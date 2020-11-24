|
|
|SMU
|ECU
Pirates wrap up shortened season with visit from SMU
SMU had been one of a small group of programs largely unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, both from an in-house and scheduling perspective. That was until last weekend.
For the first time since their nonconference matchup against TCU was postponed Sept. 11, the Mustangs had their schedule interrupted when their American Athletic Conference game against Houston was rescheduled for Dec. 5, a result of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars' program.
SMU played eight games over a nine-week stretch prior to the postponement with the Cougars, and the Mustangs (7-2, 4-2 American) will travel to East Carolina (2-6, 2-5) on Saturday to face the Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium feeling something foreign: rejuvenated after a week off.
"I think this time of year everybody's beat up and from a physical standpoint we definitely were," Mustangs coach Sonny Dykes said. "But I think probably as much as anything else mentally we were a little fatigued and a little tired. If you go back and look at our schedule really since our guys reported, we haven't had consecutive days off since August sometime. And the reason we haven't is we didn't want our players to go home.
"I felt like from the very beginning if we could keep them together and keep them around people who were being tested, that would increase the likelihood of being able to play games and keep guys healthy. So that's been our approach: we haven't had a lot of days off."
Once the Houston postponement was announced, Dykes lightened the midweek practice load, allowing the Mustangs time to regroup before resuming practice over the weekend. On Sunday, the Mustangs followed a morning weightlifting session with an afternoon practice, and Dykes was pleased with the way the players approached the workload, recognizing the benefit of rest.
The Mustangs had suffered a disappointing 28-24 loss at Tulsa the previous Saturday. Getting an extra week to recover could prove beneficial as SMU prepares for the closing stretch.
"I think our guys are in a lot better spot than they were at this time last week," Dykes said. "Both mentally and physically."
East Carolina had its first three games of the season wiped out. A bout with South Carolina was canceled when the SEC settled on a conference-only schedule. Nonconference games with Marshall and Norfolk State were taken off the books thanks to COVID-19 issues.
As a result, East Carolina will play its regular-season finale against the Mustangs. That fact would seem anomalous, but given everything that has unfolded across the country, the Pirates are taking that reality in stride.
It certainly helps that East Carolina snapped a four-game losing skid with its 28-3 road win over Temple last weekend. With Senior Day at hand, the Pirates are aiming to carry the momentum of their previous contest through this weekend and to end the year on a high.
"That was my message to the team Sunday," Pirates coach Mike Houston said. "There's no doubt they feel the exact same way. You want to finish the season strong and put together a complete ball game. We did that a little bit against South Florida and Tulsa. There were some strong phases against Navy and Temple. As far as everything clicking in all three phases, we haven't done that this year.
"That was a big thing I talked to them about Sunday. I promise you that they want to."
--Field Level Media
|
|
S. Buechele
7 QB
314 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, RuTD
|
|
H. Ahlers
12 QB
298 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, RuYd
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|28
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|16
|15
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|384
|493
|Total Plays
|78
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|160
|Rush Attempts
|27
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|314
|333
|Comp. - Att.
|35-51
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-77
|7-72
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.2
|5-39.4
|Return Yards
|39
|70
|Punts - Returns
|1-39
|2-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-31
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|314
|PASS YDS
|333
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|384
|TOTAL YDS
|493
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|35/50
|314
|2
|2
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|12
|36
|0
|18
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|6
|34
|2
|13
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|9
|0
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|11
|8
|78
|0
|14
|
J. Bell 13 TE
|J. Bell
|8
|7
|53
|0
|15
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|9
|5
|46
|0
|14
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|4
|4
|41
|1
|26
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|3
|2
|41
|0
|32
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|3
|3
|27
|1
|17
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|6
|5
|26
|0
|13
|
K. Burns 16 WR
|K. Burns
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Wiggins 15 WR
|C. Wiggins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Stephens 23 DB
|B. Stephens
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clay 21 S
|D. Clay
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 CB
|B. Crossley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DL
|J. Aho
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 18 S
|C. Cromartie
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 90 DE
|N. Paul
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
|T. Ndukwe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calloway 11 S
|C. Calloway
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moore 14 LB
|R. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
|R. Roberson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 95 DT
|W. Jones
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kazadi 42 S
|R. Kazadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Ballard 47 S
|H. Ballard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 24 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|1/1
|36
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|5
|40.2
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Crossley 1 CB
|B. Crossley
|3
|15.7
|17
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
T. Keys III 36 CB
|T. Keys III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|20
|68
|1
|18
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|3
|34
|0
|27
|
D. Pinnix Jr. 40 RB
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|11
|32
|1
|5
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|8
|1
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|6
|6
|152
|2
|38
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|9
|7
|92
|1
|24
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|3
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|6
|2
|19
|1
|14
|
C. Burnette 83 WR
|C. Burnette
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
J. Lewis 89 TE
|J. Lewis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wilson 35 DB
|J. Wilson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 14 DB
|J. Powell
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 12 LB
|X. Smith
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 21 DB
|J. McMillian
|5-0
|0.0
|2
|
N. Johnson 20 DB
|N. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 4 DB
|M. Fleming
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 DB
|S. Dourseau
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. D'Abreu 45 DL
|R. D'Abreu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilk 24 DB
|T. Wilk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Laney 26 DB
|D. Laney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 55 LB
|D. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Faison 33 DL
|D. Faison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 6 LB
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willis 99 DL
|C. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 52 DT
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bivens 38 LB
|B. Bivens
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|1/2
|29
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|2
|19.5
|36
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 26 for 1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu27-S.Dourseau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SMU 26(14:32 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Wiggins.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - SMU 26(14:26 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 43 for 17 yards (14-J.Powell27-S.Dourseau).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(14:06 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 44 for 1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu38-B.Bivens).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 44(13:44 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 50 for 6 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SMU 50(13:08 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SMU 50(13:01 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 30 yards from SMU 50 to ECU 20 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(12:54 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 20(12:49 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 29 for 9 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ECU 29(12:16 - 1st) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 32 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson50-R.McBryde).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 32(11:54 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 28 for -4 yards (55-G.Wiley).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - ECU 28(11:21 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 35 for 7 yards (55-G.Wiley3-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ECU 35(10:44 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
|+25 YD
|
4 & 7 - ECU 35(10:40 - 1st) 1-L.Larsen to SMU 40 for 25 yards (9-S.Hailey42-R.Kazadi).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 40(10:07 - 1st) 88-J.Hatfield pushed ob at SMU 25 for 15 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(9:41 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 9 for 16 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - ECU 9(9:12 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(9:08 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 25 for no gain (12-X.Smith38-B.Bivens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 25(8:34 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - SMU 25(8:28 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 34 for 9 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SMU 34(8:10 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 34 for no gain (14-J.Powell).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 34(8:06 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 80-S.Calhoun. 80-S.Calhoun to SMU 12 for 22 yards (21-D.Clay).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 12(7:40 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 11 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 11(7:12 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(7:07 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 29 for 4 yards (14-J.Powell35-J.Wilson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 29(6:34 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 47 for 18 yards (4-M.Fleming).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 47(6:00 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to ECU 39 for 14 yards (4-M.Fleming).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(5:45 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele to ECU 32 for 7 yards (35-J.Wilson14-J.Powell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SMU 32(5:12 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 32(5:08 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 13-J.Bell. 13-J.Bell to ECU 23 for 9 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 23(4:39 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to ECU 14 for 9 yards (33-D.Faison38-B.Bivens).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - SMU 14(4:18 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to ECU 1 for 13 yards (35-J.Wilson27-S.Dourseau).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 1 - SMU 1(4:02 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele to ECU 6 for -5 yards (35-J.Wilson38-B.Bivens).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 6(3:31 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:27 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(3:27 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 30 for 5 yards (23-B.Stephens11-C.Calloway).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 30(3:00 - 1st) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 34 for 4 yards (57-M.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - ECU 34(2:22 - 1st) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 39 for 5 yards (57-M.Williams18-C.Cromartie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 39(2:22 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 57-M.Williams Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at ECU 39. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 46(2:02 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers to SMU 42 for 4 yards (90-N.Paul).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 42(1:37 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers to SMU 37 for 5 yards (33-J.Aho).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ECU 37(0:56 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 37 for no gain (16-T.Denbow38-T.Ndukwe).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ECU 37(0:25 - 1st) 40-D.Pinnix to SMU 35 for 2 yards (55-G.Wiley47-H.Ballard).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(0:02 - 1st) 22-T.Snead complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 56 yards from ECU 35. 1-B.Crossley to SMU 26 for 17 yards (81-A.Pegues15-A.Angus).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 26(14:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to SMU 40 for 14 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 40(14:36 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 40 for no gain (26-D.Laney).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 40(13:57 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 43 for 3 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - SMU 43(13:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to SMU 50 for 7 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 50(13:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 16-K.Burns. 16-K.Burns to ECU 48 for 2 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 48(12:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 13-J.Bell. 13-J.Bell to ECU 33 for 15 yards (14-J.Powell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 33(12:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 13-J.Bell. 13-J.Bell to ECU 29 FUMBLES (35-J.Wilson26-D.Laney). 35-J.Wilson to SMU 32 for 39 yards (7-S.Buechele).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 32(12:01 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 31 for 1 yard (14-R.Moore3-D.Robinson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 31(11:36 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to SMU 14 for 17 yards (18-C.Cromartie55-G.Wiley).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 14(11:04 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35. 1-B.Crossley to SMU 16 for 16 yards (34-M.Berry). Penalty on SMU 21-D.Clay Holding 8 yards enforced at SMU 16.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 8(10:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 8(10:49 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 11 for 3 yards (55-D.Terry).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - SMU 11(10:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 17 for 6 yards (34-M.Berry).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SMU 17(9:32 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar punts 46 yards from SMU 17. 22-T.Snead to ECU 40 for 3 yards (48-W.Benton6-A.Upshaw).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 40(9:21 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to SMU 46 for 14 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 46(8:52 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 45 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ECU 45(8:22 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ECU 45(8:17 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on SMU 23-B.Stephens Pass interference 16 yards enforced at SMU 45. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 29(8:12 - 2nd) 40-D.Pinnix to SMU 28 for 1 yard (55-G.Wiley33-J.Aho).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 28(7:34 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 83-C.Burnette. 83-C.Burnette to SMU 9 for 19 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - ECU 9(7:01 - 2nd) 40-D.Pinnix to SMU 7 for 2 yards (38-T.Ndukwe).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 7(6:20 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(6:16 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 26 for 1 yard (27-S.Dourseau).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - SMU 26(5:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 15 for -11 yards (12-X.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - SMU 15(5:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Wiggins.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - SMU 15(5:02 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar punts 51 yards from SMU 15. 22-T.Snead to SMU 30 for 36 yards (95-W.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 30(4:42 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 30(4:36 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 12 for 18 yards. Penalty on ECU 5-C.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 12.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - ECU 22(4:20 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 16 for 6 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 16(4:05 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(4:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to SMU 36 for 11 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(3:39 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 35 for -1 yard (14-J.Powell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SMU 35(3:04 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Wiggins.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - SMU 35(2:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to ECU 47 for 18 yards (14-J.Powell). Penalty on SMU 4-T.Page Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 26 - SMU 20(2:47 - 2nd) Penalty on SMU 15-C.Wiggins False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 20. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 31 - SMU 15(2:47 - 2nd) Penalty on SMU 52-M.Bryant False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 15. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 36 - SMU 10(2:20 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 23 for 13 yards (24-T.Wilk).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - SMU 23(1:37 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar punts 36 yards from SMU 23 to ECU 41 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 41(1:31 - 2nd) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 43 for 2 yards (96-D.Levelston16-T.Denbow).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 43(1:01 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to SMU 48 for 9 yards (21-D.Clay).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 48(0:48 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to SMU 24 for 24 yards (21-D.Clay23-B.Stephens).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 24(0:18 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers to SMU 12 for 12 yards (38-T.Ndukwe95-W.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 12(0:10 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 12(0:09 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - ECU 12(0:05 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 27 for 2 yards (97-T.Coxe40-E.Chatman).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 27(14:30 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 45 for 18 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 45(14:00 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to SMU 49 for 6 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SMU 49(13:30 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 49 for no gain (97-T.Coxe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SMU 49(13:00 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SMU 49(13:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 49 yards from SMU 49 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(12:54 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 26 for 6 yards (14-J.Powell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - ECU 26(12:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 35 for 9 yards (12-X.Smith14-J.Powell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(12:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to SMU 48 for 13 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 48(11:45 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 49 for 1 yard (12-X.Smith27-S.Dourseau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ECU 49(11:18 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - ECU 49(11:16 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to ECU 38 for 13 yards (14-J.Powell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 38(10:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to ECU 27 for 11 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 27(10:10 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 31-T.Lavine.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 27(10:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to ECU 14 for 13 yards (14-J.Powell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 14(9:46 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to ECU 9 for 5 yards (4-M.Fleming).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ECU 9(9:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page. Penalty on ECU 26-D.Laney Pass interference 7 yards enforced at ECU 9. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - ECU 2(8:55 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to ECU 1 for 1 yard (20-N.Johnson38-B.Bivens).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ECU 1(8:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:12 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to ECU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(8:12 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 25(7:56 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 24 for -1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SMU 24(7:30 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on ECU 5-C.Johnson Pass interference declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SMU 24(7:16 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 41 yards from ECU 24 to SMU 35 fair catch by 4-T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(7:09 - 3rd) 4-T.Page incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 35(7:03 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to SMU 42 for 7 yards (4-M.Fleming).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ECU 42(6:37 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 45 for 3 yards (45-R.D'Abreu).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(6:37 - 3rd) Penalty on ECU 45-R.D'Abreu Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 40(6:32 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to ECU 40 for no gain (12-X.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 40(6:32 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - ECU 40(5:50 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley runs ob at ECU 33 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 3 - ECU 33(5:46 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 13-J.Bell. 13-J.Bell to ECU 26 for 7 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 26(5:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(4:56 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 86-T.McIntyre.
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(4:56 - 3rd) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 29 for 4 yards (90-N.Paul95-W.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - SMU 29(4:56 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 24 for -5 yards (33-J.Aho).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - SMU 24(4:18 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 16 for -8 yards (95-W.Jones90-N.Paul).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - SMU 16(3:30 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 50 yards from ECU 16. 4-T.Page to ECU 27 for 39 yards (23-D.Hickman).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 27(2:53 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to ECU 18 for 9 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ECU 18(2:37 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to ECU 13 for 5 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 13(2:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 13-J.Bell. 13-J.Bell to ECU 9 for 4 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 9(1:55 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to ECU 7 for 2 yards (24-T.Wilk).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - ECU 7(1:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at ECU 19 for -12 yards (52-D.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - ECU 19(0:05 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 29 for 4 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 29(15:00 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 47 for 18 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 47(14:40 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to SMU 16 for 37 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 16(14:20 - 4th) Penalty on SMU 1-B.Crossley Tripping 8 yards enforced at SMU 16. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - SMU 8(14:20 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to SMU 7 for 1 yard (21-D.Clay).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - SMU 7(14:20 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on SMU 23-B.Stephens Pass interference 5 yards enforced at SMU 7. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SMU 2(13:19 - 4th) 40-D.Pinnix runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:15 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35. 1-B.Crossley to SMU 14 for 14 yards (15-A.Angus32-T.Christian).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 14(13:15 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 14(13:05 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 16 for 2 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - ECU 16(12:35 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 17 for 1 yard (99-C.Willis).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ECU 17(12:15 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar punts 38 yards from SMU 17 to ECU 45 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 45(11:56 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 48 for 3 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 48(11:30 - 4th) 88-J.Hatfield to SMU 25 for 27 yards (13-R.Roberson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(11:00 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 22 for 3 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SMU 22(10:20 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 89-J.Lewis. 89-J.Lewis to SMU 22 for no gain (21-D.Clay).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - SMU 22(9:45 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at SMU 25 for -3 yards (33-J.Aho).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - SMU 25(9:00 - 4th) 9-J.Verity 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(8:58 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 13-J.Bell. 13-J.Bell to SMU 35 for 10 yards (6-T.Jackson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(8:35 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 33 for -2 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - SMU 33(8:10 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw. Penalty on ECU 96-D.McKinnie Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at SMU 33. No Play.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 48(7:59 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to ECU 20 for 32 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(7:40 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw. Penalty on ECU 20-N.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ECU 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - SMU 5(7:38 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 5(7:32 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:28 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 14(7:28 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to ECU 4 for 10 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - SMU 4(7:08 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 49 yards from SMU 35. 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 25 for 9 yards (26-S.Westfall).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(6:59 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 27 for 2 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 27(6:30 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 28 for 1 yard (97-T.Coxe).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 7 - ECU 28(5:45 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to SMU 34 for 38 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 34(5:03 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to SMU 20 for 14 yards.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(4:25 - 4th) 88-J.Hatfield to SMU 28 FUMBLES. 91-T.Newman to SMU 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 28(4:20 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 32 for 4 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 32(3:50 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele scrambles pushed ob at SMU 39 for 7 yards (12-X.Smith).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(3:30 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-J.McMillian at ECU 34. 21-J.McMillian to ECU 34 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 34(3:23 - 4th) Penalty on ECU 79-J.Chase False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 34. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - ECU 29(3:23 - 4th) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 34 for 5 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 34(3:14 - 4th) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 36 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde24-J.Phillips).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - ECU 36(3:10 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 25 for -11 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - ECU 25(3:05 - 4th) 1-L.Larsen punts 28 yards from ECU 25 out of bounds at the SMU 47.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(2:42 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 34 for 1 yard (33-J.Aho97-T.Coxe).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 34(2:00 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 35 for -1 yard (97-T.Coxe24-J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - ECU 35(1:10 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 34 for 1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - ECU 34(0:21 - 4th) Team penalty on ECU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SMU 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ECU 39(0:22 - 4th) 43-J.Young punts 29 yards from SMU 39 to SMU 10 fair catch by 4-T.Page.
