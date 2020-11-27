|
|
|WYO
|UNLV
Wyoming running game barrels past UNLV, 45-14
LAS VEGAS (AP) Lee Williams had three short touchdown runs, Trey Smith rushed for a career-high 164 yards with a touchdown and Wyoming rolled up 399 yards on the ground to breeze past winless UNLV 45-14 on Friday night.
Xazavian Valladay kicked off the Cowboys rushing attack on the second play of the game, bursting through a gap up the middle and sprinting 78 yards untouched to score. Valladay finished with 94 yards rushing.
Smith broke off the biggest game of his five-season career at Wyoming, surpassing 100 yards early in the third quarter and squeezing past a would-be tackler to score on a 28-yard run.
Quarterbacks Max Gillam and Doug Brumfield scored keepers for UNLV, late in each half.
UNLV was held to 290 yards of offense with six punts, an interception and a fumble. The turnovers resulted in 14 Wyoming points. Junior linebacker Chad Muma had three sacks for the Cowboys.
Williams passed for 99 yards and rushed for another 43 with three TDs.
It was a rare blowout in this series as Wyoming and UNLV have battled through four overtime contests in Las Vegas, including a 69-66 three-OT slugfest in 2016 that remains the highest scoring game in the Mountain West Conference (No. 5 in FBS).
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
L. Williams
15 QB
99 PaYds, 43 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
|
D. Brumfield
17 QB
93 PaYds, 24 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|19
|9
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|498
|290
|Total Plays
|71
|62
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|399
|132
|Rush Attempts
|57
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|99
|158
|Comp. - Att.
|8-14
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|6
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|6-39.0
|Return Yards
|14
|7
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|99
|PASS YDS
|158
|
|
|399
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|498
|TOTAL YDS
|290
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|8/14
|99
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|24
|164
|1
|28
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|6
|94
|1
|78
|
D. McNeely 30 RB
|D. McNeely
|13
|54
|0
|14
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|8
|43
|3
|15
|
B. Brenton 24 RB
|B. Brenton
|3
|41
|1
|19
|
D. Jennings 4 WR
|D. Jennings
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|4
|3
|42
|0
|27
|
C. O'Brien 87 TE
|C. O'Brien
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
P. Christensen 80 TE
|P. Christensen
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Weinman 84 TE
|N. Weinman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jennings 4 WR
|D. Jennings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|6-3
|3.0
|0
|
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 33 LB
|C. Hicks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 26 S
|B. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Coldon 21 CB
|C. Coldon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 95 DT
|C. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 S
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pate 91 DE
|J. Pate
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
G. Meyer 90 DT
|G. Meyer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Glinton 6 LB
|K. Glinton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carter 11 CB
|X. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 12 CB
|C. Stone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 85 DE
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|36
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Null 17 P
|N. Null
|3
|40.7
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|2
|1.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 17 QB
|D. Brumfield
|4/8
|93
|0
|0
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|11/19
|65
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|12
|63
|1
|23
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|9
|24
|0
|13
|
D. Brumfield 17 QB
|D. Brumfield
|8
|24
|1
|11
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
C. Magyar 36 RB
|C. Magyar
|2
|9
|0
|11
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|2
|-4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 10 WR
|K. Williams
|6
|4
|71
|0
|35
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|7
|3
|34
|0
|23
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|3
|3
|29
|0
|18
|
Z. Griffin 3 WR
|Z. Griffin
|5
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
A. Collins Jr. 81 WR
|A. Collins Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Phillips Jr. 86 WR
|M. Phillips Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Jackson 24 DB
|B. Jackson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant, Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuitasi 20 DL
|T. Tuitasi
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Caine 29 DB
|T. Caine
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salu 43 LB
|M. Salu
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hester II 53 LB
|F. Hester II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Viramontes 10 LB
|V. Viramontes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 35 LB
|J. Windmon
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. Fahina 42 DL
|N. Fahina
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Player 14 DB
|T. Player
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ehimare 62 DL
|E. Ehimare
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Scott 22 LB
|B. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves 95 DL
|J. Graves
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Muavesi 96 DL
|W. Muavesi
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 P
|D. Gutierrez
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Butt 46 P
|C. Butt
|6
|39.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|2
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 25 for 24 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(14:51 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 2 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - WYO 27(14:19 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 69-E.Abojei False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 27. No Play.
|+78 YD
|
2 & 13 - WYO 22(14:14 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:02 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(14:02 - 1st) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 16 for -9 yards (88-G.Crall). Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNLV 16.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(13:43 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 31(13:39 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 31(13:32 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 36 for 5 yards (90-G.Meyer91-J.Pate).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UNLV 36(12:55 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 41 yards from UNLV 36. 8-D.Crow to WYO 27 for 4 yards (27-A.Ajiake88-S.Zeon).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 27(12:43 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 27(12:37 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 40 for 13 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 40(12:09 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 49 for 11 yards (10-V.Viramontes29-T.Caine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 49(11:37 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 49(11:34 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to UNLV 48 for 1 yard (42-N.Fahina55-T.Malakius).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - WYO 48(10:58 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to UNLV 35 for 13 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(10:32 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to UNLV 29 for 6 yards (7-A.Plant).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - WYO 29(9:56 - 1st) 15-L.Williams sacked at UNLV 30 for -1 yard (35-J.Windmon96-W.Muavesi).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - WYO 30(9:18 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to UNLV 26 for 4 yards (43-M.Salu).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - WYO 26(8:42 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to UNLV 22 for 4 yards (10-V.Viramontes20-T.Tuitasi).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 22(8:16 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 21 for 1 yard (20-T.Tuitasi).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - WYO 21(7:40 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to UNLV 19 for 2 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WYO 19(7:03 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Weinman.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WYO 19(6:58 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(0:65 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 33 for 8 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 33(5:53 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 4 yards (7-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(5:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Collins.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 37(5:30 - 1st) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 50 for 13 yards (26-B.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 50(5:30 - 1st) Penalty on UNLV 9-T.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 50. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - UNLV 45(5:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 46 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - UNLV 46(5:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 44 for -2 yards (88-G.Crall).
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - UNLV 44(5:17 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 36 for -8 yards (48-C.Muma).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - UNLV 36(4:38 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 38 yards from UNLV 36. 8-D.Crow to WYO 24 for -2 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 24(3:20 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 29 for 5 yards (27-A.Ajiake).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WYO 29(2:54 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jennings.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WYO 29(2:47 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 31(2:20 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 31 for no gain (33-C.Hicks93-D.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WYO 31(1:54 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - WYO 31(1:47 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 35 for 4 yards (33-C.Hicks).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WYO 35(1:04 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 44 yards from UNLV 35 to WYO 21 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(15:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 38 for 4 yards (95-J.Graves).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 38(14:27 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 34 for -4 yards. Penalty on WYO 15-L.Williams Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at WYO 34.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 34(14:20 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 34 for no gain (28-A.Lewis).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UNLV 34(13:42 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 36 yards from WYO 34 to UNLV 30 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 30(13:36 - 2nd) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 35 for 5 yards (7-K.Glinton91-J.Pate).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 35(13:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 2 yards (7-K.Glinton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WYO 37(12:26 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WYO 37(12:21 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 38 yards from UNLV 37 to WYO 25 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:15 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 31 for 6 yards (43-M.Salu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 31(11:46 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 37 for 6 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(11:17 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 43 for 6 yards (29-T.Caine43-M.Salu).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 43(10:45 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 46 for 3 yards (53-F.Hester62-E.Ehimare).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNLV 46(10:08 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to UNLV 42 for 12 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(9:30 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to UNLV 15 for 27 yards (28-A.Lewis29-T.Caine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(8:52 - 2nd) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 15 for no gain (35-J.Windmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 15(8:15 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 15(8:08 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(8:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 34 for 9 yards (91-J.Pate96-J.Bertagnole).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - WYO 34(7:28 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 27 for -7 yards (48-C.Muma).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WYO 27(6:48 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WYO 27(6:41 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 45 yards from UNLV 27 to WYO 28 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 28(6:36 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 31 for 3 yards (7-A.Plant42-N.Fahina).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 31(6:06 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 40 for 9 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(5:33 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to UNLV 45 for 15 yards (14-T.Player).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(5:07 - 2nd) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 48 for -3 yards (7-A.Plant28-A.Lewis).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - UNLV 48(4:31 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 39 for 9 yards (24-B.Jackson43-M.Salu).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 39(3:56 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 7-T.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 39. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNLV 44(3:46 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to UNLV 41 for 3 yards (43-M.Salu55-T.Malakius).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UNLV 41(3:09 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 39 yards from UNLV 41 Downed at the UNLV 2.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 2(2:57 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 6 for 4 yards (5-E.Gandy48-C.Muma).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 6(2:23 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 29 for 23 yards (26-B.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 29(2:23 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 29 for no gain (20-A.Hearn48-C.Muma).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 29(1:06 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 44 for 15 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 44(0:57 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to WYO 41 for 15 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 44(0:57 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 47 for 3 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 47(0:53 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to WYO 48 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - WYO 48(0:45 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to WYO 41 for 7 yards (88-G.Crall).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 41(0:34 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to WYO 38 for 3 yards (90-G.Meyer).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 38(0:26 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to WYO 18 for 20 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 18(0:26 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 5-E.Gandy Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at WYO 18. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - WYO 9(0:14 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin. Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Pass interference 7 yards enforced at WYO 9. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WYO 2(0:10 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 37 for 12 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(14:42 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 37(14:35 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 47 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 47(14:15 - 3rd) 26-C.Reese to WYO 50 for 3 yards (5-E.Gandy88-G.Crall).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 50(13:46 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam pushed ob at WYO 46 for 4 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WYO 46(13:22 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Phillips.
|-7 YD
|
4 & 3 - WYO 46(13:17 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 47 for -7 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(13:10 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 29 for 18 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(12:40 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 29 for no gain (62-E.Ehimare).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 29(12:07 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 7-T.Smith. 7-T.Smith to UNLV 21 for 8 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 21(11:30 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 16 for 5 yards (7-A.Plant62-E.Ehimare).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(11:02 - 3rd) 4-D.Jennings to UNLV 12 for 4 yards (43-M.Salu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 12(10:30 - 3rd) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 6 for 6 yards (20-T.Tuitasi43-M.Salu).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - UNLV 6(9:58 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 1 for 5 yards (20-T.Tuitasi22-B.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 1(9:18 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 1 for no gain (24-B.Jackson94-K.Uasike).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNLV 1(8:40 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:27 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 63 yards from WYO 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 18 for 16 yards (28-E.Gibbs30-D.McNeely).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 18(8:23 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 17 for -1 yard (28-E.Gibbs96-J.Bertagnole).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - WYO 17(7:56 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese pushed ob at UNLV 35 for 18 yards (26-B.Smith).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(7:35 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 31 FUMBLES. 85-C.Smith to UNLV 31 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(7:31 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 22 for 9 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 22(7:00 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 23 for -1 yard (42-N.Fahina).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 23(6:27 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 87-C.O'Brien. 87-C.O'Brien runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 23(6:27 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 87-C.O'Brien. 87-C.O'Brien to UNLV 2 for 21 yards (14-T.Player).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UNLV 2(6:11 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 1 for 1 yard (35-J.Windmon55-T.Malakius).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 1(5:32 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 57 yards from WYO 35 out of bounds at the UNLV 8.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(5:27 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 2 yards (33-C.Hicks96-J.Bertagnole).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 37(4:57 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at WYO 50 for 13 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 50(4:36 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to WYO 48 for 2 yards (95-C.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 48(4:11 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles runs ob at WYO 37 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(3:47 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - WYO 37(3:43 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins INTERCEPTED by 26-B.Smith at WYO 32. 26-B.Smith to WYO 44 for 12 yards (6-M.Gilliam).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(3:33 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 46 for 10 yards (42-N.Fahina).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(3:04 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to UNLV 35 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(2:36 - 3rd) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 33 for 2 yards (53-F.Hester55-T.Malakius).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 33(2:01 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 28 for 5 yards (55-T.Malakius).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 28(1:27 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland kicks 60 yards from WYO 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 21 for 16 yards (30-D.McNeely).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 21(1:13 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 19 for -2 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - WYO 19(0:42 - 3rd) 17-D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 17 for -2 yards (91-J.Pate).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 14 - WYO 17(15:00 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 38 for 21 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 38(14:35 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to WYO 39 for 23 yards (48-C.Muma).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 39(14:14 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to WYO 25 for 14 yards. Penalty on UNLV 72-M.Brayton Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 39. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - WYO 49(13:47 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to WYO 35 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 35(13:23 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield scrambles to WYO 34 for 1 yard (88-G.Crall).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - WYO 34(12:44 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield sacked at WYO 44 for -10 yards (48-C.Muma).
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - WYO 44(11:53 - 4th) Team penalty on UNLV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WYO 44. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - WYO 49(11:53 - 4th) 46-C.Butt punts 28 yards from WYO 49 out of bounds at the WYO 21.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 21(11:32 - 4th) 7-T.Smith to WYO 29 for 8 yards (53-F.Hester).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 29(11:01 - 4th) 30-D.McNeely to WYO 37 for 8 yards (22-B.Scott43-M.Salu).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(10:30 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to UNLV 45 for 18 yards (14-T.Player24-B.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(9:57 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton to UNLV 41 for 4 yards (7-A.Plant43-M.Salu).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 41(9:20 - 4th) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 27 for 14 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(8:50 - 4th) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 24 for 3 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 24(8:16 - 4th) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 19 for 5 yards (20-T.Tuitasi94-K.Uasike).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 19(7:45 - 4th) 24-B.Brenton runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 4th) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(7:37 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield to UNLV 34 for 9 yards (14-M.Williams28-E.Gibbs).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - WYO 34(7:04 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield to UNLV 45 for 11 yards (11-X.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 45(6:29 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WYO 45(6:23 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 10 - WYO 45(6:18 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to WYO 20 for 35 yards (12-C.Stone).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 20(5:56 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to WYO 9 for 11 yards (85-C.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - WYO 9(5:39 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield to WYO 6 for 3 yards (14-M.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 6(5:04 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to WYO 8 for -2 yards (95-C.Robinson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - WYO 8(4:28 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield scrambles runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 4th) 38-T.Brown kicks 61 yards from UNLV 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 20 for 16 yards (39-D.Godfrey).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(4:13 - 4th) 30-D.McNeely to WYO 21 for 1 yard (22-B.Scott44-K.Beaudry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 21(3:30 - 4th) 30-D.McNeely to WYO 26 for 5 yards (27-A.Ajiake44-K.Beaudry).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 26(2:46 - 4th) 30-D.McNeely to WYO 33 for 7 yards (24-B.Jackson27-A.Ajiake).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(2:06 - 4th) 30-D.McNeely to WYO 41 for 8 yards (44-K.Beaudry).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 41(1:21 - 4th) 30-D.McNeely to WYO 39 for -2 yards (95-J.Graves).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 39(0:37 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup kneels at WYO 38 for -1 yard.
-
15OREG
OREGST
24
19
3rd 8:57 ESPN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
071.5 O/U
+28
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
054 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
SMU
ECU
0
068 O/U
+12
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
MICH
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
064.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
067.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
ARKST
0
064 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
063 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
057 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
062 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
062 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
045 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
UVA
FSU
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0