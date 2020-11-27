Drive Chart
UMASS
LIB

Key Players
S. Emilus 19 WR
82 ReYds, 4 RECs
M. Willis 7 QB
223 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 63 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 6:45
7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:28
pos
0
6
Point After TD 6:38
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 1:21
8-J.Mack runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
72
yds
00:28
pos
0
13
Point After TD 1:12
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:45
7-M.Willis complete to 30-M.Bollinger. 30-M.Bollinger runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
76
yds
01:52
pos
0
20
Point After TD 10:39
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 4:47
7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
60
yds
04:30
pos
0
27
Point After TD 4:41
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Field Goal 0:04
95-A.Barbir 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
60
yds
00:40
pos
0
31
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:23
7-M.Willis runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
67
yds
01:27
pos
0
37
Point After TD 6:14
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 0:34
25-P.Pickett runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
41
yds
01:35
pos
0
44
Point After TD 0:26
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
45
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 31
Rushing 3 19
Passing 7 11
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-13 10-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 227 629
Total Plays 54 75
Avg Gain 4.2 8.4
Net Yards Rushing 55 378
Rush Attempts 31 44
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 8.6
Yards Passing 172 251
Comp. - Att. 9-23 17-31
Yards Per Pass 6.4 7.7
Penalties - Yards 6-50 4-45
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-53.0 2-37.5
Return Yards 0 4
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Massachusetts 0-4 00000
Liberty 9-1 141714045
Williams Stadium Lynchburg, VA
 172 PASS YDS 251
55 RUSH YDS 378
227 TOTAL YDS 629
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Dzuro 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.9% 172 0 1 97.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 48 0 1 57.4
G. Dzuro 9/22 172 0 1
E. Deckers 90 LS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
E. Deckers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Merriweather 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 100 0
E. Merriweather 5 15 0 8
J. Johnson 16 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
J. Johnson 7 14 0 9
G. Dzuro 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
G. Dzuro 8 11 0 9
J. Cole 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 6 0
J. Cole 4 1 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Emilus 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 86 1
S. Emilus 5 4 82 0 32
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 63 0
J. Johnson Jr. 9 2 33 0 20
J. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
J. Turner 1 1 33 0 33
J. Johnson 16 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Johnson 1 1 17 0 17
J. Pallotta 14 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Pallotta 1 1 7 0 7
E. Merriweather 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
E. Merriweather 1 0 0 0 0
M. Hill 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
M. Hill 2 0 0 0 0
N. Boykin 4 DB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Boykin 1 0 0 0 0
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Roberson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. McCubrey 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
C. McCubrey 7-1 0.0 0
M. Ruane 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.5
M. Ruane 6-3 0.5 0
T. Davis 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Davis 6-2 0.0 0
N. Logan 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Logan 4-1 0.0 0
N. Boykin 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Boykin 4-1 0.0 0
J. Wallace 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Wallace 3-0 0.0 0
J. Byczko 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Byczko 3-0 0.0 0
V. Alobwede 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
V. Alobwede 3-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
T. Powell 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Powell 2-1 0.0 0
T. Holmes 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
T. Holmes 2-1 0.5 0
C. Mathurin 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Mathurin 2-1 0.0 0
U. Ezewike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
U. Ezewike 2-1 0.0 0
T. Armstrong 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Armstrong 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wooden 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Wooden 1-1 0.0 0
W. Frederic 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Frederic 1-1 0.0 0
G. Johnson 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Atwood 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Atwood 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Martin 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
J. Martin 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 53.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
G. Georgopoulos 5 53.0 2 73
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Magdis 27 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 0 0
Z. Magdis 1 7.0 0 0
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
C. Roberson 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Willis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 223 3 0 186.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.7% 1817 17 4 158.4
M. Willis 16/24 223 3 0
C. Ferguson 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
14.3% 28 0 0 47.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 169 4 0 151.3
C. Ferguson 1/7 28 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 125 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 380 5
P. Pickett 10 125 1 42
J. Mack 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 109 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 583 3
J. Mack 11 109 1 59
T. Henderson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 62 0
T. Henderson 15 79 0 25
M. Willis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 744 9
M. Willis 7 63 1 54
J. Bennett 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Bennett 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Douglas 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 244 2
D. Douglas 5 4 68 1 41
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 399 3
D. Stubbs 3 3 56 0 37
K. Shaa 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 377 3
K. Shaa 4 2 38 1 31
N. Frith 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 165 2
N. Frith 5 4 36 0 13
T. Hobbs 12 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
T. Hobbs 2 1 28 0 28
M. Bollinger 30 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 1
M. Bollinger 1 1 13 1 13
C. Daniels 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 209 3
C. Daniels 4 1 11 0 11
C. Barrett 15 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 2
C. Barrett 2 1 1 0 1
J. Lofton 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
J. Lofton 3 0 0 0 0
J. Mack 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 -4 0
J. Mack 1 0 0 0 0
B. Brumm 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 1
B. Brumm 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Scruggs 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Scruggs 5-2 0.0 0
E. James 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. James 4-0 0.0 0
M. Haskins 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Haskins 4-1 0.0 0
Q. Reese 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
Q. Reese 4-1 0.0 1
C. Megginson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Megginson 3-0 0.0 0
S. Sings V 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
S. Sings V 3-0 1.0 0
R. Rusins 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Rusins 3-1 0.0 0
H. Chibueze 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Chibueze 2-0 0.0 0
C. Poole 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Poole 2-0 0.0 0
J. Treadwell 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Treadwell 2-0 0.0 0
T. Dupree 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Dupree 2-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Wolk 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Wolk 1-0 1.0 0
B. Alexander 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Alexander 1-1 0.0 0
T. Clark 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
A. Lewis 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Barbir 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
9/15 40/42
A. Barbir 1/2 24 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 0
A. Alves 2 37.5 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Henderson 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
T. Henderson 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UMASS 25 0:43 3 4 Punt
12:04 UMASS 35 2:42 9 25 Punt
6:38 UMASS 25 4:50 11 47 Fumble
1:12 UMASS 25 0:40 2 20 End of Quarter
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 UMASS 25 1:15 3 7 Punt
4:41 UMASS 25 3:57 9 36 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 UMASS 29 2:10 5 38 Downs
6:14 UMASS 25 1:06 3 -1 Punt
3:15 UMASS 14 1:06 4 45 INT
0:26 UMASS 18 0:06 1 0 End of Quarter
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 LIB 12 1:50 4 4 Punt
9:06 LIB 20 2:28 8 80 TD
1:40 LIB 28 0:28 2 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 LIB 24 1:52 5 76 TD
9:11 LIB 20 4:30 9 80 TD
0:44 LIB 39 0:40 7 55 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LIB 23 5:00 10 48 FG Miss
7:41 LIB 33 1:27 5 67 TD
5:00 LIB 31 1:40 6 29 Punt
2:01 UMASS 41 1:35 3 41 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 LIB 10 12:01 19 99 Game

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(15:00 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 29 for 4 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UMASS 29
(14:27 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UMASS 29
(14:21 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 29
(14:17 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 59 yards from UMASS 29 to the LIB 12 downed by 80-T.Jones.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 12
(14:04 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 25 for 13 yards (38-T.Davis).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(13:31 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to LIB 24 FUMBLES (97-J.Byczko). out of bounds at the LIB 24.
Sack
2 & 11 - LIB 24
(13:03 - 1st) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 16 for -8 yards (33-M.Ruane95-T.Holmes).
No Gain
3 & 19 - LIB 16
(12:21 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
Punt
4 & 19 - LIB 16
(12:14 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 49 yards from LIB 16 to the UMASS 35 downed by 41-A.Mock.

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35
(12:04 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 38 for 3 yards (55-E.James99-R.Rusins).
Penalty
2 & 7 - UMASS 38
(11:31 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to LIB 48 for 14 yards (23-C.Stone). Team penalty on UMASS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UMASS 38. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 12 - UMASS 33
(11:08 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 35 for 2 yards (99-R.Rusins).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - UMASS 35
(10:28 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 45 for 10 yards (7-M.Haskins).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 45
(10:28 - 1st) Penalty on LIB 24-A.Washington Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UMASS 45. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 40
(10:09 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 7-E.Merriweather.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UMASS 40
(10:06 - 1st) Penalty on UMASS 10-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 40. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - UMASS 45
(10:06 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to LIB 40 for 5 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
No Gain
3 & 10 - UMASS 40
(9:28 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
Punt
4 & 10 - UMASS 40
(9:22 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 40 yards from LIB 40 to LIB End Zone. touchback.

LIB
Flames
 - TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20
(9:06 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 28 for 8 yards (21-T.Powell52-U.Ezewike).
No Gain
2 & 2 - LIB 28
(8:54 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
+9 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 28
(8:42 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 37 for 9 yards (38-T.Davis35-N.Logan).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 37
(8:17 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 40 for 3 yards (46-C.McCubrey42-B.Wooden).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 40
(7:40 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to UMASS 47 for 13 yards (12-J.Wallace).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47
(7:23 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to UMASS 40 for 7 yards (4-N.Boykin).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 40
(7:03 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to UMASS 31 for 9 yards (12-J.Wallace).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 31
(6:45 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:38 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Fumble (11 plays, 47 yards, 4:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:38 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 40 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS 25 fair catch by.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(6:38 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 14-J.Pallotta. 14-J.Pallotta to UMASS 32 for 7 yards (57-C.Poole).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 32
(6:09 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 41 for 9 yards (7-M.Haskins).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 41
(5:45 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 42 for 1 yard (50-H.Chibueze1-J.Scruggs).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 42
(5:10 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro scrambles to LIB 50 for 8 yards (55-E.James16-Q.Reese).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UMASS 50
(4:35 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to LIB 48 FUMBLES (1-J.Scruggs). 16-J.Johnson to LIB 48 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 48
(4:00 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to LIB 44 for 4 yards (57-C.Poole).
Penalty
2 & 6 - UMASS 44
(3:28 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to LIB 41 for 3 yards (1-J.Scruggs). Team penalty on UMASS Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 44. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 16 - UMASS 46
(3:08 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to LIB 45 for 9 yards (4-C.Megginson).
Penalty
3 & 7 - UMASS 45
(2:30 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson. Penalty on LIB 24-A.Washington Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LIB 45. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30
(2:25 - 1st) 19-S.Emilus to LIB 27 for 3 yards (16-Q.Reese).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 27
(1:48 - 1st) 16-J.Johnson to LIB 28 FUMBLES (99-R.Rusins). 32-A.Pierre to LIB 28 for no gain.

LIB
Flames
 - TD (2 plays, 72 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 28
(1:40 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 41 for 13 yards (22-G.Johnson).
+59 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41
(1:21 - 1st) 8-J.Mack runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:12 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

UMASS
Minutemen
 - End of Quarter (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:12 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(1:12 - 1st) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 28 for 3 yards (16-Q.Reese).
+17 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 28
(0:32 - 1st) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 45 for 17 yards (1-J.Scruggs).

LIB
Flames
 - TD (5 plays, 76 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+31 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to LIB 24 for 31 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 24
(14:24 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to LIB 23 for 1 yard (10-T.Clark).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 23
(14:04 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to LIB 19 for 4 yards (44-A.Lewis).
-5 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 19
(13:50 - 2nd) 16-J.Johnson to LIB 24 for -5 yards (11-D.Johnson).
No Good
4 & 10 - LIB 24
(13:22 - 2nd) 98-J.Martin 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 24
(12:31 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 23 for -1 yard (38-T.Davis).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 23
(12:12 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 33 for 10 yards (56-C.Mathurin).
+42 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 33
(11:50 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 25 for 42 yards (4-N.Boykin).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(11:20 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 13 for 12 yards (55-W.Frederic).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 13
(10:45 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 30-M.Bollinger. 30-M.Bollinger runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:39 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:39 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(10:39 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro scrambles to UMASS 30 for 5 yards (35-T.Dupree).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 30
(10:10 - 2nd) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 32 for 2 yards (33-S.Sings).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UMASS 32
(9:30 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 3 - UMASS 32
(9:24 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 48 yards from UMASS 32 to the LIB 20 downed by 20-T.Armstrong.

LIB
Flames
 - TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20
(9:11 - 2nd) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 19 for -1 yard (4-N.Boykin).
Penalty
2 & 11 - LIB 19
(8:28 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 19 for no gain (95-T.Holmes38-T.Davis). Penalty on UMASS 44-A.Beckwith Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 19. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 24
(8:03 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 29 for 5 yards (95-T.Holmes).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 29
(7:47 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 31 for 2 yards (35-N.Logan).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 31
(7:02 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 40 for 9 yards (35-N.Logan).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LIB 40
(6:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 40 for no gain (33-M.Ruane4-N.Boykin).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 40
(5:32 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 44 for 4 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 44
(4:54 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Douglas. Penalty on UMASS 21-T.Powell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LIB 44. No Play.
+41 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41
(4:47 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:41 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Downs (9 plays, 36 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:41 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(4:41 - 2nd) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 23 for -2 yards (99-R.Rusins).
No Gain
2 & 12 - UMASS 23
(4:05 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Roberson.
+33 YD
3 & 12 - UMASS 23
(3:58 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 11-J.Turner. 11-J.Turner to LIB 44 for 33 yards (4-C.Megginson17-B.Alexander).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 44
(3:21 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro scrambles to LIB 43 for 1 yard (35-T.Dupree).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 43
(2:37 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro to LIB 34 for 9 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 34
(2:07 - 2nd) 19-S.Emilus to LIB 40 for -6 yards (33-S.Sings1-J.Scruggs).
+1 YD
2 & 16 - UMASS 40
(1:45 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro to LIB 39 for 1 yard (55-E.James35-T.Dupree).
No Gain
3 & 15 - UMASS 39
(0:46 - 2nd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
No Gain
4 & 15 - UMASS 39
(0:44 - 2nd) 90-E.Deckers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Boykin.

LIB
Flames
 - Halftime (7 plays, 55 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 39
(0:44 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Barrett.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 39
(0:33 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 47 for 8 yards.
+13 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 47
(0:28 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 40 for 13 yards (33-M.Ruane21-T.Powell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 40
(0:22 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 15-C.Barrett. 15-C.Barrett to UMASS 39 for 1 yard.
+37 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 39
(0:19 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to UMASS 2 for 37 yards (29-C.Jones).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - LIB 2
(0:12 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 1 for 1 yard (35-N.Logan).
Penalty
2 & 1 - LIB 1
(0:04 - 2nd) Penalty on LIB 68-T.Schultz False start 5 yards enforced at UMASS 1. No Play.
Field Goal
2 & 6 - LIB 6
(0:04 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

LIB
Flames
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 48 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Martin kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35. 20-T.Henderson to LIB 23 for 15 yards (16-J.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 23
(14:56 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 23 for no gain (97-J.Byczko).
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 23
(14:21 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Douglas.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 23
(14:18 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 42 for 19 yards (29-C.Jones).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42
(13:28 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to UMASS 48 for 10 yards (15-V.Alobwede).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48
(12:43 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to UMASS 47 for 1 yard (15-V.Alobwede).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 47
(11:58 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to UMASS 44 for 3 yards (42-B.Wooden38-T.Davis).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - LIB 44
(11:16 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to UMASS 33 for 11 yards (4-N.Boykin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 33
(10:40 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 33
(10:36 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to UMASS 29 for 4 yards (96-J.Atwood46-C.McCubrey).
No Gain
3 & 6 - LIB 29
(10:05 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
No Good
4 & 6 - LIB 29
(10:00 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Downs (5 plays, 38 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+32 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 29
(9:55 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to LIB 39 for 32 yards (7-M.Haskins).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 39
(9:20 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to LIB 31 for 8 yards (9-J.Treadwell7-M.Haskins).
No Gain
2 & 2 - UMASS 31
(9:04 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to LIB 31 for no gain (55-E.James).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - UMASS 31
(8:28 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro to LIB 33 for -2 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
No Gain
4 & 4 - UMASS 33
(7:45 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.

LIB
Flames
 - TD (5 plays, 67 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 33
(7:41 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 40 for 7 yards (21-T.Powell).
No Gain
2 & 3 - LIB 40
(7:06 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 40
(7:03 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 46 for 6 yards (12-J.Wallace).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 46
(6:27 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
+54 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 46
(6:23 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:14 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:14 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(6:14 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 19 for -6 yards (33-S.Sings).
+5 YD
2 & 16 - UMASS 19
(5:54 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 24 for 5 yards (7-M.Haskins).
No Gain
3 & 11 - UMASS 24
(5:13 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 11 - UMASS 24
(5:08 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 45 yards from UMASS 24 out of bounds at the LIB 31.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 31
(5:00 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 12-T.Hobbs.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 31
(4:57 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Lofton.
+28 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 31
(4:54 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 12-T.Hobbs. 12-T.Hobbs to UMASS 41 for 28 yards (97-J.Byczko).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41
(4:06 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to UMASS 40 for 1 yard (46-C.McCubrey).
No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 40
(3:30 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Lofton.
No Gain
3 & 9 - LIB 40
(3:25 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Mack.
Punt
4 & 9 - LIB 40
(3:20 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 26 yards from UMASS 40 to UMASS 14 fair catch by 19-S.Emilus.

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Interception (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 14
(3:15 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 15 for 1 yard (50-H.Chibueze).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 15
(2:43 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
+20 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 15
(2:40 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 35 for 20 yards (16-Q.Reese).
Int
1 & 10 - UMASS 35
(2:09 - 3rd) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 16-Q.Reese at UMASS 45. 16-Q.Reese to UMASS 41 for 4 yards (10-J.Johnson).

LIB
Flames
 - TD (3 plays, 41 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41
(2:01 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 31 for 10 yards (38-T.Davis55-W.Frederic).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 31
(1:15 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 16 for 15 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 16
(0:34 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:26 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.

UMASS
Minutemen
 - End of Quarter (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:26 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 64 yards from LIB 35. 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 18 for 17 yards (28-C.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 18
(0:20 - 3rd) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 18 for no gain (16-Q.Reese).

LIB
Flames
 - End of Game (19 plays, 99 yards, 12:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 18
(15:00 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 18
(14:58 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 31 for 13 yards (17-B.Alexander).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 31
(14:23 - 4th) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 32 for 1 yard (4-C.Megginson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 32
(13:45 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete.
Penalty
3 & 9 - LIB 32
(13:40 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 25-J.Cole. 25-J.Cole to UMASS 37 for 5 yards. Penalty on UMASS 77-B.Abosi Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 32. No Play.
Sack
3 & 19 - LIB 22
(13:11 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 17 for -5 yards (92-M.Wolk).
Punt
4 & 24 - LIB 17
(12:32 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 73 yards from UMASS 17 to the LIB 10 downed by 20-T.Armstrong.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 10
(12:22 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 14 for 4 yards (15-V.Alobwede).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 14
(11:41 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 25 for 11 yards (20-T.Armstrong).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(10:58 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 31 for 6 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 31
(10:12 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 41 for 10 yards (38-T.Davis).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41
(9:25 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to LIB 48 for 7 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
No Gain
2 & 3 - LIB 48
(8:38 - 4th) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Brumm.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 48
(8:33 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 49 for 3 yards (52-U.Ezewike56-C.Mathurin).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49
(7:48 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 40 for 9 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
+23 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 40
(6:59 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to UMASS 17 for 23 yards (20-T.Armstrong38-T.Davis). Penalty on LIB 18-A.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 34.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 44
(6:30 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 38 for 6 yards (46-C.McCubrey33-M.Ruane).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 38
(5:46 - 4th) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Lofton.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 38
(5:42 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 13 for 25 yards (35-N.Logan).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 13
(4:57 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 10 for 3 yards (95-T.Holmes33-M.Ruane).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 10
(4:08 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 4 for 6 yards (33-M.Ruane).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LIB 4
(3:20 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 4 for no gain (56-C.Mathurin).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - LIB 4
(2:32 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 2 for 2 yards (33-M.Ruane).
-3 YD
1 & 2 - LIB 2
(1:52 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 5 for -3 yards (52-U.Ezewike).
-5 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 5
(1:08 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to UMASS 10 for -5 yards (38-T.Davis).
+2 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 10
(0:21 - 4th) 6-J.Bennett to UMASS 8 for 2 yards (33-M.Ruane).
NCAA FB Scores