|UMASS
|LIB
Touchdown 6:45
7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:28
pos
0
6
Touchdown 10:45
7-M.Willis complete to 30-M.Bollinger. 30-M.Bollinger runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
76
yds
01:52
pos
0
20
Touchdown 4:47
7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
60
yds
04:30
pos
0
27
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|31
|Rushing
|3
|19
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|227
|629
|Total Plays
|54
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|378
|Rush Attempts
|31
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|8.6
|Yards Passing
|172
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|9-23
|17-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-53.0
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|0
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|172
|PASS YDS
|251
|55
|RUSH YDS
|378
|227
|TOTAL YDS
|629
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. Dzuro 9 QB
|G. Dzuro
|9/22
|172
|0
|1
E. Deckers 90 LS
|E. Deckers
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|5
|15
|0
|8
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|7
|14
|0
|9
G. Dzuro 9 QB
|G. Dzuro
|8
|11
|0
|9
J. Cole 25 RB
|J. Cole
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Emilus 19 WR
|S. Emilus
|5
|4
|82
|0
|32
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|9
|2
|33
|0
|20
J. Turner 11 WR
|J. Turner
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
J. Pallotta 14 TE
|J. Pallotta
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Hill 82 WR
|M. Hill
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
N. Boykin 4 DB
|N. Boykin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|7-1
|0.0
|0
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|6-3
|0.5
|0
T. Davis 38 S
|T. Davis
|6-2
|0.0
|0
N. Logan 35 LB
|N. Logan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
N. Boykin 4 DB
|N. Boykin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
J. Wallace 12 CB
|J. Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Byczko 97 DL
|J. Byczko
|3-0
|0.0
|0
V. Alobwede 15 DL
|V. Alobwede
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Jones 29 DB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Holmes 95 DL
|T. Holmes
|2-1
|0.5
|0
C. Mathurin 56 DL
|C. Mathurin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
U. Ezewike 52 DL
|U. Ezewike
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Armstrong 20 DB
|T. Armstrong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
W. Frederic 55 DL
|W. Frederic
|1-1
|0.0
|0
G. Johnson 22 LB
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Atwood 96 DL
|J. Atwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Martin 98 K
|J. Martin
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|5
|53.0
|2
|73
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Z. Magdis 27 LB
|Z. Magdis
|1
|7.0
|0
|0
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|16/24
|223
|3
|0
C. Ferguson 14 QB
|C. Ferguson
|1/7
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|10
|125
|1
|42
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|11
|109
|1
|59
T. Henderson 20 RB
|T. Henderson
|15
|79
|0
|25
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|7
|63
|1
|54
J. Bennett 6 QB
|J. Bennett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|5
|4
|68
|1
|41
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|3
|3
|56
|0
|37
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|4
|2
|38
|1
|31
N. Frith 81 WR
|N. Frith
|5
|4
|36
|0
|13
T. Hobbs 12 TE
|T. Hobbs
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
M. Bollinger 30 TE
|M. Bollinger
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
C. Barrett 15 TE
|C. Barrett
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
J. Lofton 11 WR
|J. Lofton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
B. Brumm 19 WR
|B. Brumm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|5-2
|0.0
|0
E. James 55 DT
|E. James
|4-0
|0.0
|0
M. Haskins 7 S
|M. Haskins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
Q. Reese 16 CB
|Q. Reese
|4-1
|0.0
|1
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
S. Sings V 33 DE
|S. Sings V
|3-0
|1.0
|0
R. Rusins 99 DT
|R. Rusins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
H. Chibueze 50 DT
|H. Chibueze
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Poole 57 LB
|C. Poole
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Wolk 92 DT
|M. Wolk
|1-0
|1.0
|0
B. Alexander 17 S
|B. Alexander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Lewis 44 DE
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Barbir 95 K
|A. Barbir
|1/2
|24
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|2
|37.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Henderson 20 RB
|T. Henderson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 29 for 4 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|
2 & 6 - UMASS 29(14:27 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|
3 & 6 - UMASS 29(14:21 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UMASS 29(14:17 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 59 yards from UMASS 29 to the LIB 12 downed by 80-T.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LIB 12(14:04 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 25 for 13 yards (38-T.Davis).
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(13:31 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to LIB 24 FUMBLES (97-J.Byczko). out of bounds at the LIB 24.
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - LIB 24(13:03 - 1st) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 16 for -8 yards (33-M.Ruane95-T.Holmes).
|
3 & 19 - LIB 16(12:21 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - LIB 16(12:14 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 49 yards from LIB 16 to the UMASS 35 downed by 41-A.Mock.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(12:04 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 38 for 3 yards (55-E.James99-R.Rusins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UMASS 38(11:31 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to LIB 48 for 14 yards (23-C.Stone). Team penalty on UMASS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UMASS 38. No Play.
|
2 & 12 - UMASS 33(11:08 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 35 for 2 yards (99-R.Rusins).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - UMASS 35(10:28 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 45 for 10 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 45(10:28 - 1st) Penalty on LIB 24-A.Washington Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UMASS 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(10:09 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 7-E.Merriweather.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 40(10:06 - 1st) Penalty on UMASS 10-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - UMASS 45(10:06 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to LIB 40 for 5 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UMASS 40(9:28 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UMASS 40(9:22 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 40 yards from LIB 40 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(9:06 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 28 for 8 yards (21-T.Powell52-U.Ezewike).
|
2 & 2 - LIB 28(8:54 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 28(8:42 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 37 for 9 yards (38-T.Davis35-N.Logan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(8:17 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 40 for 3 yards (46-C.McCubrey42-B.Wooden).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 40(7:40 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to UMASS 47 for 13 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(7:23 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to UMASS 40 for 7 yards (4-N.Boykin).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 40(7:03 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to UMASS 31 for 9 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(6:45 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 40 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS 25 fair catch by.
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(6:38 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 14-J.Pallotta. 14-J.Pallotta to UMASS 32 for 7 yards (57-C.Poole).
|
2 & 3 - UMASS 32(6:09 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 41 for 9 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 41(5:45 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 42 for 1 yard (50-H.Chibueze1-J.Scruggs).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UMASS 42(5:10 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro scrambles to LIB 50 for 8 yards (55-E.James16-Q.Reese).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UMASS 50(4:35 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to LIB 48 FUMBLES (1-J.Scruggs). 16-J.Johnson to LIB 48 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 48(4:00 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to LIB 44 for 4 yards (57-C.Poole).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UMASS 44(3:28 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to LIB 41 for 3 yards (1-J.Scruggs). Team penalty on UMASS Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 44. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - UMASS 46(3:08 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to LIB 45 for 9 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - UMASS 45(2:30 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson. Penalty on LIB 24-A.Washington Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LIB 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(2:25 - 1st) 19-S.Emilus to LIB 27 for 3 yards (16-Q.Reese).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UMASS 27(1:48 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to LIB 28 FUMBLES (99-R.Rusins). 32-A.Pierre to LIB 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(1:12 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 28 for 3 yards (16-Q.Reese).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - UMASS 28(0:32 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 45 for 17 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LIB 45(15:00 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to LIB 24 for 31 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 24(14:24 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to LIB 23 for 1 yard (10-T.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 23(14:04 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to LIB 19 for 4 yards (44-A.Lewis).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LIB 19(13:50 - 2nd) 16-J.Johnson to LIB 24 for -5 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - LIB 24(13:22 - 2nd) 98-J.Martin 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|
1 & 10 - LIB 24(12:31 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 23 for -1 yard (38-T.Davis).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - LIB 23(12:12 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 33 for 10 yards (56-C.Mathurin).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 33(11:50 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 25 for 42 yards (4-N.Boykin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(11:20 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 13 for 12 yards (55-W.Frederic).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 13(10:45 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 30-M.Bollinger. 30-M.Bollinger runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:39 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(10:39 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro scrambles to UMASS 30 for 5 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UMASS 30(10:10 - 2nd) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 32 for 2 yards (33-S.Sings).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UMASS 32(9:30 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UMASS 32(9:24 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 48 yards from UMASS 32 to the LIB 20 downed by 20-T.Armstrong.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(9:11 - 2nd) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 19 for -1 yard (4-N.Boykin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - LIB 19(8:28 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 19 for no gain (95-T.Holmes38-T.Davis). Penalty on UMASS 44-A.Beckwith Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 19. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 24(8:03 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 29 for 5 yards (95-T.Holmes).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 29(7:47 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 31 for 2 yards (35-N.Logan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(7:02 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 40 for 9 yards (35-N.Logan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LIB 40(6:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 40 for no gain (33-M.Ruane4-N.Boykin).
|
3 & 1 - LIB 40(5:32 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 44 for 4 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(4:54 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Douglas. Penalty on UMASS 21-T.Powell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LIB 44. No Play.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(4:47 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:41 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(4:41 - 2nd) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 23 for -2 yards (99-R.Rusins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UMASS 23(4:05 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Roberson.
|
3 & 12 - UMASS 23(3:58 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 11-J.Turner. 11-J.Turner to LIB 44 for 33 yards (4-C.Megginson17-B.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 44(3:21 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro scrambles to LIB 43 for 1 yard (35-T.Dupree).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - UMASS 43(2:37 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro to LIB 34 for 9 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 34(2:07 - 2nd) 19-S.Emilus to LIB 40 for -6 yards (33-S.Sings1-J.Scruggs).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - UMASS 40(1:45 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro to LIB 39 for 1 yard (55-E.James35-T.Dupree).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UMASS 39(0:46 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
|No Gain
|
4 & 15 - UMASS 39(0:44 - 2nd) 90-E.Deckers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Boykin.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LIB 39(0:44 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Barrett.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 39(0:33 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 47 for 8 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 47(0:28 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 40 for 13 yards (33-M.Ruane21-T.Powell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(0:22 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 15-C.Barrett. 15-C.Barrett to UMASS 39 for 1 yard.
|+37 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 39(0:19 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to UMASS 2 for 37 yards (29-C.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LIB 2(0:12 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 1 for 1 yard (35-N.Logan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - LIB 1(0:04 - 2nd) Penalty on LIB 68-T.Schultz False start 5 yards enforced at UMASS 1. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 6 - LIB 6(0:04 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Martin kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35. 20-T.Henderson to LIB 23 for 15 yards (16-J.Johnson).
|
1 & 10 - LIB 23(14:56 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 23 for no gain (97-J.Byczko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 23(14:21 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Douglas.
|
3 & 10 - LIB 23(14:18 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 42 for 19 yards (29-C.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(13:28 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to UMASS 48 for 10 yards (15-V.Alobwede).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(12:43 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to UMASS 47 for 1 yard (15-V.Alobwede).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 47(11:58 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to UMASS 44 for 3 yards (42-B.Wooden38-T.Davis).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 44(11:16 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to UMASS 33 for 11 yards (4-N.Boykin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 33(10:40 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 33(10:36 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to UMASS 29 for 4 yards (96-J.Atwood46-C.McCubrey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LIB 29(10:05 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - LIB 29(10:00 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 29(9:55 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to LIB 39 for 32 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 39(9:20 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to LIB 31 for 8 yards (9-J.Treadwell7-M.Haskins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UMASS 31(9:04 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to LIB 31 for no gain (55-E.James).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UMASS 31(8:28 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro to LIB 33 for -2 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - UMASS 33(7:45 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LIB 33(7:41 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 40 for 7 yards (21-T.Powell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LIB 40(7:06 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 40(7:03 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 46 for 6 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(6:27 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|+54 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 46(6:23 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(6:14 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 19 for -6 yards (33-S.Sings).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - UMASS 19(5:54 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 24 for 5 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UMASS 24(5:13 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UMASS 24(5:08 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 45 yards from UMASS 24 out of bounds at the LIB 31.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(5:00 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 12-T.Hobbs.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 31(4:57 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Lofton.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 31(4:54 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 12-T.Hobbs. 12-T.Hobbs to UMASS 41 for 28 yards (97-J.Byczko).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(4:06 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to UMASS 40 for 1 yard (46-C.McCubrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LIB 40(3:30 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Lofton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LIB 40(3:25 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Mack.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LIB 40(3:20 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 26 yards from UMASS 40 to UMASS 14 fair catch by 19-S.Emilus.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 14(3:15 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 15 for 1 yard (50-H.Chibueze).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UMASS 15(2:43 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 9 - UMASS 15(2:40 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 35 for 20 yards (16-Q.Reese).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(2:09 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 16-Q.Reese at UMASS 45. 16-Q.Reese to UMASS 41 for 4 yards (10-J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(2:01 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 31 for 10 yards (38-T.Davis55-W.Frederic).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(1:15 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 16 for 15 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 16(0:34 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|
2 & 10 - LIB 18(15:00 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 18(14:58 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 31 for 13 yards (17-B.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(14:23 - 4th) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 32 for 1 yard (4-C.Megginson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LIB 32(13:45 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - LIB 32(13:40 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 25-J.Cole. 25-J.Cole to UMASS 37 for 5 yards. Penalty on UMASS 77-B.Abosi Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 32. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 19 - LIB 22(13:11 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 17 for -5 yards (92-M.Wolk).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - LIB 17(12:32 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 73 yards from UMASS 17 to the LIB 10 downed by 20-T.Armstrong.
|
1 & 10 - LIB 10(12:22 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 14 for 4 yards (15-V.Alobwede).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 14(11:41 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 25 for 11 yards (20-T.Armstrong).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(10:58 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 31 for 6 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 31(10:12 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 41 for 10 yards (38-T.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(9:25 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 48 for 7 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LIB 48(8:38 - 4th) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Brumm.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 48(8:33 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 49 for 3 yards (52-U.Ezewike56-C.Mathurin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(7:48 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 40 for 9 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 40(6:59 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 17 for 23 yards (20-T.Armstrong38-T.Davis). Penalty on LIB 18-A.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 34.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 44(6:30 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 38 for 6 yards (46-C.McCubrey33-M.Ruane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 38(5:46 - 4th) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Lofton.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 38(5:42 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 13 for 25 yards (35-N.Logan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 13(4:57 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 10 for 3 yards (95-T.Holmes33-M.Ruane).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 10(4:08 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 4 for 6 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LIB 4(3:20 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 4 for no gain (56-C.Mathurin).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LIB 4(2:32 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 2 for 2 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - LIB 2(1:52 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 5 for -3 yards (52-U.Ezewike).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 5(1:08 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 10 for -5 yards (38-T.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 10(0:21 - 4th) 6-J.Bennett to UMASS 8 for 2 yards (33-M.Ruane).
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
23
4th 15:00 FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
0
0
1st 13:20 ESPN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
2ND
19UNC
0
070 O/U
+4.5
Fri 3:30pm ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Fri 4:00pm FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
0
059 O/U
+6.5
Fri 4:00pm CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
051.5 O/U
+2
Fri 4:30pm FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
0
064.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
071.5 O/U
+28
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
050.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PSU
MICH
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SMU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
+12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
054 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
063.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
067.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
0
064 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
048.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
055.5 O/U
-23
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
062.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
061 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
063 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
062 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
046 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UVA
FSU
0
058 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0