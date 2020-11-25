|
|
|UTAH
|WASH
Utah makes COVID shift again, heads to Washington
COVID-19 has been the most difficult opponent on Utah's schedule.
After another shift this week, the Utes will head to Seattle and play Saturday against an unbeaten Washington team.
Itinerary changes have been constant for Utah.
The Utes' first two games -- against Arizona and UCLA -- were canceled due to virus spread in the program. It was learned Tuesday that Arizona State would need to call off this week's game with Utah scheduled at Tempe, Ariz., because of lingering COVID-19 issues with the Sun Devils.
The Pac-12 announced the Utah-Washington matchup shortly after the Utes' game with ASU was canceled. The Huskies became available when their Apple Cup rivalry game this weekend with Washington State was canceled because of COVID-19 striking the Cougars' program.
Utah is coming off a season-opening 33-17 loss at home to No. 20 USC last week. Washington (2-0) will play its third game at home after beating Oregon State 27-21 on Nov. 14 and Arizona 44-27 last week at Husky Stadium.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham announced Tuesday that redshirt sophomore quarterback Cameron Rising, who won the starting job in fall camp, is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury suffered in the second quarter against USC.
South Carolina graduate transfer Jake Bentley, who went 16 for 28 for 171 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in place of Rising, is slated to start against Washington.
"Obviously a disappointing loss in Week 1, but the biggest loss, Cam Rising is done for the season, at least that is what has been indicated to me," Whittingham said. "Barring a miracle, he's not going to be with us, and we move forward, Jake Bentley is our guy. We'll continue to get ready and go through the season."
Washington redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his performance against Arizona. He completed 15 of 25 pass attempts for 230 yards with no interceptions and two touchdowns.
He threw his first career touchdown pass on the Huskies' first drive, completing a 65-yard pass to Puka Nacua. Morris has yet to turn the ball over and has suffered just one sack, when he ran out of bounds for a 1-yard loss.
"So how about our guy Dylan Morris here? He's just played his second college football game, his second start, and all he does is go over 50 percent on third down (8 of 15), 100 percent on fourth down (2 of 2), no turnovers, again, two games in a row and technically no sacks," Washington coach Jimmy Lake said.
"I'm so excited for Dylan. He's operating our offense. He's executing. He's a great leader for us. I'm excited to see his game continue to improve."
The Utes defeated the Huskies 33-28 last season at Husky Stadium.
Several top performers in that game, including Washington quarterback Jacob Eason and Utah running back Zack Moss, are now in the NFL.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|20
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|8
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|359
|360
|Total Plays
|65
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|215
|88
|Rush Attempts
|42
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|144
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|16-23
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|6-51
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.3
|3-44.3
|Return Yards
|123
|24
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-119
|2-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|144
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|215
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|359
|TOTAL YDS
|360
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|16/23
|144
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|10
|97
|0
|46
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|10
|39
|1
|7
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|10
|33
|1
|14
|
J. Wilmore 5 RB
|J. Wilmore
|8
|24
|0
|11
|
M. Bernard 3 RB
|M. Bernard
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Thompson 1 WR
|B. Thompson
|4
|3
|65
|1
|33
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|4
|4
|31
|0
|19
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|4
|4
|23
|0
|12
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|4
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|4
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
M. Bernard 3 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lloyd 0 LB
|D. Lloyd
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ritchie 6 S
|N. Ritchie
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 21 CB
|C. Phillips III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 29 LB
|N. Sewell
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 DB
|J. Broughton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 19 DB
|V. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. Pututau 41 DE
|H. Pututau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Moala 98 DT
|V. Moala
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fotu 9 LB
|S. Fotu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Marks 23 CB
|F. Marks
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Vaughn 16 S
|Z. Vaughn
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|3
|40.3
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Morris 9 QB
|D. Morris
|23/38
|272
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|7
|36
|0
|26
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|12
|34
|1
|11
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|9
|8
|108
|2
|21
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|7
|6
|67
|0
|15
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|6
|3
|44
|0
|38
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|5
|4
|33
|0
|11
|
T. Jones 88 WR
|T. Jones
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Ulofoshio 48 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 43 LB
|J. Sirmon
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|6-0
|3.0
|0
|
S. Smalls 17 LB
|S. Smalls
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bronson 11 DL
|J. Bronson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taimani 94 DL
|S. Taimani
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 6 DB
|C. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gordon 2 DB
|K. Gordon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Tuputala 40 LB
|A. Tuputala
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 8 DB
|K. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 5 DB
|A. Cook
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bandes 96 DL
|J. Bandes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/2
|26
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|3
|44.3
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|2
|24.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 40 yards from WAS 35 to UTH 25 fair catch by 18-B.Covey.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 29 for 4 yards (20-A.Turner).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 29(14:22 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to WAS 38 for 33 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(13:47 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WAS 38 for no gain (3-E.Molden).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 38(13:06 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to WAS 36 for 2 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 36(12:29 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to WAS 24 for 12 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui22-T.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(11:50 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Brumfield.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 24(11:43 - 1st) 5-J.Wilmore to WAS 29 for -5 yards (3-E.Molden).
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - UTAH 29(11:01 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley sacked at WAS 36 for -7 yards FUMBLES (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui). 43-J.Sirmon to WAS 36 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 36(10:53 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 38 for 2 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 38(10:16 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua to WAS 46 for 8 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 46(9:41 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 43 for 11 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 43(9:00 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 40 for 3 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WASH 40(8:17 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - WASH 40(8:10 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-F.Marks at UTH 24. 23-F.Marks to WAS 48 for 28 yards (87-C.Otton).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(7:58 - 1st) 5-J.Wilmore to WAS 44 for 4 yards (3-E.Molden96-J.Bandes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 44(7:20 - 1st) 5-J.Wilmore to WAS 44 for no gain (11-J.Bronson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 44(6:43 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to WAS 42 for 2 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 4 - UTAH 42(5:56 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to WAS 34 for 8 yards (43-J.Sirmon48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(5:21 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WAS 31 for 3 yards (8-K.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 31(4:43 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to WAS 28 for 3 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 28(4:06 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WAS 20 for 8 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(3:31 - 1st) 80-B.Kuithe to WAS 12 for 8 yards (5-A.Cook). Team penalty on WAS Offside 5 yards enforced at WAS 20. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTAH 15(3:07 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to WAS 7 for 8 yards (43-J.Sirmon8-K.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - UTAH 7(2:27 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 1st) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 1st) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 5-S.McGrew to WAS 26 for 26 yards (45-A.Mata'afa).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 26(2:13 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 27 for 1 yard (4-J.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WASH 27(1:39 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 27 for no gain (9-S.Fotu).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - WASH 27(0:55 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 32 for 5 yards (98-V.Moala0-D.Lloyd).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WASH 32(0:13 - 1st) 46-R.Porter punts 35 yards from WAS 32. 18-B.Covey to UTH 37 for 4 yards (53-M.Tafisi).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(0:04 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to UTH 42 for 5 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 42(15:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to UTH 47 for 5 yards (2-K.Gordon94-S.Taimani).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(14:18 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 49 for 2 yards (17-S.Smalls).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 49(13:40 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 50 for 1 yard (3-E.Molden).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 50(12:59 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to WAS 46 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAH 46(12:12 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 38 yards from WAS 46 to WAS 8 fair catch by 22-T.McDuffie.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 8(12:05 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 12 for 4 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 12(11:16 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 13 for 1 yard (6-N.Ritchie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WASH 13(10:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 5-S.McGrew.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WASH 13(10:33 - 2nd) 46-R.Porter punts 46 yards from WAS 13 to UTH 41 fair catch by 18-B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(10:25 - 2nd) 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 50 for 9 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 50(9:48 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan pushed ob at WAS 4 for 46 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - UTAH 4(9:21 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to WAS 3 for 1 yard (17-S.Smalls20-A.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 3(8:36 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to WAS 2 for 1 yard (40-A.Tuputala94-S.Taimani).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 2(7:59 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 2nd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(7:55 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 5-S.McGrew. 5-S.McGrew pushed ob at WAS 31 for 6 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASH 31(7:39 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew to UTH 43 for 26 yards (19-V.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 43(7:18 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 5-S.McGrew.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 43(7:13 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew to UTH 45 for -2 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - WASH 45(6:31 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 37 for 8 yards (0-D.Lloyd29-N.Sewell).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 4 - WASH 37(5:41 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua to UTH 22 for 15 yards (19-V.Davis23-F.Marks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 22(5:24 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 18 for 4 yards (7-V.Fillinger).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 18(4:46 - 2nd) 22-C.Davis to UTH 17 for 1 yard (9-S.Fotu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WASH 17(4:02 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - WASH 17(3:56 - 2nd) Team penalty on WAS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTH 17. No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - WASH 22(3:56 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 22(3:51 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to UTH 29 for 7 yards (94-S.Taimani).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 29(3:12 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 33 for 4 yards (5-A.Cook).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(2:33 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to UTH 40 for 7 yards (94-S.Taimani40-A.Tuputala).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 40(1:55 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to UTH 39 for -1 yard (94-S.Taimani22-T.McDuffie).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 39(1:28 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to WAS 42 for 19 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(1:16 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Bernard.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 42(1:10 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley sacked at WAS 50 for -8 yards. Penalty on WAS 58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at WAS 42. No Play. (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(0:59 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to WAS 13 for 14 yards (20-A.Turner48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 13(0:51 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(0:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 25(0:37 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 88-T.Jones. 88-T.Jones to WAS 39 for 14 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 39(0:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 50 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 50(0:16 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 50(0:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant pushed ob at UTH 46 for 4 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASH 46(0:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton runs ob at UTH 41 for 5 yards.
|Int
|
4 & 1 - WASH 41(0:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-Z.Vaughn at UTH End Zone. 16-Z.Vaughn pushed ob at WAS 27 for 73 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 59 yards from UTH 35. 5-S.McGrew to WAS 28 for 22 yards (13-K.Latu).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 28(14:53 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 33 for 5 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 33(14:13 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 34 for 1 yard (8-C.Phillips).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 34(13:37 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 47 for 13 yards (0-D.Lloyd6-N.Ritchie).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 47(13:02 - 3rd) 4-T.Bynum pushed ob at UTH 40 for 13 yards (23-F.Marks).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 40(12:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum pushed ob at UTH 2 for 38 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WASH 2(12:07 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(12:01 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 36 for 11 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio43-J.Sirmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(11:23 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 36 for no gain (48-E.Ulofoshio11-J.Bronson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 36(10:48 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 40 for 4 yards (17-S.Smalls).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 40(10:14 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-E.Molden at WAS 49. 3-E.Molden to UTH 27 for 24 yards (18-B.Covey).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 27(10:02 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASH 27(10:00 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 27 for no gain (4-J.Broughton9-S.Fotu).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASH 27(9:16 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to UTH 11 for 16 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 11(9:00 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 10 for 1 yard (0-D.Lloyd29-N.Sewell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASH 10(8:14 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to UTH 8 for 2 yards (98-V.Moala).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WASH 8(7:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 5-S.McGrew.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WASH 8(7:26 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(7:21 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 31 for 6 yards (6-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(6:43 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 31(6:37 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to UTH 50 for 19 yards (20-A.Turner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(6:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 50 for no gain (6-C.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 50(5:26 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley to WAS 45 for 5 yards (3-E.Molden48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 45(4:40 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield to WAS 41 for 4 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio17-S.Smalls).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 41(4:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley to WAS 41 for no gain (11-J.Bronson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 42(3:55 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 43 for 1 yard (0-D.Lloyd).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASH 43(3:22 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to UTH 36 for 21 yards (6-N.Ritchie29-N.Sewell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 36(3:22 - 3rd) Penalty on UTH 42-M.Tafua Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UTH 36. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 21(2:58 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 40 yards from WAS 35 to UTH 25 fair catch by 18-B.Covey.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(2:49 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 37 for 12 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(2:10 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 37(2:04 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to WAS 28 for 35 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(1:24 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to WAS 25 for 3 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 25(0:42 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield to WAS 19 for 6 yards (17-S.Smalls).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 19(15:00 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to WAS 12 for 7 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui48-E.Ulofoshio).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 12(14:22 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to WAS 15 FUMBLES (2-K.Gordon). 58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui runs ob at WAS 43 for 28 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 43(14:12 - 4th) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASH 43(14:07 - 4th) 22-C.Davis to WAS 43 for no gain (41-H.Pututau).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASH 43(13:24 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua to WAS 48 for 5 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WASH 48(12:41 - 4th) 46-R.Porter punts 52 yards from WAS 48 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(12:32 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 31 for 11 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(11:52 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 38 for 7 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 38(11:11 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 43 for 5 yards (11-J.Bronson48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(10:30 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to UTH 49 for 6 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio20-A.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 49(9:49 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to WAS 49 for 2 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 49(9:08 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to WAS 48 for 1 yard (3-E.Molden5-A.Cook).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 48(8:27 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 36 yards from WAS 48 to WAS 12 fair catch by 22-T.McDuffie. Penalty on WAS 21-D.Hampton Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at WAS 12.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 6(8:20 - 4th) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 9 for 3 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASH 9(7:44 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua pushed ob at WAS 19 for 10 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WASH 19(7:02 - 4th) 9-D.Morris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-V.Davis at UTH 42. 19-V.Davis to WAS 40 for 18 yards (51-J.Kirkland). Penalty on UTH 92-M.Tupai Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at WAS 40.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(6:47 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to WAS 48 for 2 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 48(6:08 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley sacked at WAS 49 for -1 yard (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 49(5:25 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley sacked at UTH 41 for -10 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - UTAH 41(4:44 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 47 yards from UTH 41 Downed at the WAS 12.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 12(4:31 - 4th) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 16 for 4 yards (41-H.Pututau0-D.Lloyd).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 16(3:50 - 4th) 4-T.Bynum to WAS 27 for 11 yards (0-D.Lloyd6-N.Ritchie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 27(3:27 - 4th) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 12-P.Nacua.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASH 27(3:24 - 4th) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Davis.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASH 27(3:19 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua to WAS 41 for 14 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 41(2:41 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua to UTH 44 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 44(2:03 - 4th) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 24-K.Pleasant.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 44(1:57 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to UTH 37 for 7 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASH 37(1:14 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton pushed ob at UTH 28 for 9 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 28(1:09 - 4th) 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 26 for 2 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 26(0:52 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant runs ob at UTH 16 for 10 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 16(0:44 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on WAS Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 25.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(0:36 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 35 for 5 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 35(0:26 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 35(0:18 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-T.McDuffie at WAS 30. 22-T.McDuffie to WAS 30 for no gain. Team penalty on WAS Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WAS 30.
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
0
1st 0:00
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
10
34
Final ESPN
-
NILL
WMICH
27
30
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
41
Final SECN
-
PSU
MICH
27
17
Final ABC
-
SMU
ECU
38
52
Final ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
24
30
Final ESP3
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
44
50
Final FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
27
24
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
10
52
Final ESPU
-
NCST
CUSE
36
29
Final ACCN
-
MD
12IND
11
27
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BUFF
41
70
Final CBSSN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
38
7
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
17
49
Final
-
SALA
ARKST
38
31
Final ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
70
20
Final ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
49
14
Final ESP+
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
13
42
Final CBS
-
TROY
APLST
10
47
Final ESP2
-
PITT
3CLEM
17
52
Final ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
20
29
Final ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
24
31
Final SECN
-
LVILLE
BC
27
34
Final ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
37
30
Final FS1
-
SDGST
COLO
10
20
Final PACN
-
MEMP
NAVY
10
7
Final CBSSN
-
LSU
5TXAM
7
20
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
31
32
Final ESP2
-
DUKE
GATECH
33
56
Final
-
9UGA
SC
45
16
Final SECN
-
UTAH
WASH
21
24
Final ABC
-
ARIZ
UCLA
10
27
Final FOX
-
TCU
KANSAS
59
23
Final FS1
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
0
0
ESP3
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0