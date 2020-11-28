|
|
|GAS
|GAST
Georgia State's Brown throws for career-high 372 yards
ATLANTA (AP) Cornelious Brown IV threw for a career-high 372 yards and a touchdown, Sam Pinckney and Cornelius McCoy each had 100-plus yards receiving and Georgia State beat rival Georgia Southern 30-24 on Saturday.
Georgia State trailed 24-13 early in the fourth quarter before Destin Coates scored on a 4-yard run, Brown added a short TD run and Noel Ruiz kicked a 35-yard field goal with 1:53 remaining. Quavian White sealed it by intercepting a pass by Justin Tomlin.
Pinckney had 10 catches for 126 yards and McCoy added five grabs and 111 yards with one touchdown for Georgia State (5-4, 4-4 Sun Belt). Last week, Brown set career high with 334 yards passing and Pinckney had five catches for 176 yards, the sixth-highest single-game total in program history.
Logan Wright led Georgia Southern (6-4, 4-3) with 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just eight carries. Shai Werts added 40 yards rushing and a score.
---
|
|
L. Wright
2 RB
143 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
C. Brown IV
4 QB
372 PaYds, PaTD, INT, RuYd, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|22
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|3
|15
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|370
|427
|Total Plays
|57
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|296
|55
|Rush Attempts
|47
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|74
|372
|Comp. - Att.
|6-10
|28-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-23
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.8
|4-36.3
|Return Yards
|27
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-25
|1--4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|74
|PASS YDS
|372
|
|
|296
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|370
|TOTAL YDS
|427
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|8
|143
|2
|63
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|11
|43
|0
|8
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|7
|43
|0
|27
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|11
|40
|1
|17
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|4
|12
|0
|6
|
S. Kenerson 14 QB
|S. Kenerson
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Tomlin 17 QB
|J. Tomlin
|4
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|3
|3
|17
|0
|10
|
N. Thompson 6 WR
|N. Thompson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Smith 85 WR
|E. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
|D. Carter Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Wilson 12 S
|A. Wilson
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 0 DE
|R. Johnson III
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Josue 5 LB
|B. Josue
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 34 LB
|J. Ferguson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 30 CB
|J. Ferguson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 44 DE
|J. Ellis
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
|D. Baker Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
|K. Duncan Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Springer 42 DE
|D. Springer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 15 LB
|Q. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Adcock 57 NT
|G. Adcock
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dedman 39 S
|R. Dedman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|1/3
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|4
|43.8
|2
|60
|
C. Brown 48 TE
|C. Brown
|1
|26.0
|1
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|28/39
|372
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|15
|47
|1
|13
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|13
|15
|0
|4
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|6
|-1
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|12
|10
|126
|0
|26
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|9
|5
|111
|1
|45
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|9
|7
|77
|0
|31
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|2
|2
|32
|0
|19
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|4
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
H. McCray 35 TE
|H. McCray
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 91 DL
|J. Clark
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 28 S
|C. Moore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Gore 12 CB
|T. Gore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carter 35 S
|K. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 97 NT
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 92 K
|N. Ruiz
|3/3
|35
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|4
|36.3
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 24 for -1 yard (0-R.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 24(14:35 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 33 for 9 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 33(14:10 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 37 for 4 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(13:50 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 38 for 1 yard (11-T.Bradley).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 38(13:25 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 48 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 48(13:05 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GSO 49 for 3 yards (5-B.Josue).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 49(12:30 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GSO 46 for 3 yards (44-J.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GAST 46(11:45 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - GAST 46(11:38 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GSO 41 for 5 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 41(11:19 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GSO 40 for 1 yard (45-R.Byrd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAST 40(10:53 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GAST 40(10:45 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAST 40(10:41 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 35 yards from GSO 40 Downed at the GSO 5.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 5(10:30 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 6 for 1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 6(9:46 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 10 for 4 yards (28-C.Moore7-J.Strachan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 10(9:25 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 14 for 4 yards (91-J.Clark7-J.Strachan).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GAS 14(8:23 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 39 yards from GSO 14 to GST 47 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(8:21 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on GSO 14-D.Baker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GST 47. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(8:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GSO 24 for 14 yards (30-J.Ferguson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 24(7:40 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GSO 22 for 2 yards (57-G.Adcock).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 22(7:17 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GSO 16 for 6 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 16(7:00 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GSO 17 for -1 yard (0-R.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - GAST 17(6:00 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(5:55 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 28 for 3 yards (97-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAS 28(5:20 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Carter.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 28(5:20 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 6-N.Thompson. 6-N.Thompson to GSO 37 for 9 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(4:46 - 1st) 14-S.Kenerson to GSO 49 for 12 yards (10-J.Crawford20-Q.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 49(4:04 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GST 46 for 5 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 46(3:28 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to GST 42 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen28-C.Moore).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 42(3:06 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GST 25 for 17 yards (35-H.McCray).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:20 - 1st) 25-J.White to GST 19 for 6 yards (35-H.McCray).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 19(1:25 - 1st) 25-J.White to GST 16 for 3 yards (90-H.Willis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GAS 16(0:48 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Carter.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAS 16(0:44 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GST 13 for 3 yards (28-C.Moore6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 13(0:20 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GST 7 for 6 yards (28-C.Moore42-B.Carroll).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 7(15:00 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(14:56 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(14:50 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 25 for no gain (0-R.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - GAST 25(14:15 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 34 for 9 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GAST 34(13:36 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 35 yards from GST 34 to GSO 31 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 31(13:30 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 33 for 2 yards (10-J.Crawford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 33(12:53 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 5-M.LaRoche. 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 37 for 4 yards (35-H.McCray).
|+63 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 37(12:10 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(12:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 49 for 24 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(11:38 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GSO 47 for 4 yards (30-J.Ferguson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 47(11:17 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to GSO 43 for 4 yards (30-J.Ferguson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 43(10:55 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to GSO 40 for 3 yards (39-R.Dedman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(10:29 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown sacked at GSO 45 for -5 yards FUMBLES (44-J.Ellis). 0-R.Johnson to GST 44 for 10 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 44(10:18 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to GST 42 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 42(9:47 - 2nd) 25-J.White to GST 40 for 2 yards (12-T.Gore6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAS 40(9:00 - 2nd) 25-J.White to GST 39 for 1 yard (42-B.Carroll28-C.Moore).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAS 39(8:22 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 26 yards from GST 39 to GST 13 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 13(8:15 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GSO 43 for 44 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 43(8:50 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GSO 36 for 7 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 36(8:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GSO 25 for 11 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(7:20 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GSO 12 for 13 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 12(6:56 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GSO 11 for 1 yard (45-R.Byrd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAST 11(6:26 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GAST 11(6:20 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to GSO 11 for no gain (11-T.Bradley).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - GAST 11(5:38 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 46 yards from GST 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 19 for no gain.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 19(5:35 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to GST 37 for 44 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(5:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin to GST 38 for -1 yard (37-V.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - GAS 38(4:20 - 2nd) 14-S.Kenerson to GST 38 for no gain (90-H.Willis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - GAS 38(3:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GST 35 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - GAS 35(2:50 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(2:46 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 44 for 9 yards (11-T.Bradley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - GAST 44(2:24 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GAST 44(2:16 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 44 for no gain (0-R.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAST 44(1:43 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 46 for 2 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(1:22 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 46(1:21 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GSO 45 for 9 yards (11-T.Bradley27-K.Duncan).
|+45 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 45(0:50 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by 22-S.Pelkisson.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:46 - 2nd) Team penalty on GSO False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - GAS 20(0:46 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to GSO 25 for 5 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 25(0:32 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to GSO 28 for 3 yards (91-J.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 28(0:25 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to GSO 32 for 4 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 59 yards from GST 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 31 for 25 yards (9-J.Freeman).
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 31(14:53 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GST 13 for 56 yards (27-J.Jones).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 13(14:05 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GST 15 for -2 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAS 15(13:25 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GST 12 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen91-J.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAS 12(12:40 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GST 13 for -1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - GAS 13(12:12 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor 29 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on GSO Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(12:08 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 33 for 8 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 33(11:40 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 36 for 3 yards (5-B.Josue).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(11:21 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 35 for -1 yard (5-B.Josue).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - GAST 35(10:50 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - GAST 35(10:50 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GST 42 for 7 yards (5-B.Josue).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - GAST 42(10:15 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 38 yards from GST 42. 7-K.Hood to GSO 22 for 2 yards (35-K.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 22(10:08 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 23 for 1 yard (42-B.Carroll).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 23(9:26 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 33 for 10 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 33(8:45 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 37 for 4 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 37(8:02 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 35 for -2 yards (90-H.Willis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 35(7:16 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 40 for 5 yards (42-B.Carroll91-J.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GAS 40(6:33 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 60 yards from GSO 40 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(6:24 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 20 for no gain (14-D.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 20(6:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GST 24 for 4 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAST 24(5:28 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 24(5:28 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 37 yards from GST 24 out of bounds at the GSO 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 39(5:19 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 39(5:13 - 3rd) 4-G.Green to GSO 41 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 41(4:30 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 35 FUMBLES. to GSO 35 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - GAS 35(3:46 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 50 yards from GSO 35 Downed at the GST 15.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 15(3:36 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 14 for -1 yard (0-R.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 14(3:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GST 19 for 5 yards (34-J.Ferguson).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 19(2:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GST 38 for 19 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(2:00 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 42 for 4 yards (34-J.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAST 42(1:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 42 for no gain (42-D.Springer).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - GAST 42(1:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-K.Duncan at GSO 38. 27-K.Duncan to GST 37 for 25 yards (26-T.Gregg). Penalty on GSO 75-V.Henshaw Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(0:57 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to GST 10 for 27 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 10(0:25 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to GST 5 for 5 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 5(15:00 - 4th) 2-L.Wright runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(15:00 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(14:56 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to GST 24 for -1 yard.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 24(14:15 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 50 for 26 yards (14-D.Baker).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 50(13:45 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 47 for -3 yards (0-R.Johnson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 13 - GAST 47(13:20 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GSO 34 for 19 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 34(12:50 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GSO 21 for 13 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 21(12:25 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 80-M.Marshall. 80-M.Marshall to GSO 8 for 13 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - GAST 8(12:20 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GSO 4 for 4 yards (34-J.Ferguson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 4(12:25 - 4th) 17-D.Coates runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(12:13 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GSO 5 for -3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes kicks 46 yards from GST 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 33 for 14 yards (9-J.Muhammad5-B.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 33(12:13 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to GSO 38 for 5 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 38(11:28 - 4th) 4-G.Green to GSO 46 for 8 yards (20-Q.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(11:28 - 4th) 4-G.Green to GSO 48 for 2 yards (90-H.Willis).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 48(10:45 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GST 38 for 14 yards (35-K.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(10:00 - 4th) 4-G.Green to GST 35 for 3 yards (90-H.Willis42-B.Carroll).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAS 35(9:15 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin to GST 35 for no gain (42-B.Carroll35-K.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 35(9:35 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to GST 31 for 4 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - GAS 31(7:47 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 31(7:42 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 44 for 13 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(7:11 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 50 for 6 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 50(6:50 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GSO 45 for 5 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(6:28 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 45(6:21 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GSO 14 for 31 yards (5-B.Josue).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 14(5:58 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GSO 15 for -1 yard (0-R.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - GAST 15(5:29 - 4th) Penalty on GST 0-T.Dixon False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 15. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - GAST 20(5:03 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GSO 7 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - GAST 7(4:42 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy. Penalty on GSO 15-Q.Williams Offside 3 yards enforced at GSO 7. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - GAST 4(4:41 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GSO 3 for 1 yard (34-J.Ferguson15-Q.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 3(3:53 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GSO 1 for 2 yards (44-J.Ellis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 1(3:07 - 4th) 4-C.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:54 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GSO End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(2:54 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 25 for no gain (91-J.Clark).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - GAS 25(2:20 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin sacked at GSO 24 for -1 yard FUMBLES (7-J.Strachan). 42-B.Carroll to GSO 21 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 21(2:11 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GSO 21 for no gain (15-Q.Williams57-G.Adcock).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 21(2:09 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GSO 19 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAST 19(2:04 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GSO 17 for 2 yards (11-T.Bradley).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - GAST 17(1:58 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 62 yards from GST 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 25 for 22 yards (40-J.Veneziale12-T.Gore).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(1:47 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 30 for 5 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 30(1:30 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 35 for 5 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(1:20 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 37 for 2 yards (20-Q.White).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - GAS 37(1:05 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-Q.White at GST 24. 20-Q.White to GST 20 for -4 yards.
