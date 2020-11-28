|
|
|AUBURN
|BAMA
Jones, No. 1 Bama roll past No. 22 Auburn 42-13 minus Saban
TUSCLAOOSA, Ala. (AP) Mac Jones passed for 302 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by two long ones to DeVonta Smith, and No. 1 Alabama rolled over rival No. 22 Auburn 42-13 on Saturday without coach Nick Saban.
The Crimson Tide (8-0, No. 1 playoff rankings) continued a dominating march through a schedule of all-Southeastern Conference games even minus its six-time national champion coach on the sideline.
Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and watched the game feed from home, witnessing the usual array of big plays with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian running the show.
The result was much of the same against the Tigers (5-3), who suffered the second-most lopsided loss of Gus Malzahn's coaching tenure. The only bigger margin was Alabama's 52-21 win in the 2018 Iron Bowl.
Alabama started a string of three straight touchdowns with Jones's 66-yard touchdown to Smith, who was streaking by himself downfield after Auburn defenders bit on a pump fake. He later added a 58-yard catch and run on a quick slant, sprinting away from the Tigers.
Smith had seven catches for 171 yards. Najee Smith ran for 96 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown, and John Metchie III caught a pair of scoring passes.
Bo Nix passed for 227 yards and ran for a late touchdown for the Tigers, but also threw two interceptions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: Managed a solid 347 total yards but had some missed opportunities. The Tigers had to settle for three long field goal attempts by Anders Carlson, who made kicks of 45 and 47 yards. Star receiver Seth Williams, who's from nearby Cottondale, dropped a sure touchdown, too.
Alabama: Continued its strong defensive play of late, having given up 33 points in its last 18 quarters dating back to halftime of the Georgia game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Alabama was already a unanimous No. 1 and didn't do anything to diminish its standing. Auburn could fall out of the rankings with the loss.
MOORE PICKS
Malachi Moore's interception of Nix late in the first half was his third of the season. He's the first Alabama freshman with multiple picks since 2015 when Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison and redshirt Marlon Humphrey all did it.
UP NEXT
Auburn: Hosts No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 5.
Alabama: At defending national champion LSU, one of two teams to beat the Tide last season, in a makeup game Dec. 5.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-19
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|347
|445
|Total Plays
|80
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|120
|143
|Rush Attempts
|42
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|227
|302
|Comp. - Att.
|23-38
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|10.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-38
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.0
|4-37.8
|Return Yards
|0
|48
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|302
|
|
|120
|RUSH YDS
|143
|
|
|347
|TOTAL YDS
|445
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|23/38
|227
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Richards 28 RB
|M. Richards
|14
|57
|0
|14
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|11
|39
|0
|6
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|6
|17
|0
|6
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|9
|-1
|1
|9
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|9
|5
|60
|0
|16
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|3
|2
|38
|0
|26
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|2
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|7
|7
|29
|0
|10
|
K. Hudson 5 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|9
|3
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Pegues 89 TE
|J. Pegues
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|3
|2
|9
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 14 DB
|N. Pritchett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 49 DT
|D. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DT
|D. Newkirk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 99 LB
|T. Moultry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Handy 55 DL
|J. Handy
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 DB
|L. Tennison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/3
|47
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Marshall 41 P
|A. Marshall
|4
|39.0
|1
|43
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|5
|13.6
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|11
|96
|1
|39
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|7
|39
|0
|15
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|4
|6
|0
|4
|
J. McClellan 21 RB
|J. McClellan
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|7
|7
|171
|2
|66
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|9
|6
|55
|2
|24
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|3
|2
|34
|0
|25
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|2
|2
|33
|1
|24
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Baker 5 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 29 DB
|D. Hellams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 85 P
|C. Scott
|4
|37.8
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|9.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 59 yards from BAMA 35. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 17 for 11 yards (28-J.Jobe). Penalty on AUB 9-Z.McClain Holding 8 yards enforced at AUB 17.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 9(14:55 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 10 for 1 yard (32-D.Moses48-P.Mathis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 10(14:21 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 14 for 4 yards (13-M.Moore94-D.Dale).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 14(13:42 - 1st) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 11 for -3 yards (4-C.Allen).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - AUBURN 11(13:03 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 34 yards from AUB 11. 6-D.Smith to AUB 34 for 11 yards (21-S.Monday).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(12:51 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to AUB 34 for no gain (0-O.Pappoe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 34(12:14 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 34(12:07 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to AUB 23 for 11 yards (6-C.Tutt0-O.Pappoe). Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at AUB 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - BAMA 39(11:36 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Bolden.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BAMA 39(11:30 - 1st) 85-C.Scott punts 29 yards from AUB 39 to AUB 10 fair catch by 12-E.Stove.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 11(11:23 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 14 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris9-J.Battle).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 14(10:55 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 10 for -4 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - AUBURN 10(10:10 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to AUB 22 for 12 yards (14-B.Branch).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(9:35 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 23 for 1 yard (9-J.Battle).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 23(9:00 - 1st) 12-E.Stove to AUB 34 for 11 yards (32-D.Moses28-J.Jobe).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(8:36 - 1st) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 32 for -2 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - AUBURN 32(7:57 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 38 for 6 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 38(7:13 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 38(7:08 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 41 yards from AUB 38 to BAMA 21 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(7:01 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 25 for 3 yards (1-B.Bryant).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 25(6:29 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 34 for 9 yards (20-J.Sherwood23-R.McCreary).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(5:54 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for no gain (44-D.Newkirk).
|+66 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 34(5:19 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:10 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 56 yards from BAMA 35. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 19 for 10 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19(5:04 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 19(4:59 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson. Penalty on BAMA 50-T.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at AUB 19. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 24(4:55 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 23 for -1 yard (4-C.Allen).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 23(4:14 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 32 for 9 yards (4-C.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(3:40 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 33 for 1 yard (3-D.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 33(3:12 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to BAMA 46 for 21 yards (28-J.Jobe). Penalty on AUB 58-K.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 33. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 19 - AUBURN 23(2:53 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 27 for 4 yards (47-B.Young94-D.Dale).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - AUBURN 27(2:16 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 30 for 3 yards (58-C.Barmore28-J.Jobe).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - AUBURN 30(1:37 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 43 yards from AUB 30. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 34 for 7 yards (60-B.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(1:25 - 1st) 10-M.Jones sacked at BAMA 30 for -4 yards (1-B.Bryant).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 14 - BAMA 30(0:43 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to AUB 44 for 26 yards (21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(0:15 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Baker.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 44(0:10 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to AUB 41 for 3 yards (49-D.Butler29-D.Hall).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 41(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 44-D.Newkirk Offside 5 yards enforced at AUB 41. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 36(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones to AUB 32 for 4 yards (1-B.Bryant).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(14:30 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to AUB 7 for 25 yards (9-Z.McClain21-S.Monday).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAMA 7(14:09 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:04 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 53 yards from BAMA 35. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 19 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the AUB 19.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19(14:01 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 24 FUMBLES (48-P.Mathis). 58-K.Jones to AUB 24 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 24(13:40 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 27 for 3 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 27(13:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 89-J.Pegues. 89-J.Pegues to AUB 37 for 10 yards (9-J.Battle3-D.Wright).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(12:35 - 2nd) 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 34 for -3 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - AUBURN 34(11:50 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 37 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris58-C.Barmore).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 37(11:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 50 FUMBLES (28-J.Jobe). 2-P.Surtain to AUB 50 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 37(11:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 49 for 12 yards (3-D.Wright28-J.Jobe).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(10:45 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at BAMA 42 for 9 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 42(10:35 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to BAMA 37 for 5 yards (94-D.Dale).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(10:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to BAMA 32 for 5 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 32(9:36 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at BAMA 30 for 2 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 30(9:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 30(8:56 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(8:51 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 34 for 9 yards (29-D.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 34(8:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 39 for 5 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(7:48 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to AUB 42 for 19 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(7:14 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Penalty on AUB 14-N.Pritchett Pass interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(7:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to AUB 24 for 3 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 24(6:30 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 51 yards from BAMA 35. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 33 for 19 yards (16-D.Sanders).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(6:17 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at AUB 39 for 6 yards (8-C.Harris32-D.Moses).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 39(5:45 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 45 for 6 yards (28-J.Jobe9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(5:10 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 45(5:04 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 45 for no gain (48-P.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 45(4:21 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - AUBURN 45(4:15 - 2nd) 41-A.Marshall punts 38 yards from AUB 45 to BAMA 17 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(4:07 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 22 for 5 yards (21-S.Monday9-Z.McClain).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 22(3:30 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 37 for 15 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(2:56 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 39 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain44-D.Newkirk).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 39(2:19 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 40 for 1 yard (25-C.Wooden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 40(1:36 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAMA 40(1:30 - 2nd) 85-C.Scott punts 44 yards from BAMA 40 to AUB 16 fair catch by 12-E.Stove.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(1:23 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove pushed ob at AUB 21 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 21(1:19 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 25 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 25(0:56 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams pushed ob at AUB 42 for 17 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(0:48 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 42(0:41 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson pushed ob at BAMA 38 for 20 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(0:31 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 38(0:27 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Shivers.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 38(0:20 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-M.Moore at BAMA 28. 13-M.Moore to BAMA 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(0:15 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones kneels at BAMA 26 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at BAMA 35 for 10 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(14:31 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 35(14:25 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 39 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain94-T.Truesdell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 39(13:49 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 39(13:43 - 3rd) 85-C.Scott punts 36 yards from BAMA 39 to AUB 25 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(13:36 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at AUB 31 for 6 yards (2-P.Surtain8-C.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 31(13:14 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 33 for 2 yards (48-P.Mathis).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 33(12:38 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson to BAMA 30 for 37 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(12:07 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 30(12:01 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to BAMA 31 for -1 yard (92-J.Eboigbe28-J.Jobe).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - AUBURN 31(11:21 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to BAMA 28 for 3 yards (14-B.Branch).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - AUBURN 28(10:42 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 64 yards from AUB 35. 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 22 for 21 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(10:29 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 31 for 9 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 31(9:56 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 42 for 11 yards (9-Z.McClain6-C.Tutt).
|+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(9:19 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 58 yards from BAMA 35. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 28 for 21 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(9:01 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 34 for 6 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 34(8:30 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at AUB 50 for 16 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(8:11 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to BAMA 34 for 16 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(7:58 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to BAMA 27 for 7 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 27(7:34 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix sacked at BAMA 39 for -12 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - AUBURN 39(6:45 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - AUBURN 39(6:41 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson 56 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(6:35 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 44 for 5 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 44(6:05 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 48 for 4 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 48(5:44 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones to BAMA 50 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(5:06 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to AUB 39 for 11 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(4:38 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:28 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to AUB 25 fair catch by 13-L.Tennison.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(4:28 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 29 for 4 yards (50-T.Smith32-D.Moses).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 29(4:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 29(3:52 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 47-J.Shenker.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 29(3:45 - 3rd) 91-O.Chapman punts 39 yards from AUB 29 to BAMA 32 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(3:37 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for 2 yards (49-D.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 34(2:54 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 36 for 2 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 36(2:34 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 49 for 13 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(1:59 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones scrambles to AUB 47 for 4 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 47(1:18 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to AUB 42 for 5 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 42(0:58 - 3rd) 6-D.Smith to AUB 33 for 9 yards (20-J.Sherwood). Team penalty on AUB 12 men in the huddle declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(0:35 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Forristall.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 33(0:31 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to AUB 26 for 7 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 26(0:13 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 73-E.Neal False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 26. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 31(15:00 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to AUB 22 for 9 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(14:26 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Forristall.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 22(14:18 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to AUB 24 for -2 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 12 - BAMA 24(13:35 - 4th) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:27 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 4th) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to AUB 25 fair catch by 13-L.Tennison.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(13:27 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 25 for no gain (47-B.Young).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 25(12:48 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove pushed ob at AUB 35 for 10 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(12:15 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 38 for 3 yards (48-P.Mathis).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 38(11:39 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 36 for -2 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 36(10:58 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-B.Branch at AUB 37. 14-B.Branch to AUB 7 for 30 yards (10-B.Nix).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAMA 7(10:47 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to AUB 3 FUMBLES (21-S.Monday). 20-J.Sherwood to AUB 3 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 4(10:38 - 4th) 28-M.Richards pushed ob at AUB 7 for 3 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 7(10:00 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to AUB 11 for 4 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 11(9:26 - 4th) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 19 for 8 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19(8:50 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 33 for 14 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(8:31 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 38 for 5 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 38(8:00 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 44 for 6 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(7:30 - 4th) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 50 for 6 yards (31-W.Anderson29-D.Hellams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 50(6:54 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Hudson. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 50. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(6:47 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to BAMA 34 for 1 yard (50-T.Smith).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 34(6:21 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to BAMA 8 for 26 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - AUBURN 8(5:46 - 4th) 28-M.Richards pushed ob at BAMA 1 for 7 yards (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 1(5:23 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to BAMA 1 for no gain (32-D.Moses).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 1(4:45 - 4th) 10-B.Nix runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:39 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(4:39 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 26 for 1 yard (9-Z.McClain).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 26(3:57 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 28 for 2 yards (99-T.Moultry55-J.Handy).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 28(3:09 - 4th) 9-B.Young sacked at BAMA 20 for -8 yards (55-J.Handy).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BAMA 20(2:40 - 4th) 85-C.Scott punts 42 yards from BAMA 20 to AUB 38 fair catch by 12-E.Stove.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(2:33 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 47 for 8 yards (29-D.Hellams42-J.Moody).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 47(2:11 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to AUB 49 for 2 yards (42-J.Moody4-C.Allen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(1:44 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to BAMA 42 for 9 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 42(1:03 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 42(0:55 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 89-J.Pegues. 89-J.Pegues to BAMA 35 for 7 yards (31-W.Anderson9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(0:34 - 4th) 10-B.Nix sacked at BAMA 44 for -9 yards. Penalty on AUB 10-B.Nix Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at BAMA 44.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 19 - AUBURN 44(0:18 - 4th) 28-M.Richards to BAMA 43 for 1 yard (42-J.Moody).
