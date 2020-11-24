|
|
|NWEST
|MICHST
No. 11 Northwestern pushing toward playoffs vs. Michigan State
No. 11 Northwestern looks to take one step closer to securing a spot in the Big Ten Championship when it travels to play Michigan State on Saturday.
The Wildcats (5-0, 5-0) are coming off a monumental victory over Wisconsin on Saturday. The win propelled Northwestern to the top of the Big Ten West Division and into the College Football Playoff picture.
According to ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor, Northwestern has a 13.9% chance to make the playoff. Those are the ninth-best odds in the nation.
The Wildcats' road to this point has not been easy. They played with a chip on their shoulders after Joey Galloway called the team a bunch of "Rece Davises" on television prior to the game against Wisconsin. Branding themselves the "Fightin' Rece Davises," Northwestern outplayed the Badgers, and proceeded to call out Galloway after the game.
"I think our guys ran with it and had a little bit of fun and enjoyed it," coach Pat Fitzgerald said.
While Northwestern is solidifying itself as a national contender, Michigan State and first-year head coach Mel Tucker are looking to return to the heights of a few years back.
The Spartans are 1-3 this season, with their only win coming against Michigan on Halloween. After that win, Michigan State was blown out by Iowa and Indiana and had its game last week against Maryland canceled due to a COVID outbreak in College Park.
Tucker did not name a starting quarterback on Tuesday, saying the competition is still open.
"We have to give our quarterback an opportunity to be successful," Tucker said.
The battle is mainly between junior Rocky Lombardi and redshirt freshman Payton Thorne. Lombardi has started all four games this season but has struggled. If you take away the victory over Michigan, he has thrown seven interceptions and only three touchdowns.
Lombardi was benched midway through the second quarter against the Hoosiers two weeks ago in favor of Thorne. Thorne finished 10 of 20 for 110 yards.
Either one will be faced with a staunch challenge, as Northwestern enters with the second-most efficient defense in the country.
On the other side of the field, Northwestern is set at quarterback with graduate transfer Peyton Ramsey. Ramsey has added stability and efficiency at the position after the Wildcats quarterbacks combined to have one of the worst passing attacks in college football last season.
The transfer from Indiana is completing 62 percent of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns. While he is not blowing away defenses with his talent, his game-management skills and burgeoning connections with pass catchers have turned the Northwestern offense into an efficient force.
"Our wide receiver core is at an all-time high right now and it's also at an all-time high with Peyton," wide receiver Kyric McGowan said. "We believe that he's gonna put the ball in the right place and we just gotta trust that we're gonna get in the right spot."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
P. Ramsey
12 QB
210 PaYds, 2 INTs, -6 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
R. Lombardi
12 QB
167 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 65 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|17
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|13
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-18
|10-21
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|285
|362
|Total Plays
|81
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|195
|Rush Attempts
|37
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|222
|167
|Comp. - Att.
|22-44
|11-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.5
|6-33.5
|Return Yards
|1
|58
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-54
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|222
|PASS YDS
|167
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|195
|
|
|285
|TOTAL YDS
|362
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|10
|41
|0
|8
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|9
|28
|0
|7
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
A. Marty 7 QB
|A. Marty
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|14
|-6
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|8
|4
|59
|0
|27
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|14
|8
|54
|0
|16
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|9
|4
|48
|0
|20
|
B. Holman 4 WR
|B. Holman
|4
|2
|27
|0
|24
|
A. Marty 7 QB
|A. Marty
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Mangieri 89 TE
|C. Mangieri
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|10-2
|0.0
|1
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 5 DB
|J. Pace
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kent 96 DE
|T. Kent
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders 90 DT
|J. Saunders
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Leota 55 DL
|E. Leota
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 21 DB
|C. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|2/2
|42
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|4
|46.5
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Azema 27 DB
|C. Azema
|2
|28.5
|35
|0
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|2
|26.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|11/27
|167
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|24
|96
|0
|12
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|10
|65
|0
|21
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|13
|34
|0
|13
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|9
|3
|99
|1
|75
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|5
|2
|36
|1
|21
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|5
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Foster 83 WR
|M. Foster
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|9-4
|1.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 CB
|A. Grose
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DE
|D. Beesley
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Kline 21 LB
|C. Kline
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Person 24 S
|T. Person
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 10 S
|M. Dowell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 12 CB
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Brown 29 CB
|S. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|2
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|3/4
|48
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 94 P
|M. Crawford
|4
|38.3
|1
|44
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|2
|24.0
|0
|37
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|1
|11.0
|0
|11
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 21 for 21 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(14:54 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 21(14:51 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 23 for 2 yards (16-B.Joseph5-J.Pace).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 23(14:24 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 23(14:20 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 37 yards from MSU 23 Downed at the NW 40.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(14:10 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 48 for 8 yards (24-T.Person34-A.Simmons).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 48(13:43 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles runs ob at MSU 47 for 5 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(13:22 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to MSU 27 for 20 yards (24-T.Person).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(13:05 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to MSU 18 for 9 yards (24-T.Person).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 18(12:28 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to MSU 19 for -1 yard (93-N.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 19(12:01 - 1st) 7-A.Marty to MSU 18 for 1 yard (45-N.Harvey).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 18(11:18 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to MSU 19 for -1 yard (34-A.Simmons).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(11:15 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 25 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+75 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 25(10:43 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35. 27-C.Azema to NW 35 for 35 yards (21-C.Kline).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(10:26 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 40 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 40(10:04 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to MSU 48 for 12 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 48(9:40 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to MSU 42 for 6 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 42(9:15 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 42(9:10 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to MSU 42 for no gain (86-D.Beesley64-J.Slade).
|Int
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 42(8:37 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Brown at MSU 35. 29-S.Brown to NW 11 for 54 yards (12-P.Ramsey).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 11(8:24 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to NW 8 for 3 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 8(7:50 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to NW 5 for 3 yards (96-T.Kent49-A.Adebawore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 5(7:12 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 5(7:09 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 62 yards from MSU 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 28 for 25 yards (49-D.Kruse).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(7:01 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 33 for 5 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 33(6:44 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 36 for 3 yards (91-J.Camper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 36(6:25 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 36 for no gain (34-A.Simmons45-N.Harvey).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 36(5:46 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 49 yards from NW 36 to MSU 15 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 15(5:39 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 15(5:35 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 21 for 6 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 21(5:00 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 30 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(4:30 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 33 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher93-J.Spivak). Team penalty on MSU Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 30. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - MICHST 20(4:06 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 28 for 8 yards (96-T.Kent5-J.Pace).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - MICHST 28(3:33 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 38 for 10 yards (5-J.Pace55-E.Leota).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 38(2:54 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 42 for 4 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(2:28 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to NW 45 for 13 yards (16-B.Joseph28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(2:04 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 45(1:59 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Foster.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 45(1:56 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Foster. Penalty on NW 2-G.Newsome Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NW 45. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(1:50 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi to NW 20 for 10 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(1:17 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to NW 16 for 4 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 16(0:40 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to NW 15 for 1 yard (93-J.Spivak).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 15(15:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:55 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 30 for 5 yards (15-A.Grose).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 30(14:31 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 37 for 7 yards (34-A.Simmons21-C.Kline).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(14:14 - 2nd) Penalty on NW 69-C.Schmidt False start 5 yards enforced at NW 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NWEST 32(14:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 32 for no gain (15-A.Grose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - NWEST 32(13:32 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 15 - NWEST 32(13:26 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 4-B.Holman. 4-B.Holman to MSU 44 for 24 yards (24-T.Person).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(13:11 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 25-I.Bowser.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 44(13:08 - 2nd) 19-R.Lees to MSU 41 for 3 yards (21-C.Kline10-M.Dowell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 41(12:44 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 41(12:38 - 2nd) Penalty on MSU 64-M.Allen Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 41. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 36(12:38 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to MSU 31 for 5 yards (21-C.Kline3-X.Henderson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(12:17 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 4-B.Holman. 4-B.Holman to MSU 28 for 3 yards (15-A.Grose).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(11:47 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to MSU 24 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 24(11:12 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 24(11:07 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:02 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 27 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin93-J.Spivak).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 27(10:32 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 25 for -2 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 25(9:53 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 97-T.Hunt. 97-T.Hunt to MSU 40 for 15 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(9:40 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 40 for no gain (28-C.Bergin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 40(9:07 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 45 for 5 yards (11-A.Hampton42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 45(8:30 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Foster.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 45(8:26 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 11 yards from MSU 45 out of bounds at the NW 44.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(8:20 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 49 for 5 yards (96-J.Panasiuk45-N.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 49(7:58 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 49(7:53 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to MSU 32 for 19 yards (12-C.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(7:39 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 32(7:34 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 32(7:25 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees. Penalty on MSU 18-K.Gervin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 32. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 17(7:20 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to MSU 14 for 3 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 14(6:48 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 14(6:43 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 14(6:38 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 13 for 13 yards (40-P.McIntyre).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(6:29 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 16 for 3 yards (99-E.Brown93-J.Spivak).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 16(5:55 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 28 for 12 yards (28-C.Bergin16-B.Joseph).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(5:24 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi scrambles to MSU 35 for 7 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 35(4:57 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 41 for 6 yards (42-P.Fisher11-A.Hampton).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(4:32 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 37 for -4 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 14 - MICHST 37(3:46 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 36 for -1 yard (99-E.Brown).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - MICHST 36(2:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi to NW 43 for 21 yards (5-J.Pace16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(2:26 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 43(2:21 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to NW 34 for 9 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 34(1:55 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to NW 32 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(1:25 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to NW 35 for -3 yards (5-J.Pace55-E.Leota).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MICHST 35(1:18 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - MICHST 35(1:12 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to NW 32 for 3 yards (55-E.Leota).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - MICHST 32(1:01 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(0:59 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 36 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 36(0:42 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 45 for 9 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(0:37 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to MSU 46 for 9 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 46(0:31 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to MSU 43 for 3 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(0:25 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 26-E.Hull.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 43(0:22 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 43(0:16 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 49 for -8 yards (86-D.Beesley).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 40 yards from MSU 35 to NW 25 fair catch by 27-C.Azema.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 41 for 16 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(14:47 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to MSU 32 for 27 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(14:33 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at MSU 36 for -4 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - NWEST 36(14:00 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to MSU 29 for 7 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 29(13:25 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to MSU 17 for 12 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 17(13:02 - 3rd) 19-R.Lees complete to 7-A.Marty. 7-A.Marty to MSU 5 for 12 yards (91-J.Camper).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - NWEST 5(12:40 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to MSU 1 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons15-A.Grose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 1(12:00 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to MSU 1 for no gain (45-N.Harvey93-N.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 1(11:28 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to MSU 1 for no gain (21-C.Kline34-A.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 1(10:44 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:39 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(10:39 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 28 for 3 yards (96-T.Kent).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 28(10:05 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 32 for 4 yards (49-A.Adebawore51-B.Gallagher).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 32(9:25 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 36 for 4 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(8:59 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to NW 43 for 21 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(8:31 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi to NW 44 for -1 yard (51-B.Gallagher).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICHST 44(7:57 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to NW 39 for 5 yards (99-E.Brown21-C.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 39(7:09 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MICHST 39(7:06 - 3rd) 94-M.Crawford punts 39 yards from NW 39 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(6:59 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 28 for 8 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 28(6:37 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 31 for 3 yards (3-X.Henderson29-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(6:13 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Kirtz.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 31(6:07 - 3rd) Penalty on MSU 64-J.Slade Offside 5 yards enforced at NW 31. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 36(6:07 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 43 for 7 yards (29-S.Brown34-A.Simmons).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(5:32 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 40 for -3 yards (94-D.Mallory).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 40(4:55 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 89-C.Mangieri. 89-C.Mangieri to NW 48 for 8 yards (86-D.Beesley3-X.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 48(4:16 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NWEST 48(4:11 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 46 yards from NW 48 to MSU 6 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 6(4:04 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 9 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 9(3:30 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 14 for 5 yards (42-P.Fisher16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 14(3:10 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 14 for no gain (99-E.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 14(2:38 - 3rd) 94-M.Crawford punts 38 yards from MSU 14 Downed at the NW 48. Team penalty on MSU Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at NW 48.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(2:28 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to MSU 33 for 4 yards (93-N.Jones34-A.Simmons).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 33(2:00 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to MSU 34 for -1 yard (93-N.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 34(1:29 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser to MSU 23 for 11 yards (21-C.Kline).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(1:12 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to MSU 23 for no gain (96-J.Panasiuk).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 23(0:42 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to MSU 25 for -2 yards (93-N.Jones86-D.Beesley).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 12 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to MSU 5 for 20 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - NWEST 5(14:38 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey to MSU 3 for 2 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 3(13:59 - 4th) 20-C.Porter runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:54 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:54 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 40 yards from NW 35 to MSU 25 fair catch by 8-J.Nailor.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(13:54 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 33 for 8 yards (42-P.Fisher51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MICHST 33(13:27 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|Int
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 33(13:23 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 42-P.Fisher at MSU 40. 42-P.Fisher to MSU 40 for no gain (5-J.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(13:15 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to NW 46 for 7 yards (16-B.Joseph99-E.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 46(12:42 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to NW 45 for 1 yard (99-E.Brown).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 45(11:56 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to NW 25 for 20 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:22 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to NW 24 for 1 yard (51-B.Gallagher).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 24(10:49 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to NW 26 for -2 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MICHST 26(10:19 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Heyward.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MICHST 26(10:15 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 28 for 28 yards (49-D.Kruse83-M.Foster).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(10:06 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to NW 31 for 3 yards (15-A.Grose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 31(9:26 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 31(9:21 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 34 for 3 yards (15-A.Grose).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 34(8:34 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 49 yards from NW 34. 5-J.Reed to MSU 21 for 4 yards (43-T.Gillikin21-C.Mitchell).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(8:22 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 23 for 2 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 23(7:51 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 27 for 4 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 27(7:10 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 27(7:06 - 4th) 94-M.Crawford punts 43 yards from MSU 27 to the NW 30 downed by 10-M.Dowell.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(6:54 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 33 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons21-C.Kline).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 33(6:40 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 33(6:30 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Brown at MSU 50. 29-S.Brown to MSU 50 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 50(6:22 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 50(6:18 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 50 for no gain (16-B.Joseph51-B.Gallagher).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 50(5:41 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi scrambles to NW 38 for 12 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(5:08 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 38(5:03 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to NW 32 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin90-J.Saunders).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 32(4:22 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi scrambles to NW 31 for 1 yard (90-J.Saunders).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MICHST 31(3:40 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35. 27-C.Azema to NW 22 for 22 yards (43-J.Mandryk).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(3:30 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 22(3:25 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 22(3:15 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees INTERCEPTED by 3-X.Henderson at NW 46. 3-X.Henderson to NW 46 for no gain (19-R.Lees).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 22(3:04 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 22(3:04 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 42 yards from NW 22 to MSU 36 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(2:57 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 38 for 2 yards (5-J.Pace42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 38(2:51 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 38 for no gain (5-J.Pace51-B.Gallagher).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 38(2:45 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 48 for 10 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(2:08 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 50 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin51-B.Gallagher).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 50(2:04 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 49 for -1 yard (42-P.Fisher90-J.Saunders).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - MICHST 49(1:19 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 50 for 1 yard (42-P.Fisher).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 50(0:33 - 4th) 94-M.Crawford punts 32 yards from MSU 50. 19-R.Lees to NW 19 for 1 yard (14-D.Williams21-C.Kline).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 19(0:25 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 9 for -10 yards. Penalty on MSU 86-D.Beesley Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NW 9. No Play. (86-D.Beesley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - NWEST 9(0:10 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Kirtz.
|-9 YD
|
3 & 20 - NWEST 9(0:05 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 13 FUMBLES. 18-K.Gervin runs no gain for a touchdown.
-
RUT
PURDUE
37
30
4th 2:22 FS1
-
SDGST
COLO
10
14
3rd 8:19 PACN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
14
6
1st 2:51 ESP2
-
DUKE
GATECH
7
14
1st 6:11
-
MEMP
NAVY
7
7
2nd 14:26 CBSSN
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
3
1st 6:53 ESPN
-
9UGA
SC
0
0
1st 12:38 SECN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
41
Final SECN
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
44
50
Final FOX
-
SMU
ECU
38
52
Final ESP+
-
UK
6FLA
10
34
Final ESPN
-
PSU
MICH
27
17
Final ABC
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
27
24
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
10
52
Final ESPU
-
NCST
CUSE
36
29
Final ACCN
-
GAS
GAST
24
30
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
BUFF
41
70
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
27
30
Final ESP+
-
MD
12IND
11
27
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
AKRON
38
7
Final ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
49
14
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
17
49
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON
70
20
Final ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
38
31
Final ESP3
-
8NWEST
MICHST
20
29
Final ESPN
-
PITT
3CLEM
17
52
Final ABC
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
13
42
Final CBS
-
TROY
APLST
10
47
Final ESP2
-
LVILLE
BC
27
34
Final ACCN
-
MISSST
MISS
24
31
Final SECN
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047 O/U
-9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
070.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051 O/U
+23
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
0
0
ESP3
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0