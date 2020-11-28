|
|
|UK
|FLA
Pitts scores 3 TDs in return, No. 6 Florida tops Kentucky
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Kyle Pitts was feeling a little jittery before his first game in three weeks.
His chest ''got hot'' and his heart started beating fast. Once he stepped on the field and saw one-on-one coverage, his eyes had to widen as well.
Pitts scored three touchdowns in his return from a concussion and a broken nose - all on perfect passes from Heisman Trophy front-runner Kyle Trask - and No. 6 Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky 34-10 Saturday in the Swamp.
The Gators (7-1) avenged a home loss to the Wildcats (3-6) two years ago and put themselves on the verge of returning to the Southeastern Conference championship game for the first time since 2016. Pitts and Trask look every bit ready for the big stage.
''It was just getting back in the groove and playing how I've been playing,'' Pitts said.
The junior tight end missed the last 10 quarters following a vicious hit against Georgia that knocked his helmet so sideways that his face mask fractured his septum. He had surgery and sat out two full games. Trask wasted little time reconnecting with his favorite and most talented target.
They misfired on Florida's opening down but Trask found Pitts for a 56-yard touchdown four plays later. Pitts ran away from starting cornerback Kelvin Joseph on the score.
''He causes a lot of mismatches for defenses and chaos in the back end trying to guard him,'' Trask said.
Pitts now has 11 touchdowns in 5 1/2 games.
''He's such a dynamic playmaker,'' coach Dan Mullen said. ''He can turn some smaller gains into some pretty explosive, big plays. I think he does an amazing job of doing that. He creates matchup problems for you. He's hard to deal with one on one, and if you get him one on one, we can take advantage of it.''
Trask's three TD passes gave him 34 on the season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and into a tie for third on the school's single-season list. Only Danny Wuerffel (39 in 1996, 35 in 1995) is ahead of him. Rex Grossman also threw 34 in 2001.
Trask did break one of Wuerffel's records Saturday. He became the first player in school history with at least three TD passes in eight consecutive games, topping Wuerffel's mark of seven set in 1996.
Trask is on pace to pass Wuerffel for TDs, too, and it could happen in his final two regular-season games. More importantly for Trask and the Gators, though, is clinching the East with a victory at Tennessee next week.
''The sky's the limit,'' Trask said. ''We have huge goals for this team.''
The Wildcats (3-6) kept Florida's high-scoring offense in check for the first half, thanks partly to a fumble and a dropped third-down pass.
Kadarius Toney turned the game by taking advantage of a huge mistake by All-American punter Max Duffy. Kicking from their own 10-yard line, the Wildcats called for a kick left, but Duffy shanked it right.
Kentucky's coverage unit surrounded Xzavier Henderson on one side while Toney caught the ball on the other with no one around him. He went untouched for a 50-yard score that put the Gators up 14-10 with 42 seconds left.
''We didn't execute good enough. We didn't coach good enough. Tough loss,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.
The Wildcats added to their self-inflicted woes with three straight penalties to start the third quarter, giving Florida 39 free yards and setting up Trask's second TD pass to Pitts.
''There's nothing more aggravating to a defense than when you have a chance for a sack or no-yard gain or lost yards gain and you have a 15-yard penalty,'' Stoops said. ''It just breaks your back.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Kentucky: The Wildcats played without leading rusher Chris Rodriguez for the second consecutive week and averaged 3.4 yards a carry. It was far from ideal for a team built to run the ball and stay in short-yardage situations on second and third downs.
Florida: Mullen will have plenty to address after a second straight ho-hum performance. The defense struggled early and offensive miscues put the Gators in a small hole. But Trask, Pitts and Toney helped mask many of the flaws.
TRASH TALK?
Pitts said several Kentucky defensive backs, including Joseph, were talking trash on social media before the game and said it gave him ''that extra boost.'' He even got a warning from officials - and Mullen - for yapping a little too much after his third score.
''If you're going to trash talk, you better back it up,'' Mullen said.
UP NEXT
Kentucky: Hosts South Carolina next Saturday. The Wildcats have won five of the last six meetings.
Florida: Can secure a spot in the title game in Atlanta by beating Tennessee for the 15th time in the last 16 years.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|21
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|4
|12
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|221
|418
|Total Plays
|62
|57
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|104
|Rush Attempts
|43
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|62
|314
|Comp. - Att.
|10-19
|26-32
|Yards Per Pass
|2.2
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-74
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.6
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|0
|81
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-59
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-22
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|62
|PASS YDS
|314
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|221
|TOTAL YDS
|418
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|10/18
|62
|1
|2
|
J. Gatewood 2 QB
|J. Gatewood
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|15
|58
|0
|17
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|14
|47
|0
|13
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|11
|25
|0
|19
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Gatewood 2 QB
|J. Gatewood
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|6
|6
|32
|0
|12
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|3
|3
|28
|1
|13
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Drennen II 5 RB
|M. Drennen II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Epps 81 WR
|I. Epps
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 86 WR
|D. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DE
|K. Looney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Casey 6 LB
|J. Casey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tisdale 7 S
|V. Tisdale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 DB
|K. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 NT
|M. McCall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 DB
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 3 DB
|C. Dort Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oats 22 LB
|C. Oats
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Drennen II 5 RB
|M. Drennen II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 33 RB
|T. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jackson 56 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahone 93 DT
|J. Mahone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 52 DL
|J. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|5
|43.6
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Johnson 28 DB
|Z. Johnson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|21/27
|256
|3
|0
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|4/4
|46
|0
|0
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|8
|67
|0
|38
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|8
|21
|0
|6
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|3
|3
|0
|9
|
I. Clement 24 RB
|I. Clement
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|7
|5
|99
|3
|56
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|6
|5
|40
|0
|10
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|3
|3
|38
|0
|21
|
R. Wells 12 WR
|R. Wells
|2
|2
|36
|0
|20
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|3
|3
|21
|0
|15
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|5
|4
|19
|0
|9
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 6 DB
|S. Davis
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|3-2
|0.5
|1
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Pierre 40 LB
|J. Pierre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kimbrough 25 DB
|C. Kimbrough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lang 81 DL
|D. Lang
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter 9 DL
|G. Dexter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilcoxson 26 DB
|K. Wilcoxson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 DB
|T. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Torrence II 22 DB
|R. Torrence II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 DB
|T. Dean III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|2/3
|40
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|2
|45.5
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|2
|29.5
|50
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 26 for 1 yard (6-S.Davis).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 26(14:25 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 44 for 18 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(13:55 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to FLA 50 for 6 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 50(13:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to FLA 38 for 12 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 38(12:51 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to FLA 35 for 3 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 35(12:01 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to FLA 31 for 4 yards (6-S.Davis55-K.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UK 31(11:21 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to FLA 31 for no gain (11-M.Diabate).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - UK 31(10:28 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to FLA 20 for 11 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(10:11 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson sacked at FLA 30 for -10 yards (1-B.Cox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - UK 30(9:31 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Rose.
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - UK 30(9:24 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson sacked at FLA 40 for -10 yards (17-Z.Carter11-M.Diabate).
|Punt
|
4 & 30 - UK 40(8:41 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 32 yards from FLA 40. 1-K.Toney to FLA 17 for 9 yards (14-C.Valentine29-Y.Corker).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 17(8:27 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 20 for 3 yards (13-J.Weaver29-Y.Corker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 20(7:58 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - FLA 20(7:52 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 25 for 5 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 2 - FLA 25(7:12 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 40 for 15 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 40(6:39 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 44 for 4 yards (13-J.Weaver29-Y.Corker).
|+56 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 44(6:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(6:03 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 33 for 8 yards (11-M.Diabate0-T.Dean).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 33(5:27 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 32 for -1 yard (41-J.Houston).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 32(4:39 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 34 for 2 yards (41-J.Houston11-M.Diabate).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 34(4:05 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 37 for 3 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(3:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 44 for 7 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 44(2:51 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 46 for 2 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 46(2:07 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 45 for -1 yard (56-T.Slaton).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UK 45(1:31 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 39 yards from KEN 45 to FLA 16 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(1:23 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 84-K.Pitts False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 16. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - FLA 11(1:23 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to FLA 14 for 3 yards (31-J.Watson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - FLA 14(0:56 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 12 - FLA 14(0:50 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells to FLA 30 for 16 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(0:18 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to FLA 35 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 35(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to FLA 38 FUMBLES (22-C.Oats). 1-K.Joseph to FLA 38 for no gain (89-J.Shorter).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 38(14:51 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to FLA 25 for 13 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(14:16 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to FLA 19 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 19(13:34 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to FLA 16 for 3 yards (30-A.Burney).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UK 16(13:11 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to FLA 15 for 1 yard (56-T.Slaton). Team penalty on FLA Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 16. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 11(12:10 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to FLA 4 for 7 yards (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UK 4(12:10 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to FLA 4 for no gain (55-K.Campbell56-T.Slaton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 4(11:23 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(11:18 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 46 for 21 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(10:51 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 45 for -1 yard (50-M.McCall93-J.Mahone).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - FLA 45(10:21 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to KEN 50 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis13-J.Weaver).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FLA 50(9:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FLA 50(9:44 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 42 yards from KEN 50 to KEN 8 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 8(9:37 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 7 for -1 yard (41-J.Houston).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - UK 7(8:57 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 20 for 13 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(8:17 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 29 for 9 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 29(7:36 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 40 for 11 yards (6-S.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(7:05 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 45 for 5 yards (55-K.Campbell56-T.Slaton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 45(6:25 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to FLA 50 for 5 yards (5-K.Elam56-T.Slaton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 50(5:54 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris. Penalty on FLA 5-K.Elam Pass interference 10 yards enforced at FLA 50. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(5:50 - 2nd) 6-J.Ali to FLA 25 for 15 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(4:57 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to FLA 25 for no gain (9-G.Dexter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 25(4:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to FLA 25 for no gain (5-K.Elam).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 25(3:43 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson scrambles to FLA 6 for 19 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - UK 6(3:07 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to FLA 5 for 1 yard (17-Z.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UK 5(2:29 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UK 5(2:23 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Rose. Penalty on KEN 67-L.Young Holding declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UK 5(2:17 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(2:13 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to FLA 33 for 8 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 33(2:08 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to FLA 41 for 8 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 41(1:52 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to KEN 49 for 10 yards (33-T.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 49(1:46 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Wright.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FLA 49(1:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to KEN 38 for 11 yards. Penalty on FLA 72-S.Forsythe Facemasking 15 yards enforced at KEN 49. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 25 - FLA 36(1:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to FLA 41 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - FLA 41(1:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to KEN 50 for 9 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - FLA 50(1:20 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 49 yards from KEN 50 out of bounds at the KEN 1.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 1(1:13 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 4 for 3 yards (41-J.Houston56-T.Slaton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 4(1:06 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 10 for 6 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UK 10(1:01 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 10 for no gain (51-V.Miller).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UK 10(0:56 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 40 yards from KEN 10. 1-K.Toney runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 37 for 12 yards (5-M.Drennen23-T.Ajian).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(14:30 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 46 for 9 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 46(14:04 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to KEN 42 for 12 yards (26-B.Echols23-T.Ajian).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(13:26 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask sacked at KEN 47 for -5 yards. Penalty on KEN 13-J.Weaver Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 42. No Play. (13-J.Weaver).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(13:11 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to KEN 26 for 1 yard (59-K.Looney). Penalty on KEN 59-K.Looney Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at KEN 26.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 13(12:48 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts. Penalty on KEN 1-K.Joseph Pass interference 11 yards enforced at KEN 13. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UK 2(12:39 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:35 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 62 yards from FLA 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 16 for 13 yards (0-T.Dean). Penalty on KEN 3-C.Dort Holding 8 yards enforced at KEN 16.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 8(12:35 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 10 for 2 yards (51-V.Miller).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 10(11:51 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 9 for -1 yard (17-Z.Carter6-S.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 9(11:12 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 10 for 1 yard (11-M.Diabate).
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - FLA 10(10:29 - 3rd) Team penalty on KEN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KEN 10. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - FLA 5(10:29 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 61 yards from KEN 5 Downed at the FLA 34.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 34(10:20 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to KEN 24 for 42 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(9:49 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to KEN 15 for 9 yards (5-D.Square).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UK 15(9:22 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to KEN 15 for no gain (4-J.Paschal).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UK 15(8:53 - 3rd) Penalty on KEN 50-M.McCall Offside 6 yards enforced at KEN 15. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 9 - UK 9(8:39 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to KEN 2 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - UK 2(8:04 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask sacked at KEN 11 for -9 yards (15-J.Wright31-J.Watson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UK 11(7:10 - 3rd) Team penalty on FLA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KEN 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - UK 16(6:52 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to KEN 16 for no gain (5-D.Square).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - UK 16(6:04 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 56 yards from FLA 35 to KEN 9 fair catch by.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(5:58 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Epps.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(5:53 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 26 for 1 yard (26-K.Wilcoxson22-R.Torrence).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - FLA 26(5:14 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-M.Diabate at KEN 26. 11-M.Diabate to KEN 12 for 14 yards (86-D.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 12(5:05 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to KEN 10 for 2 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 10(4:28 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to KEN 7 for 3 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 7(3:40 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:36 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 59 yards from FLA 35 to KEN 6 fair catch by.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(3:36 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Epps.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(3:33 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 33 for 8 yards (25-C.Kimbrough).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 33(2:39 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 34 for 1 yard (55-K.Campbell56-T.Slaton).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - FLA 34(2:03 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 46 yards from KEN 34 out of bounds at the FLA 20. Penalty on KEN 29-Y.Corker Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at FLA 20.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:40 - 3rd) Penalty on KEN 1-K.Joseph Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(1:40 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to FLA 34 for 2 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 34(1:08 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to FLA 28 for 6 yards (41-J.Houston13-D.Stiner).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 28(0:13 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to FLA 30 for -2 yards (41-J.Houston6-S.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
4 & 4 - FLA 30(15:00 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to FLA 28 for 2 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 28(14:54 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to KEN 34 for 38 yards (3-C.Dort).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 34(14:18 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to KEN 30 for 4 yards (1-K.Joseph5-D.Square).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 30(13:46 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to KEN 26 for 4 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 26(13:14 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to KEN 27 for -1 yard (95-Q.Bohanna).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - UK 27(12:24 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 27(12:17 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 28 for 1 yard (13-D.Stiner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FLA 28(11:40 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete.
|Int
|
4 & 8 - FLA 28(11:33 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-S.Davis at FLA 38. 6-S.Davis to FLA 46 for 8 yards (81-I.Epps).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 46(11:22 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 48 for 2 yards (6-J.Casey).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 48(10:48 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to KEN 43 for 9 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 43(10:16 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to KEN 21 for 22 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(10:01 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 27-D.Pierce.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 21(9:55 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to KEN 20 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 9 - UK 21(9:08 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to KEN 23 for -2 yards (44-J.Davis92-P.Hoskins).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - UK 23(8:22 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(8:18 - 4th) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 31 for 6 yards (81-D.Lang).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 31(7:46 - 4th) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 36 for 5 yards (40-J.Pierre).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(7:10 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood scrambles to KEN 41 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 41(6:40 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to KEN 50 for 9 yards (40-J.Pierre).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - FLA 50(6:00 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Drennen INTERCEPTED by 16-T.Johnson at FLA 30. 16-T.Johnson to FLA 30 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(5:53 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to FLA 36 for 6 yards (15-J.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 36(5:12 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to FLA 43 for 7 yards (29-Y.Corker52-J.Rogers).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 43(4:39 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to KEN 49 for 8 yards (56-D.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 49(4:02 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to KEN 43 for 6 yards (29-Y.Corker15-J.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 43(3:25 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to KEN 40 for 3 yards (15-J.Wright44-J.Davis).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 40(2:47 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells to KEN 19 for 21 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(2:07 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to KEN 16 for 3 yards (26-B.Echols).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 16(1:27 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to KEN 18 for -2 yards (7-V.Tisdale92-P.Hoskins).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 18(0:50 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to KEN 2 for 16 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - FLA 2(0:08 - 4th) 24-I.Clement to KEN 1 for 1 yard (6-J.Casey).
