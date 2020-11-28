|
|
|TROY
|APLST
Thomas throws for 4 TDs, App State downs Troy, 47-10
BOONE, N.C. (AP) Zac Thomas passed for 279 yards and matched his career high with four touchdown passes as Appalachian State defeated Troy 47-10 on Saturday, rebounding from a loss at No. 16 Coastal Carolina.
The Mountaineers (7-2, 5-1) have not lost back-to-back games since 2017. The win keeps Appalachian State in second place behind unbeaten Coastal Carolina, which clinched the Sun Belt Conference Eastern Division on Saturday.
App State's Camerun Peoples broke loose for a 63-yard TD run less than three minutes into the game and the Mountaineers added two more scores 49 seconds apart to take a 21-0 lead after a quarter.
Thomas fired a 15-yard scoring pass to Malik Williams, and Steven Jones picked off a Gunnar Watson pass on the next play from scrimmage, returning it 34 yards for a pick-six.
Thomas was 22-for-29 passing and threw four touchdowns for the fourth time, Peoples gained 95 yards on 10 carries and Williams had seven receptions for a career-high 113 yards. Thomas is 30-5 as a starter, second among active quarterbacks in the FBS.
Watson passed for 125 yards with a TD and a pick, and the Trojans (4-5, 2-3) were outgained 554 yards to 231.
---
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|26
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|4
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|231
|554
|Total Plays
|55
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|275
|Rush Attempts
|33
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|125
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|22-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-57
|12-90
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.7
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|34
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|275
|
|
|231
|TOTAL YDS
|554
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|10
|43
|0
|15
|
C. Strong 28 RB
|C. Strong
|6
|20
|0
|8
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|7
|18
|0
|4
|
J. Mays 25 RB
|J. Mays
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|4
|7
|0
|3
|
K. Toole 10 QB
|K. Toole
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
P. McNeil 8 QB
|P. McNeil
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|4
|3
|41
|1
|33
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|2
|2
|25
|0
|22
|
B. Clark 3 WR
|B. Clark
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|4
|3
|15
|0
|13
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Lacey 29 WR
|O. Lacey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 10 LB
|J. McDonald
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Medina 95 DT
|L. Medina
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum 4 S
|C. Slocum
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Starling 19 S
|D. Starling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 13 CB
|Z. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 49 DE
|A. Showers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
|J. Hines Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Legassey 99 K
|E. Legassey
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|22/29
|279
|4
|0
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|10
|95
|1
|63
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|12
|80
|0
|13
|
A. Castle 44 LB
|A. Castle
|5
|58
|0
|49
|
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|5
|26
|0
|12
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|5
|18
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|9
|7
|113
|1
|25
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|6
|6
|56
|1
|22
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|1
|1
|54
|0
|54
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|2
|2
|34
|0
|17
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|4
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
M. Gibbs 81 TE
|M. Gibbs
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Roof 15 LB
|T. Roof
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 28 LB
|K. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wright 17 DB
|T. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ellenberger 37 LB
|T. Ellenberger
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 19 DB
|M. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 33 LB
|J. Mitchell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Frizzell 10 LB
|T. Frizzell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clarke 27 DB
|R. Clarke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins Jr. 91 DL
|T. Dawkins Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greene 25 DB
|J. Greene
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
|E. Diarrassouba
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|2/2
|42
|5/6
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 62 yards from APP 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 23 for 20 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 23(15:00 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to TRY 25 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson21-R.Huff).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 25(14:22 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods pushed ob at TRY 30 for 5 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 30(13:54 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to TRY 27 for -3 yards (9-D.Taylor29-B.Harrington).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TROY 27(13:14 - 1st) 43-J.Martin punts 45 yards from TRY 27 to APP 28 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(13:06 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 37 for 9 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - APLST 37(12:33 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|+63 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 37(12:26 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:16 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(12:16 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 77-D.Graham False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 25. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - TROY 20(12:16 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to TRY 21 for 1 yard (9-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - TROY 21(11:41 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 24 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - TROY 24(11:05 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 29 for 5 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TROY 29(10:26 - 1st) 43-J.Martin punts 42 yards from TRY 29 to APP 29 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(10:19 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 25 for -4 yards (97-A.Pierce).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 14 - APLST 25(9:48 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at APP 45 for 20 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(9:15 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to TRY 49 for 6 yards (4-C.Slocum10-J.McDonald).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 49(8:36 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TRY 32 for 17 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(8:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TRY 15 for 17 yards (2-C.Martial31-D.Pettus).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(8:05 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by 1-K.Geiger.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(7:58 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 26-B.Smith.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(7:50 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to TRY 31 for 6 yards (3-S.Jolly7-T.Cobb).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - TROY 31(7:17 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-S.Jones at TRY 34. 12-S.Jones runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(7:09 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 27 for 2 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 27(6:31 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 28 for 1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 28(5:55 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 31 for 3 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - APLST 31(5:18 - 1st) 43-J.Martin punts 66 yards from TRY 31 Downed at the APP 3.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 3(5:01 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 10 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus7-K.Robertson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 10(4:26 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 12 for 2 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 12(3:51 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 13 for 1 yard (5-W.Choloh9-R.Jibunor).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 13(3:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 27 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 27(2:47 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 31 for 4 yards (97-A.Pierce2-C.Martial). Penalty on TRY 2-C.Martial Facemasking 15 yards enforced at APP 31.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 46(2:20 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to TRY 47 for 7 yards (2-C.Martial95-L.Medina).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 47(2:04 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 41 for 6 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 41(1:35 - 1st) 14-M.Williams to TRY 43 for -2 yards (19-D.Starling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TROY 43(0:47 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 12 - TROY 43(0:42 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 23 for 20 yards (2-C.Martial10-J.McDonald).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 23(0:30 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to TRY 22 for 1 yard (10-J.McDonald).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 22(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(14:56 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 29 for 4 yards (31-N.Hampton97-C.Spurlin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - APLST 29(14:30 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs ob at TRY 40 for 11 yards. Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TRY 29. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - APLST 24(14:11 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 38 for 14 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(13:49 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 42 for 4 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 42(13:12 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 41 for -1 yard (7-T.Cobb97-C.Spurlin).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 41(12:27 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to APP 46 for 13 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(12:08 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to APP 24 for 22 yards (10-T.Frizzell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(11:53 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd pushed ob at APP 19 for 5 yards (12-S.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 19(11:17 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 17 for 2 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 17(10:38 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 13 for 4 yards (99-J.Earle).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 13(9:58 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to APP 12 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 12(9:22 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to APP 9 for 3 yards (91-T.Dawkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - APLST 9(8:48 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - APLST 9(8:40 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 61 yards from TRY 35. 12-S.Jones pushed ob at APP 40 for 36 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(8:30 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 40(8:23 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to APP 46 for 6 yards (21-S.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TROY 46(7:41 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to TRY 49 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher4-C.Slocum).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 49(7:08 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to TRY 38 for 11 yards (18-R.Steward10-J.McDonald).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 38(6:51 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel pushed ob at TRY 25 for 13 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(6:30 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(6:24 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 5-T.Hennigan False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TROY 30(6:24 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 20-N.Noel.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - TROY 30(6:18 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to TRY 25 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TROY 25(5:38 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback. Penalty on TRY 28-C.Strong Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 25.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(5:32 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 15(4:50 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 37 for 22 yards (17-T.Wright).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(4:45 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to APP 48 for 15 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(4:40 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain. Penalty on APP 12-S.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 48. No Play.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(4:40 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(4:35 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 30 for 5 yards (18-R.Steward).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TROY 30(3:54 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at APP 30. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(3:41 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 37 for 12 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(3:12 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 38 for 1 yard (11-O.Fletcher).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 38(2:35 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 45 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 45(1:58 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 6-C.Peoples. 6-C.Peoples pushed ob at APP 47 for 2 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(1:53 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 47 for no gain (21-S.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 47(1:19 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 47 for 6 yards (9-R.Jibunor2-C.Martial).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - TROY 47(1:12 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 36 for 11 yards (8-T.Harris18-R.Steward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(0:56 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TROY 36(0:51 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - TROY 36(0:43 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 11 for 25 yards (18-R.Steward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 11(0:28 - 2nd) Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TRY 11. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - TROY 6(0:25 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Team penalty on APP Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TRY 6. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 11(0:25 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to TRY 11 for no gain (6-K.McClain4-C.Slocum).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TROY 11(0:19 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at TRY 13 for -2 yards. Penalty on APP 12-Z.Thomas Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TRY 13. (97-A.Pierce).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TROY 13(0:14 - 2nd) 14-M.Williams incomplete. Intended for 12-Z.Thomas.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - TROY 13(0:03 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 31 yards from APP 35. 28-C.Strong to TRY 34 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(0:03 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 39 for 5 yards (52-D.Jackson99-J.Earle).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 30 for 5 yards (7-K.Robertson11-O.Fletcher).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 30(14:25 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 32 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial49-A.Showers).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 32(13:46 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 81-M.Gibbs. 81-M.Gibbs to APP 34 for 2 yards (7-K.Robertson31-D.Pettus).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TROY 34(12:58 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 44 yards from APP 34 to TRY 22 fair catch by 15-T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(12:51 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 25 for 3 yards (9-D.Taylor). Penalty on TRY 29-O.Lacey Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at TRY 25.
|No Gain
|
1 & 19 - APLST 13(12:30 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 19 - APLST 13(12:25 - 3rd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 12 for -1 yard (7-T.Cobb57-E.Diarrassouba).
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - APLST 12(11:49 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Woods.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - APLST 12(11:41 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin punts 53 yards from TRY 12 Downed at the APP 35. Penalty on APP 0-M.Tucker Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 35.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(11:26 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 45 for 20 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 45(10:49 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to TRY 44 for 11 yards (10-J.McDonald95-L.Medina).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 44(10:30 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to TRY 42 for 2 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 42(9:56 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 35 for 7 yards (9-R.Jibunor).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 35(9:27 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to TRY 30 for 5 yards (9-R.Jibunor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(8:58 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to TRY 25 for 5 yards (7-K.Robertson2-C.Martial).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 25(8:22 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to TRY 16 for 9 yards (13-Z.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 16(7:51 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to TRY 8 for 8 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 8(7:12 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to TRY 1 for 7 yards (4-C.Slocum2-C.Martial).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - TROY 1(6:28 - 3rd) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 1. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - TROY 6(6:10 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(6:02 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is no good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 35(6:02 - 3rd) Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at APP 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 3rd) 56-R.Casey kicks 62 yards from APP 20. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 32 for 14 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(5:56 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Clark.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 32(5:52 - 3rd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 32 for no gain (52-D.Jackson99-J.Earle).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - APLST 32(5:18 - 3rd) Penalty on TRY 77-D.Graham False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 32. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - APLST 27(5:06 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 35 for 8 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - APLST 35(4:25 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin punts 40 yards from TRY 35. 14-M.Williams to APP 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(4:15 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 27 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial8-T.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 27(3:40 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 36 for 9 yards (95-L.Medina7-K.Robertson).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(3:02 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-C.Horn. 13-C.Horn to TRY 10 for 54 yards (18-R.Steward).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 10(2:34 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to TRY 8 FUMBLES (95-L.Medina). 60-N.Hannon to TRY 8 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 8(1:40 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to TRY 5 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial30-J.Hines).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - TROY 5(1:01 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to TRY 2 for 3 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - TROY 2(0:21 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 97-C.Spurlin. 97-C.Spurlin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 3rd) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by 1-K.Geiger.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(0:17 - 3rd) 8-P.McNeil to TRY 28 for 3 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - APLST 28(15:00 - 4th) 8-P.McNeil incomplete. Intended for 29-O.Lacey.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - APLST 28(14:56 - 4th) 8-P.McNeil incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - APLST 28(14:50 - 4th) 9-K.Coale punts 46 yards from TRY 28 Downed at the APP 26.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(14:40 - 4th) 44-A.Castle pushed ob at TRY 25 for 49 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(13:54 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to TRY 24 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 24(13:15 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to TRY 20 for 4 yards (5-W.Choloh10-J.McDonald).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - TROY 20(12:36 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to TRY 19 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial8-T.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - TROY 19(11:47 - 4th) 44-A.Castle to TRY 16 for 3 yards (95-L.Medina7-K.Robertson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 16(11:42 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to TRY 17 for 1 yard (50-D.Dingle-Prince). Team penalty on APP Offside 5 yards enforced at TRY 16. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - APLST 21(11:24 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to TRY 21 for no gain (51-T.Bird).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 21(10:45 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to TRY 25 for 4 yards (28-K.Brown15-T.Roof).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 25(10:02 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to TRY 28 for 3 yards (35-J.McLeod).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(9:27 - 4th) 10-K.Toole to TRY 32 for 4 yards (15-T.Roof43-H.Paillant).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - APLST 32(8:45 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to TRY 32 for no gain (91-T.Dawkins37-T.Ellenberger). Penalty on APP 37-T.Ellenberger Offside 5 yards enforced at TRY 32. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 37(8:17 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to TRY 45 for 8 yards (27-R.Clarke43-H.Paillant).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(7:38 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to TRY 46 for 1 yard (51-T.Bird43-H.Paillant).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - APLST 46(6:51 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 48 for 6 yards (51-T.Bird). Penalty on APP 48-T.Walliser Offside 5 yards enforced at TRY 46. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 49(6:29 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 48 for 1 yard (17-T.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 48(5:40 - 4th) 25-J.Mays to APP 46 for 2 yards (15-T.Roof91-T.Dawkins).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - APLST 46(4:55 - 4th) 28-C.Strong to APP 42 for 4 yards (51-T.Bird33-J.Mitchell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(4:55 - 4th) Penalty on APP 42-C.Johnstone Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at APP 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(4:22 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 24 for 3 yards (33-J.Mitchell25-J.Greene).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 24(3:29 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 23 for 1 yard (28-K.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - APLST 23(2:45 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 19 for 4 yards (51-T.Bird).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - APLST 19(2:02 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 16 for 3 yards (37-T.Ellenberger50-D.Dingle-Prince).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 16(1:34 - 4th) 10-K.Toole to APP 13 for 3 yards (19-M.Smith37-T.Ellenberger).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 13(0:50 - 4th) 25-J.Mays to APP 9 for 4 yards (43-H.Paillant37-T.Ellenberger).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 9(0:08 - 4th) 25-J.Mays to APP 7 for 2 yards (15-T.Roof31-N.Hampton).
