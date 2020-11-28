|
|
|NCST
|CUSE
North Carolina State rallies to defeat Syracuse 36-29
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Bailey Hockman hit Emeka Emezie with a 26-yard go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and connected with Thayer Thomas for three more scores through the air and North Carolina rallied to defeat Syracuse 36-29 Saturday.
The win was the third straight for the Wolfpack (7-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the seventh consecutive loss for the Orange (1-9, 1-8). Linebacker Payton Wilson sacked Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper for a loss 11 yards on a third-and-seven from the Wolfpack 7-yard line with 24 seconds remaining to preserve the win.
The Syracuse defense came out strong, sacking Hockman four times, intercepting a pass, registering six tackles for loss and forcing a safety, all in the first half. Syracuse held a 22-14 advantage at the break, the team's first halftime lead since game three, a 37-20 victory over Georgia Tech. The Orange clung to a 29-27 lead after three but was held scoreless the rest of the way. Emezie's score with 14:14 to go gave the Wolfpack the lead for good.
N.C. State held Syracuse to 3 yards on 25 attempts on the ground and just 257 yards of total offense.
Hockman was 23 of 31 for 313 yards and four touchdowns. In addition to his scoring strike with Emezie, Hockman also connected with Thomas on scoring plays of 15, 31 and 9 yards, a career best for the wide receiver. Zonovan Knight ran seven yards for another Wolfpack score and Christopher Dunn added a 31-yard field goal.
Culpepper completed 23 of 45 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, a 60-yard pass play with Nykeim Johnson and a 13-yard scoring strike to Taj Harris, who had a career-best 13 receptions for 146 yards.
Just 13 seconds after Knight's run to open the scoring, freshman Trebor Pena tied the game at 7 on a 98-yard kickoff return for the Orange midway through the first quarter, and SU took a 13-7 lead on field goals of 45 and 23 yards by Andre Szmyt.
THE TAKEAWAY
N.C. State: A heavy favorite entering the game, the Wolfpack had all they could handle against an undermanned Syracuse team but pulled it out, thanks to a career game from Hockman.
Syracuse: One thing you have to say about the Orange: they didn't go down without a fight. Where many teams would've mailed it in, Syracuse played with heart.
UP NEXT
North Carolina State closes its season at home next Saturday against Georgia Tech
Syracuse closes its season on the road next Saturday against No. 2 Notre Dame.
---
|
|
B. Hockman
16 QB
313 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds
|
|
R. Culpepper
17 QB
254 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -7 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|16
|Rushing
|9
|2
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|8-20
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|408
|257
|Total Plays
|75
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|3
|Rush Attempts
|44
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|0.1
|Yards Passing
|313
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|23-31
|23-45
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|7-74
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-51.3
|7-43.1
|Return Yards
|4
|54
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|313
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|3
|
|
|408
|TOTAL YDS
|257
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|23/31
|313
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|17
|61
|0
|14
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|11
|57
|1
|13
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|12
|2
|0
|12
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|10
|9
|102
|3
|31
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|6
|5
|88
|0
|34
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|4
|3
|76
|0
|39
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|4
|4
|33
|1
|26
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|2
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Louis 19 DB
|J. Pierre-Louis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 0 DE
|T. Dawkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 34 CB
|A. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 31 LB
|V. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|31
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|4
|51.3
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|23/45
|254
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|16
|18
|0
|6
|
C. Lutz 24 RB
|C. Lutz
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|6
|-7
|0
|4
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|-10
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|20
|13
|146
|1
|26
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|3
|1
|60
|1
|60
|
C. Jackson 85 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|7
|3
|23
|0
|13
|
L. Benson 87 TE
|L. Benson
|4
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Carter 11 DB
|J. Carter
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 27 LB
|S. Thompson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Wax 32 LB
|M. Wax
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
G. Williams 14 DB
|G. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 21 LB
|L. Kpogba
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 9 DL
|K. Jonathan
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Roscoe 97 DL
|C. Roscoe
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Greenwood 26 DB
|A. Greenwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 17 LB
|S. Linton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 52 DL
|C. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lowery 16 LB
|L. Lowery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 0 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cole 10 DB
|A. Cole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|2/2
|45
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Cooney 92 P
|N. Cooney
|7
|43.1
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 29 WR
|T. Pena
|2
|57.5
|98
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 37 for 12 yards (25-S.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(14:50 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 37(14:45 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 37(14:37 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 48 for 11 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(14:10 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to NCST 45 for 7 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 45(13:50 - 1st) 4-N.Johnson to NCST 50 for -5 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 50(13:17 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to NCST 44 for 6 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 44(12:48 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to NCST 43 for 1 yard (11-P.Wilson). Team penalty on NCST 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at NCST 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(12:37 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to NCST 39 for no gain (10-T.Ingle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 39(12:06 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 39(12:02 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CUSE 39(11:57 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 39 yards from NCST 39 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(11:47 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline pushed ob at NCST 34 for 14 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(11:26 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(11:26 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person pushed ob at SYR 46 for 20 yards (11-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(11:16 - 1st) 8-R.Person pushed ob at SYR 46 for no gain (27-S.Thompson).
|-9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 46(10:38 - 1st) 14-P.Rooks to NCST 45 FUMBLES. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 45 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - NCST 45(9:59 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Team penalty on SYR Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NCST 45. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(9:52 - 1st) 8-R.Person pushed ob at SYR 26 for 14 yards (11-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(9:33 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie. Penalty on SYR 2-I.Melifonwu Pass interference offsetting. Team penalty on NCST Personal Foul offsetting.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(9:30 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 25 for 1 yard (21-L.Kpogba).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 25(8:56 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to SYR 19 for 6 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NCST 19(8:25 - 1st) Penalty on SYR 17-S.Linton Offside 5 yards enforced at SYR 19. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 14(8:18 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 7 for 7 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 7(7:45 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 1 FUMBLES (11-J.Carter). 7-Z.Knight runs no gain for a touchdown. Team penalty on SYR Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(7:38 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:25 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(7:25 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 26 for 1 yard (13-M.Jones19-R.Hanna).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 26(6:41 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 20 for -6 yards (52-C.Harper).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 15 - CUSE 20(5:58 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to NCST 46 for 26 yards (13-M.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(5:36 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 48 for 6 yards. Team penalty on SYR 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at NCST 46. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - CUSE 49(5:20 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 43 for 6 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(4:59 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 38 for 5 yards (0-M.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 38(4:33 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to SYR 26 for 12 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 26(4:07 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to SYR 21 for 5 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 21(3:31 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to SYR 18 for 3 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 18(2:54 - 1st) 8-R.Person to SYR 11 for 7 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 11(2:24 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 11(2:24 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman to SYR End Zone FUMBLES (31-G.Cantin-Arku). Downed at the SYR End Zone touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(2:16 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 34 for 14 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(2:00 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 41 for 7 yards (56-V.Martin). Penalty on NCST 56-V.Martin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 41.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 44(1:31 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to NCST 42 for 2 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 42(1:15 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to NCST 38 for 4 yards (1-I.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 38(0:39 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to NCST 34 for 4 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(0:10 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to NCST 34 for no gain (11-P.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 34(15:00 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at NCST 25 for 9 yards (25-S.Battle).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 25(14:30 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to NCST 27 for -2 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NCST 27(13:45 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(13:40 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley INTERCEPTED by 13-M.Jones at NCST 32. 13-M.Jones to NCST 5 for 27 yards (50-G.Gibson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NCST 5(13:25 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Benson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NCST 5(13:21 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NCST 5(13:18 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NCST 5(13:13 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(13:09 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 26 for 1 yard (2-I.Melifonwu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 26(12:40 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 26(12:35 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 45 for 19 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(12:07 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 49 for 6 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 49(11:40 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 48 for 1 yard (11-J.Carter).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 48(10:58 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 42 for -10 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CUSE 42(10:15 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 43 yards from NCST 42 to SYR 15 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 15(10:07 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 15(10:04 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NCST 15(9:58 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Tucker. Penalty on SYR 3-T.Harris Pass interference declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NCST 15(9:51 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 36 yards from SYR 15 to NCST 49 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(9:42 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 36 for -13 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 23 - CUSE 36(9:00 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 40 for 4 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - CUSE 40(8:21 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas. Penalty on SYR 10-A.Cole Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NCST 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(8:15 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to SYR 40 for 5 yards (17-S.Linton).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 40(7:56 - 2nd) to SYR 40 FUMBLES. 16-B.Hockman recovers at the SYR 43. 16-B.Hockman to SYR 43 for no gain (11-J.Carter).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 43(7:22 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to SYR 23 for 20 yards (13-M.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(6:45 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to SYR 15 for 8 yards (13-M.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 15(6:12 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(6:05 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 87-L.Benson. 87-L.Benson to SYR 27 for 2 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 27(5:38 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - NCST 27(5:32 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 35 for 8 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(4:54 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 37 for 2 yards (1-I.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 37(4:21 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 40 for 3 yards.
|+60 YD
|
3 & 5 - NCST 40(3:32 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 12 for 12 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(3:19 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST End Zone for -12 yards to NCST End Zone for no gain safety (32-M.Wax).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 55 yards from NCST 20 to SYR 25 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(3:12 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 25 for no gain (10-T.Ingle).
|-8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(2:30 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 17 for -8 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - NCST 17(2:21 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 23 for 6 yards (31-V.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NCST 23(2:18 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 56 yards from SYR 23. 5-T.Thomas pushed ob at NCST 25 for 4 yards (11-J.Carter). Team penalty on NCST Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(2:08 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline pushed ob at NCST 34 for 9 yards (32-M.Wax).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 34(1:48 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter. Penalty on SYR 14-G.Williams Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at NCST 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(1:43 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 47(1:38 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to SYR 48 for 5 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 48(1:28 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 44 for -8 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CUSE 44(0:46 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 47 yards from NCST 44 out of bounds at the SYR 9.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35. 7-Z.Knight pushed ob at NCST 44 for 44 yards (28-B.Labrosse).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(14:50 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 45 for 1 yard (9-K.Jonathan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 45(14:16 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to SYR 49 for 6 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 49(13:46 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas runs ob at SYR 44 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(13:30 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to SYR 35 for 9 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 35(13:09 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to SYR 31 for 4 yards (85-J.Black).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(12:42 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(12:35 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(12:35 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(12:27 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 34-S.Tucker. 34-S.Tucker to SYR 21 for -4 yards (32-D.Thomas29-A.McNeill).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 14 - NCST 21(11:53 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 42 for 21 yards (6-J.Harris).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(11:20 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 40 for -2 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - NCST 40(10:43 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 44 for 4 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NCST 44(10:07 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NCST 44(10:04 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 43 yards from SYR 44 to NCST 13 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 13(9:57 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 16 for 3 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 16(9:21 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 13 for -3 yards (32-M.Wax11-J.Carter).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 13(9:00 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 12 for -1 yard (32-M.Wax).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CUSE 12(8:22 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 58 yards from NCST 12. 4-N.Johnson to NCST 43 for 27 yards (34-D.Mimms).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 43(8:08 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to NCST 30 for 13 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(7:46 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 90-S.Jackson Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 30. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - NCST 25(7:46 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to NCST 23 for 2 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 23(7:09 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker pushed ob at NCST 17 for 6 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 17(6:42 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 17(6:37 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper scrambles to NCST 13 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson32-D.Thomas).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 13(5:53 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(5:49 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 28 for 3 yards (97-C.Roscoe).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 28(5:26 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to SYR 33 for 39 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(5:00 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to SYR 28 for 5 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 28(4:48 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to SYR 21 for 7 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 21(4:10 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman to SYR 12 for 9 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 12(3:48 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to SYR 11 for 1 yard (11-J.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 11(3:11 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to SYR 9 for 2 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 9(2:27 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 55 yards from NCST 35. 29-T.Pena to SYR 27 for 17 yards (26-N.Treco).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 27(2:16 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 27(2:09 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 28 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NCST 28(1:26 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Alford.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NCST 28(1:22 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 31 yards from SYR 28 to the NCST 41 downed by 24-C.Lutz.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(1:10 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 47 for 6 yards (16-L.Lowery).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 47(0:33 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 40 for 13 yards (19-R.Hanna93-C.Okechukwu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(0:20 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 40(0:09 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 40(0:02 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to SYR 28 for 12 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(15:00 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 26 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 26(14:27 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Knight.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 26(14:21 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(14:14 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(14:14 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 26 for 1 yard (99-D.Joseph).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 26(13:53 - 4th) 4-N.Johnson to SYR 21 for -5 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NCST 21(13:11 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NCST 21(13:05 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 48 yards from SYR 21 to NCST 31 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(12:58 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 35 for 4 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku10-A.Cole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 35(12:10 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 35(12:04 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 34 for -1 yard (97-C.Roscoe).
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - CUSE 34(11:29 - 4th) Penalty on NCST 34-D.Mimms False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CUSE 29(11:20 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 57 yards from NCST 29. to SYR 14 for no gain. Penalty on SYR 99-Z.Morton Holding 7 yards enforced at SYR 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 7(11:08 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 7(11:01 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to SYR 9 for 2 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NCST 9(10:18 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Hackett.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NCST 9(10:14 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 49 yards from SYR 9 Downed at the NCST 42. Team penalty on NCST Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 42.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(10:02 - 4th) 8-R.Person to NCST 37 for 5 yards (13-M.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 37(9:19 - 4th) 8-R.Person to NCST 38 for 1 yard (11-J.Carter).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 38(8:33 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to SYR 30 for 32 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(7:53 - 4th) 8-R.Person to SYR 30 for no gain (13-M.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 30(7:14 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman to SYR 27 for 3 yards (13-M.Jones2-I.Melifonwu). Penalty on SYR 13-M.Jones Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at SYR 27.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 13(6:50 - 4th) 8-R.Person to SYR 7 for 6 yards.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 7(6:21 - 4th) 8-R.Person to SYR 13 for -6 yards (11-J.Carter16-L.Lowery).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 13(5:30 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - CUSE 13(5:24 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:20 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper to SYR 26 for 1 yard (11-P.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 26(4:44 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 87-L.Benson. 87-L.Benson to SYR 28 for 2 yards (1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NCST 28(4:09 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 7 - NCST 28(4:09 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris runs ob at NCST 46 for 26 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(4:03 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to NCST 38 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - NCST 38(3:26 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at NCST 41 for -3 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NCST 41(2:46 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to NCST 37 for 4 yards (56-V.Martin).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NCST 37(1:57 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper to NCST 35 for 2 yards (1-I.Moore).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(1:29 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to NCST 20 for 15 yards (6-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(1:03 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Benson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 20(1:00 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - NCST 20(0:52 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at NCST 9 for 11 yards (15-A.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - NCST 9(0:45 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz to NCST 7 for 2 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NCST 7(0:30 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper scrambles runs ob at NCST 7 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - NCST 7(0:24 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at NCST 18 for -11 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 18 - NCST 18(0:02 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper spikes the ball at NCST 18 for no gain.
