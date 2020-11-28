|
Jackson's 3 TD runs lead No. 21 Oklahoma St past Texas Tech
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 21 Oklahoma State bounced back from a disappointing loss to rival Oklahoma to beat Texas Tech 50-44 on Saturday.
Jackson had 36 carries in part because the top two backs, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, did not play. The Cowboys still ran for a season-high 317 yards.
Hubbard was out with a right ankle injury. The redshirt junior was introduced with the seniors on Senior Day. He walked onto the field during a pregame ceremony wearing his jersey without pads and a medical boot on the injured leg. Brown also has been fighting through injuries.
Spencer Sanders passed for 222 yards and ran for 78, and Tylan Wallace caught seven passes for 129 yards and a score for Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2 Big 12), which remained in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game.
Alan Bowman passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns, Erik Ezukanma caught seven passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 133 yards and two scores for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (3-6, 2-6) gained 639 yards, but Oklahoma State made up for it with a safety, an onside kick return for a touchdown, and an interception return for a score.
Texas Tech took a 24-21 lead in the third quarter on a 48-yard pass from Bowman to Ezukanma. The Red Raiders went for an onside kick, but the ball bounced right to Oklahoma State's Jason Taylor, and he ran it back for a touchdown to put the Cowboys ahead again.
Later in the quarter, Oklahoma State's Tre Sterling had a 61-yard interception return to put the Cowboys up 34-24. After Tech's Xavier White bounced off a would-be tackler and went 70 yards for a touchdown, Oklahoma State came right back when Wallace hauled in a 27-yard TD pass for a 41-31 lead.
In all, five touchdowns were scored during a 5:53 stretch in the third quarter.
Bowman threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Loic Fouonji with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter to cut Oklahoma State's lead to 50-44, but the Red Raiders' onside kick went out of bounds and the Cowboys ran out the clock.
---
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are a few less mistakes away from being a good team. They gained more yards against the Cowboys than Oklahoma did, but Oklahoma State took advantage of Tech's mistakes.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys proved they could still win games the old-fashioned Big 12 way, with points coming in bunches on both sides. Oklahoma State had relied on its defense for much of the season, but this time, the offense kept up and carried the load.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State is scheduled to play at TCU next Saturday.
Texas Tech is scheduled to host Kansas next Saturday.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
A. Bowman
10 QB
384 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -12 RuYds
D. Jackson
27 RB
235 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|30
|Rushing
|11
|17
|Passing
|15
|9
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|12-20
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|639
|539
|Total Plays
|84
|88
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|255
|317
|Rush Attempts
|38
|57
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|384
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|31-46
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.2
|5-43.2
|Return Yards
|9
|66
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-65
|Safeties
|0
|0
|384
|PASS YDS
|222
|255
|RUSH YDS
|317
|639
|TOTAL YDS
|539
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|31/46
|384
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|17
|133
|2
|59
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|9
|98
|1
|70
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|6
|29
|0
|12
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|4
|-12
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|9
|7
|183
|2
|48
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|5
|5
|64
|0
|24
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|2
|1
|31
|1
|31
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Polk 12 WR
|J. Polk
|6
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|4
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
T. Cleveland 85 WR
|T. Cleveland
|3
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Holcomb 87 TE
|J. Holcomb
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|4
|4
|7
|0
|6
|
C. Leggett 89 WR
|C. Leggett
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Monroe 11 DB
|E. Monroe
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 17 LB
|C. Schooler
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Drew 90 DL
|D. Drew
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 DL
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 20 LB
|K. Eldridge
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Garibay 46 K
|J. Garibay
|1/1
|44
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|4
|44.0
|1
|55
|
J. Garibay 46 K
|J. Garibay
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Townsend 5 RB
|C. Townsend
|6
|19.2
|25
|0
|
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|19/31
|222
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|36
|235
|3
|23
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|15
|78
|1
|33
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|10
|7
|129
|1
|40
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|6
|4
|36
|0
|15
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|4
|3
|26
|0
|17
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
L. Carter 87 FB
|L. Carter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Martin 4 WR
|T. Martin
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Anderson 11 WR
|D. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walterscheid 96 DE
|K. Walterscheid
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pohl 59 K
|B. Pohl
|0/1
|0
|6/7
|6
|
J. McClure 39 P
|J. McClure
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|5
|43.2
|4
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|3
|15.0
|18
|0
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|2
|15.5
|21
|0
|
D. Metcalf 84 FB
|D. Metcalf
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1
|48.0
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 5-C.Townsend to TT 18 for 16 yards (16-D.Harper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(14:55 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 18(14:48 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 20 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez3-T.Sterling).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 20(14:12 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 29 for 9 yards (20-M.Rodriguez2-T.McCalister).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(14:00 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 29(13:54 - 1st) 18-M.Price to TT 37 for 8 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 37(13:35 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 37(13:30 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 44 yards from TT 37 to OKS 19 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(13:22 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKS 23 for 4 yards (23-D.Fields).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 23(13:05 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 26 for 3 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 26(12:50 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 32 for 6 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(12:31 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace pushed ob at TT 44 for 24 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(12:06 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TT 38 for 6 yards (24-A.Beck).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 38(11:47 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 38(11:40 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at TT 21 for 17 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(11:25 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Anderson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 21(11:18 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TT 15 for 6 yards (23-D.Fields).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 15(10:49 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to TT 15 for no gain (17-C.Schooler).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 15(10:07 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(10:01 - 1st) 14-X.White to TT 27 for 7 yards (96-K.Walterscheid).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 27(9:27 - 1st) 14-X.White to TT 29 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 29(9:11 - 1st) 14-X.White to TT 29 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 29(8:37 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 32 for 3 yards (96-K.Walterscheid).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(8:09 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 35 for 3 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga20-M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 35(7:50 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 35(7:46 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland to TT 41 for 6 yards (8-R.Williams).
|+59 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 41(7:13 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay kicks 62 yards from TT 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 21 for 18 yards (24-A.Beck).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(6:55 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 26 for 5 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 26(6:36 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 30 for 4 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 30(6:11 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles runs ob at OKS 42 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(6:11 - 1st) Penalty on TT 6-R.Jeffers Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 42. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(5:56 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to TT 44 for 4 yards (41-J.Morgenstern1-K.Merriweather).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 44(5:39 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on TT 23-D.Fields Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TT 44. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(5:32 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at TT 21 for 8 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 21(5:03 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TT 9 for 12 yards (23-D.Fields).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLAST 9(4:39 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to TT 2 for 7 yards (24-A.Beck). Penalty on TT 95-J.Hutchings Holding 1 yards enforced at TT 2.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OKLAST 1(4:24 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:19 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 5-C.Townsend to TT 22 for 20 yards (12-K.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(4:13 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to TT 25 for 3 yards (89-T.Lacy7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 25(3:52 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to TT 28 for 3 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 28(3:22 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 31 for 3 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 31(2:49 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 35 yards from TT 31 out of bounds at the OKS 34.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(2:41 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 33 for -1 yard (41-J.Morgenstern1-K.Merriweather).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 33(2:21 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 43 for 10 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 43(1:49 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 48 for 5 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(1:30 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson pushed ob at TT 47 for 5 yards (16-T.Leggett). Penalty on OKS 89-J.Woods Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 48. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - OKLAST 38(1:02 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 20-D.Richardson. 20-D.Richardson to TT 50 for 12 yards (23-D.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 50(0:20 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles runs ob at TT 50 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 50(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 27-D.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at TT 50. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - OKLAST 45(15:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 37 for -8 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - OKLAST 37(14:25 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 46 yards from OKS 37 to the TT 17 downed by 7-A.Ogbongbemiga.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(14:12 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Koontz.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 17(14:06 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Cleveland.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 17(14:01 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland to TT 20 for 3 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 20(13:26 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 42 yards from TT 20. 80-B.Presley to OKS 39 for 1 yard (42-J.Berard7-A.Frye).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(13:15 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 47 for 8 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 47(12:57 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter to TT 47 for 6 yards (23-D.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(12:40 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 47(12:34 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|+40 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 47(12:30 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TT 7 for 40 yards (23-D.Fields).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - OKLAST 7(11:59 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 58 yards from OKS 35. 5-C.Townsend to OKS 45 for 48 yards (13-T.Harper). Penalty on TT 89-C.Leggett Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 25.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(11:45 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 30 for 15 yards (13-T.Harper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(11:33 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 30(11:29 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete.
|+43 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 30(11:21 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma pushed ob at OKS 27 for 43 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(11:05 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to OKS 26 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 26(10:19 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to OKS 24 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 24(9:40 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 2nd) 46-J.Garibay extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 2nd) 46-J.Garibay kicks 57 yards from TT 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 25 FUMBLES (46-J.Davis). 90-B.Cassity to OKS 25 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(9:25 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 40 for 15 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(9:18 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 27-D.Jackson. 27-D.Jackson runs ob at OKS 48 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 48(8:58 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 48(8:50 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 50 for 2 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(8:32 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TT 41 for 9 yards (24-A.Beck).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 41(8:01 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on TT 1-K.Merriweather Roughing the passer 14 yards enforced at TT 41. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(7:55 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TT 17 for 10 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(7:24 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to TT 11 for 6 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 11(7:09 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to TT 9 for 2 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 9(6:50 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles runs ob at TT 7 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - OKLAST 7(6:28 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 5-C.Townsend to TT 18 for 17 yards (18-S.Flanagan12-K.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(6:18 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 23 for 5 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 23(5:45 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 25 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 25(5:04 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 25 for no gain (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 25(4:31 - 2nd) Penalty on TT 4-S.Thompson False start 5 yards enforced at TT 25. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXTECH 20(4:22 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 55 yards from TT 20 to the OKS 25 downed by 7-A.Frye.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(4:00 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 32(3:54 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to OKS 27 for 5 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 27(3:13 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to OKS 26 for 1 yard (94-T.Ford).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TXTECH 26(2:34 - 2nd) 46-J.Garibay 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 2nd) 46-J.Garibay kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 10 for 10 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(2:23 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 13 for 3 yards (24-A.Beck).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 13(2:05 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 18 for 5 yards (90-D.Drew).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 18(1:33 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 22 for 4 yards (24-A.Beck).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(1:20 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 25 for 3 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 25(0:59 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 40 for 15 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(0:51 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 40(0:44 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to OKS 43 for 3 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 43(0:21 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to TT 50 for 7 yards (97-T.Bradford16-T.Leggett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(0:15 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 27-D.Jackson. 27-D.Jackson runs ob at TT 48 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 48(0:09 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at TT 46 for 2 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 46(0:02 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to TT 13 for 33 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay kicks 56 yards from TT 35. 80-B.Presley to OKS 19 for 10 yards (24-A.Beck17-C.Schooler).
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(14:54 - 3rd) 1-L.Wolf to OKS 10 FUMBLES (23-D.Fields). 1-L.Wolf to OKS 10 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 19 - OKLAST 10(14:15 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 26 for 16 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 26(13:39 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 36 for 10 yards (23-D.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(13:13 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 36(13:08 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 36 for no gain (24-A.Beck).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 36(12:45 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-Z.McPhearson at TT 43. 8-Z.McPhearson to TT 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST(12:36 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 50 for 7 yards (20-M.Rodriguez). Penalty on TT 15-T.Koontz Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at TT 43. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(12:36 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to OKS 48 FUMBLES (20-M.Rodriguez). 3-T.Sterling to OKS 48 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(12:31 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TT 49 for 3 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 49(12:14 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to TT 49 for no gain (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 49(11:54 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles runs ob at TT 45 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OKLAST 45(11:21 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 35 yards from TT 45 to TT 10 fair catch by 10-C.White.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(11:15 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price pushed ob at TT 34 for 24 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(10:56 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 34(10:52 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 35 for 1 yard (89-T.Lacy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 35(10:10 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TXTECH 35(10:05 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay punts 40 yards from TT 35 to OKS 25 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(9:58 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 26 for 1 yard (0-T.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26(9:39 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 30 for 4 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 30(9:17 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OKLAST 30(9:12 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 43 yards from OKS 30. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 27 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(9:04 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TT 41 for 14 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(8:31 - 3rd) 14-X.White to TT 47 for 6 yards (96-K.Walterscheid).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 47(7:55 - 3rd) 14-X.White to OKS 48 for 5 yards (98-B.Evers).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(7:26 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay kicks 13 yards from TT 35. 25-J.Taylor runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 3rd) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 5-C.Townsend to TT 21 for 19 yards (12-K.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(7:04 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 24 for 3 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 24(6:45 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 33 for 9 yards (3-T.Sterling2-T.McCalister).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(6:16 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson pushed ob at TT 48 for 15 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(5:59 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to OKS 49 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 49(5:17 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to OKS 39 for 10 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(5:01 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to OKS 38 for 1 yard (40-B.Martin).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 38(4:18 - 3rd) 18-M.Price to OKS 39 for -1 yard (3-T.Sterling99-S.Asi).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 39(3:36 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Leggett INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Sterling at OKS 35. 3-T.Sterling runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to TT 25 fair catch by 5-C.Townsend.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(3:23 - 3rd) 14-X.White to TT 30 for 5 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|+70 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 30(2:45 - 3rd) 14-X.White runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:32 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay kicks 59 yards from TT 35. 80-B.Presley to OKS 27 for 21 yards (32-T.Matthews20-K.Eldridge).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(2:25 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 50 for 23 yards (24-A.Beck).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(1:58 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to TT 27 for 23 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(1:30 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 3rd) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 5-C.Townsend to TT 25 for 25 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(1:16 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 30 for 5 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 30(0:57 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 36 for 6 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(0:23 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to TT 42 for 6 yards (40-B.Martin).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 42(0:01 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to OKS 46 for 12 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(14:53 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 35 for 6 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 35(14:33 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders scrambles runs ob at OKS 42 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(14:13 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 44 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 44(13:41 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 44(13:48 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 44(13:41 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 47 yards from OKS 44. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 18 for 9 yards (1-C.Bundage).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(13:30 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to TT 33 for 15 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(13:00 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma pushed ob at TT 43 for 10 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(12:38 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to TT 47 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 47(12:03 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 19-L.Fouonji.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 47(11:54 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 19-L.Fouonji. 19-L.Fouonji to OKS 48 for 5 yards (0-C.Holmes31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 48(11:18 - 4th) 14-X.White to OKS 50 for -2 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(11:13 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TT 29 for 21 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(10:57 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson runs ob at TT 15 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(10:40 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TT 11 for 4 yards (11-E.Monroe1-K.Merriweather).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 11(10:16 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TT 9 for 2 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 9(9:49 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 4th) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 14-X.White to TT 19 for 17 yards (4-K.Black).
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(9:38 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to TT 10 FUMBLES. 4-S.Thompson to TT 10 for no gain.
|Sack
|
2 & 19 - TXTECH 10(8:58 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman sacked at TT End Zone for -10 yards to TT End Zone for no gain safety (1-C.Bundage).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay kicks 30 yards from TT 20 out of bounds at the OKS 50.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(8:50 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 50 for no gain (90-D.Drew).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 50(8:11 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TT 48 for 2 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 48(7:31 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TT 46 for 2 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - OKLAST 46(6:45 - 4th) Team penalty on OKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TT 46. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OKLAST 49(6:45 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from OKS 49 to TT 10 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(6:37 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 19 for 9 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 19(6:16 - 4th) 14-X.White to TT 24 for 5 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(6:04 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman scrambles to TT 24 for no gain (1-C.Bundage).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 24(5:35 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 49 for 25 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(5:23 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to OKS 40 for 11 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(5:12 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks runs ob at OKS 39 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 39(4:47 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 87-J.Holcomb. 87-J.Holcomb to OKS 32 for 7 yards (25-J.Taylor7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 32(4:35 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 89-C.Leggett. 89-C.Leggett to OKS 29 for 3 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(4:26 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks runs ob at OKS 32 for -3 yards.
|+32 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXTECH 32(4:04 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:57 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to OKS 2 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(3:37 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
|-7 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 41(3:33 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman to TT 34 FUMBLES. 10-A.Bowman to TT 34 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 17 - OKLAST 34(3:00 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 50 for 16 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 50(2:32 - 4th) 4-S.Thompson to OKS 42 for 8 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(2:26 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Leggett.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 42(2:07 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks pushed ob at OKS 39 for 3 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 39(2:02 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman scrambles runs ob at OKS 34 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 34(1:56 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to OKS 31 for 3 yards (2-T.McCalister31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(1:56 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 19-L.Fouonji. 19-L.Fouonji runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) 62-G.Lozano kicks 1 yards from TT 35 out of bounds at the TT 36.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(1:51 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TT 35 for 1 yard (90-D.Drew).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 35(1:45 - 4th) 2-T.Wallace to TT 28 for 7 yards (23-D.Fields).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 28(1:37 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TT 27 for 1 yard (90-D.Drew).
|+23 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 27(1:33 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TT 4 for 23 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - OKLAST 4(1:01 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders kneels at TT 6 for -2 yards.