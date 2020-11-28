|
Corral, Ole Miss jump out early, beat Mississippi St. 31-24
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Matt Corral threw for two touchdowns as Ole Miss raced to a 14-0 first quarter lead and held off a late Mississippi State surge Saturday to defeat the Bulldogs 31-24 in the Egg Bowl rivalry.
Ole Miss (4-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak in the rivalry, erasing last year's painful one-point loss after Elijah Moore drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the end zone, pushing back a PAT that failed in the final seconds.
''Last year is in the past. We got the Egg (Bowl trophy). That's all that matters,'' Moore said. ''It's a blessing. I didn't think about last year. I just played the game today and I can't thank God enough.
Saturday, Moore responded with 12 receptions for 139 yards, including four catches to convert on third and fourth downs. Moore entered the game leading the nation in receptions (10.6 per game) and yardage (159.3).
Corral was 24 of 36 passing for 385 yards with touchdowns of 81 yards to Braylon Sanders and 48 yards to Dontario Drummond as Ole Miss built a 21-7 second quarter lead and never trailed. Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy added touchdown runs of 1 and 8 yards, respectively.
''I was excited for them, obviously, because to them it's like winning the Super Bowl,'' Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said. ''It meant more to them than it did to me, but I was excited for them in the locker room.''
Freshman Will Rogers threw three touchdown passes for Mississippi State (2-6, 2-6) including 6 and 11 yards to Malik Heath. Rogers finished 45 for 61 passing for 440 yards and pulled the Bulldogs within 24-21 on a 7-yard strike to Austin Williams in the fourth quarter.
Rogers directed Mississippi State to an opportunity on the final play from the Ole Miss 36-yard line, lofting a pass to the end zone that was knocked down by A.J. Finley.
''I was proud of our effort and the way that we finished,'' Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said. ''We just have to keep scratching and clawing.''
PIVOTAL PLAY
Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Mississippi State answered with a potential game-tying touchdown drive. Receiver Austin Williams caught a pass at the Ole Miss 3-yard line, but was stripped by safety Tylan Knight before crossing the goal line. Cornerback Deane Leonard picked up the spinning ball in the end zone and returned it 84 yards. Conner scored on a 1-yard touchdown run five plays later, giving Ole Miss a 14-0 lead they never surrendered.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: A rivalry loss was disappointing, but not unexpected in the start of an extensive rebuilding job for coach Mike Leach. The Bulldogs have improved in November, despite playing consecutive games with less than 50 players on the active game roster. Freshmen, sophomores and first-year newcomers dominated the playing time, highlighted by Rogers.
Ole Miss: Coach Lane Kiffin took a low key approach to the rivalry game with media and fans, but the Rebels surged to a 14-0 first quarter lead and made it stand up. Corral wasn't spectacular, but was good in clutch situations as the defense turned in its best performance of the season, limited Mississippi State to 39 yards rushing and a turnover that set up an early touchdown.
YOUTH MOVEMENT
Mississippi State youth showed up huge against the Rebels, led by Rogers. However, sophomore linebacker Shawn Preston had a game-high 12 tackles and freshman wide receiver Jaden Walley broke an assortment of school records with nine catches for 176 yards, including a 44-yard reception.
For Ole Miss, the sophomore running back tandem of Ealy and Conner was joined by freshman Henry Parrish to account for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. Finley, a sophomore safety, secured the win on the game's final play.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs host Auburn on Dec. 12 after a bye week.
''It will be like the last unsolicited bye week we had,'' said Leach with tongue in cheek. ''We're shorthanded (47 active game roster) so maybe we can gain some ground in that area.''
Ole Miss: The Rebels visit No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 12, after being originally scheduled for Nov. 21.
''It comes down to being focused (during the bye week) for us,'' Corral said. ''We have to stay that way. We can't afford anything else because we know we need to win out.''
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|18
|14
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|3-6
|Total Net Yards
|479
|550
|Total Plays
|78
|82
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|163
|Rush Attempts
|16
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|440
|387
|Comp. - Att.
|45-62
|25-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-47
|10-81
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.0
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|10
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|440
|PASS YDS
|387
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|163
|
|
|479
|TOTAL YDS
|550
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|45/61
|440
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|4
|26
|0
|15
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|6
|21
|0
|7
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|4
|10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|14
|9
|176
|0
|44
|
G. Spivey 11 WR
|G. Spivey
|5
|5
|97
|0
|41
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|6
|5
|42
|0
|18
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|9
|4
|35
|2
|11
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|7
|6
|31
|1
|12
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|7
|6
|27
|0
|13
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|9
|8
|22
|0
|9
|
K. Jones 58 OL
|K. Jones
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Gardner 18 WR
|C. Gardner
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Griffin 81 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Payton 0 WR
|J. Payton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 52 DE
|K. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 17 DE
|A. Odom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Timbs 34 DE
|S. Timbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Guidry 35 S
|L. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 8 K
|B. Ruiz
|1/1
|25
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|18
|93
|1
|16
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|8
|36
|0
|11
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|6
|22
|1
|16
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|11
|10
|0
|9
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|15
|12
|139
|0
|53
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|5
|2
|87
|1
|81
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|4
|2
|84
|1
|48
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|4
|3
|33
|0
|31
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|3
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|5
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Knight 4 RB
|T. Knight
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Henry 0 LB
|L. Henry
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 2 DB
|J. Jordan
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 26 DB
|O. Reese
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 32 LB
|J. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 4 RB
|T. Knight
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DL
|R. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leonard 24 DB
|D. Leonard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 23 DB
|J. Hawkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clowney 17 LB
|D. Clowney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Renfro 20 QB
|K. Renfro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 33 LB
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Denton 40 DB
|J. Denton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 94 DL
|Q. Bivens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 38 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|1/1
|26
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|3
|46.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jackson 5 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 29 for 4 yards (0-L.Henry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 29(14:28 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 29 for no gain (0-L.Henry26-O.Reese).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 29(13:54 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 34 for 5 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 34(13:14 - 1st) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from MSST 34 to MIS 28 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(13:07 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at MIS 34 for 6 yards. Penalty on MIS 84-K.Yeboah Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 34.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 14 - MISS 24(12:45 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 40 for 16 yards (35-L.Guidry).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(12:32 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to MIS 33 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the MIS 33.
|+53 YD
|
2 & 17 - MISS 33(12:20 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MSST 14 for 53 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(12:05 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MSST 10 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 10(11:45 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 8 for 2 yards (19-C.Duncan12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISS 8(11:01 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to MSST 8 for no gain (14-N.Watson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MISS 8(10:33 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 9(10:27 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to MSST 14 for 5 yards (20-K.Smith). Penalty on MSST 31-J.Walley Holding 7 yards enforced at MSST 14.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 12 - MISSST 7(10:15 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 58-K.Jones. 58-K.Jones to MSST 12 for 5 yards (94-Q.Bivens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 12(9:30 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 16 for 4 yards (0-L.Henry).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 16(8:44 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 14 for -2 yards (46-M.Sanogo23-J.Hawkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISSST 14(8:08 - 1st) 97-R.Bowman punts 50 yards from MSST 14. 8-E.Moore to MIS 46 for 10 yards (0-J.Payton).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(7:56 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to MIS 45 for -1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 45(7:38 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MSST 48 for 7 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 48(7:12 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MSST 42 for 6 yards (13-E.Forbes12-S.Preston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(6:49 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 38 for 4 yards (52-K.Jones14-N.Watson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MISS 38(6:28 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MSST 31 for 7 yards (19-C.Duncan12-S.Preston). Penalty on MIS 54-C.Warren Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 38. No Play.
|+48 YD
|
2 & 16 - MISS 48(6:13 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(6:03 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 27 for 2 yards (26-O.Reese).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 27(5:30 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 27(5:23 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 45 for 18 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(5:13 - 1st) Penalty on MIS 5-J.Haynes Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at MSST 45. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(4:40 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MIS 34 for 6 yards (13-S.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 34(4:23 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MIS 27 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(3:56 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MIS 26 for 1 yard (20-K.Renfro26-I.Woullard).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 26(3:16 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley pushed ob at MIS 4 for 22 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MISSST 4(2:33 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MIS End Zone FUMBLES (4-T.Knight). 24-D.Leonard to MSST 16 for 84 yards (4-M.Heath).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 16(2:15 - 1st) 25-H.Parrish to MSST 5 for 11 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISS 5(2:02 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to MSST 1 for 4 yards (12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MISS 1(1:45 - 1st) 25-H.Parrish to MSST 1 for no gain (42-M.Spencer40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MISS 1(1:05 - 1st) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MSST 1 for no gain (93-C.Young40-E.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 1(0:20 - 1st) 24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on MIS 7-L.Cox Offside 5 yards enforced at MIS 31. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISS 26(15:00 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MIS 23 for 3 yards (89-R.Anderson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 23(14:23 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley pushed ob at MIS 6 for 17 yards (4-T.Knight).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - MISS 6(13:43 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:37 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:37 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(13:37 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 23 for -2 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 23(13:16 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 40 for 17 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(13:03 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 40(12:58 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 45 for 5 yards (3-A.Brule).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MISS 45(12:40 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISS 45(12:34 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 39 yards from MIS 45 to MSST 16 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(12:27 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 15 for -1 yard (21-A.Finley).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 15(11:45 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers scrambles runs ob at MSST 22 for 7 yards (0-L.Henry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 22(11:07 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 22(11:02 - 2nd) 97-R.Bowman punts 51 yards from MSST 22 out of bounds at the MIS 27.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 27(10:51 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 30 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston17-A.Odom). Penalty on MIS 84-K.Yeboah Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 27. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - MISS 17(10:23 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 19 for 2 yards (14-N.Watson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - MISS 19(10:02 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|+81 YD
|
3 & 18 - MISS 19(9:56 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 61 yards from MIS 35 to MSST 4 fair catch by 22-L.Witherspoon. Penalty on MIS 0-L.Henry Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 35.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(9:44 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 35 for 5 yards (89-R.Anderson26-O.Reese).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 35(8:40 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell pushed ob at MSST 47 for 12 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(7:55 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 49 for 2 yards (17-D.Clowney36-A.Cistrunk).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 49(7:45 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 49(7:08 - 2nd) to MSST 43 for -6 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MISS 43(7:08 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 35 yards from MSST 43 out of bounds at the MIS 22.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 22(6:52 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 22(6:52 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to MIS 30 for 8 yards (40-E.Thompson13-E.Forbes).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 30(6:52 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to MIS 33 for 3 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 33(6:16 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 49 for 16 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(5:59 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 47 for 4 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 47(5:43 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 43 for 4 yards (17-A.Odom).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 43(5:23 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MSST 27 for 16 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 27(5:08 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MSST 23 for 4 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 23(4:41 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 19 for 4 yards (12-S.Preston19-C.Duncan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MISS 19(4:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 19 for no gain (40-E.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISS 19(4:02 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to MSST 14 for 5 yards (12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 14(3:54 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 14(3:46 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 14(3:42 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to MSST 7 for 7 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MISS 7(3:22 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 7(3:15 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 13 for 6 yards (4-T.Knight).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 13(2:33 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 23 for 10 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(2:12 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 23(2:07 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MIS 48 for 29 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(1:35 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MIS 43 for 5 yards. Penalty on MIS 13-S.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at MIS 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 43(1:29 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 43(1:23 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 43(1:19 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers scrambles to MIS 34 for 9 yards (26-O.Reese).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(0:48 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams pushed ob at MIS 22 for 12 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(0:41 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 22(0:36 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MIS 13 for 9 yards (38-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 13(0:26 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 13(0:19 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks pushed ob at MIS 11 for 2 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(0:14 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 26 for 1 yard (3-A.Brule).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 26(14:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy pushed ob at MIS 37 for 11 yards (3-A.Brule1-M.Emerson).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(14:25 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond pushed ob at MSST 27 for 36 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 27(14:08 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 27(14:04 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish to MSST 23 for 4 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 23(13:48 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish to MSST 21 for 2 yards (94-J.Crumedy).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MISS 21(13:16 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 21(13:09 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 29 for 8 yards (26-O.Reese).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 29(12:41 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 30 for 1 yard (46-M.Sanogo).
|
3 & 1 - MISSST(12:07 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 30 for no gain. Team penalty on MSST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MSST 30. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 30(11:59 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 31 for 1 yard. Team penalty on MSST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MSST 30. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 25(11:35 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 34 for 9 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(11:08 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 34(10:57 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 45 for 11 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(10:26 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 47 for 2 yards (26-O.Reese).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 47(9:47 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 47 for no gain (20-K.Smith46-M.Sanogo).
|-12 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 47(9:01 - 3rd) to MSST 35 for -12 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MISSST 35(8:29 - 3rd) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from MSST 35 to MIS 27 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 27(8:22 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 28 for 1 yard (19-C.Duncan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 28(7:58 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 33 for 5 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 33(7:36 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 35 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson3-A.Brule).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISS 35(7:11 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 42 for 7 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(7:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MSST 46 for 12 yards (1-M.Emerson28-L.Craft).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(6:47 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 45 for 1 yard. Penalty on MIS 55-B.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 45.
|Sack
|
1 & 19 - MISS 45(6:33 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 38 for -7 yards (93-C.Young).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 26 - MISS 38(5:55 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 41 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 23 - MISS 41(5:33 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to MIS 47 for 6 yards (3-A.Brule19-C.Duncan).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MISS 47(5:03 - 3rd) 96-M.Brown punts 53 yards from MIS 47 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(4:53 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 18-C.Gardner. 18-C.Gardner to MSST 25 for 5 yards (32-J.Jones0-L.Henry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 25(4:22 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 28 for 3 yards (0-L.Henry13-S.Williams). Penalty on MSST 56-D.Parker Chop block 15 yards enforced at MSST 28.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MISSST 13(3:55 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+58 YD
|
3 & 17 - MISSST 13(3:48 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 29 FUMBLES (32-J.Jones). 20-K.Smith to MSST 29 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 17 - MISSST 13(3:37 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 26 for 13 yards (32-J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 26(3:33 - 3rd) 97-R.Bowman punts 40 yards from MSST 26 to MIS 34 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(3:26 - 3rd) 8-E.Moore to MIS 35 for 1 yard (28-L.Craft40-E.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 35(3:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 41 for 6 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 41(2:55 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 50 for 9 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 50(2:39 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MSST 36 for 14 yards (14-N.Watson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(2:03 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 33 for 3 yards (94-J.Crumedy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 33(1:28 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MSST 27 for 6 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 27(1:15 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish to MSST 16 for 11 yards (93-C.Young12-S.Preston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 16(0:42 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral to MSST 13 for 3 yards (34-S.Timbs).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 13(0:15 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish to MSST 4 for 9 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - MISS 4(0:05 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish to MSST 1 for 3 yards (52-K.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 1(15:00 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MSST 5 for -4 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MISS 5(14:24 - 4th) 2-M.Corral sacked at MSST 8 for -3 yards (3-A.Brule).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MISS 8(13:45 - 4th) 92-L.Logan 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 56 yards from MIS 35 to MSST 9 fair catch by 22-L.Witherspoon.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(13:40 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 31 for 6 yards (36-A.Cistrunk).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 31(13:11 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 31 for no gain (40-J.Denton).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 31(12:26 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 34 for 3 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 34(11:43 - 4th) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 41 for 7 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(11:10 - 4th) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 44 for 3 yards (46-M.Sanogo36-A.Cistrunk).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 44(10:37 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MIS 29 for 27 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(10:03 - 4th) 23-D.Johnson to MIS 27 for 2 yards (26-O.Reese46-M.Sanogo).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 27(9:20 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers to MIS 12 for 15 yards (2-J.Jordan). Penalty on MIS 23-J.Hawkins Holding 6 yards enforced at MIS 12.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 6 - MISSST 6(8:45 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MIS 12 for -6 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - MISSST 12(7:56 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks. Penalty on MIS 46-M.Sanogo Pass interference 5 yards enforced at MIS 12. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MISSST 7(7:56 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 64 yards from MSST 35. 5-D.Jackson to MIS 23 for 22 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 23(7:46 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to MSST 46 for 31 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(7:29 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 42 for 4 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 42(7:03 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 42(6:56 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 36 for 6 yards (52-K.Jones).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(6:28 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MSST 42 for -6 yards (94-J.Crumedy52-K.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - MISS 42(6:04 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MSST 33 for 9 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 33(5:24 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MSST 23 for 10 yards (52-K.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 23(5:07 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah. Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSST 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - MISS 8(5:00 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 8(4:55 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:48 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(4:48 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(4:41 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to MSST 46 for 21 yards (21-A.Finley0-L.Henry).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(4:22 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 41 for -5 yards (33-C.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - MISSST 41(4:04 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 48 for 7 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 48(3:53 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+22 YD
|
4 & 8 - MISSST 48(3:41 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to MIS 30 for 22 yards (32-J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(3:28 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MIS 29 for 1 yard (20-K.Smith).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 29(2:55 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MIS 9 for 20 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MISSST 9(2:23 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 9(2:23 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MIS 7 for 2 yards (32-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 7(2:15 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MISSST 7(2:11 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 16 yards from MSST 35. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 49 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(2:08 - 4th) 8-E.Moore to MIS 50 for 1 yard (12-S.Preston).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 50(2:02 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 48 for 2 yards (19-C.Duncan3-A.Brule).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 48(1:15 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MSST 46 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson1-M.Emerson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISS 46(0:31 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 46 yards from MSST 46 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(0:23 - 4th) Team penalty on MSST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSST 20. No Play.
|+62 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 15(0:23 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin to MSST 15 FUMBLES. 4-T.Knight to MSST 23 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 15(0:23 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Knight.
|+41 YD
|
2 & 15 - MISSST 15(0:19 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to MIS 44 for 41 yards (24-D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(0:10 - 4th) spikes the ball at MIS 44 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 44(0:10 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to MIS 36 for 8 yards (24-D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 36(0:05 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
13
3rd 9:24 ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
10
7
4th 4:42 CBSSN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
24
22
4th 10:51 ESP2
-
DUKE
GATECH
26
35
3rd 7:29
-
9UGA
SC
35
10
3rd 8:35 SECN
-
UTAH
WASH
21
10
3rd 7:21 ABC
-
ARIZ
UCLA
7
20
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
TCU
KANSAS
38
12
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
44
50
Final FOX
-
PSU
MICH
27
17
Final ABC
-
SMU
ECU
38
52
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
41
Final SECN
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
27
24
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
BUFF
41
70
Final CBSSN
-
UK
6FLA
10
34
Final ESPN
-
GAS
GAST
24
30
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
10
52
Final ESPU
-
NILL
WMICH
27
30
Final ESP+
-
MD
12IND
11
27
Final ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
36
29
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
38
7
Final ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
38
31
Final ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
49
14
Final ESP+
-
LALAF
LAMON
70
20
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
17
49
Final
-
PITT
3CLEM
17
52
Final ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
20
29
Final ESPN
-
TROY
APLST
10
47
Final ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
13
42
Final CBS
-
RUT
PURDUE
37
30
Final FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
27
34
Final ACCN
-
MISSST
MISS
24
31
Final SECN
-
SDGST
COLO
10
20
Final PACN
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
0
0
ESP3
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0