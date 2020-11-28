|
|
|BALLST
|TOLEDO
Ball St. defense makes last stand to thwart Toledo in win
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Drew Plitt threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and Tye Evans ran for 101 yards and Ball State held off Toledo for a 27-24 win on Saturday.
The Cardinals (3-1, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) built a 24-3 lead after two-and-half quarters before Toledo (2-2, 2-2) rallied.
Toledo went on an 8-play, 84-yard drive that ended when Eli Peters threw a 10-yard scoring to pass Isaiah Winstead. The two-point conversion failed and the deficit was 24-9.
Jack Knight's 31-yard field goal with 13:06 remaining extended Ball Sate's lead to 18 before Peters led a 56-second drive that resulted in a score when he found Bryce Mitchell from 28 yards out with 5:31 left.
Toledo forced a three-and-out, and in relief of Peters, Carter Bradley threw an 18-yard touchdown to Mitchell with 2:34 remaining.
After another Ball State three-and-out, Anthony Ekpe sacked Bradley to force a fumble that was recovered by Bryce Cosby. Ball State ran out the clock to seal the win.
Peters threw for 363 yards and Winstead caught six passes for 113 yards.
|
|
D. Plitt
9 QB
304 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 17 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
E. Peters
12 QB
363 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 18 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|20
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|17
|14
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|447
|449
|Total Plays
|84
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|42
|Rush Attempts
|49
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|304
|407
|Comp. - Att.
|26-35
|30-40
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|12-101
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.0
|3-40.0
|Return Yards
|-4
|55
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--4
|1-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|304
|PASS YDS
|407
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|447
|TOTAL YDS
|449
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|26/35
|304
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|25
|101
|0
|16
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|8
|24
|0
|7
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|12
|17
|1
|8
|
D. Marcus 20 RB
|D. Marcus
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|9
|9
|127
|0
|34
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|9
|6
|79
|2
|22
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|8
|5
|41
|0
|17
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|4
|3
|35
|0
|22
|
H. Littles 16 WR
|H. Littles
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Koch 88 TE
|D. Koch
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Martin 7 LB
|B. Martin
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 6 LB
|J. Thomas
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart 10 S
|B. Stewart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahee 14 S
|J. Wahee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ekpe 31 LB
|A. Ekpe
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
N. Jones 17 CB
|N. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ramsey 67 DL
|J. Ramsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 38 CB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Woodard 52 DL
|T. Woodard
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Knight 34 K
|J. Knight
|2/3
|32
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Snyder 38 P
|N. Snyder
|3
|44.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|27/36
|363
|2
|1
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|3/4
|44
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|13
|33
|0
|13
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|11
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Winstead 14 WR
|I. Winstead
|7
|6
|113
|1
|45
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|6
|5
|94
|2
|33
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|9
|7
|59
|0
|18
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|7
|5
|57
|0
|12
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|3
|2
|45
|0
|40
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
J. Newton 19 WR
|J. Newton
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
D. Rosi 89 TE
|D. Rosi
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Turner 81 TE
|J. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Anderson 1 S
|T. Anderson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 24 CB
|J. Clark
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 99 DE
|D. Johnson
|6-4
|1.5
|0
|
T. Taylor 56 DE
|T. Taylor
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Womack 0 CB
|S. Womack
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 DE
|J. Hines
|5-6
|0.5
|0
|
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 45 LB
|D. Johnson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|4-4
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 30 LB
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 92 DT
|D. Rogers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 96 DT
|D. Hood
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crider 35 LB
|A. Crider
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 DE
|A. Woliver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Flint 49 P
|B. Flint
|3
|40.0
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|2
|13.5
|16
|0
|
J. Stuart 5 RB
|J. Stuart
|2
|14.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|3
|8.3
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 31 for 6 yards (20-S.Holt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 31(14:47 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 36 for 5 yards (56-T.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(14:34 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 38 for 2 yards (91-J.Hines).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 38(14:07 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 47 for 9 yards (0-S.Womack56-T.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(13:48 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 48 for 1 yard (91-J.Hines96-D.Hood).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 48(13:18 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to TOL 30 for 22 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(12:45 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to TOL 25 for 5 yards (31-D.Bolden). Penalty on TOL 20-S.Holt Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at TOL 25.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 12(12:33 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to TOL 5 for 7 yards (24-J.Clark56-T.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 5(12:13 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler. Penalty on TOL 0-S.Womack Pass interference 3 yards enforced at TOL 5. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BALLST 2(12:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:06 - 1st) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 50 yards from BALL 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 19 FUMBLES. 11-J.Williams to TOL 19 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(11:58 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to TOL 28 for 9 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 28(11:41 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 28 for no gain (7-B.Martin).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 28(11:10 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 39 for 11 yards (5-B.Cosby21-A.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(10:47 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 45 for 6 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 45(10:28 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to BALL 48 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby7-B.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(10:10 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to BALL 43 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 43(9:29 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to BALL 31 for 12 yards (3-A.Uzodinma6-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(9:16 - 1st) 3-M.Kelly to BALL 31 for no gain (7-B.Martin).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(8:44 - 1st) 3-M.Kelly to BALL 35 for -4 yards (94-J.Sape).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 35(8:04 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 14 - TOLEDO 35(8:00 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to BALL 25 for 10 yards (10-B.Stewart5-B.Cosby).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(7:51 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BALL 31 for 6 yards (56-T.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 31(7:35 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 37 for 6 yards (99-D.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(7:20 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 40 for 3 yards (96-D.Hood31-D.Bolden).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 40(7:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 42 for 18 yards (24-J.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(6:31 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 16-H.Littles. 16-H.Littles to TOL 33 for 9 yards (0-S.Womack).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 33(6:09 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to TOL 35 for -2 yards (56-T.Taylor).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 35(5:46 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to TOL 13 for 22 yards (24-J.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 13(5:15 - 1st) 20-D.Marcus to TOL 11 for 2 yards (1-T.Anderson85-A.Woliver).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 11(4:38 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 1st) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 59 yards from BALL 35 out of bounds at the TOL 6.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(4:31 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 34 for -1 yard (7-B.Martin52-T.Woodard).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 34(3:56 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 46 for 12 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(3:44 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 45 for -1 yard (6-J.Thomas7-B.Martin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 45(3:18 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 4-D.McKinley-Lewis False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TOLEDO 40(3:06 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - TOLEDO 40(2:59 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 40. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 21 - TOLEDO 35(3:04 - 1st) 12-E.Peters scrambles to BALL 47 for 18 yards (10-B.Stewart32-C.Coll).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 47(2:17 - 1st) 49-B.Flint punts 47 yards from BALL 47 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(2:10 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 20 for no gain (92-D.Rogers56-T.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 20(1:40 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 26 for 6 yards (45-D.Johnson). Penalty on TOL 13-C.McDonald Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 20. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(1:24 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 91-J.Hines Offside 5 yards enforced at BALL 30. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BALLST 35(1:14 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 40 for 5 yards (13-C.McDonald30-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(0:48 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BALL 40 for no gain (99-D.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 40(0:10 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to TOL 44 for 16 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(15:00 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to TOL 34 for 10 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(14:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Rudy.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 34(14:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to TOL 18 for 16 yards (24-J.Clark).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(14:15 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to TOL 24 for -6 yards (13-C.McDonald96-D.Hood).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 16 - BALLST 24(13:40 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to TOL 13 for 11 yards (1-T.Anderson6-N.Bauer).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 13(13:18 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to TOL 10 for 3 yards (96-D.Hood).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - BALLST 10(12:36 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 72-A.Todd False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 10. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BALLST 15(12:36 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 24 for 24 yards (32-C.Coll).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(12:26 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 21 for -3 yards (9-C.Albright23-B.Anderson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - TOLEDO 21(11:50 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to TOL 32 for 11 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 32(11:24 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 46 for 14 yards (21-A.Phillips23-B.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(11:18 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 21-A.Phillips Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TOL 46. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(11:08 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to BALL 38 for 1 yard (31-A.Ekpe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 38(10:23 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 38(10:19 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters scrambles to BALL 36 for 2 yards (9-C.Albright).
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 36(9:42 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(9:37 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 49 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(9:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 47 for 4 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 47(8:49 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to TOL 41 for 6 yards (0-S.Womack13-C.McDonald).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(8:33 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to TOL 40 for 1 yard (45-D.Johnson91-J.Hines).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 40(8:19 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 25 for 15 yards (6-N.Bauer45-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:06 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:01 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to TOL 21 for 4 yards (0-S.Womack45-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 21(7:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to TOL 19 for 2 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - BALLST 19(6:59 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(6:52 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to BALL 40 for 40 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|-55 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(6:33 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to BALL 19 FUMBLES (23-B.Anderson). to BALL 5 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(6:33 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(6:29 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to BALL 28 for 12 yards (94-J.Sape52-T.Woodard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(6:16 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(6:09 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to BALL 22 for 6 yards (23-B.Anderson7-B.Martin). Penalty on TOL 78-V.Gurman Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 28. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 20 - TOLEDO 38(5:47 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to BALL 34 for 4 yards (6-J.Thomas5-B.Cosby).
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - TOLEDO 34(5:06 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at BALL 40 for -6 yards (31-A.Ekpe90-J.Tarango).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - TOLEDO 40(4:32 - 2nd) 49-B.Flint punts 37 yards from BALL 40 Downed at the BALL 3.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 3(4:21 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 4 for 1 yard (99-D.Johnson45-D.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 4(3:52 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 10 for 6 yards (1-T.Anderson6-N.Bauer).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 10(3:08 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 18 for 8 yards (24-J.Clark).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(2:36 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 35 for 17 yards (24-J.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(2:21 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 35 for no gain (56-T.Taylor99-D.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 35(2:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 39 for 4 yards (6-N.Bauer56-T.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 39(1:27 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 47 for 8 yards (85-A.Woliver99-D.Johnson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(1:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-N.Bauer at BALL 44. 6-N.Bauer to BALL 14 for 30 yards (77-K.Slaven).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14(0:57 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 14(0:52 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 14(0:48 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at BALL 20 for -6 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - TOLEDO 20(0:36 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 61 yards from TOL 35. 11-J.Hall to BALL 40 for 36 yards (30-J.Jones1-T.Anderson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(0:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to TOL 44 for 16 yards (7-Z.Ford).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(0:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to TOL 37 for 7 yards (24-J.Clark99-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 37(0:11 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 37(0:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - BALLST 37(0:02 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to TOL 37 for no gain (45-D.Johnson91-J.Hines).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 34 for 9 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 34(14:23 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters to TOL 34 for no gain (6-J.Thomas). Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TOL 34.
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 24(14:08 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters sacked at TOL 15 for -9 yards. Penalty on BALL 0-C.Agyemang Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play. (0-C.Agyemang).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(13:50 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to TOL 41 for 2 yards (67-J.Ramsey6-J.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 41(13:15 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to TOL 47 for 6 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 47(13:03 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 46 for -1 yard (7-B.Martin).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 46(12:30 - 3rd) 49-B.Flint punts 36 yards from TOL 46 Downed at the BALL 18.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(12:19 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 22 for 4 yards (56-T.Taylor91-J.Hines).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 22(11:52 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 15 for -7 yards (99-D.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - BALLST 15(11:17 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 15 for no gain (31-D.Bolden). Team penalty on TOL 12 players 5 yards enforced at BALL 15. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 8 - BALLST 20(11:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 49 for 31 yards (20-S.Holt).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(10:46 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 48 for -3 yards (91-J.Hines).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - BALLST 48(10:15 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to TOL 39 for 13 yards (1-T.Anderson6-N.Bauer).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(9:40 - 3rd) 20-D.Marcus to TOL 36 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson31-D.Bolden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 36(9:02 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to TOL 32 for 4 yards (99-D.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 32(8:47 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 31 for 1 yard (0-S.Womack).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - BALLST 31(8:08 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to TOL 30 for 1 yard (45-D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(7:51 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 10 for 34 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(7:39 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 3rd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 3rd) 34-J.Knight kicks 65 yards from BALL 35. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 16 for 16 yards (32-C.Coll12-I.James).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(7:26 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 19 for 3 yards (94-J.Sape52-T.Woodard).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 19(6:51 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters scrambles to TOL 30 for 11 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(6:29 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to TOL 39 for 9 yards (6-J.Thomas7-B.Martin).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 39(5:52 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BALL 48 for 13 yards (23-B.Anderson3-A.Uzodinma).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(5:33 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to BALL 3 for 45 yards (3-A.Uzodinma). Penalty on BALL 3-A.Uzodinma Pass interference declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - TOLEDO 3(5:01 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BALL 3 for no gain (6-J.Thomas).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 3(4:24 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BALL 10 for -7 yards (9-C.Albright23-B.Anderson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(3:39 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:31 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 3rd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 43 yards from TOL 35. 27-J.Daw to BALL 26 for 4 yards (51-J.Recker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(3:28 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 29 for 3 yards (30-J.Jones7-Z.Ford).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 29(2:58 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 40 for 11 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(2:37 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 30-T.Evans. 30-T.Evans to BALL 45 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 45(2:07 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 49 for 4 yards (91-J.Hines1-T.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 49(1:50 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to TOL 50 for 1 yard (92-D.Rogers96-D.Hood).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(1:23 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to TOL 45 for 5 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 45(0:45 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-D.Koch. 88-D.Koch to TOL 37 for 8 yards (7-Z.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(0:14 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to TOL 33 for 4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 33(15:00 - 4th) 11-J.Hall to TOL 30 for 3 yards (7-Z.Ford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 30(14:27 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 30(14:22 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at TOL 35 for -5 yards. Penalty on TOL 56-T.Taylor Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TOL 30. No Play. (91-J.Hines6-N.Bauer).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(14:04 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to TOL 14 for 1 yard (31-D.Bolden13-C.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 14(13:19 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Koch.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 14(13:15 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 14(13:10 - 4th) 34-J.Knight 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(13:06 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 55 yards from BALL 35. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 21 for 11 yards (44-B.Burns).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21(13:02 - 4th) 12-E.Peters scrambles to TOL 24 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 24(12:39 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 28 for 4 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 28(12:08 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 46 for 18 yards (7-B.Martin21-A.Phillips).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(11:48 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to BALL 42 for 12 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(11:21 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to BALL 35 for 7 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 35(10:41 - 4th) 12-E.Peters scrambles to BALL 28 for 7 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(10:16 - 4th) 8-D.Maddox to BALL 30 for -2 yards (13-J.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 30(9:54 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to BALL 24 for 6 yards (7-B.Martin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 24(9:19 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback. Penalty on TOL 73-N.Rosi Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 24. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 16 - TOLEDO 34(9:13 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to BALL 21 for 13 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 21(8:39 - 4th) 12-E.Peters sacked at BALL 28 for -7 yards (9-C.Albright).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(8:34 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 35 for 7 yards (30-J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 35(8:15 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 36 for 1 yard (35-A.Crider91-J.Hines).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 36(7:27 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 34 for -2 yards (99-D.Johnson91-J.Hines).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BALLST 34(6:39 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 43 yards from BALL 34. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 32 for 9 yards (32-C.Coll).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(6:27 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 39 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 39(6:04 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to BALL 28 for 33 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(5:38 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:31 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to BALL End Zone for 3 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(5:31 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 29 for 4 yards (91-J.Hines1-T.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 29(4:48 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 29(4:44 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 29 for no gain (99-D.Johnson91-J.Hines).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BALLST 29(4:37 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 35 yards from BALL 29. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 47 for 11 yards (28-M.Lee). Team penalty on BALL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TOL 47.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(4:28 - 4th) 12-E.Peters scrambles to BALL 45 for 3 yards (9-C.Albright97-J.Harris).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 45(4:07 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to BALL 27 for 18 yards (17-N.Jones23-B.Anderson).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(3:59 - 4th) 12-E.Peters to BALL 28 FUMBLES (9-C.Albright). 65-L.Doerger to BALL 34 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 17 - TOLEDO 34(3:15 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to BALL 22 for 12 yards (10-B.Stewart).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 22(2:56 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to BALL 8 for 14 yards (17-N.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - TOLEDO 8(2:39 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to BALL 4 for 4 yards (90-J.Tarango). Penalty on TOL 78-V.Gurman Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 8. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 18 - TOLEDO 18(2:39 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 64 yards from TOL 35 Downed at the BALL 1.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 1(2:34 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 8 for 7 yards (1-T.Anderson6-N.Bauer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 8(2:28 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 10 for 2 yards (31-D.Bolden92-D.Rogers).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 10(2:23 - 4th) 11-J.Hall to BALL 5 for -5 yards (56-T.Taylor20-S.Holt).
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - BALLST 5(1:29 - 4th) Team penalty on BALL Delay of game 2 yards enforced at BALL 5. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BALLST 3(1:29 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 54 yards from BALL 3. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 48 for 5 yards (27-J.Daw).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(1:18 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to BALL 40 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(1:13 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(1:10 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley sacked at BALL 46 for -6 yards FUMBLES (31-A.Ekpe). 5-B.Cosby to BALL 43 for no gain.
