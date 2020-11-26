|
|
|NMEX
|UTAHST
Utah State's Peasley throws for 3 TDs, runs for another
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Andrew Peasley passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 118 yards and another score, and Utah State used four third-quarter touchdowns to beat New Mexico 41-27 on Thursday night in a battle of winless teams.
Utah State had just two passing touchdowns - and 45 combined points - through its first four games.
Utah State trailed 13-6 at the break until Peasley led the Aggies on three touchdown-scoring drives in the first six-plus minutes of the third quarter for a 27-13 lead. He had touchdown throws of 35, 26 and 25 yards.
Kina Maile, who blocked a punt earlier in the game, scored on a fumble return to make it 28-13 and Peasley added a 62-yard scrambling touchdown late in the fourth.
Justin McGriff, Savon Scarver and Carson Terrell each had receiving touchdowns for Utah State (1-4, 1-4 Mountain West).
Trae Hall passed for 63 yards and rushed for 70 for New Mexico (0-5, 0-5), which has lost 14 straight games.
|
|
B. Cole
34 RB
24 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
A. Peasley
6 QB
239 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 118 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|22
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|7
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|348
|452
|Total Plays
|76
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|196
|209
|Rush Attempts
|44
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|152
|243
|Comp. - Att.
|17-32
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|10.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-84
|9-75
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.5
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|1
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|152
|PASS YDS
|243
|
|
|196
|RUSH YDS
|209
|
|
|348
|TOTAL YDS
|452
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|11/21
|63
|0
|0
|
C. Genal 16 QB
|C. Genal
|5/10
|61
|0
|1
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|1/1
|28
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|13
|70
|0
|17
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|5
|62
|0
|37
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|6
|25
|0
|10
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|12
|24
|2
|8
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|6
|19
|0
|5
|
C. Genal 16 QB
|C. Genal
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Erickson 87 WR
|A. Erickson
|8
|5
|55
|1
|28
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|3
|3
|43
|0
|24
|
C. Patterson III 11 WR
|C. Patterson III
|4
|3
|37
|0
|20
|
A. Umeh 7 WR
|A. Umeh
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|5
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|
K. Jarvis 85 TE
|K. Jarvis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Queen 81 WR
|E. Queen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Peek 3 S
|P. Peek
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Combs 16 S
|T. Combs
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Collier 2 CB
|T. Collier
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolden 13 S
|N. Bolden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Noble 98 DE
|J. Noble
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Santana 51 DE
|B. Santana
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hunt 12 CB
|A. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lowery 4 S
|S. Lowery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miller 11 LB
|K. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gansallo 99 NT
|B. Gansallo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Leutele 30 LB
|R. Leutele
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Pauni 55 NT
|E. Pauni
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Genal 16 QB
|C. Genal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bertram 17 DE
|B. Bertram
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Murphree 99 P
|D. Murphree
|2/2
|39
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|4
|42.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|5
|15.8
|21
|0
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|14/21
|239
|3
|0
|
J. Gentry 2 RB
|J. Gentry
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|11
|118
|1
|62
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|10
|53
|0
|10
|
E. Noa 34 RB
|E. Noa
|8
|20
|0
|7
|
J. Gentry 2 RB
|J. Gentry
|2
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|5
|4
|99
|1
|36
|
D. Wright 18 WR
|D. Wright
|6
|4
|70
|0
|35
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|4
|2
|32
|1
|26
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|2
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
T. Compton 17 WR
|T. Compton
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|3
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
Q. Hadnot 27 WR
|Q. Hadnot
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 LB
|N. Heninger
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
R. Fata 90 DL
|R. Fata
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 36 S
|J. Reed
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 23 S
|D. Tatum
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maile 53 LB
|K. Maile
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Munoz 38 LB
|E. Munoz
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 6 CB
|C. Lampkin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Vaifo'ou 44 LB
|I. Vaifo'ou
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 26 CB
|J. Robinson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DL
|J. Te'i
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Marion 17 S
|L. Marion
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 91 DL
|J. Hansen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 47 LB
|K. Neves
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 95 DL
|M. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Hussey 28 RB
|O. Hussey
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|2/2
|44
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|2
|42.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|2
|6.5
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 59-C.Coles kicks 59 yards from UTS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 27 for 21 yards (7-D.Henry-Cole).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 27(15:00 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 30 for 3 yards (90-R.Fata).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 30(14:29 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 28 for -2 yards (90-R.Fata).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NMEX 28(13:49 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NMEX 28(13:43 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 42 yards from NM 28 out of bounds at the UTS 30.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(13:35 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley to UTS 35 for 5 yards (99-B.Gansallo19-D.Sanders).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 35(12:50 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley to UTS 38 for 3 yards (19-D.Sanders16-C.Genal).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 38(12:03 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 7-D.Henry-Cole. 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 41 for 3 yards (8-D.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(11:29 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 41(11:22 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 47 for 6 yards (2-T.Collier).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 47(10:42 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 46 for 7 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(10:04 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 38 for 8 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 38(9:21 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley to NM 31 for 7 yards (8-D.Martin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(9:21 - 1st) Penalty on NM 8-T.Tuioti Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NM 31. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16(9:14 - 1st) 29-P.Makakona to NM 13 for 3 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 13(8:40 - 1st) 2-J.Gentry complete to 7-D.Henry-Cole. 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 9 for 4 yards (16-T.Combs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 9(7:45 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 9 for no gain (19-D.Sanders55-E.Pauni).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 9(6:58 - 1st) 59-C.Coles 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 52 yards from UTS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 23 for 10 yards (87-B.Lane).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(6:52 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 24 for 1 yard (23-D.Tatum51-J.Te'i).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 24(6:24 - 1st) Team penalty on NM False start 5 yards enforced at NM 24. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - NMEX 19(6:18 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 23 FUMBLES. 10-T.Hall to NM 23 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - NMEX 23(6:00 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 35 for 12 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh95-M.Moore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(5:45 - 1st) Team penalty on UTS Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at NM 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NMEX 40(5:24 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 40(5:15 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 48 for 8 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(4:54 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 50 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 50(4:22 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to UTS 47 for 3 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 47(3:43 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to UTS 42 for 5 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(3:27 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to UTS 39 for 3 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 39(2:53 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to UTS 36 for 3 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 36(2:15 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to UTS 33 for 3 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - NMEX 33(1:52 - 1st) Penalty on NM 56-A.Cook False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 33. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - NMEX 38(1:52 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams. Penalty on UTS 23-D.Tatum Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTS 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(1:42 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Carroll.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 23(1:36 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to UTS 22 for 1 yard (44-I.Vaifo'ou38-E.Munoz).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NMEX 22(0:49 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Jarvis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NMEX 22(0:43 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 42 yards from NM 35. 29-P.Makakona to UTS 23 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(0:36 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 30 for 7 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 30(0:02 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 45 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(0:02 - 1st) Team penalty on NM Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UTS 45. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(0:02 - 1st) 29-P.Makakona to NM 25 for 15 yards (13-N.Bolden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(14:54 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley sacked at NM 27 for -2 yards (8-D.Martin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UTAHST 27(14:24 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - UTAHST 27(13:59 - 2nd) 59-C.Coles 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:54 - 2nd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 61 yards from UTS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 21 for 17 yards (4-S.Bond). Penalty on NM 88-M.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 21.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 11(13:48 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 17 for 6 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 17(13:20 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 17(13:15 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 33 for 16 yards (36-J.Reed).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(13:05 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 46 for 13 yards (6-C.Lampkin36-J.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(12:36 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 47 for 1 yard (36-J.Reed).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 47(12:00 - 2nd) 5-D.Vigilant to UTS 43 for 10 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(11:30 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to UTS 28 for 15 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(10:56 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones to UTS 23 for 5 yards (53-K.Maile47-K.Neves).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 23(10:10 - 2nd) 5-D.Vigilant to UTS 20 for 3 yards (90-R.Fata53-K.Maile).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NMEX 20(9:33 - 2nd) Penalty on UTS 51-J.Te'i Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 20. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 15(9:20 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 3 for 12 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - NMEX 3(9:08 - 2nd) 5-D.Vigilant to UTS 5 for -2 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 5(8:26 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 5(8:26 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 1 for 4 yards (53-K.Maile).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 1(8:22 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(8:10 - 2nd) Team penalty on NM Offside 5 yards enforced at NM 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 59 yards from NM 30. 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 29 for 18 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(8:10 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 38 for 9 yards (46-B.Shook17-B.Bertram).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 38(8:10 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 45 for 7 yards (46-B.Shook).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(7:18 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 45 for no gain (46-B.Shook).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 45(6:45 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to NM 49 for 6 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 49(6:12 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to NM 18 for 31 yards (8-D.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18(5:35 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to NM 14 for 4 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 14(4:57 - 2nd) 2-J.Gentry to NM 16 for -2 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 16(4:15 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to NM 8 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - UTAHST 8(3:14 - 2nd) 2-J.Gentry to NM 3 for 5 yards (11-K.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 3(3:14 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley to NM End Zone FUMBLES (46-B.Shook). out of bounds at the NM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(2:24 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 37 for 17 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 37(2:24 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 38 for 1 yard (42-N.Heninger).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 38(2:00 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Queen.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - NMEX 38(1:49 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson to NM 50 for 12 yards (22-M.Anyanwu).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 50(1:46 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to UTS 41 for 9 yards (36-J.Reed).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 41(1:28 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall sacked at UTS 43 for -2 yards FUMBLES (42-N.Heninger). 88-M.Williams to UTS 43 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEX 43(0:31 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to UTS 39 for 4 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(0:31 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green. Penalty on UTS 6-C.Lampkin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTS 39. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(0:23 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Team penalty on UTS Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 14(0:16 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 21-C.Alexander.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 14(0:07 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 42 yards from NM 35. 98-A.Vongphachanh to UTS 39 for 16 yards (14-M.LoVett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(14:54 - 3rd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 39 for no gain (98-J.Noble99-B.Gansallo).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 39(14:19 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 48 for 9 yards (3-P.Peek46-B.Shook).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 48(13:33 - 3rd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 48 for no gain (98-J.Noble).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAHST 48(12:47 - 3rd) 11-S.Scarver to UTS 49 for 1 yard (2-T.Collier). Penalty on NM 2-T.Collier Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UTS 49.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(12:31 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:20 - 3rd) 59-C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 3rd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 56 yards from UTS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 24 for 15 yards (87-B.Lane).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(12:14 - 3rd) 5-D.Vigilant to NM 31 for 7 yards (4-S.Bond).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 31(11:51 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 5-D.Vigilant. 5-D.Vigilant to NM 28 for -3 yards (4-S.Bond).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 28(11:15 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall sacked at NM 21 for -7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NMEX 21(10:39 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 48 yards from NM 21 Downed at the UTS 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(10:27 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 31(10:22 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to NM 34 FUMBLES (13-N.Bolden). 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 34 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34(9:58 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley to NM 26 for 8 yards (13-N.Bolden).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 26(9:26 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:52 - 3rd) 59-C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 3rd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 55 yards from UTS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 26 for 16 yards (12-A.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(8:47 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 26(8:42 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 29 for 3 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh26-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NMEX 29(8:26 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NMEX 29(8:16 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 0 yards from NM 29 blocked by 19-D.Sanders. Downed at the NM 41.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(8:08 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley to NM 39 for 2 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 39(7:46 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to NM 25 for 14 yards (3-P.Peek).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(7:03 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 88-C.Terrell. 88-C.Terrell runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 3rd) 59-C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 3rd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:54 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall to NM 27 for 2 yards (4-S.Bond).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 27(6:14 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall sacked at NM 21 for -6 yards (26-J.Robinson).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - NMEX 21(5:28 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall sacked at NM 11 for -10 yards FUMBLES (42-N.Heninger). 53-K.Maile runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 3rd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 30 yards from UTS 35 out of bounds at the NM 35.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(5:17 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 35(5:11 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 49 for 14 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49(4:42 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 44 for 7 yards (36-J.Reed91-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 44(4:03 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to UTS 44 for no gain (51-J.Te'i).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 44(3:31 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 28 for 16 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(2:58 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:50 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 26 yards from NM 35. 18-D.Wright to UTS 39 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(2:40 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 39 for no gain (3-P.Peek).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 39(2:04 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NMEX 39(2:00 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NMEX 39(1:55 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 47 yards from UTS 39. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 15 for 1 yard (12-A.Carter42-N.Heninger).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15(1:43 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to NM 19 for 4 yards (90-R.Fata53-K.Maile).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 19(1:09 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to NM 23 for 4 yards (90-R.Fata).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 23(0:38 - 3rd) Penalty on UTS 92-H.Motu'apuaka Offside 5 yards enforced at NM 23. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(0:30 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 32 for 4 yards (90-R.Fata).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 32(0:18 - 3rd) 16-C.Genal to NM 36 for 4 yards (44-I.Vaifo'ou).
|Result
|Play
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(13:16 - 4th) 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 19 for -8 yards (4-S.Bond).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - UTAHST 19(12:58 - 4th) 16-C.Genal incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Queen.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - UTAHST 19(12:45 - 4th) 16-C.Genal incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - UTAHST 19(12:45 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 41 yards from NM 19. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 43 for 3 yards (12-A.Hunt).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(12:14 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 43(12:08 - 4th) Team penalty on UTS False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 43. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - NMEX 38(12:08 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley complete to 27-Q.Hadnot. 27-Q.Hadnot to UTS 40 for 2 yards (4-S.Lowery).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - NMEX 40(11:27 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley to UTS 49 for 9 yards (12-A.Hunt).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NMEX 49(10:50 - 4th) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 38 yards from UTS 49 Downed at the NM 13.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(10:39 - 4th) 5-D.Vigilant to NM 16 for 3 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh91-J.Hansen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 16(10:21 - 4th) 16-C.Genal complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 23 for 7 yards (36-J.Reed).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(9:59 - 4th) 16-C.Genal complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 47 for 24 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(9:34 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to UTS 16 for 37 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16(9:03 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to UTS 12 for 4 yards (53-K.Maile).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 12(8:21 - 4th) 5-D.Vigilant to UTS 8 for 4 yards (36-J.Reed).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 8(8:21 - 4th) Penalty on UTS 23-D.Tatum Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at UTS 8. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - UTAHST 4(8:13 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to UTS 1 for 3 yards (91-J.Hansen42-N.Heninger).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 1(7:37 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to UTS 1 for no gain (42-N.Heninger98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 1(7:15 - 4th) 34-B.Cole runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:08 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 23 for 23 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(7:01 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to UTS 27 for 4 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 27(6:25 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley to UTS 33 for 6 yards (3-P.Peek).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(5:45 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to UTS 33 for no gain (46-B.Shook98-J.Noble).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 33(5:03 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to UTS 38 for 5 yards (16-T.Combs3-P.Peek).
|+62 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 38(4:21 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 4th) 59-C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 4th) 83-J.Rouly kicks 60 yards from UTS 35. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 19 for 14 yards (22-M.Anyanwu).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(3:56 - 4th) 16-C.Genal complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson to NM 24 for 5 yards (42-N.Heninger6-C.Lampkin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 24(3:36 - 4th) 16-C.Genal incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 24(3:30 - 4th) 16-C.Genal complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson to NM 44 for 20 yards (28-O.Hussey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(3:09 - 4th) 16-C.Genal incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 44(3:01 - 4th) 16-C.Genal incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh. Penalty on UTS 22-M.Anyanwu Pass interference 11 yards enforced at NM 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(2:55 - 4th) 16-C.Genal complete to 5-D.Vigilant. 5-D.Vigilant to UTS 40 for 5 yards (26-J.Robinson).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 40(2:49 - 4th) 16-C.Genal incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-O.Hussey at UTS 12. 28-O.Hussey to UTS 12 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12(2:31 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 13 for 1 yard (51-B.Santana16-T.Combs).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 13(2:26 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 21 for 8 yards (3-P.Peek30-R.Leutele).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 21(2:17 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 24 for 3 yards (51-B.Santana17-B.Bertram).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 24(1:35 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 34 for 10 yards (2-T.Collier).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34(1:28 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley kneels at UTS 33 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTAHST 33(0:48 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley kneels at UTS 32 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - UTAHST 32(0:22 - 4th) 6-A.Peasley kneels at UTS 31 for -1 yard.
