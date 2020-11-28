|
|
|RUT
|PURDUE
Rutgers rallies to knock off Purdue 37-30 behind Langan
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Backup quarterback Johnny Langan sparked a second-half comeback to lead Rutgers to a 37-30 victory over Purdue Saturday in Big Ten Conference action.
Langan completed all four passing attempts for 95 yards and ran for 95 yards on 21 carries for the Scarlet Knights (2-4). Langan took over for Artur Sitkowski for most of the second half. Sitkowski got the nod because starter Noah Vedral was injured in the last game.
The Scarlet Knights narrowed their 10-point halftime deficit to 23-20 on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Langan to Kay'Ron Adams with 12:29 left in the third quarter.
Purdue (2-3) answered with an 18-yard TD pass from Jack Plummer to David Bell for a 10-point advantage, but then the momentum shifted heavily in Rutgers' favor when Aron Cruickshank responded with a 100-yard kickoff return for a TD.
The Scarlet Knights took a 34-30 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Aaron Young with 3:42 left in the third quarter. Rutgers boosted the advantage to 37-30 on a 28-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio.
Purdue took a 7-0 lead on an impressive opening drive, capped by a 1-yard TD pass from Plummer to Payne Durham.
Rutgers took a 13-7 edge as Sitkowski twice connected with Shameen Jones on a pair of 14-yard TD passes.
The second quarter was all Purdue with 16 unanswered points. After the Boilermakers failed on a fourth-and-2 pass play from the Rutgers 3, Purdue picked up a safety when defensive lineman Branson Deen tackled Sitkowski in the end zone.
The Boilermakers added touchdowns on 1-yard runs by Zander Horvath and Plummer to take a 23-13 halftime lead.
Horvath led Purdue with 101 yards on 19 attempts.
THE TAKEAWAY
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights got a huge second-half lift from backup quarterback Johnny Langan, who was able to put the Boilermakers defense off balance with some big runs and a big TD pass.
Purdue: The Boilermakers faded in the second half as their offense sputtered and had trouble keeping up the Scarlet Knights. A big special teams error didn't help as the Purdue allowed its first kickoff return for a TD since 2013.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights will host Penn State Saturday.
Purdue: The Boilermakers will host Nebraska Saturday.
---
|
|
S. Jones
15 WR
88 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 8 RECs
|
|
J. Plummer
13 QB
237 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 22 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|25
|Rushing
|13
|11
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-17
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|412
|412
|Total Plays
|83
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|176
|175
|Rush Attempts
|52
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|236
|237
|Comp. - Att.
|22-31
|20-35
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-56
|7-47
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|4-34.3
|Return Yards
|13
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|236
|PASS YDS
|237
|
|
|176
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|412
|TOTAL YDS
|412
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|18/27
|141
|2
|0
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|4/4
|95
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|21
|95
|0
|10
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|15
|63
|0
|23
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|7
|25
|1
|7
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|3
|3
|0
|7
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|8
|8
|88
|2
|20
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|2
|2
|68
|1
|62
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|5
|3
|31
|0
|11
|
C. Dremel 82 WR
|C. Dremel
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|3
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Haskins 13 TE
|J. Haskins
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 DL
|C. Onyechi
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 7 DB
|B. White
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 99 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Toure 58 LB
|M. Toure
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Lumor 23 DL
|E. Lumor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 1 K
|V. Ambrosio
|1/1
|28
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|59.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|20/35
|237
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|19
|101
|1
|15
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|6
|47
|0
|16
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|6
|22
|1
|14
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|2
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|10
|7
|76
|0
|23
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|5
|4
|68
|1
|19
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|5
|4
|61
|0
|19
|
M. Wright 0 WR
|M. Wright
|4
|2
|15
|0
|18
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|5
|2
|9
|1
|8
|
G. Miller 88 TE
|G. Miller
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 S
|C. Trice
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mitchell 15 LB
|D. Mitchell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DL
|B. Deen
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DL
|J. Sullivan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smiley 29 CB
|S. Smiley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Neal 9 DT
|L. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 8 DT
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 17 S
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coyle 25 LB
|T. Coyle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Greene 49 S
|Z. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cormier 19 P
|B. Cormier
|3
|33.7
|0
|38
|
Z. Collins 28 P
|Z. Collins
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Beverly 24 DB
|N. Beverly
|6
|21.7
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 34 for 9 yards (7-B.White26-C.Onyechi).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 34(14:35 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 41 for 7 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(14:11 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer scrambles runs ob at RUT 45 for 14 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(13:48 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 31 for 14 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(13:08 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 14 for 17 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(12:43 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer scrambles runs ob at RUT 9 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 9(12:08 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to RUT 1 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - PURDUE 1(11:35 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 1 for no gain (2-A.Young7-B.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 1(11:04 - 1st) 4-R.Moore pushed ob at RUT 1 for no gain (2-A.Young).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 1(10:50 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 64 yards from PUR 35 out of bounds at the RUT 1.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(10:46 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 44 for 9 yards (6-J.Graham).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 44(10:19 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 49 for 5 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 49(10:02 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 28 for 23 yards (58-B.Deen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 28(9:36 - 1st) 4-A.Young to PUR 26 for 2 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 26(9:10 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to PUR 19 for 7 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 19(8:31 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to PUR 13 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 13(8:15 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 15 for -2 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - RUT 15(7:32 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 14 for 1 yard (8-A.Watts).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - RUT 14(7:07 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(7:01 - 1st) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(7:01 - 1st) Penalty on PUR 75-S.Holstege False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - PURDUE 20(7:01 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 25 for 5 yards (26-C.Onyechi). Penalty on RUT 99-M.Dwumfour Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PUR 25.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(6:42 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 39 for -1 yard (26-C.Onyechi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 39(6:12 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PURDUE 39(6:04 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PURDUE 39(5:59 - 1st) 19-B.Cormier punts 31 yards from PUR 39 Downed at the RUT 30.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 30(5:48 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 37 for 7 yards (18-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - RUT 37(5:30 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 37(5:22 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 46 for 9 yards (17-D.Johnson36-J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 46(5:08 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 50 for 4 yards (99-J.Sullivan6-J.Graham).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 50(4:46 - 1st) 4-A.Young to PUR 43 for 7 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(4:35 - 1st) 22-K.Adams to PUR 42 for 1 yard (9-L.Neal).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - RUT 42(4:14 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Smiley at PUR 20. 29-S.Smiley pushed ob at PUR 40 for 20 yards. Penalty on PUR 15-D.Mitchell Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at PUR 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(3:49 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to PUR 24 for 3 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 24(3:15 - 1st) 2-A.Cruickshank to PUR 19 for 5 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 19(2:42 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to PUR 12 for 7 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 12(2:20 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 14 for -2 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - RUT 14(1:46 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:38 - 1st) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 58 yards from RUT 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 25 for 18 yards (30-C.Conti).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(1:33 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to PUR 43 for 18 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(0:57 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to RUT 41 for 16 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(0:24 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to RUT 22 for 19 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(0:09 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to RUT 15 for 7 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 15(15:00 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to RUT 11 for 4 yards (16-M.Melton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(14:52 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to RUT 4 for 7 yards (24-N.Jones). Penalty on PUR 75-S.Holstege Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 11. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - PURDUE 21(14:29 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to RUT 19 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - PURDUE 19(14:07 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 18 - PURDUE 19(14:01 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to RUT 3 for 16 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - PURDUE 3(13:26 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 3(13:21 - 2nd) Team penalty on RUT 12 men in the huddle 1 yards enforced at RUT 3. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 11 - RUT 2(13:21 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to RUT 3 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 3(12:57 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to RUT 3 for no gain (18-C.Allen).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - RUT 3(12:11 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski sacked at RUT End Zone for -3 yards to RUT End Zone for no gain safety (58-B.Deen).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 57 yards from RUT 20. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 50 for 27 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 50(11:59 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to RUT 42 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - PURDUE 42(11:33 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 38 for 4 yards (50-J.Turner).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(11:18 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to RUT 25 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:38 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 21 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 21(10:01 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 2 for 19 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - PURDUE 2(9:44 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 1 for 1 yard (11-D.Singleton97-M.Tverdov).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 1(9:07 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer to RUT 1 for no gain (50-J.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 1(8:23 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on RUT 6-R.Battle Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:19 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 25(8:14 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 31 for 6 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - RUT 31(7:56 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 10-M.Alaimo. 10-M.Alaimo to RUT 33 for 2 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - RUT 33(7:18 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 45 yards from RUT 33 to PUR 22 fair catch by 33-J.Anthrop.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(7:11 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer scrambles runs ob at PUR 29 for 7 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 29(6:48 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 41 for 12 yards (7-B.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(6:36 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 46 for 5 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 46(6:05 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 46(5:59 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PURDUE 46(5:56 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 36 yards from PUR 46 to RUT 18 fair catch by 82-C.Dremel.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 18(5:49 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 22 for 4 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 22(5:25 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski to RUT 29 for 7 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(5:12 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Dremel.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 29(5:08 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 82-C.Dremel. 82-C.Dremel to RUT 43 for 14 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(4:55 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 50 for 7 yards (55-D.Barnes). Penalty on RUT 73-B.Bordner Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 46.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 17 - RUT 36(4:36 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 22-K.Adams. 22-K.Adams to RUT 42 for 6 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - RUT 42(4:20 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 50 for 8 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - RUT 50(4:04 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Dremel.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - RUT 50(4:01 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 50 for no gain (55-D.Barnes).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 50(3:56 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 35 for 15 yards (50-J.Turner).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(3:39 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 25 for 10 yards (99-M.Dwumfour).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(3:12 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 22 for 3 yards (26-C.Onyechi3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 22(2:40 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Horvath.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 22(2:35 - 2nd) Penalty on PUR 53-G.Hartwig False start 5 yards enforced at RUT 22. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - PURDUE 27(2:35 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to RUT 16 for 11 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams0-C.Izien).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 16(1:48 - 2nd) 4-R.Moore pushed ob at RUT 11 for 5 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(1:43 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 4 for 7 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 4(1:08 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 4(1:03 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to RUT 1 for 3 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PURDUE 1(1:03 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:59 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 25(0:55 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - RUT 25(0:50 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 39 for 14 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 39(0:37 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 39(0:31 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 41 for 2 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - RUT 41(0:11 - 2nd) Penalty on RUT 2-A.Cruickshank False start 5 yards enforced at RUT 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - RUT 36(0:11 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
|No Gain
|
4 & 13 - RUT 36(0:05 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Pacheco.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 18 for 18 yards (49-Z.Greene).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 18(14:55 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 20 for 2 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 20(14:29 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 27 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - RUT 27(14:05 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 30 for 3 yards. Penalty on PUR 23-C.Trice Offside 5 yards enforced at RUT 27. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 32(13:49 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 34 for 2 yards (6-J.Graham).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 34(13:28 - 3rd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 13-J.Haskins. 13-J.Haskins to RUT 43 for 9 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(12:58 - 3rd) Team penalty on RUT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at RUT 43. No Play.
|+62 YD
|
1 & 15 - RUT 38(12:47 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan complete to 22-K.Adams. 22-K.Adams runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:29 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:29 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 56 yards from RUT 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 28 for 19 yards (58-M.Toure).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(12:23 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 39 for 11 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(11:55 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 46 for 15 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:26 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 39 for 7 yards (2-A.Young).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 39(10:43 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to RUT 29 for 10 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(10:28 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 88-G.Miller. 88-G.Miller to RUT 21 for 8 yards (2-A.Young).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - PURDUE 21(9:59 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 18 for 3 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(9:42 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 18(9:31 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 18(9:28 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:28 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 2-A.Cruickshank runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 57 yards from RUT 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 25 for 17 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(9:01 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 31 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - RUT 31(8:43 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Doerue.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - RUT 31(8:39 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to RUT 46 for 23 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 46(8:31 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 46(8:05 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - RUT 46(8:01 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham INTERCEPTED by 58-M.Toure at RUT 38. 58-M.Toure to PUR 49 for 13 yards (53-G.Hartwig).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(7:49 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 46 for 3 yards (16-A.O'Connell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 46(7:38 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 43 for 3 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 43(7:21 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 37 for 6 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(6:54 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan scrambles to PUR 31 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 31(6:38 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to PUR 20 for 11 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(5:38 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to PUR 15 for 5 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 15(4:38 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan complete to 10-M.Alaimo. 10-M.Alaimo to PUR 13 for 2 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 13(4:23 - 3rd) Penalty on PUR 55-D.Barnes Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at PUR 13. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - PURDUE 6(4:23 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to PUR 1 for 5 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 1(3:59 - 3rd) 4-A.Young runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:42 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:42 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 53 yards from RUT 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 45 for 33 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 45(3:35 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 47 for 2 yards (71-A.Lewis).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 47(3:09 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to RUT 35 for 18 yards (0-C.Izien).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(2:41 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to RUT 38 for -3 yards (2-A.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - RUT 38(2:03 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - RUT 38(1:59 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - RUT 38(1:55 - 3rd) 19-B.Cormier punts 38 yards from RUT 38 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(1:47 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to RUT 30 for 10 yards (43-K.Douglas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(1:17 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 36 for 6 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 36(0:54 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 39 for 3 yards (58-B.Deen).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 39(0:18 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to RUT 44 for 5 yards (43-K.Douglas).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(15:00 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to RUT 49 for 5 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 49(14:18 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to PUR 45 for 6 yards (23-C.Trice).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(13:59 - 4th) Penalty on RUT 59-D.Bethke False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - PURDUE 50(13:43 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 47 for 3 yards.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 12 - PURDUE 47(13:28 - 4th) 21-J.Langan complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to PUR 27 for 20 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(12:48 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to PUR 25 for 2 yards (49-Z.Greene).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 25(12:19 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to PUR 21 for 4 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 21(11:34 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to PUR 16 for 5 yards (99-J.Sullivan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16(11:06 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 15 for 1 yard (43-K.Douglas).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 15(10:21 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to PUR 9 for 6 yards (43-K.Douglas).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 9(10:11 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to PUR 3 for 6 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - PURDUE 3(9:20 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to PUR 5 for -2 yards (58-B.Deen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 5(8:37 - 4th) 21-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on RUT 15-S.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 5. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 20 - PURDUE 20(8:48 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to PUR 9 for 11 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - PURDUE 9(7:50 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski to PUR 10 for -1 yard (9-L.Neal).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - PURDUE 10(7:09 - 4th) 1-V.Ambrosio 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 63 yards from RUT 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 18 for 16 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 18(7:01 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 25 for 7 yards (8-T.Fogg23-E.Lumor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 25(6:39 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 27 for 2 yards (50-J.Turner).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 27(6:09 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 22 for -5 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - RUT 22(5:35 - 4th) 19-B.Cormier punts 32 yards from PUR 22 Downed at the RUT 46.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(5:26 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 50 for 4 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 50(4:39 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to PUR 46 for 4 yards (99-J.Sullivan).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PURDUE 46(3:57 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to PUR 45 for 1 yard (18-C.Allen38-B.Thieneman).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 45(3:12 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to PUR 39 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(2:39 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 36 for 3 yards (6-J.Graham36-J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 36(2:30 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to PUR 32 for 4 yards (6-J.Graham).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 32(2:22 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to PUR 26 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(1:44 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski kneels at PUR 27 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 27(1:01 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski kneels at PUR 28 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - PURDUE 28(0:28 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski kneels at PUR 29 for -1 yard.
