH YDS
|242
|
|
|577
|TOTAL YDS
|646
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|22/36
|336
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|25
|130
|1
|22
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|16
|110
|2
|27
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|3
|2
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|8
|5
|110
|3
|47
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|9
|5
|94
|0
|51
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|8
|5
|81
|0
|42
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|6
|4
|32
|0
|12
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Appiah-Takyi 16 DB
|E. Appiah-Takyi
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hescock 88 TE
|J. Hescock
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Woodson 13 DL
|L. Woodson
|7-0
|3.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 DB
|C. Thornton
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gainous 21 DB
|D. Gainous
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 2 DB
|D. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Lester 18 DB
|D. Lester
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Maxwell 8 DB
|Z. Maxwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Green 98 DL
|K. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 DB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DL
|J. Celiscar
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 26 DB
|J. McMillian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester 52 DL
|K. Hester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|1/1
|23
|7/8
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|5
|41.8
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Baker 5 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Credle 13 WR
|J. Credle
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|
L. Woodson 13 DL
|L. Woodson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Johnson 17 WR
|A. Johnson
|2
|12.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|32/46
|404
|4
|0
|
K. Scribner 25 P
|K. Scribner
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|14
|116
|0
|23
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|15
|102
|1
|30
|
D. Felix 2 RB
|D. Felix
|4
|17
|0
|10
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|13
|7
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|12
|11
|121
|2
|22
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|6
|5
|66
|2
|23
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|6
|3
|65
|0
|30
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|5
|4
|65
|0
|19
|
L. Williams 8 WR
|L. Williams
|6
|3
|45
|0
|25
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|4
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
D. Felix 2 RB
|D. Felix
|4
|3
|14
|0
|19
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Lloyd 87 TE
|F. Lloyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|10-3
|0.0
|1
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Grier 5 LB
|A. Grier
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mangum 23 DT
|T. Mangum
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Townsel 8 DB
|C. Townsel
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Cromarty 30 DB
|I. Cromarty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 24 S
|M. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 45 DL
|D. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 0 DB
|D. Evans
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pinkney 96 DL
|K. Pinkney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 28 K
|J. Sackett
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|3
|46.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|2
|26.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 30 for 5 yards (15-T.Bethune10-E.Gilyard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 30(14:35 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to USF 34 for 4 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 34(14:07 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 46 for 12 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(13:42 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to UCF 41 for 13 yards (7-D.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(13:20 - 1st) 2-D.Felix to UCF 39 for 2 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 39(12:58 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 39(12:52 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to UCF 28 for 11 yards (9-D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(12:30 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Felix.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 28(12:24 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 2-D.Felix. 2-D.Felix to UCF 25 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 25(11:47 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - SFLA 25(11:40 - 1st) 25-K.Scribner incomplete. Intended for 87-F.Lloyd.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(11:35 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 40 for 15 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 40(11:19 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 45 for 5 yards (59-A.Mims).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 45(11:10 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 50 for 5 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 50(10:58 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to USF 41 for 9 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 41(10:40 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 37 for 4 yards (5-A.Grier).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCF 37(10:25 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at USF 42 for -5 yards (91-R.Yates).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UCF 42(9:57 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UCF 42(9:50 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 30-G.McCrae.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UCF 42(9:42 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 42 yards from USF 42 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(9:31 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to USF 31 for 11 yards (52-K.Hester).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(9:17 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 41 for 10 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(8:53 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 47 for 6 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 47(8:33 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 38 for 15 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(8:07 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to UCF 18 for 20 yards (14-C.Thornton15-T.Bethune).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 18(7:57 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud sacked at UCF 23 for -5 yards. Team penalty on USF Holding declined. Penalty on USF 3-J.McCloud Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at UCF 23.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SFLA 23(7:47 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 15 - SFLA 23(7:43 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:37 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(7:34 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 24 for -1 yard (23-T.Mangum11-D.Boyles).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 11 - UCF 24(7:03 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to USF 48 for 28 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(6:45 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 47 for 1 yard (11-D.Boyles59-A.Mims).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 47(6:15 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to USF 35 for 12 yards (59-A.Mims).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(5:46 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to USF 30 for 5 yards (59-A.Mims).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 30(5:31 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to USF 27 for 3 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 27(5:15 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(5:07 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 30 for 5 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 30(4:52 - 1st) 21-B.Battie to USF 30 for no gain (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 30(4:15 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 30(4:07 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 53 yards from USF 30. 17-A.Johnson to UCF 22 for 5 yards (50-B.Bernard).
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 22(3:56 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to USF 36 for 42 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(3:39 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 36(3:32 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to USF 30 for 6 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 30(3:16 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to USF 20 for 10 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(3:03 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to USF 16 for 4 yards (5-A.Grier8-C.Townsel).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 16(2:43 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to USF 12 for 4 yards (91-R.Yates).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 12(2:05 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 7 for 5 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - UCF 7(1:53 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 4 for 3 yards. Penalty on UCF 88-J.Hescock Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 4.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 14 - UCF 14(1:40 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 12 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - UCF 12(1:21 - 1st) Team penalty on UCF False start 5 yards enforced at USF 12. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - UCF 17(1:00 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon. Penalty on USF 0-D.Evans Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 17. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UCF 2(0:58 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 1 for 1 yard (59-A.Mims).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 1(0:30 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(15:00 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 48 for 11 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(14:45 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to UCF 33 for 15 yards (27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(14:27 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 33(14:19 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 33(14:16 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to UCF 29 for 4 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 29(13:37 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 29(13:32 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to USF 20 for 51 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(13:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:09 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(13:09 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(13:02 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver. Penalty on UCF 12-J.Hodges Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 25. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(12:56 - 2nd) 2-D.Felix to USF 35 for -5 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - SFLA 35(12:26 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to UCF 47 for 18 yards. Team penalty on USF Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at USF 35. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - SFLA 30(11:56 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 42 for 12 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 42(11:20 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 33 for -9 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - SFLA 33(10:41 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 45 yards from USF 33. 17-A.Johnson to UCF 41 for 19 yards (16-B.Nichols).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(10:31 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 44 for 3 yards (11-D.Boyles23-T.Mangum).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UCF 44(10:18 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - UCF 44(10:10 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 39 for -5 yards (59-A.Mims).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UCF 39(9:40 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 44 yards from UCF 39 to USF 17 fair catch by 38-S.Atkins.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 17(9:31 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller. Penalty on UCF 33-T.Morris-Brash Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at USF 17. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 32(9:28 - 2nd) 21-B.Battie to USF 29 for -3 yards (54-C.Goode).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - SFLA 29(8:59 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 21-B.Battie. 21-B.Battie to USF 34 for 5 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 34(8:23 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to USF 42 for 8 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(7:59 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 49 FUMBLES. 31-A.Robinson to USF 49 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 49(7:48 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to USF 42 for 7 yards (59-A.Mims).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 42(7:25 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 43 for -1 yard (59-A.Mims).
|-7 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 43(7:11 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to USF 50 FUMBLES. 11-D.Gabriel to USF 50 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCF 43(7:11 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - UCF 43(7:06 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson. Penalty on USF 0-D.Evans Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 43. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(7:03 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 27 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UCF 27(6:49 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 27(6:44 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 25 for 2 yards (59-A.Mims11-D.Boyles).
|+25 YD
|
4 & 2 - UCF 25(6:22 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(6:14 - 2nd) 21-B.Battie to USF 25 for no gain (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(5:46 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 32 for 7 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 32(5:09 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 36 for 4 yards (9-D.Wilson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(4:51 - 2nd) 2-D.Felix to USF 46 for 10 yards (88-J.Celiscar21-D.Gainous).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(4:33 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 46(4:26 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to UCF 35 for 19 yards (12-J.Hodges).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(3:57 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at UCF 45 for -10 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 20 - SFLA 45(3:19 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to UCF 15 for 30 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(3:03 - 2nd) 2-D.Felix to UCF 5 for 10 yards (13-L.Woodson88-J.Celiscar).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - SFLA 5(2:41 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 5(2:35 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(2:29 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 44 for 19 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(2:18 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 50 for 6 yards (5-A.Grier).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 50(2:01 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to USF 49 for 1 yard (0-D.Evans).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 49(1:58 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to USF 23 for 26 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(1:44 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 17 for 6 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 17(1:28 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 9 for 8 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - UCF 9(1:15 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 8 for 1 yard (24-M.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 8(0:55 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 6 for 2 yards (8-C.Townsel23-T.Mangum).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCF 6(0:16 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UCF 6(0:11 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(0:09 - 2nd) 21-B.Battie to USF 36 for 11 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(0:02 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 2-D.Felix. 2-D.Felix to UCF 45 for 19 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(14:53 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 47 for 22 yards (5-A.Grier).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(14:37 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 49 for 2 yards (23-T.Mangum11-D.Boyles).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UCF 49(14:37 - 3rd) Penalty on UCF 77-L.Pauole Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCF 49. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 23 - UCF 34(14:12 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 42 for 8 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UCF 42(13:57 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UCF 42(13:52 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 37 yards from UCF 42 to USF 21 fair catch by 38-S.Atkins.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(13:46 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 15 for -6 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - SFLA 15(13:15 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 16 for 1 yard (15-T.Bethune).
|-8 YD
|
3 & 15 - SFLA 16(12:45 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 2-D.Felix. 2-D.Felix to USF 8 for -8 yards (12-J.Hodges).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - SFLA 8(12:07 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 40 yards from USF 8 to USF 48 fair catch by 17-A.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(12:00 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 49 for -1 yard (8-C.Townsel5-A.Grier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UCF 49(11:35 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 30-G.McCrae.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UCF 49(11:27 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCF 49(11:22 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 49 yards from USF 49 to USF End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on USF Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at USF 20.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(11:12 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 17 for 7 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 17(10:35 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 28 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(10:35 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 31 for 3 yards.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 31(10:11 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to UCF 39 for 30 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(9:47 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to UCF 20 for 19 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(9:30 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at UCF 26 for -6 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 16 - SFLA 26(9:30 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to UCF 3 for 23 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - SFLA 3(8:43 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to UCF 3 for no gain (94-A.Montalvo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 3(8:05 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:57 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 62 yards from USF 35. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 31 for 28 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 31(7:50 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to UCF 38 for 7 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 38(7:33 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 42 for 4 yards (23-T.Mangum).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 42(7:11 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to USF 47 for 11 yards.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(6:39 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 63 yards from UCF 35. 21-B.Battie to UCF 24 for 74 yards. Team penalty on USF Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 24.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(6:20 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 17 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 17(5:55 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 17(5:49 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 39 for 22 yards (26-J.McMillian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(5:29 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 41 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 41(5:00 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to USF 46 for 5 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 46(4:22 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud to UCF 46 for 8 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(3:53 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to UCF 38 for 8 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 38(3:45 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to UCF 34 for 4 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 34(3:25 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 29 for 5 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 29(3:01 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to UCF 14 for 15 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(2:26 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:19 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 10 yards from USF 35. 5-J.Baker to USF 45 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(2:19 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 29 for 16 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 29(2:05 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to USF 21 for 8 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCF 21(1:47 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 12 for 9 yards (7-M.Hampton96-K.Pinkney).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 12(1:20 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(1:13 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to USF 27 for 2 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 27(0:46 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud to USF 31 for 4 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 31(0:14 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to USF 44 for 13 yards. Penalty on UCF 91-N.Hancock Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(15:00 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 44(14:53 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to UCF 40 for 16 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(14:20 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 17 for 23 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 17(13:42 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 16 for 1 yard (27-R.Grant).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 16(13:11 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to UCF 13 for 3 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 13(12:31 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 13(12:25 - 4th) 28-J.Sackett 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(12:21 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 30 for 5 yards (45-D.Grant8-C.Townsel).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 30(11:55 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to UCF 25 for -5 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - UCF 25(11:15 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris INTERCEPTED by 11-D.Boyles at UCF 48. 11-D.Boyles to UCF 48 for no gain (87-J.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(11:07 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to UCF 26 for 22 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(10:40 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to UCF 1 for 25 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SFLA 1(10:14 - 4th) 21-B.Battie runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(10:10 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(9:45 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 37 for 12 yards. Team penalty on UCF Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UCF 25. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCF 20(9:30 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 24-B.Thompson. 24-B.Thompson to UCF 26 for 6 yards (5-A.Grier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UCF 26(9:25 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UCF 26(9:15 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 37 yards from UCF 26 to USF 37 fair catch by 38-S.Atkins.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 40(9:01 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to USF 37 for 3 yards (5-A.Grier).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 37(8:35 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to USF 33 for 4 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 33(8:00 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to USF 37 for -4 yards (5-A.Grier).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 7 - UCF 37(7:40 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to USF 25 for 12 yards (30-I.Cromarty).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:00 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to USF 23 for 2 yards (23-T.Mangum). Team penalty on USF 12 players 5 yards enforced at USF 25. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 5 - UCF 20(6:42 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(6:34 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to USF 34 for 9 yards (18-D.Lester).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 34(6:16 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 34(6:09 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to USF 34 for no gain (15-T.Bethune27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SFLA 34(5:38 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to USF 34 for no gain (94-A.Montalvo88-J.Celiscar).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(5:31 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to USF 28 for 6 yards (5-A.Grier0-D.Evans).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - UCF 28(4:24 - 4th) Penalty on USF 11-D.Boyles Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at USF 28. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(4:03 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to USF 22 for 1 yard (11-D.Boyles45-D.Grant).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 22(3:16 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to USF 16 for 6 yards (23-T.Mangum0-D.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 16(3:10 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to USF 10 for 6 yards (30-I.Cromarty).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 10(2:30 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to USF 2 for 8 yards (23-T.Mangum).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCF 2(1:46 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(1:40 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski extra point is no good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(1:40 - 4th) Penalty on UCF 88-J.Hescock Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCF 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 71 yards from UCF 20. 21-B.Battie to USF 40 for 31 yards (22-D.Good).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(1:33 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 47 for 7 yards (18-D.Lester).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 47(1:03 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to UCF 31 for 22 yards (18-D.Lester15-T.Bethune).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(0:43 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to UCF 19 for 12 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 19(0:20 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:14 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to UCF End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
-
15OREG
OREGST
24
19
3rd 8:57 ESPN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
071.5 O/U
+28
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
054 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
SMU
ECU
0
068 O/U
+12
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
MICH
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
064.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
067.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
ARKST
0
064 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
063 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
057 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
LVILLE
BC