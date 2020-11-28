|
Penn State beats Michigan 27-17 for first victory
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Sean Clifford threw for 163 yards and scored one of Penn State's three rushing touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions finally broke their winless skid to start the season, beating Michigan 27-17 on Saturday.
Keyvone Lee and Will Levis also ran for TDs, and Penn State (1-5, 1-5 Big Ten) never trailed in this matchup of proud programs that have struggled mightily in this pandemic-shortened season. Hassan Haskins ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan, but the Wolverines (2-4, 2-4) never found much of a consistent rhythm offensively.
It was the 899th victory for the Penn State program, and the Nittany Lions had to wait a while for this one. This was the first time they'd started a season 0-5, but three impressive touchdown drives were enough to hold off Michigan.
''That was a battle of two very, very respected programs, in a very unique, challenging and weird year,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Penn State led 20-17 in the fourth quarter before a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard scoring run by Levis.
Cade McNamara, who came off the bench to guide Michigan to an overtime win at Rutgers last weekend, was off target for much of this game. He went 12 of 25 for 91 yards.
Penn State marched 75 yards in 10 plays on the game's first drive, taking a 7-0 lead on a 6-yard run by Lee. That was about as smooth as it got for either offense, however.
Haskins broke free for a 59-yard run later in the first quarter, and he eventually scored from 2 yards out to tie the game.
Clifford was shaken up briefly in the first half, but after returning to the game he broke free for a 28-yard touchdown run to put the Nittany Lions back on top. A muffed punt gave Penn State a field goal just before halftime.
Michigan closed within three when Haskins scored on a 2-yard run with 13:12 remaining, but the Wolverines couldn't keep Penn State out of the end zone on the ensuing drive.
THE TAKEAWAY
Penn State: This season went south for the Nittany Lions a while ago, but this was a solid effort. They've had to go deep into their depth chart at running back, but Lee ran for 134 yards in an impressive showing. The only major problem for Penn State was some bad penalties that helped Michigan hang around.
Michigan: McNamara and Joe Milton both played at quarterback, and neither could get anything going. The Wolverines were outplayed pretty much start to finish by a previously winless opponent.
''Hate losing,'' Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. ''Respond by pressing on and attacking it. That's the response from me and a bunch of our players. That's our only choice.''
UP NEXT
Penn State is scheduled to play at Rutgers next weekend. Michigan hosts Maryland.
|
|
K. Lee
24 RB
134 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
H. Haskins
25 RB
101 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|14
|Rushing
|15
|9
|Passing
|10
|3
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|417
|286
|Total Plays
|79
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|254
|174
|Rush Attempts
|50
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|163
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|13-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.5
|4-37.3
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|163
|PASS YDS
|112
|
|
|254
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|
|417
|TOTAL YDS
|286
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|17/28
|163
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|22
|134
|1
|24
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|9
|73
|1
|29
|
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|10
|34
|0
|10
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|6
|25
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|11
|9
|93
|0
|22
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|9
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
I. Lutz 85 WR
|I. Lutz
|3
|3
|30
|0
|16
|
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Jones 10 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. George 11 WR
|D. George
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 1 S
|J. Brisker
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dixon 10 LB
|L. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 S
|J. Sutherland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|2/2
|33
|3/3
|9
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|4
|37.5
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|12/25
|91
|0
|0
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|1/3
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|17
|101
|2
|59
|
C. Evans 9 RB
|C. Evans
|4
|35
|0
|14
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|3
|27
|0
|15
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|6
|4
|40
|0
|21
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|3
|3
|31
|0
|28
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|8
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
C. Evans 9 RB
|C. Evans
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. All 83 TE
|E. All
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 DB
|H. Reynolds
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shibley 45 LB
|A. Shibley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 DL
|T. Upshaw
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hinton 15 DL
|C. Hinton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jeter 95 DL
|D. Jeter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 4 DB
|V. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 DL
|J. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Welschof 96 DL
|J. Welschof
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|4
|37.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by 3-P.Washington.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 32 for 7 yards (30-D.Hill12-J.Ross).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 32(14:39 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 36 for 4 yards (30-D.Hill2-C.Kemp).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(14:16 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 36(14:07 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 45 for 9 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 45(13:38 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to PSU 47 for 2 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 47(13:06 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington pushed ob at MICH 33 for 20 yards (45-A.Shibley4-V.Gray).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 33(12:31 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to MICH 31 for 2 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 31(11:58 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 85-I.Lutz. 85-I.Lutz to MICH 15 for 16 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 15(11:28 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to MICH 6 for 9 yards (30-D.Hill23-M.Barrett).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - PSU 6(10:55 - 1st) 24-K.Lee runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(10:50 - 1st) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 33 for 8 yards (8-M.Wilson12-B.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 33(10:19 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 38 for 5 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 38(10:02 - 1st) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell pushed ob at MICH 43 for 5 yards (9-J.Porter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 43(9:37 - 1st) 12-C.McNamara complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson pushed ob at MICH 47 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 47(9:05 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 50 for 3 yards (9-J.Porter).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 50(8:33 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 49 for -1 yard (51-H.Beamon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICH 49(7:54 - 1st) 12-C.McNamara complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to PSU 43 for 8 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICH 43(7:13 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 42 for 1 yard (13-E.Brooks1-J.Brisker).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MICH 42(6:27 - 1st) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 42(6:22 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 48 FUMBLES (12-J.Ross). 33-G.Green runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 42(6:22 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 49 for 7 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 49(6:03 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to MICH 47 for 4 yards (12-J.Ross95-D.Jeter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 47(5:28 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to MICH 43 for 4 yards (45-A.Shibley23-M.Barrett).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 43(4:46 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to MICH 35 for 8 yards (32-J.Harrell27-H.Reynolds).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 35(4:21 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to MICH 33 for 2 yards (19-K.Paye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PSU 33(3:45 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - PSU 33(3:41 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to MICH 26 for 7 yards (91-T.Upshaw).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - PSU 26(3:04 - 1st) Penalty on PSU 24-K.Lee False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 26. No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - PSU 31(2:36 - 1st) 98-J.Stout 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 32(2:32 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 9 for 59 yards (8-M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - MICH 9(1:51 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 5 for 4 yards (40-J.Luketa97-P.Mustipher).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 5(1:17 - 1st) 12-C.McNamara scrambles to PSU 2 for 3 yards (55-A.Shelton1-J.Brisker).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICH 2(0:33 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 1st) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(0:30 - 1st) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 26 for 1 yard (15-C.Hinton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 26(15:00 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 27 for 1 yard (12-J.Ross).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PSU 27(14:25 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PSU 27(14:22 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 35 yards from PSU 27 out of bounds at the MICH 38.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 38(14:13 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to PSU 49 for 13 yards (38-L.Wade0-J.Sutherland).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 49(13:49 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to PSU 41 for 8 yards (9-J.Porter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MICH 41(13:24 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to PSU 41 for no gain (20-A.Isaac18-S.Toney).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICH 41(12:54 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 42 for -1 yard (10-L.Dixon).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MICH 42(12:10 - 2nd) 91-B.Robbins punts 26 yards from PSU 42 out of bounds at the PSU 16.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 16(12:02 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington pushed ob at PSU 19 for 3 yards (22-G.Green).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 19(11:25 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 25 for 6 yards (27-H.Reynolds).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 25(10:50 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 28 for 3 yards (45-A.Shibley12-J.Ross).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(10:16 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 41 for 13 yards (45-A.Shibley30-D.Hill).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(9:42 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 40 for -1 yard (58-M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PSU 40(9:04 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - PSU 40(8:59 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 46 for 6 yards (2-C.Kemp).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PSU 46(8:27 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 42 yards from PSU 46 to MICH 12 fair catch by 19-M.Sainristil.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 12(8:20 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 33 for 21 yards (8-M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 33(7:47 - 2nd) 2-B.Corum to MICH 36 for 3 yards (46-N.Tarburton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MICH 36(7:13 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MICH 36(7:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MICH 36(7:06 - 2nd) 91-B.Robbins punts 40 yards from MICH 36 to PSU 24 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 24(7:06 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 26 for 2 yards (23-M.Barrett30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PSU 26(6:28 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - PSU 26(6:24 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 48 for 22 yards (23-M.Barrett30-D.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(5:59 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to MICH 48 for 4 yards (95-D.Jeter).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 48(5:24 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to MICH 40 for 8 yards (15-C.Hinton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(4:50 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to MICH 38 for 2 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 38(4:12 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to MICH 28 for 10 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(3:40 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(3:32 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 3-A.Henning. 3-A.Henning to MICH 31 for 6 yards (25-D.Hardy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MICH 31(3:01 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICH 31(2:57 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICH 31(2:54 - 2nd) 91-B.Robbins punts 38 yards from MICH 31 to PSU 31 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 31(2:47 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 85-I.Lutz. 85-I.Lutz pushed ob at PSU 33 for 2 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 33(2:08 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 35 for 2 yards (2-C.Kemp).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PSU 35(1:28 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PSU 35(1:23 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 40 yards from PSU 35. 19-M.Sainristil to MICH 27 FUMBLES (27-A.Hawkins37-D.Hartlaub). 37-D.Hartlaub to MICH 27 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(1:15 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to MICH 24 for 3 yards (91-T.Upshaw).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 24(1:09 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to MICH 15 for 9 yards (30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 15(0:46 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 15(0:41 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to MICH 5 for 10 yards (27-H.Reynolds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - PSU 5(0:27 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford spikes the ball at MICH 5 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PSU 5(0:26 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PSU 5(0:22 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 24-K.Lee.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - PSU 5(0:17 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(0:15 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 34 for 9 yards (12-B.Smith28-J.Oweh).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 30 yards from PSU 35 out of bounds at the MICH 35.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(15:00 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 44 for 9 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MICH 44(14:30 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 44 for no gain (97-P.Mustipher12-B.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MICH 44(13:57 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 44 for no gain (40-J.Luketa1-J.Brisker).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MICH 44(13:17 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 46 for 2 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(12:49 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson pushed ob at PSU 41 for 13 yards (8-M.Wilson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 41(12:21 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 3-A.Henning. 3-A.Henning to PSU 44 for -3 yards (12-B.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICH 44(11:36 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to PSU 38 for 6 yards (97-P.Mustipher28-J.Oweh).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MICH 38(11:01 - 3rd) Penalty on PSU 28-J.Oweh Offside 5 yards enforced at PSU 38. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICH 33(10:32 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 30 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(9:59 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 30(9:54 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 30(9:49 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans pushed ob at PSU 22 for 8 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - MICH 22(9:14 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(9:10 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 25 for no gain (12-J.Ross22-G.Green).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 25(8:46 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 39 for 14 yards (22-G.Green).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(8:18 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 42 for 3 yards (45-A.Shibley2-C.Kemp).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 42(7:46 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 45 for 3 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - PSU 45(7:07 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 39 for -6 yards (91-T.Upshaw96-J.Welschof).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PSU 39(6:35 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout punts 33 yards from PSU 39. 2-B.Corum to MICH 28 FUMBLES. 2-B.Corum. Penalty on MICH 14-R.Wilson Holding 10 yards enforced at MICH 28.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 18(6:29 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MICH 20 for 2 yards (9-J.Porter).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 20(5:46 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 23 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher34-S.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MICH 23(5:09 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Evans.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICH 23(5:06 - 3rd) 91-B.Robbins punts 45 yards from MICH 23 to PSU 32 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(4:59 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 85-I.Lutz. 85-I.Lutz pushed ob at PSU 44 for 12 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(4:27 - 3rd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 46 for 2 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 46(3:55 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 48 for 2 yards (19-K.Paye).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 6 - PSU 48(3:16 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to MICH 23 for 29 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 23(2:37 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 26-C.Holmes. 26-C.Holmes to MICH 17 for 6 yards (45-A.Shibley27-H.Reynolds).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 17(1:59 - 3rd) 26-C.Holmes to MICH 16 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PSU 16(1:21 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to MICH 16 for no gain (95-D.Jeter).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - PSU 16(0:44 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 54 yards from PSU 35 out of bounds at the MICH 11.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(0:40 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 35(0:36 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 3-A.Henning. 3-A.Henning to PSU 37 for 28 yards (25-D.Hardy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 37(0:02 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 25-H.Haskins.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 37(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks pushed ob at PSU 31 for 6 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MICH 31(14:37 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 28-J.Oweh Offside 5 yards enforced at PSU 31. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(14:23 - 4th) 2-B.Corum to PSU 10 for 16 yards (16-J.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 10(13:49 - 4th) 2-B.Corum to PSU 2 for 8 yards (8-M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 2(13:16 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 4th) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 4th) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(13:12 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 25(13:03 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to PSU 32 for 7 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - PSU 32(12:29 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 44 for 12 yards (27-H.Reynolds).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(11:54 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 49 for 5 yards.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 49(11:25 - 4th) 24-K.Lee pushed ob at MICH 27 for 24 yards (27-H.Reynolds).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(10:52 - 4th) 24-K.Lee pushed ob at MICH 23 for 4 yards (22-G.Green).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 23(10:30 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to MICH 15 for 8 yards (23-M.Barrett27-H.Reynolds).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 15(9:49 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to MICH 12 for 3 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PSU 12(9:16 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - PSU 12(9:13 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to MICH 3 for 9 yards (27-H.Reynolds).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - PSU 3(8:52 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to MICH 2 for 1 yard (12-J.Ross).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 2(8:15 - 4th) 7-W.Levis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(8:12 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(8:08 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 25-H.Haskins.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MICH 25(8:05 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 18-S.Toney Offside 5 yards enforced at MICH 25. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICH 30(8:05 - 4th) 9-C.Evans pushed ob at MICH 44 for 14 yards (1-J.Brisker13-E.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 44(7:28 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 44(7:24 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MICH 44(7:22 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 18-S.Toney Illegal use of hands 10 yards enforced at MICH 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(6:58 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 46(6:53 - 4th) 5-J.Milton pushed ob at PSU 38 for 8 yards (12-B.Smith38-L.Wade).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICH 38(6:09 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to PSU 37 for 1 yard (13-E.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MICH 37(5:41 - 4th) 5-J.Milton to PSU 37 for no gain (13-E.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 37(5:37 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to PSU 41 for 4 yards (27-H.Reynolds19-K.Paye).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 41(5:31 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to PSU 44 for 3 yards (27-H.Reynolds).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - PSU 44(5:26 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 47 for 3 yards (2-C.Kemp58-M.Smith).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 47(4:44 - 4th) 24-K.Lee pushed ob at MICH 30 for 23 yards (27-H.Reynolds).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 30(4:01 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to MICH 27 for 3 yards (19-K.Paye).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 27(3:15 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to MICH 22 for 5 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 22(2:28 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to MICH 16 for 6 yards (12-J.Ross27-H.Reynolds).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 16(1:46 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford kneels at MICH 21 for -5 yards.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 15 - PSU 21(1:02 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford kneels at MICH 26 for -5 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 20 - PSU 26(0:30 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford kneels at MICH 28 for -2 yards.
