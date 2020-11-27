|
|
|OREG
|OREGST
Oregon State upsets No. 9 Oregon 41-38 on Nolan's late run
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Taking his first college snap after starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia limped off, Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run with 33 seconds left to give Oregon State a 41-38 upset victory over No. 9 Oregon on Friday night.
Jermar Jefferson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns to help the Beavers (2-2) win their second straight game. Jefferson has run for at least 100 yards in each of Oregon State's four games and is on pace to hit 1,000 despite the short season.
Oregon (3-1) had won seven in a row and three straight over the rival Beavers. The loss dashed any slim hopes the Ducks had of a spot in the College Football Playoffs. The Ducks were ranked No. 15 in the first CFP rankings released Tuesday.
Tristan Gebbia threw for 263 years and a score and had a touchdown run during the foggy game at Reser Stadium. While no fans were allowed in the game, cars passing near the stadium honked for the home team in the aftermath.
Tyler Shough threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns for Oregon.
It was the 124th edition of the rivalry that dates to 1894. This summer amid racial injustice protests nationwide, both schools decided to drop the ''Civil War'' nickname.
Gebbia scored on a 1-yard keeper early in the fourth quarter to pull Oregon State to 31-26.
Oregon State had an interception on the ensuing drive and got the ball on the Oregon 33. Gebbia found Kolby Taylor with a 31-yard pass before Jefferson scored on a 2-yard run. Gebbia's keeper on the two-point conversion gave Oregon State a 34-31 lead.
An Oregon State penalty helped the Ducks on their drive, capped by Cyrus Habibi-Likio's 1-yard dash into the end zone, to give Oregon back the lead with 8:27 left.
After the teams traded possessions that ended on downs, the Beavers got one more chance. Gebbia hit Taylor with two passes on the drive, putting the Beavers on the Oregon 6.
Gebbia appeared to score but the officials put the ball on the 1 on third down. Gebbia ran again, and limped to the sideline while the play was under review. Oregon was offside, but no penalty was called. That set up Nolan's touchdown run on fourth down on the only play of his college career.
Jaylon Redd scored on a 37-yard run on Oregon's first drive of the game, but Jefferson answered for the Beavers with an 82-yard touchdown run, a career-long.
Shough scored on a 1-yard keeper to put Oregon back in front. After an Oregon State field goal, Devon Williams caught Shough's 60-yard touchdown pass on a second-and-21 play.
Trailing 21-13 after another field goal, Oregon State tried to convert on fourth-and-3 and failed, giving the Ducks the ball on the Beavers' 44. The drive ended with Henry Katleman's 33-yard field goal.
Gebbia's 8-yard touchdown pass to Zeriah Beason closed the Beavers to 24-18 but a two-point conversion failed. Oregon scored on Shough's 4-yard scoring pass to Hunter Kampmoyer to pull away again before Gebbia's 1-yard keeper narrowed the gap to 31-26 early in the final quarter.
The Ducks held off UCLA and former coach Chip Kelly 38-35 last Saturday. The Beavers were coming off their first win, a 31-27 victory over California last weekend. Jefferson ran for 196 yards and a touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon: Freshman linebacker Noah Sewell, who was carted off the field with what appeared to be a scary injury last weekend, played for the Ducks. ... The Ducks won 24-10 last year en route to the Pac-12 championship game and the Rose Bowl. ... Oregon holds a 66-48-10 advantage in the series.
Oregon State: Jefferson, who struggled with injuries last season after winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors in 2018, has run for 75 or more yards on his first carry in the past two games. ... Jefferson's rushing yards were the most of any player in the rivalry series.
UP NEXT
Oregon plays at Cal next weekend. The Golden Bears fell 24-23 to rival Stanford in the Big Game earlier Friday.
Oregon State is at Utah next weekend. The Utes were supposed to play Arizona State on Sunday, but that game was cancelled, so instead they're heading to Seattle to play Washington. The Huskies were originally scheduled to play in the Apple Cup on Friday, but that game was also canceled.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
T. Shough
12 QB
285 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
J. Jefferson
6 RB
226 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 9 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|25
|Rushing
|11
|10
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|4-6
|Total Net Yards
|468
|532
|Total Plays
|66
|82
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|183
|269
|Rush Attempts
|34
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|285
|263
|Comp. - Att.
|20-32
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-51
|7-62
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|2-34.5
|Return Yards
|0
|25
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|285
|PASS YDS
|263
|
|
|183
|RUSH YDS
|269
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|532
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|12
|93
|0
|26
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|1
|37
|1
|37
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|9
|36
|0
|16
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|4
|11
|1
|4
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|8
|6
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 2 WR
|D. Williams
|6
|4
|101
|1
|60
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|10
|5
|50
|0
|18
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|3
|3
|42
|1
|23
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|2
|2
|31
|0
|28
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|5
|4
|21
|0
|12
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Hutson 14 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Jeannis 21 WR
|T. Jeannis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 S
|V. McKinley III
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 0 CB
|D. Lenoir
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Scott 3 DT
|J. Scott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 12 CB
|D. James
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 6 S
|N. Pickett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 15 S
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 91 DT
|K. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Swinson 44 DE
|B. Swinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faoliu 99 DT
|A. Faoliu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manning 20 CB
|D. Manning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Katleman 37 K
|H. Katleman
|1/1
|33
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|3
|43.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|5
|21.4
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|23/37
|263
|1
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|29
|226
|2
|82
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|6
|6
|1
|13
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|10
|7
|114
|0
|31
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|9
|8
|93
|0
|19
|
L. Musgrave 88 TE
|L. Musgrave
|3
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|3
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|4
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
|A. Hughes-Murray
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Wright 2 DB
|N. Wright
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
A. Austin 18 DB
|A. Austin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Garcia 92 LB
|I. Garcia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 1 DB
|R. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|2/2
|48
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|1
|56.0
|1
|56
|
C. Lightbourn 30 P
|C. Lightbourn
|1
|13.0
|0
|13
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|4
|18.8
|29
|0
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|2
|12.5
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 61 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 23 for 19 yards (7-A.Julian).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 23(14:55 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 39 for 16 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(14:30 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 47 for 8 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 47(14:10 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 50 for 3 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 50(13:30 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORS 41 for 9 yards (2-N.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OREG 41(13:25 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 3-J.Johnson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORS 41. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - OREG 44(12:50 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 49 for 5 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - OREG 49(12:36 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to ORS 37 for 14 yards (92-I.Garcia18-A.Austin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 37(12:15 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|+37 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 37(12:04 - 1st) 30-J.Redd runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:52 - 1st) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:52 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 35. 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 18 for 14 yards (21-T.Jeannis3-J.Scott). Penalty on ORS 81-R.Franke Holding 9 yards enforced at ORS 18.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 9(11:44 - 1st) 8-T.Bradford to ORS 18 for 9 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+82 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 18(11:10 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 14 for 14 yards (4-J.Robinson). Team penalty on ORE Holding 7 yards enforced at ORE 14.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 7(10:52 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 19 for 12 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 19(10:25 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 28 for 9 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 28(9:52 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 36 for 8 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(9:42 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to ORS 44 for 20 yards (36-O.Speights).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(9:28 - 1st) 12-T.Shough to ORS 44 for no gain (36-O.Speights2-N.Wright).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 44(8:48 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 16 for 28 yards (28-K.Oladapo36-O.Speights).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 16(8:04 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 14-K.Hutson. 14-K.Hutson to ORS 8 for 8 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 8(7:20 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 4 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts36-O.Speights).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - OREG 4(6:56 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 1 for 3 yards (52-J.Rawls).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREG 1(6:13 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORS 1 for no gain (3-J.Grant).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OREG 1(5:39 - 1st) Penalty on ORS 95-K.Dawkins Offside 0 yards enforced at ORS 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 1(5:29 - 1st) 12-T.Shough runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 1st) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 58 yards from ORE 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 26 for 19 yards (32-J.Happle80-B.Addison).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(5:14 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORS 28 for 2 yards (1-N.Sewell). Penalty on ORS 64-N.Eldridge Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 26. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - OREGST 16(4:52 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 21 for 5 yards (1-N.Sewell23-V.McKinley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - OREGST 21(4:17 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Jefferson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - OREGST 21(4:12 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano pushed ob at ORS 26 for 5 yards (32-J.Happle).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 26(3:38 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 13 yards from ORS 26 out of bounds at the ORS 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(3:30 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 39(3:23 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Jeannis.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OREG 39(3:18 - 1st) 12-T.Shough sacked at ORS 49 for -10 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - OREG 49(2:38 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 48 yards from ORS 49 Downed at the ORS 1.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 1(2:27 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 36 for 35 yards (2-M.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(1:49 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 36(1:42 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 36 for no gain (5-K.Thibodeaux97-B.Dorlus).
|+46 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 36(1:04 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORE 33 for 31 yards (23-V.McKinley). Penalty on ORE 23-V.McKinley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 33.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 36(1:04 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORE 34 for 30 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(0:47 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 29 for 5 yards (1-N.Sewell91-K.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 29(0:20 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 22 for 7 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(15:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Lindsey to ORE 13 for 9 yards (49-C.Lewis).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 13(14:29 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 16 for -3 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 16(13:46 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - OREGST 16(13:42 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(13:38 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 24 for -1 yard (49-A.Hughes-Murray36-O.Speights).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 24(13:09 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 39 for 15 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(12:48 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 47 for 8 yards (36-O.Speights49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 47(12:16 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 49 for 4 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 49(11:48 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Wright. Penalty on ORE 77-G.Moore Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 49. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 25 - OREG 36(11:35 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 40 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts2-N.Wright).
|+60 YD
|
2 & 21 - OREG 40(11:08 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 2nd) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to ORS 25 fair catch by 16-C.Flemings.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(10:57 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(10:53 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 30 for 5 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 30(10:13 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORS 39 for 9 yards (15-B.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(9:34 - 2nd) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 41 for 2 yards (12-D.James5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 41(8:54 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORS 48 for 7 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 48(8:12 - 2nd) 12-J.Colletto to ORE 49 for 3 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(7:39 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORE 30 for 19 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(6:57 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 30(6:50 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 30 for no gain (23-V.McKinley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 30(6:05 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 30(6:02 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 63 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 43 for 41 yards (30-C.Lightbourn).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(5:47 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 49 for 6 yards (34-A.Roberts1-R.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 49(5:18 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORS 45 for 6 yards (18-A.Austin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(4:54 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 45(4:47 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORS 42 for 3 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - OREG 42(4:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Grant at ORS 37. 3-J.Grant to ORS 37 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(3:52 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 37(3:44 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford pushed ob at ORS 42 for 5 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 42(3:31 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 44 for 2 yards (3-J.Scott5-K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - OREGST 44(2:50 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(2:46 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 46 for -2 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - OREG 46(2:14 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to ORS 33 for 13 yards (18-A.Austin34-A.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(1:54 - 2nd) Team penalty on ORS Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ORS 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 18(1:54 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 18(1:54 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORS 12 for 6 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 12(1:31 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORS 10 for 2 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - OREG 10(0:50 - 2nd) Team penalty on ORE 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at ORS 10. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OREG 15(0:50 - 2nd) 90-H.Katleman 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to ORS 25 fair catch by 12-J.Colletto.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(0:46 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 30 for 5 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 30(0:29 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 36 for 6 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(0:21 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 25 for -11 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 21 - OREGST 25(0:16 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 36 for 11 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 19 for 15 yards (5-S.Dollars21-T.Jeannis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 19(14:56 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 24 for 5 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 24(14:19 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 28 for 4 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 28(13:58 - 3rd) 12-J.Colletto incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Quitoriano.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 28(13:52 - 3rd) 38-L.Loecher punts 56 yards from ORS 28 Downed at the ORE 16.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 16(13:36 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 15 for -1 yard (49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OREG 15(13:03 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Verdell.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - OREG 15(12:57 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 18 for 3 yards (36-O.Speights49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OREG 18(12:16 - 3rd) 38-T.Snee punts 43 yards from ORE 18. 8-T.Bradford to ORE 38 for 23 yards (47-M.Funa).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(12:05 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORE 19 for 19 yards (2-M.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 19(11:26 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 13 for 6 yards (1-N.Sewell5-K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 13(10:48 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 13 for no gain (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 13(10:09 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 10 for 3 yards (50-P.Aumavae).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 10(9:32 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia to ORE 8 for 2 yards (3-J.Scott).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - OREGST 8(9:02 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:57 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 60 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 26 for 21 yards (6-J.McCartan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 26(8:49 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 30 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 30(8:14 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough scrambles to ORE 36 for 6 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(8:00 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORS 49 for 15 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 49(7:41 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORS 30 for 19 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(7:23 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORS 4 for 26 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - OREG 4(6:48 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:43 - 3rd) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 59 yards from ORE 35. 16-C.Flemings 13-J.Irish 16-C.Flemings to ORS 42 for 33 yards. Team penalty on ORS Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at ORS 16.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 8(6:30 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 12 for 4 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 12(5:55 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 21 for 9 yards (12-D.James).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(5:28 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 29 for 8 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 29(4:55 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 43 for 14 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia32-J.Happle).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 43(4:16 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave to ORE 40 for 17 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(3:35 - 3rd) 1-T.Lindsey to ORE 34 for 6 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 34(2:52 - 3rd) 4-B.Baylor to ORE 33 for 1 yard (47-M.Funa99-A.Faoliu).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 33(2:20 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 24 FUMBLES (0-D.Lenoir). recovers at the ORE 24. out of bounds at the ORE 24.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 24(1:33 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 24(0:58 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 15 for 9 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 15(0:20 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 13 for 2 yards (50-P.Aumavae).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(0:20 - 3rd) 4-B.Baylor to ORE 12 for 1 yard (3-J.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 12(14:22 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 12 for no gain (3-J.Scott).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - OREGST 12(13:44 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 6-J.Jefferson. 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 6 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - OREGST 6(13:32 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 1 for 5 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia1-N.Sewell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OREGST 1(13:32 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good. Team penalty on ORE Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 4th) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 61 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 16 for 12 yards. Team penalty on ORE Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at ORE 16.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 8(12:46 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 12 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts36-O.Speights).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - OREG 12(12:38 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-N.Wright at ORE 33. 2-N.Wright to ORE 33 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(12:26 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORE 2 for 31 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OREGST 2(12:26 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(12:23 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 4th) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 40 yards from ORS 35 to ORE 25 fair catch by 26-T.Dye.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(12:04 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 32 for 7 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 32(11:30 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 33 for 1 yard (34-A.Roberts9-H.Rashed).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREG 33(10:52 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 38 for 5 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(10:25 - 4th) 12-T.Shough scrambles to ORE 41 for 3 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 41(10:19 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORS 45 for 14 yards (18-A.Austin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(10:10 - 4th) Penalty on ORS 18-A.Austin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(9:41 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 27 for 3 yards (36-O.Speights99-I.Hodgins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OREG 27(9:33 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 27(9:08 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORS 4 for 23 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - OREG 4(8:32 - 4th) 12-T.Shough to ORS 1 for 3 yards (28-K.Oladapo2-N.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 1(8:32 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:27 - 4th) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 64 yards from ORE 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 30 for 29 yards (85-J.Waters).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(8:19 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 43 for 13 yards (12-D.James).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 43(7:45 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORE 46 for 11 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(7:06 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to ORE 38 for 8 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 38(0:62 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 37 for 1 yard (99-A.Faoliu).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 37(5:53 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave to ORE 34 for 3 yards (32-J.Happle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(5:25 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 34(5:17 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 31 for 3 yards (91-K.Williams47-M.Funa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OREGST 31(4:37 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 7 - OREGST 31(4:29 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORE 18 for 13 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(3:52 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 18(3:45 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 20 for -2 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - OREGST 20(3:07 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORE 15 for 5 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - OREGST 15(2:23 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 15(2:18 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 17 for 2 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OREG 17(2:14 - 4th) 12-T.Shough to ORE 17 for no gain (34-A.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OREG 17(2:09 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OREG 17(2:05 - 4th) 38-T.Snee punts 38 yards from ORE 17. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 47 for 2 yards (63-K.Battles23-V.McKinley).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(1:55 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 47(1:51 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORE 41 for 12 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia32-J.Happle).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(1:38 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORE 30 for 11 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(1:29 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford. Penalty on ORS 88-L.Musgrave Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ORE 30. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - OREGST 35(1:23 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORE 19 for 16 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - OREGST 35(1:23 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORE 20 for 15 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(1:16 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 6-J.Jefferson. 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 17 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 17(0:59 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORE 6 for 11 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - OREGST 6(0:53 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 2 for 4 yards (44-B.Swinson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 2(0:43 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia to ORE 1 for 1 yard (47-M.Funa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 1(0:40 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia to ORE 1 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 1(0:36 - 4th) Penalty on ORE 99-A.Faoliu Offside 0 yards enforced at ORE 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 1(0:36 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(0:30 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is no good. Penalty on ORE 5-K.Thibodeaux Offside 1 yards enforced at ORE 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 4th) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 42 yards from ORS 35. to ORE 23 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 23(0:32 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to ORE 31 for 8 yards (3-J.Grant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - OREG 31(0:24 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OREG 31(0:16 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|+18 YD
|
4 & 2 - OREG 31(0:09 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 40 FUMBLES. 18-A.Austin to ORE 49 for no gain.
