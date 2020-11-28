|
Noyer helps Colorado improve to 3-0 with 20-10 win over SDSU
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Sam Noyer ran for a score and threw for another to help Colorado hold off San Diego State 20-10 on Saturday night as the Buffaloes remain undefeated under new coach Karl Dorrell.
Jarek Broussard rushed for 124 yards to top the 100-yard mark for a third straight game, while a Colorado defense led by linebacker Nate Landman kept relentless pressure on a banged-up Aztecs offense.
A stingy San Diego State defense kept things close, though, even providing a big first-half spark when Darren Hall picked off a Noyer pass and returned it for a 57-yard score. That was after Colorado grabbed a 14-0 lead behind a 1-yard TD run by Noyer and a 3-yard flip pass to Jaylon Jackson.
The Buffaloes and Aztecs didn't find out they were meeting on the field until Thanksgiving Day. Colorado (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12) was originally scheduled to travel to No. 19 USC for a Pac-12 South showdown, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Trojans' program.
San Diego State (3-3, 3-2 Mountain West) was available for a trip to Boulder when its contest at Fresno State was called off due to contact tracing concerns with the Bulldogs.
Hired last February, Dorrell hasn't taken long to get the Buffaloes to buy in. He became the first Colorado coach to start his tenure 3-0 since Rick Neuheisel in 1995, which just so happened to boast a staff that included Dorrell as the offensive coordinator.
The Aztecs were missing a big chunk of their offense with running back Greg Bell out due to a sore ankle. They also were missing injured quarterback Lucas Johnson so they started Carson Baker before turning to Jordon Brookshire.
Baker, Brookshire and the offense struggled eluding the presence of Landman, who had 11 tackles and three sacks. Curtis Appleton all but ended the game by picking off Brookshire with around 30 seconds remaining.
The Aztecs missed two long field goals by Matt Araiza in the fourth quarter, including one that was blocked.
Colorado was cruising along with a 14-0 lead - and dominating time of possession - until a costly turnover late in the first half turned the momentum.
Hall read the route to perfection to pick off a Noyer pass and went untouched down the sideline for the score. That was followed by a 48-yard field goal Araiza to make it 14-10 just before intermission.
Noyer had a hand in both scores for the Buffaloes in the first half. He capped a time-consuming, 16-play drive by scoring on a fourth-and-goal keeper from a yard out in the first quarter. He later flipped a pass to Jackson for a 3-yard score in the second.
THE TAKEAWAY
San Diego State: It was a rare Pac-12 loss for the Aztecs, who fell to 5-2 against the league since 2016.
Colorado: The Buffaloes are looking at bowl possibilities by starting 3-0 for a third time in four seasons. They haven't been to a bowl since '16.
THIS & THAT
The kickoff was pushed back about 30 minutes due to testing for the Aztecs, which delayed their arrival at Folsom Field. ... Each team had a targeting call reversed in the opening minutes of the game. ... San Diego State had seven penalties for 64 yards. ... This was the second meeting between the two teams. Colorado won at home in 2002.
UP NEXT
San Diego State: Will host Colorado State on Saturday.
Colorado: At Arizona on Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
J. Brookshire
4 QB
50 PaYds, INT, 50 RuYds
J. Broussard
23 RB
124 RuYds, 14 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|19
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|3
|7
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|155
|272
|Total Plays
|59
|82
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|134
|Rush Attempts
|31
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|76
|138
|Comp. - Att.
|11-28
|17-29
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-64
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-44.9
|8-38.4
|Return Yards
|75
|26
|Punts - Returns
|2-18
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-57
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|76
|PASS YDS
|138
|79
|RUSH YDS
|134
|155
|TOTAL YDS
|272
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|7/19
|50
|0
|1
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|4/9
|26
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|13
|50
|0
|20
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|6
|18
|0
|22
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|6
|0
|6
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|4
|6
|0
|3
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|5
|4
|0
|8
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|7
|3
|38
|0
|17
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|5
|2
|13
|0
|16
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|4
|2
|12
|0
|8
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
E. Kothe 96 WR
|E. Kothe
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
T. Sullivan 80 WR
|T. Sullivan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
N. Givan 85 TE
|N. Givan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Thomas 99 DL
|C. Thomas
|14-0
|1.0
|0
T. Thompson 18 S
|T. Thompson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
T. Hawkins 9 S
|T. Hawkins
|7-0
|0.0
|0
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|6-0
|0.0
|0
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|6-3
|0.0
|0
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|4-2
|0.0
|0
T. Thompson 14 S
|T. Thompson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
|D. Johnson Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|3-2
|0.0
|0
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|3-1
|0.0
|0
S. Olubi 24 LB
|S. Olubi
|1-2
|0.0
|0
C. Mitchell 98 DL
|C. Mitchell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|1/3
|48
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Kuljian 13 P
|T. Kuljian
|8
|44.9
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|2
|9.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|17/29
|138
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|32
|124
|0
|26
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|11
|12
|1
|14
J. Davis 28 RB
|J. Davis
|7
|10
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Shenault 5 WR
|L. Shenault
|6
|6
|64
|0
|18
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|8
|4
|26
|0
|9
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|3
|2
|16
|0
|10
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
C. Schmanski 86 TE
|C. Schmanski
|5
|2
|5
|0
|6
J. Jackson 10 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|10-1
|3.0
|0
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|6-1
|0.0
|0
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|5-0
|1.0
|0
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
C. Gonzalez 21 CB
|C. Gonzalez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
M. Blackmon 25 CB
|M. Blackmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Miller 14 CB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Appleton 30 S
|C. Appleton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
E. Price 43 K
|E. Price
|2/2
|36
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Watts 89 P
|J. Watts
|8
|38.4
|4
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
L. Shenault 5 WR
|L. Shenault
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|3
|6.7
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-M.Willis kicks 60 yards from COL 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 27 for 22 yards (32-R.Robinson10-J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(14:53 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 27(14:47 - 1st) 41-B.Busbee pushed ob at SDSU 33 for 6 yards (25-M.Blackmon). Penalty on COL 25-M.Blackmon Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SDSU 33.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 27(14:47 - 1st) 41-B.Busbee pushed ob at SDSU 33 for 6 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 33(14:34 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SDGST 33(14:29 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian punts 50 yards from SDSU 33 to COL 17 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(14:22 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 36 for 19 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 36(14:04 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 40 for 4 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 40(13:36 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 44 for 16 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 44(13:16 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 44 for no gain (66-J.Tavai).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 44(12:46 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to SDSU 36 for 8 yards (2-K.Banks). Penalty on SDSU 18-T.Thompson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SDSU 36.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 44(12:46 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to SDSU 36 for 8 yards (2-K.Banks).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLO 36(12:26 - 1st) 28-J.Davis to SDSU 30 for 6 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 30(11:52 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 30(11:49 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLO 30(11:42 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to SDSU 17 for 13 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(11:35 - 1st) 28-J.Davis to SDSU 15 for 2 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 15(10:51 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to SDSU 8 for 7 yards (18-T.Thompson54-C.McDonald).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 8(10:24 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 6 for 2 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - COLO 6(9:56 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 5 for 1 yard (23-D.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLO 5(9:33 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to SDSU 5 for no gain (38-A.Aleki).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLO 5(8:56 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to SDSU 1 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - COLO 1(8:23 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 1st) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 1st) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(8:17 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 29 for 4 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 29(7:47 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 28 for -1 yard (26-C.Wells).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 28(7:15 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to SDSU 37 for 9 yards (53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(6:41 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(6:41 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews pushed ob at COL 47 for 16 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(6:27 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 48 for -5 yards (26-C.Wells).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 48(5:49 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 46 FUMBLES (36-A.Jones). 3-D.Rakestraw runs ob at SDSU 33 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 48(5:49 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - SDGST 48(5:46 - 1st) 3-C.Baker sacked at SDSU 44 for -4 yards (26-C.Wells).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - SDGST 44(5:12 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian punts 39 yards from SDSU 44 out of bounds at the COL 17.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(5:05 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 21 for 4 yards (54-C.McDonald).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 21(4:41 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 30 for 9 yards (9-T.Hawkins18-T.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 30(4:21 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 86-C.Schmanski. 86-C.Schmanski to COL 29 for -1 yard (18-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - COLO 29(3:54 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Bell.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - COLO 29(3:48 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to COL 35 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson38-A.Aleki).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - COLO 35(3:13 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 30 yards from COL 35 out of bounds at the SDSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(3:06 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 36 for 1 yard (3-D.Rakestraw).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 36(2:32 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd runs ob at SDSU 39 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 39(1:59 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 43 for 4 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SDGST 43(1:19 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian punts 44 yards from SDSU 43. 14-D.Stanley to COL 20 for 7 yards (40-A.Alves).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(1:07 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 25 for 5 yards (24-S.Olubi). Penalty on COL 88-K.Miller Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at COL 20. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - COLO 10(0:48 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 12 for 2 yards (66-J.Tavai).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - COLO 12(0:15 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 21 for 9 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - COLO 21(15:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 25 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson36-D.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - COLO 25(14:24 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 44 yards from COL 25 to SDSU 31 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews. Penalty on SDSU 44-V.Kaho Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at COL 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(14:17 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 44 for 4 yards (99-C.Thomas24-S.Olubi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLO 44(13:44 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLO 44(13:36 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLO 44(13:32 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 44 yards from COL 44 to SDSU 12 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 12(13:23 - 2nd) 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 11 for -1 yard (53-N.Landman3-D.Rakestraw).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - SDGST 11(12:49 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 13 for 2 yards (53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 13(12:11 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 13(12:07 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 50 yards from SDSU 13 to COL 37 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 37(11:59 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 44 for 7 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - COLO 44(11:28 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 44 for no gain (99-C.Thomas54-C.McDonald).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - COLO 44(10:47 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 44 for no gain (14-T.Thompson). Penalty on SDSU 36-D.Johnson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at COL 44. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 41(10:47 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 23-J.Broussard Unsportsmanlike conduct 0 yards enforced at SDSU 41. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 41(10:33 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 39 for 2 yards (99-C.Thomas66-J.Tavai).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - COLO 39(9:57 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer sacked at COL 49 for -12 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
3 & 20 - COLO 49(9:11 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Shenault. Penalty on SDSU 9-T.Hawkins Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 49. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 41(9:04 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 38 for 3 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 38(8:34 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault pushed ob at SDSU 23 for 15 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 23(8:17 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 21 for 2 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 21(7:42 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer scrambles pushed ob at SDSU 7 for 14 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - COLO 7(7:42 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 14-T.Thompson Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at SDSU 7. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - COLO 3(7:10 - 2nd) 28-J.Davis to SDSU 1 for 2 yards (9-T.Hawkins36-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - COLO 1(6:41 - 2nd) 28-J.Davis to SDSU 1 for no gain (18-T.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - COLO 1(6:41 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 9-T.Hawkins Unsportsmanlike conduct 0 yards enforced at SDSU 1. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - COLO 1(6:20 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer to SDSU 1 for no gain (36-D.Johnson14-T.Thompson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 1(5:33 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer to SDSU 3 FUMBLES. 4-S.Noyer to SDSU 3 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLO 3(4:57 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 10-J.Jackson. 10-J.Jackson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 2nd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(4:50 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 25 for no gain (34-M.Johnson).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(4:21 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 22 for -3 yards (0-C.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SDGST 22(3:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SDGST 22(3:41 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 41 yards from SDSU 22. 14-D.Stanley to COL 50 for 13 yards (85-N.Givan).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(3:18 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer scrambles to COL 27 for 2 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 27(2:43 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 32 for 5 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 32(2:04 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 34 for 2 yards (2-K.Banks).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 34(1:52 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 38 yards from COL 34 to SDSU 28 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 28(1:44 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 38 for 10 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(1:28 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 40 for 2 yards (26-C.Wells).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 40(1:07 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 47 for 7 yards.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 47(0:55 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to COL 31 for 22 yards (53-N.Landman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 31(0:42 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire scrambles to COL 26 for 5 yards (53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLO 26(0:21 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - COLO 26(0:15 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire sacked at COL 30 for -4 yards (53-N.Landman).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - COLO 30(0:10 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 56 yards from SDSU 35. 5-L.Shenault to COL 25 for 16 yards (12-D.Branch).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(14:54 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer to COL 25 FUMBLES. 4-S.Noyer to COL 26 for 1 yard (46-M.Shawcroft).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 26(14:21 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 26(14:14 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 41 for 15 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(13:43 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 44 for 3 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 44(13:05 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 86-C.Schmanski. 86-C.Schmanski to COL 50 for 6 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|-8 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 50(12:44 - 3rd) to COL 50 FUMBLES. to COL 42 for -8 yards (2-K.Banks).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 42(12:10 - 3rd) 89-J.Watts punts 41 yards from COL 42 Downed at the SDSU 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(11:59 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 17 for no gain (36-A.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 17(11:36 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - COLO 17(11:32 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire sacked at SDSU 16 for -1 yard (53-N.Landman).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - COLO 16(10:52 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 44 yards from SDSU 16. 14-D.Stanley to COL 40 for no gain (10-N.Tumblin).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(10:52 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 37 for -3 yards (2-K.Banks66-J.Tavai).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - SDGST 37(10:09 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 2-B.Rice. 2-B.Rice to COL 43 for 6 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 43(9:32 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to SDSU 39 for 18 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(9:11 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 26 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(8:53 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 26 for no gain (54-C.McDonald).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 26(8:19 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 2-B.Rice. 2-B.Rice to SDSU 16 for 10 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 16(7:38 - 3rd) 28-J.Davis to SDSU 18 for -2 yards (54-C.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 18(6:55 - 3rd) 28-J.Davis to SDSU 18 for no gain (2-K.Banks24-S.Olubi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SDGST 18(6:12 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Schmanski.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - SDGST 18(6:05 - 3rd) 43-E.Price 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 3rd) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(6:01 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 26 for 1 yard (23-I.Lewis).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLO 26(5:37 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 23 for -3 yards (36-A.Jones).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 12 - COLO 23(5:06 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 20 for -3 yards (54-T.Lang).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - COLO 20(4:24 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 39 yards from SDSU 20 out of bounds at the COL 41.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(4:17 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 23-J.Broussard. 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 45 for 14 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(3:52 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 44 for 1 yard (66-J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 44(3:22 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 44(3:16 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rice.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 44(3:10 - 3rd) 89-J.Watts punts 30 yards from SDSU 44 out of bounds at the SDSU 14.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 14(3:10 - 3rd) Penalty on COL 3-D.Rakestraw Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SDSU 14. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 29(3:02 - 3rd) Penalty on SDSU 77-J.Capra False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 29. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - COLO 24(3:02 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 26 for 2 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - COLO 26(2:31 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 31 for 5 yards (53-N.Landman).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - COLO 31(1:56 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee. Penalty on COL 36-A.Jones Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at SDSU 31. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 46(1:53 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to SDSU 49 for 3 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 49(1:33 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to COL 43 for 8 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 43(1:02 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to COL 43 for no gain (53-N.Landman).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 43(0:30 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith pushed ob at COL 35 for 8 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLO 35(15:00 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire to COL 33 for 2 yards (23-I.Lewis36-A.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 33(14:18 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 33(14:12 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to COL 32 for 1 yard (54-T.Lang53-N.Landman).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - COLO 32(13:31 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire sacked at COL 33 for -1 yard (53-N.Landman).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - COLO 33(13:03 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(12:59 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 35 for 2 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 35(12:24 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Schmanski.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 35(12:19 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 45 for 10 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(12:02 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 49 for 6 yards (24-S.Olubi).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 49(11:33 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 23 for 26 yards (12-D.Branch).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(10:52 - 4th) 28-J.Davis to SDSU 21 for 2 yards (66-J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 21(10:23 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Schmanski.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 21(10:18 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer sacked at SDSU 23 for -2 yards (98-C.Mitchell).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SDGST 23(9:39 - 4th) 43-E.Price 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 4th) 37-M.Willis kicks 64 yards from COL 35 out of bounds at the SDSU 1.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 35(9:34 - 4th) Team penalty on SDSU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SDSU 35. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 25 - COLO 20(9:34 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 24 for 4 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 21 - COLO 24(9:07 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 41 for 17 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - COLO 41(8:27 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - COLO 41(8:21 - 4th) 13-T.Kuljian punts 52 yards from SDSU 41 to COL 7 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 8(8:13 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 4 for -4 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 14 - SDGST 4(7:41 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 1 for -3 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 17 - SDGST 1(7:03 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer to COL 4 for 3 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - SDGST 4(6:23 - 4th) 89-J.Watts punts 39 yards from COL 4 to COL 43 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 43(6:17 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to COL 29 for 14 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 29(5:52 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire to COL 27 for 2 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - COLO 27(5:15 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLO 27(5:11 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger runs ob at COL 21 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - COLO 27(5:11 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - COLO 27(5:11 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(5:07 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 24 for -3 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - SDGST 24(4:34 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 25 for 1 yard (99-C.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 12 - SDGST 25(3:51 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 26 for 1 yard (9-T.Hawkins38-A.Aleki). Penalty on COL 74-C.Lytle Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SDGST 26(3:20 - 4th) 89-J.Watts punts 41 yards from COL 26. 45-J.Matthews pushed ob at SDSU 50 for 17 yards (21-A.Pell).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 50(3:12 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 50(3:07 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLO 50(3:03 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 47 for -3 yards (26-C.Wells).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 13 - COLO 47(2:27 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire scrambles to SDSU 50 for 3 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 50(2:17 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 50 for no gain (99-C.Thomas).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 50(1:33 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 48 for -2 yards (18-T.Thompson38-A.Aleki).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - SDGST 48(1:29 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 50 for 2 yards (2-K.Banks46-M.Shawcroft).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SDGST 50(1:24 - 4th) 89-J.Watts punts 44 yards from COL 50. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 6 FUMBLES. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 7 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 7(1:13 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire scrambles to SDSU 10 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - COLO 10(0:55 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLO 10(0:51 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire scrambles pushed ob at SDSU 30 for 20 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 30(0:42 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 85-N.Givan.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 30(0:37 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - COLO 30(0:34 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-C.Appleton at SDSU 39. 30-C.Appleton to SDSU 33 for 6 yards (88-D.Bellinger).
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
13
3rd 9:24 ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
10
7
4th 4:42 CBSSN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
24
22
4th 10:51 ESP2
-
DUKE
GATECH
26
35
3rd 7:29
-
9UGA
SC
35
10
3rd 8:35 SECN
-
UTAH
WASH
21
10
3rd 7:21 ABC
-
ARIZ
UCLA
7
20
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
TCU
KANSAS
38
12
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
44
50
Final FOX
-
PSU
MICH
27
17
Final ABC
-
SMU
ECU
38
52
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
41
Final SECN
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
27
24
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
BUFF
41
70
Final CBSSN
-
UK
6FLA
10
34
Final ESPN
-
GAS
GAST
24
30
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
10
52
Final ESPU
-
NILL
WMICH
27
30
Final ESP+
-
MD
12IND
11
27
Final ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
36
29
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
38
7
Final ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
38
31
Final ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
49
14
Final ESP+
-
LALAF
LAMON
70
20
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
17
49
Final
-
PITT
3CLEM
17
52
Final ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
20
29
Final ESPN
-
TROY
APLST
10
47
Final ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
13
42
Final CBS
-
RUT
PURDUE
37
30
Final FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
27
34
Final ACCN
-
MISSST
MISS
24
31
Final SECN
-
SDGST
COLO
10
20
Final PACN
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
0
0
ESP3
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0