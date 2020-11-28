|
|
|BGREEN
|OHIO
Ross, Tuggle lead Ohio past Bowling Green 52-10
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Julian Ross scored on a 96-yard kickoff return in the final minute of the first quarter as Ohio dominated the first half to roll to a 52-10 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.
De'Montre Tuggle carried 10 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter and the Bobcats (2-1 Mid-American Conference) scored on seven of eight possessions to lead 45-10 at the intermission. They scored 10 points in the last minute following interceptions.
Tuggle scored on an 8-yard run and then went untouched over left tackle for a career long 70 yards to stake Ohio to a 14-0 lead. After a Bowling Green field goal, Ross danced through the Falcons coverage to the 40 and then broke to the left sideline.
Ryan Luehrman had a pair of short touchdown receptions in the second quarter, a 5-yarder from Kurtis Rourke and a 2-yarder from Armani Rogers.
Tuggle finished with 185 yards and three scores on 15 carries. The two quarterbacks combined to go 12 of 14 for 77 yards and ran for another 108 yards with Rogers, a transfer from UNLV, scoring.
Matt McDonald threw a touchdown pass for the Falcons (0-4) but was intercepted three times.
The Bobcats wore throwback uniforms as the school celebrated the 60th anniversary of the 1960 team that went 10-0 and won the NCAA College Division national championship under coach Bill Hess.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|21
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|306
|436
|Total Plays
|53
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|181
|355
|Rush Attempts
|32
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|125
|81
|Comp. - Att.
|9-21
|13-15
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.2
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|0
|69
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-64
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|81
|
|
|181
|RUSH YDS
|355
|
|
|306
|TOTAL YDS
|436
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|9/20
|125
|1
|3
|
L. Davis 16 QB
|L. Davis
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Clair 1 RB
|A. Clair
|15
|118
|0
|42
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|10
|36
|0
|7
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|4
|17
|0
|7
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|3
|10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Morris 80 TE
|Q. Morris
|12
|6
|69
|0
|36
|
J. Kinsey 2 WR
|J. Kinsey
|1
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
A. Clair 1 RB
|A. Clair
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Anders 37 LB
|D. Anders
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 LB
|K. Coleman
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 33 LB
|J. Roberts
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 18 DB
|J. Anderson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 54 DL
|A. Hawkins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walder 9 DL
|R. Walder
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Day 32 DB
|P. Day
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dabney 5 DB
|S. Dabney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 60 DL
|D. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter 90 DL
|J. Porter
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 2 DB
|C. Biggers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 44 DL
|K. Brooks
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wardzala 96 DL
|J. Wardzala
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 22 DB
|M. Williamson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Murphy 20 DL
|J. Murphy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simms 8 DB
|T. Simms
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burns 28 DB
|D. Burns
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spires 50 DL
|B. Spires
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bench 95 DL
|A. Bench
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 11 DB
|C. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Needham 39 K
|N. Needham
|1/1
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Naranjo 96 P
|M. Naranjo
|5
|42.2
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Mitchell 11 DB
|C. Mitchell
|3
|20.7
|34
|0
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|2
|26.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|10/11
|63
|1
|0
|
A. Rogers 18 QB
|A. Rogers
|2/3
|14
|1
|0
|
C. Harris 10 QB
|C. Harris
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|15
|185
|3
|70
|
A. Rogers 18 QB
|A. Rogers
|8
|65
|1
|29
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|3
|43
|0
|20
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|9
|33
|0
|7
|
C. Harris 10 QB
|C. Harris
|3
|16
|0
|13
|
J. Barna 31 RB
|J. Barna
|8
|11
|0
|4
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Ross 2 RB
|J. Ross
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Luehrman 88 TE
|R. Luehrman
|5
|5
|34
|2
|12
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Hooks 5 WR
|S. Hooks
|1
|1
|13
|0
|12
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|4
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Allton 11 WR
|T. Allton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Burton 82 TE
|A. Burton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Dugan 52 DL
|B. Dugan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hampton 12 S
|J. Hampton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Malenchek 91 DE
|A. Malenchek
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elad 6 S
|J. Elad
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
V. Watkins 93 DE
|V. Watkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Conrad 47 DE
|A. Conrad
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Collier 5 S
|J. Collier
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCracken 54 DT
|K. McCracken
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorsa 49 LB
|J. Dorsa
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 LB
|B. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oseni 37 S
|N. Oseni
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oakes 54 OL
|J. Oakes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 LB
|J. McCrory
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 4 CB
|J. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stai 96 DE
|B. Stai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 48 LB
|K. Kelly
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Drake 11 CB
|T. Drake
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parodie 14 CB
|R. Parodie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Motley 23 CB
|I. Motley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allton 11 WR
|T. Allton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Blauser 33 LB
|C. Blauser
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Davies 51 DE
|G. Davies
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Vandenberg 25 K
|T. Vandenberg
|1/2
|30
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|3
|39.7
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 58 yards from BGN 35. 2-J.Ross pushed ob at OHI 46 for 39 yards (39-N.Needham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(14:52 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Walton.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 46(14:46 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke scrambles to BGN 34 for 20 yards (5-S.Dabney).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(14:25 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to BGN 35 for -1 yard (9-R.Walder44-K.Brooks).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIO 35(13:53 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle pushed ob at BGN 27 for 8 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 27(13:24 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 20-J.Murphy Offside 5 yards enforced at BGN 27. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 22(13:11 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to BGN 21 for 1 yard (8-T.Simms).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 21(12:29 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to BGN 8 FUMBLES (37-D.Anders). 4-T.Walton to BGN 8 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - OHIO 8(11:49 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(11:45 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris. Penalty on BGN 69-T.Tanner-Blair Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BGN 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - BGREEN 20(11:41 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 25 for 5 yards (54-K.McCracken49-J.Dorsa).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25(11:16 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 28 for 3 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 28(10:39 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 77-J.Grant False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 28. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - BGREEN 23(10:24 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald scrambles pushed ob at BGN 28 for 5 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 28(9:51 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 42 yards from BGN 28 Downed at the OHI 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 26 for 25 yards (10-A.Wolff). Penalty on BGN 32-P.Day Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 26.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16(9:22 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 26 for 10 yards (32-B.Houston).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(9:03 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 39 for 13 yards (93-V.Watkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(8:41 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 41 for 2 yards (6-J.Elad). Penalty on OHI 47-A.Conrad Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BGN 41.
|-11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(8:28 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 41 FUMBLES (4-J.Hudson). 52-B.Dugan to OHI 45 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(8:28 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 42 for 2 yards (6-J.Elad).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 42(8:18 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 41 for 1 yard (47-A.Conrad).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 41(7:50 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 38 for 3 yards (6-J.Elad).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 38(7:09 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(7:05 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 8-J.Buckner. 8-J.Buckner to OHI 44 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 44(6:31 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 46 for 2 yards (54-A.Hawkins44-K.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OHIO 46(5:45 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 46 for no gain (9-R.Walder37-D.Anders).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - OHIO 46(5:10 - 1st) 43-J.Wilson punts 28 yards from OHI 46 to BGN 26 fair catch by 14-J.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(5:03 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 35 for 9 yards (30-B.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 35(4:43 - 1st) 1-A.Clair pushed ob at BGN 40 for 5 yards (32-B.Houston).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(4:25 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald scrambles pushed ob at BGN 45 for 5 yards (32-B.Houston).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 45(4:01 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 46 for 1 yard (52-B.Dugan96-B.Stai).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 46(3:21 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to OHI 18 for 36 yards (5-J.Collier).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18(2:41 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to OHI 12 for 6 yards (32-B.Houston5-J.Collier).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 12(2:09 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to OHI 14 for -2 yards (30-B.Johnson49-J.Dorsa).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - BGREEN 14(1:26 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 15 for -1 yard (93-V.Watkins).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 15(0:48 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 27 for 27 yards (11-T.Drake).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 27(0:23 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 38 for 35 yards (8-J.Birchette).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(15:00 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to OHI 33 for 5 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 33(14:25 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to OHI 16 for 17 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 16(14:06 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 16(14:03 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair runs 16 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BGN Holding declined. Penalty on BGN 88-C.Sims Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 16. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 20 - OHIO 26(13:57 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 2-J.Kinsey. 2-J.Kinsey runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham kicks 60 yards from BGN 35. 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 25 for 20 yards (46-J.Miller88-C.Sims).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(13:44 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 29 for 4 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 29(13:03 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 39 for 10 yards (37-D.Anders56-W.Haire).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(12:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to OHI 40 for 1 yard (18-J.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - BGREEN 40(11:49 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to OHI 42 for 2 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 42(11:26 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke scrambles to BGN 49 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(10:49 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to BGN 46 for 3 yards (37-D.Anders60-D.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 46(10:03 - 2nd) 0-O.Allison to BGN 44 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman28-D.Burns).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 44(9:18 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke scrambles to BGN 30 for 14 yards (28-D.Burns37-D.Anders).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(8:52 - 2nd) 0-O.Allison to BGN 26 for 4 yards (56-W.Haire).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 26(8:10 - 2nd) 0-O.Allison to BGN 28 for -2 yards (33-J.Roberts37-D.Anders).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BGREEN 28(7:24 - 2nd) Penalty on OHI 72-K.Danneker False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 28. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - BGREEN 33(7:09 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to BGN 20 for 13 yards (37-D.Anders).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(6:52 - 2nd) 0-O.Allison to BGN 13 for 7 yards (44-K.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 13(6:10 - 2nd) 0-O.Allison to BGN 9 for 4 yards (33-J.Roberts20-J.Murphy).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - BGREEN 9(5:34 - 2nd) 0-O.Allison to BGN 5 for 4 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 5(4:57 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35. 11-C.Mitchell to BGN 13 for 13 yards (10-A.Wolff).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 13(4:46 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 14 for 1 yard (47-A.Conrad).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 14(4:16 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OHIO 14(4:10 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OHIO 14(4:04 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 34 yards from BGN 14. 6-I.Cox to BGN 43 for 5 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 43(3:56 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman pushed ob at BGN 37 for 6 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 37(3:23 - 2nd) Team penalty on OHI False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 37. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BGREEN 42(3:07 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to BGN 38 for 4 yards (37-D.Anders33-J.Roberts).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 38(2:22 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to BGN 29 for 9 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29(2:02 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to BGN 25 fair catch by 11-C.Mitchell.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(1:54 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones INTERCEPTED by 20-A.Floyd at BGN 33. 20-A.Floyd to BGN 34 for -1 yard (82-P.Motes).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(1:45 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers to BGN 25 for 9 yards (9-R.Walder).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 25(1:24 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to BGN 2 for 23 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BGREEN 2(0:48 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 54 yards from OHI 35. 11-C.Mitchell to BGN 26 for 15 yards (13-J.Gregory).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(0:39 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 1-A.Clair. 1-A.Clair to BGN 47 for 21 yards (52-B.Dugan11-T.Drake).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(0:30 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald sacked at BGN 45 for -2 yards FUMBLES (40-J.McCrory). 20-A.Floyd runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(0:30 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 47(0:26 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BGREEN 47(0:20 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|Int
|
4 & 10 - BGREEN 47(0:15 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-T.Drake at OHI 35. 11-T.Drake runs ob at BGN 13 for 52 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 55 yards from OHI 35. 11-C.Mitchell pushed ob at BGN 44 for 34 yards (25-T.Vandenberg).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(14:52 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to OHI 47 for 9 yards (52-B.Dugan32-B.Houston).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 47(14:31 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair pushed ob at OHI 5 for 42 yards (23-I.Motley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - BGREEN 5(14:10 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to OHI 2 for 3 yards (49-J.Dorsa5-J.Collier).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 2(13:46 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to OHI 4 for -2 yards (52-B.Dugan).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 4(13:22 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald sacked at OHI 4 for no gain (49-J.Dorsa).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 4(12:49 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 4(12:44 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 9 for 5 yards (20-J.Murphy).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 9(12:08 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 17 for 8 yards (5-S.Dabney).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 17(11:35 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers pushed ob at OHI 29 for 12 yards (22-M.Williamson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 29(11:05 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers to OHI 34 for 5 yards (9-R.Walder).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 34(10:30 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 36 for 2 yards (33-J.Roberts44-K.Brooks).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 36(9:48 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman pushed ob at OHI 48 for 12 yards (18-J.Anderson). Penalty on OHI 5-S.Hooks Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 48.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 38(9:19 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers to OHI 44 for 6 yards (44-K.Brooks33-J.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(8:43 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 47 for 3 yards (54-A.Hawkins37-D.Anders).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 47(7:58 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers to BGN 43 for 10 yards (5-S.Dabney).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(7:18 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:08 - 3rd) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 3rd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(7:08 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 28 for 3 yards (54-J.Oakes32-B.Houston).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 28(6:35 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 31 for 3 yards (5-J.Collier).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 31(5:54 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 30 for -1 yard (54-K.McCracken).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BGREEN 30(5:10 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 35 yards from BGN 30 out of bounds at the OHI 35.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(5:05 - 3rd) 0-O.Allison to OHI 41 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts11-C.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 41(4:15 - 3rd) 0-O.Allison pushed ob at OHI 47 for 6 yards (32-P.Day).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(3:38 - 3rd) 0-O.Allison to OHI 49 for 2 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 49(2:50 - 3rd) Penalty on OHI 82-A.Burton False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 49. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - OHIO 44(2:33 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers scrambles pushed ob at OHI 46 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - OHIO 46(1:57 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers sacked at OHI 38 for -8 yards (90-J.Porter).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - OHIO 38(1:12 - 3rd) 43-J.Wilson punts 53 yards from OHI 38 Downed at the BGN 9.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(15:00 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 24 for 3 yards (96-B.Stai).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 24(14:33 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Elad at BGN 41. 6-J.Elad to BGN 28 for 13 yards (88-C.Sims).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 28(14:22 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to BGN 26 for 2 yards (33-J.Roberts54-A.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 26(13:40 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to BGN 26 for no gain (54-A.Hawkins9-R.Walder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIO 26(13:03 - 4th) 18-A.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 82-A.Burton.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - OHIO 26(12:50 - 4th) 25-T.Vandenberg 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(12:45 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 28 for 2 yards (91-A.Malenchek51-G.Davies).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 28(12:16 - 4th) Penalty on BGN 77-J.Grant False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 28. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - OHIO 23(12:09 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 28 for 5 yards (93-V.Watkins33-C.Blauser).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIO 28(11:40 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 30 for 2 yards (91-A.Malenchek33-C.Blauser).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OHIO 30(10:57 - 4th) 96-M.Naranjo punts 50 yards from BGN 30 Downed at the OHI 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(10:45 - 4th) 31-J.Barna to OHI 22 for 2 yards (37-D.Anders).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 22(10:10 - 4th) 31-J.Barna to OHI 23 for 1 yard (55-K.Coleman56-W.Haire).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 23(9:33 - 4th) 31-J.Barna to OHI 27 for 4 yards (32-P.Day20-J.Murphy).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BGREEN 27(8:53 - 4th) 43-J.Wilson punts 40 yards from OHI 27 to BGN 33 fair catch by 14-J.Rogers. Penalty on BGN 30-P.Wimberly Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at OHI 27. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 32(8:46 - 4th) 31-J.Barna to OHI 36 for 4 yards (95-A.Bench).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 36(8:06 - 4th) 10-C.Harris to OHI 31 for -5 yards (32-P.Day).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - OHIO 31(7:18 - 4th) 31-J.Barna to OHI 34 for 3 yards (50-B.Spires).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIO 34(6:42 - 4th) 43-J.Wilson punts 38 yards from OHI 34 to BGN 28 fair catch by 14-J.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 28(6:35 - 4th) 19-T.Keith to BGN 31 for 3 yards (48-K.Kelly91-A.Malenchek).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 31(5:53 - 4th) 19-T.Keith to BGN 38 for 7 yards (37-N.Oseni48-K.Kelly).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(5:17 - 4th) 19-T.Keith pushed ob at BGN 43 for 5 yards (14-R.Parodie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 43(4:37 - 4th) 19-T.Keith to BGN 45 for 2 yards (91-A.Malenchek30-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 45(4:08 - 4th) 16-L.Davis incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Keith.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OHIO 45(4:03 - 4th) 96-M.Naranjo punts 50 yards from BGN 45 out of bounds at the OHI 5.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 5(3:54 - 4th) 10-C.Harris to OHI 18 for 13 yards (90-J.Porter).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 18(3:23 - 4th) 10-C.Harris to OHI 26 for 8 yards (37-D.Anders).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIO 26(2:45 - 4th) 31-J.Barna to OHI 25 for -1 yard (60-D.Brown37-D.Anders).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 25(2:04 - 4th) 10-C.Harris complete to 11-T.Allton. 11-T.Allton to OHI 29 for 4 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 29(1:27 - 4th) 31-J.Barna to OHI 27 for -2 yards (54-A.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OHIO 27(0:43 - 4th) 31-J.Barna to OHI 27 for no gain (60-D.Brown).
