Book, defense help No. 2 Notre Dame beat No. 25 UNC 31-17
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Ian Book kept scrambling to buy time and help No. 2 Notre Dame put together multiple long touchdown drives. The Fighting Irish's defense allowed little room for Sam Howell and No. 25 North Carolina's potent offense to do the same.
Book threw for a score while the Fighting Irish defense locked down the Tar Heels for the final three quarters in a 31-17 victory on Friday. The win kept Notre Dame on course to earn a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
Both teams scored two first-quarter touchdowns and went into halftime tied at 17, only to see Notre Dame gradually take over in a performance coach Brian Kelly called ''one of those road wins that really shows the mettle of your football team.''
''It felt like it was going to be a shootout in the beginning,'' said Book, adding: ''Our defense did an unbelievable job in the second half and gave us a lot of opportunities, and we were able to capitalize on it.''
Book threw for 279 yards and ran for 48 yards for the Fighting Irish (9-0, 8-0 ACC, No. 2 CFP), using his mobility and elusiveness to keep plays alive on a night when both offenses frequently faced long fields.
Receiver Ben Skowronek got Notre Dame its first lead with his 13-yard run around the right side midway through the third quarter. Kyren Williams ran for 124 yards -- including a 47-yarder with about 5 1/2 minutes left as the Irish burned clock.
Williams closed that drive with his second rushing TD, a clinching 1-yarder with 1:20 left that kept the Fighting Irish alone atop the ACC standings ahead of No. 4 Clemson and No. 10 Miami. He also had a 4-yard scoring catch in the first quarter after Book corralled a low snap and scrambled to buy time before finding him on the right side.
More impressive, though, was a defensive effort that forced Howell and the high-scoring Tar Heels to work for every gain after the opening quarter.
UNC (6-3, 6-3, No. 19 CFP) sprinted to touchdowns on its first two drives, but Notre Dame surrendered only one field goal from there. The Tar Heels came in averaging 43 points and 563 yards, yet they were unable to protect Howell nor open running lanes for a pair of backs averaging better than 100 yards rushing each in Javonte Williams and Michael Carter.
UNC finished with a season-low 298 yards while Howell -- one of the national leaders in passing yardage and touchdowns -- threw for just 211 yards and a score. He also ran for a touchdown.
''You can't rush for 87 yards and have six sacks and beat anybody, much less a really, really good football team,'' UNC coach Mack Brown said. ''So give Notre Dame credit. They're really, really good. When they stepped up in the second half on defense, they really stepped up.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish came in with a defense that ranked among the nation's best by allowing just 85.1 yards rushing and 16.6 points. That unit came up big even after losing safety Kyle Hamilton to a first-half targeting call.
''They were scoring all over film, all over a bunch of teams,'' linebacker Drew White said. ''And so that just motivated our group as a unit to come into the game and just reinforce that we believe we're the best defense in the country.''
UNC: Brown had said this game would be a measuring-stick opportunity for the Tar Heels. They got off to a fast start, but then struggled to sustain drives and finished with 173 yards after the first two scoring drives. That included being forced to punt on seven of eight drives before turning it over on downs in the final minute.
''They probably played more physical and harder than anybody since I've been here,'' Howell said of Notre Dame's defensive front.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Fighting Irish are set to at least stand pat at No. 2, while the loss could knock UNC - which peaked at No. 5 in October - out of the poll for a second time.
MILESTONE VICTORY
The victory was Kelly's 101st at Notre Dame in 11 seasons as coach, moving past Lou Holtz for second in school history to Knute Rockne's 105.
Notre Dame improved to 29-3 with Book as a starter, matching a school record for victories with a starting quarterback. Brady Quinn, Ron Powlus and Tom Clements also started 29 victories for the Irish.
MOVING THE CHAINS
Playing on the field where he made his first career start three years ago, Book guided Notre Dame to four touchdown drives of at least 75 yards behind a reconfigured line that had lost two starters to injuries.
MISTAKES
UNC had nine penalties for 90 yards, including an offsides call as Notre Dame lined up for a fourth-and-1 to extend the drive that ended with Skowronek's TD.
A FIRST
This is the first time North Carolina has lost a game by a two-possession margin since Brown returned for a second stint leading the Tar Heels last season. The Tar Heels' previous eight losses were all by seven or fewer points.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish host one-win Syracuse on Dec. 5 in their home finale.
UNC: The Tar Heels host Western Carolina on Dec. 5, their lone nonconference game added to replace a cancelled Sept. 19 visit from Charlotte.
|
|
K. Williams
23 RB
124 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 20 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|
|
S. Howell
7 QB
211 PaYds, PaTD, 2 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|14
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|478
|298
|Total Plays
|69
|57
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|199
|87
|Rush Attempts
|36
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|279
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|23-33
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-24
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.0
|7-50.6
|Return Yards
|8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|279
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|199
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|478
|TOTAL YDS
|298
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|23/33
|279
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|23
|124
|2
|47
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|8
|48
|0
|33
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|1
|13
|1
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|6
|6
|135
|0
|53
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|6
|4
|54
|0
|16
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|5
|3
|34
|0
|21
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|5
|4
|20
|1
|11
|
J. Wilkins Jr. 18 WR
|J. Wilkins Jr.
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
G. Takacs 85 TE
|G. Takacs
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 S
|S. Crawford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 19 DL
|J. Ademilola
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Liufau 35 LB
|M. Liufau
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 26 DB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DE
|R. Mills
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/2
|32
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|5
|43.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|17/27
|211
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|8
|57
|0
|26
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|11
|28
|0
|10
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|11
|2
|1
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|7
|4
|84
|0
|51
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|9
|6
|64
|0
|20
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|4
|2
|11
|1
|6
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. McMichael 1 DB
|K. McMichael
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Conley 0 DB
|J. Conley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 12 LB
|T. Fox
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 20 DB
|T. Grimes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 88 DL
|M. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pinder Jr. 55 DL
|C. Pinder Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 56 DL
|T. Fox
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 10 LB
|D. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|1/1
|42
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|7
|50.6
|5
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 27 for 2 yards (17-C.Collins10-D.Evans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ND 27(14:34 - 1st) 12-I.Book pushed ob at ND 27 for no gain (17-C.Collins).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - ND 27(14:02 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 14 for -13 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - ND 14(13:01 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 36 yards from ND 14. 5-D.Newsome to NC 50 for no gain (40-D.White).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 50(12:50 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to ND 46 for 4 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa41-K.Hinish).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 46(12:12 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to ND 20 for 26 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(11:43 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to ND 17 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah9-D.Hayes).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 17(11:17 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to ND 4 for 13 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - UNC 4(10:39 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 4(10:34 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to ND 6 for -2 yards (19-J.Ademilola40-D.White).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNC 6(10:01 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(9:56 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to ND 33 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 33(9:22 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 39 for 6 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(8:43 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 43 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 43(8:16 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to NC 41 for 16 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(7:43 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to NC 41 for no gain (44-J.Gemmel).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 41(7:17 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to NC 25 for 16 yards (0-J.Conley).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(6:38 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at NC 7 for 18 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - ND 7(5:59 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to NC 2 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 2(5:23 - 1st) 23-K.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(5:19 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 39 for 14 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(4:46 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 39(4:41 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to ND 47 for 14 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(4:26 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to ND 44 for 3 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 44(3:57 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to ND 42 for 2 yards (20-S.Crawford). Penalty on NC 75-J.Ezeudu Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 42.
|+51 YD
|
2 & 15 - UNC 48(3:33 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to ND 1 for 51 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UNC 1(3:05 - 1st) 7-S.Howell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 18 for 18 yards (34-B.Brooks8-K.Jackson).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(2:55 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to NC 39 for 43 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(2:27 - 1st) 12-I.Book pushed ob at NC 6 for 33 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - ND 6(1:49 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to NC 4 for 2 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 4(1:15 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:05 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:05 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 35 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(0:48 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 34 for -1 yard (91-A.Ogundeji).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNC 34(0:18 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 37 for 3 yards (35-M.Liufau).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UNC 37(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UNC 37(14:54 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 47 yards from NC 37 out of bounds at the ND 16.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(14:47 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at ND 21 for 5 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ND 21(14:24 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 98-K.Hester Offside 5 yards enforced at ND 21. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 26(14:17 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 18-J.Wilkins. 18-J.Wilkins pushed ob at ND 35 for 9 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 35(13:45 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 38 for 3 yards (98-K.Hester).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(13:10 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 44 for 6 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - ND 44(12:39 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 42 for -2 yards (12-T.Fox).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 42(11:56 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 46 for 4 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ND 46(11:10 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 51 yards from ND 46 to the NC 3 downed by 24-J.Kiser.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 3(10:59 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 4 for 1 yard (41-K.Hinish95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - UNC 4(10:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 1 for -3 yards (7-I.Foskey).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - UNC 1(9:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 9 for 8 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UNC 9(8:58 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 51 yards from NC 9 out of bounds at the ND 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(8:49 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 40(8:45 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to ND 45 for 5 yards (0-J.Conley).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 45(8:02 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer runs ob at NC 43 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(7:24 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to NC 42 for 1 yard (42-T.Hopper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ND 42(6:46 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree to NC 42 for no gain (55-C.Pinder56-T.Fox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ND 42(6:06 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ND 42(5:58 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 39 yards from NC 42 to the NC 3 downed by 14-K.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 3(5:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 17 for 14 yards (19-J.Ademilola14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 17(5:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UNC 17(5:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 9 for -8 yards (40-D.White99-R.Mills).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 18 - UNC 9(4:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs ob at NC 29 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(4:14 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 29 for no gain (9-D.Hayes).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UNC 29(3:42 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at ND 22 for 49 yards (26-C.Lewis). Penalty on NC 73-M.McKethan Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - UNC 19(3:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - UNC 19(3:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 11-J.Downs. 11-J.Downs to NC 29 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton). Penalty on ND 14-K.Hamilton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NC 29.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(2:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to ND 33 for 23 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(2:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to ND 28 for 5 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 28(1:54 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to ND 25 for 3 yards (7-I.Foskey35-M.Liufau).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UNC 25(1:20 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to ND 25 for no gain (35-M.Liufau41-K.Hinish).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UNC 25(1:15 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(1:10 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Team penalty on NC Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 25. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(1:03 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek pushed ob at ND 41 for 6 yards (1-K.McMichael0-J.Conley).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 41(0:39 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams runs ob at NC 48 for 11 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(0:35 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs ob at NC 38 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(0:28 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 38(0:24 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to NC 29 for 9 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ND 29(0:16 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer. Penalty on NC 2-D.Chapman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 14(0:10 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - ND 14(0:05 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NC 25 fair catch by 4-R.Groves.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 35 for 10 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(14:45 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 32 for -3 yards (40-D.White).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - UNC 32(14:12 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 41 for 9 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UNC 41(13:34 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 25-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at NC 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UNC 36(13:13 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 36 for no gain (99-R.Mills).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UNC 36(12:39 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 62 yards from NC 36 to the ND 2 downed by 0-J.Conley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 3(12:27 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 3 for no gain (42-T.Hopper).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 3(11:53 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley pushed ob at ND 15 for 12 yards (20-T.Grimes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 15(11:32 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys to ND 16 for 1 yard (12-T.Fox).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 16(10:52 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 19 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 19(10:12 - 3rd) to ND 19 FUMBLES. 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis pushed ob at ND 24 for 5 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - ND 24(9:38 - 3rd) Team penalty on NC Offside 5 yards enforced at ND 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 29(9:24 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 29(9:19 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek pushed ob at ND 50 for 21 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 50(8:45 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 50(8:39 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 50(8:33 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to NC 35 for 15 yards (0-J.Conley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(7:56 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ND 35(7:48 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins. Penalty on NC 20-T.Grimes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 35. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(7:42 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 18-J.Wilkins. 18-J.Wilkins runs ob at NC 13 for 7 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 13(7:11 - 3rd) 11-B.Skowronek runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NC 25 fair catch by 8-M.Carter.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(7:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 23 for -2 yards (19-J.Ademilola).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNC 23(6:22 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 30 for 7 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah20-S.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UNC 30(5:40 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UNC 30(5:35 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 49 yards from NC 30. 32-M.Salerno to ND 29 for 8 yards (7-E.Asante).
|Result
|Play
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 29(5:25 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to NC 18 for 53 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(4:51 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to NC 17 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ND 17(4:09 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - ND 17(4:03 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to NC 14 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - ND 14(3:24 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(3:19 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 36 for 16 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(3:00 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 41 for 5 yards (7-I.Foskey6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNC 41(2:33 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 41(2:29 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 42 for 1 yard (91-A.Ogundeji).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UNC 42(1:53 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 47 yards from NC 42 out of bounds at the ND 11.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 11(1:44 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 88-J.McKinley False start 5 yards enforced at ND 11. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - ND 6(1:44 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 8 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt52-J.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - ND 8(1:02 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 3-A.Davis False start 4 yards enforced at ND 8. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - ND 4(0:52 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek pushed ob at ND 11 for 7 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 11(0:14 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at ND 15 for 4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UNC 15(15:00 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 57 yards from ND 15 to the NC 28 downed by 3-A.Davis.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 28(14:45 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NC 29 for 1 yard (7-I.Foskey35-M.Liufau).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 29(14:09 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NC 30 for 1 yard (3-H.Griffith).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 30(13:36 - 4th) 7-S.Howell scrambles to NC 35 for 5 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UNC 35(12:58 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 50 yards from NC 35 to ND 15 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(12:50 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 19 for 3 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 19(12:13 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 20 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 20(11:26 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 31 for 11 yards (88-M.Murphy).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(10:49 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 35 for 4 yards (55-C.Pinder).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 35(10:03 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to ND 45 for 10 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ND 35(9:30 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek. Penalty on ND 11-B.Skowronek Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ND 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 35(9:25 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ND 35(9:15 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 32 yards from ND 35 to NC 33 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(9:10 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 35 for 2 yards (56-H.Cross).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 35(8:40 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 46 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(8:13 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at ND 49 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 49(7:44 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at ND 41 for 8 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(7:19 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 41(7:13 - 4th) 7-S.Howell scrambles to ND 41 for no gain (40-D.White).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - UNC 41(6:40 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at ND 43 for -2 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa35-M.Liufau).
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - UNC 43(6:09 - 4th) Penalty on NC 2-D.Brown Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ND 43. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - UNC 42(6:00 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 48 yards from NC 42 out of bounds at the ND 10.
|Result
|Play
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 11(5:52 - 4th) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at NC 42 for 47 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(5:08 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to NC 39 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 39(4:22 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to NC 30 for 9 yards (20-T.Grimes21-C.Surratt).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(3:46 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to NC 19 for 11 yards (1-K.McMichael21-C.Surratt).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 19(3:02 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to NC 14 for 5 yards (1-K.McMichael).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ND 14(2:17 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to NC 14 for no gain (88-M.Murphy).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 14(1:30 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 85-G.Takacs. 85-G.Takacs pushed ob at NC 2 for 12 yards (42-T.Hopper).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 14(1:30 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 85-G.Takacs. 85-G.Takacs pushed ob at NC 1 for 13 yards (42-T.Hopper).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ND 1(1:23 - 4th) 23-K.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NC 25 fair catch by 8-M.Carter.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:20 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 20 for -5 yards (91-A.Ogundeji).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UNC 20(1:17 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - UNC 20(1:09 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 29 for 9 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah52-B.Bauer).
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - UNC 29(0:51 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 29(0:47 - 4th) kneels at NC 30 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 30(0:06 - 4th) kneels at NC 31 for -1 yard.
