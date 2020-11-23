|
|
|IOWAST
|TEXAS
Big 12 title in play when No. 15 Iowa State visits No. 20 Texas
A front-running position for the Big 12 Championship game will be on the line when conference leader and No. 15 Iowa State plays at No. 20 Texas on Friday afternoon in Austin, Texas.
Iowa State (6-2 overall) is 6-1 in Big 12 play for the first time in program history.
The Cyclones sit atop the league standings with just two regular-season games to play. If Iowa State can beat Texas and win on Dec. 5 at home versus West Virginia, the Cyclones will find themselves in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19, playing for a Big 12 title.
But there are plenty of obstacles in the Cyclones' path. Iowa State hasn't won in Austin since 2010, has beaten Texas just three times in 17 all-time meetings, and could have to play its best game of the year on a short week.
"This is going to be maybe one of the great challenges that I've had and we've had as a program since we've been here," fifth-year Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. "It's going to be really hard, and yet I feel like that's what you want this time of year -- hard, tough challenges that are defining of who you are and who you become."
The Cyclones head to Austin on the heels of an uber-impressive 45-0 win at home over Kansas State.
Iowa State boasts the NCAA's leading rusher in Breece Hall (1,169), who has rushed for more than 100 yards in all eight games in 2020, a stat that's also No. 1 nationally.
Iowa State hasn't won a conference title since 1912 and has never played in a conference championship game.
Texas (5-2, 4-2) is riding a three-game winning streak but hasn't played since Nov. 7, when it posted a 17-13 win at home over West Virginia. The Longhorns' Nov. 21 game at Kansas was postponed to Dec. 12 because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Jayhawks' program.
If Texas wins its final three games -- Iowa State, Dec. 5 at Kansas State, and the rescheduled game at Kansas -- the Longhorns will clinch a berth in the Big 12 title game.
Texas coach Tom Herman likes his team's chances, both against Iowa State and to run the table.
"Iowa State is a really good football team -- they're ranked 15th in the country for a reason," Herman said. "They beat Oklahoma, they beat a conference opponent 45-0, and they're playing really well right now.
"Do I like our matchup? Yeah, we're a really good football team, too. We're one of the few teams in America left that still controls its own destiny. We know that you can't win them all until you win the first one. That's priority No. 1."
Friday's game will be the last at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the Longhorns' 16-member senior class, which includes record-breaking quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
Through seven games this season, Ehlinger has completed 147-of-250 passes (58.8 percent) for 1,834 yards and 22 touchdowns to five interceptions. He has also rushed for a team-high 323 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ehlinger's 178 points responsible for are the second-most in the country this season. He also ranks tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (22) and fourth in points responsible for per game (25.4).
Friday's dustup also ends a 20-day stretch between games for Texas.
"The rust factor -- we're going to have to be cognizant of that," Herman said. "We can't sleepwalk through the first quarter."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
B. Purdy
15 QB
312 PaYds, PaTD, 19 RuYds
|
|
S. Ehlinger
11 QB
298 PaYds, PaTD, 65 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|21
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|433
|448
|Total Plays
|69
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|145
|Rush Attempts
|33
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|312
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|7-56
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.5
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|0
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|312
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|433
|TOTAL YDS
|448
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|25/36
|312
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|20
|91
|1
|18
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|9
|19
|0
|13
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|4
|11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|10
|6
|131
|0
|44
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|5
|5
|69
|0
|22
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|5
|5
|60
|1
|35
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|8
|6
|32
|0
|9
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lang Jr. 4 RB
|J. Lang Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Scates 9 WR
|J. Scates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 DB
|I. Young
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. White IV 11 DB
|L. White IV
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bailey 3 DE
|J. Bailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 33 DB
|M. Chambers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 58 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 24 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walling 6 RB
|R. Walling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 25 DB
|T. Tampa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Petersen 55 DE
|Z. Petersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|3/4
|38
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|4
|37.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|17/29
|298
|1
|0
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|15
|65
|1
|17
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|16
|54
|0
|18
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|4
|26
|0
|11
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|7
|5
|142
|0
|59
|
J. Smith 7 WR
|J. Smith
|6
|2
|47
|0
|30
|
T. Black 0 WR
|T. Black
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|4
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Moore 6 WR
|J. Moore
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Wiley 18 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Schooler 14 WR
|B. Schooler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 1 DB
|C. Adimora
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 9 DB
|J. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 36 DL
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 52 LB
|J. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 3 DB
|J. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|2/3
|42
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|2
|40.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|4
|23.5
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-D.Nettles kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 31 for 6 yards (2-D.Young23-M.Rose).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 31(14:30 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 35 for 4 yards (1-I.Young25-T.Tampa).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(13:48 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 37 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+59 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 37(13:19 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to ISU 4 for 59 yards (2-D.Young).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - TEXAS 4(12:50 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to ISU 1 for 3 yards (11-L.White).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 1(12:14 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to ISU 3 for -2 yards (34-O.Vance).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 3(11:38 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Robinson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TEXAS 3(11:34 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback. Penalty on TEX 21-K.Crawford Offside 5 yards enforced at ISU 25.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - IOWAST 30(11:29 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 29 for -1 yard (9-J.Thompson0-D.Overshown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 29(10:49 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 29(10:10 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 32 for 3 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 32(9:58 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 31 yards from ISU 32 to the TEX 37 downed by 92-M.Seres.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(9:27 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 47 for 10 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(8:57 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to ISU 50 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose55-Z.Petersen).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 50(8:35 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs ob at ISU 32 for 18 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(8:19 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to ISU 14 for 18 yards (1-I.Young34-O.Vance).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(7:47 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to ISU 17 for -3 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEXAS 17(7:47 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(7:08 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 27 for 2 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 27(6:28 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 32 for 5 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 32(6:11 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 39 for 7 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(5:46 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 40 for 1 yard (1-C.Adimora). Penalty on TEX 36-J.Jones Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at ISU 40.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(5:16 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 4-J.Lang. 4-J.Lang pushed ob at TEX 40 for 5 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 40(4:54 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to TEX 39 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai6-J.Mitchell). Penalty on TEX 46-J.Ossai Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 40. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(4:54 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 1st) 97-D.Nettles kicks 63 yards from ISU 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 20 for 18 yards (6-R.Walling91-B.Peterson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(4:39 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs ob at TEX 28 for 8 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 28(4:10 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to TEX 41 for 13 yards (11-L.White).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(3:56 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to ISU 48 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(3:28 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Schooler.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 48(3:20 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to ISU 17 FUMBLES (1-I.Young). 11-L.White to ISU 17 for no gain (83-K.Money).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(3:09 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 17(3:04 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw pushed ob at ISU 23 for 6 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 23(2:28 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - IOWAST 23(2:23 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 37 yards from ISU 23. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 44 for 4 yards (32-G.Vaughn6-R.Walling).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(2:13 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore. Penalty on ISU 13-T.Kyle Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(2:05 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Whittington.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 41(1:58 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to ISU 29 for 12 yards (24-D.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(1:36 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to ISU 27 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 27(1:08 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to ISU 29 for -2 yards (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 29(0:38 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|
4 & 10 - TEXAS(0:32 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker 47 yards Field Goal is No Good. Team penalty on ISU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ISU 29. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TEXAS 24(0:27 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(0:21 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 31 for 6 yards (36-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 31(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton pushed ob at ISU 36 for 5 yards (25-B.Foster).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(14:30 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to TEX 44 for 20 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(14:11 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to TEX 37 for 7 yards (25-B.Foster). Penalty on ISU 64-D.Schweiger Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 37.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 13 - IOWAST 47(13:41 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles runs ob at TEX 34 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(13:06 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to TEX 29 for 5 yards (1-C.Adimora7-C.Sterns).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 29(12:21 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to TEX 20 for 9 yards (3-J.Green).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(11:47 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to TEX 21 for -1 yard (93-T.Sweat6-J.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 21(11:05 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to TEX 18 for 3 yards (7-C.Sterns6-J.Mitchell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 18(10:22 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at TEX 11 for 7 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 11(9:44 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to TEX 5 for 6 yards (25-B.Foster).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - IOWAST 5(9:08 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to TEX 2 for 3 yards (7-C.Sterns49-T.Graham).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 2(8:29 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 55-Z.Petersen False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 2. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 7(8:19 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to TEX 8 for -1 yard (1-C.Adimora7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 8(7:32 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 8(7:26 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 57 yards from ISU 35 out of bounds at the TEX 8.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(7:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 34 for -1 yard (23-M.Rose58-E.Uwazurike).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 34(6:44 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to TEX 45 for 11 yards (11-L.White2-D.Young).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(6:09 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 49 for 4 yards (35-J.Hummel11-L.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 49(5:27 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to TEX 49 for no gain (26-A.Johnson).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 49(4:41 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 43 for -6 yards (56-L.Bankston).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEXAS 43(3:57 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker punts 40 yards from TEX 43 to ISU 17 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(3:47 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 17 for no gain (52-J.Bush).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 17(3:18 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 72-J.Remsburg False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 17. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - IOWAST 12(3:01 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to ISU 26 for 14 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 26(2:13 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 29 for 3 yards (6-J.Mitchell7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(1:48 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 29(1:41 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 38 for 9 yards (46-J.Ossai0-D.Overshown).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 38(1:07 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 40 for 2 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(0:57 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to TEX 49 for 11 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(0:47 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner pushed ob at TEX 40 for 9 yards (15-C.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 40(0:41 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Scates.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 40(0:32 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to TEX 39 for 1 yard (0-D.Overshown).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(0:27 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar pushed ob at TEX 23 for 16 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(0:22 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 23(0:15 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 23(0:09 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - IOWAST 23(0:04 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 5 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(14:18 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 33 for 3 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 33(13:32 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton runs ob at ISU 39 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(13:14 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton runs ob at ISU 43 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 43(12:37 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 48 for 5 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 48(11:56 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 46 for -2 yards (46-J.Ossai0-D.Overshown).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 46(11:25 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 43 yards from ISU 46 to TEX 11 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 11(11:16 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 11 for no gain (23-M.Rose34-O.Vance).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 11(10:45 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 16 for 5 yards.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 16(10:10 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith runs ob at TEX 33 for 17 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(9:38 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 40 for 7 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 40(9:15 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 44 for 4 yards (56-L.Bankston23-M.Rose).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(8:48 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to ISU 11 for 45 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 11(8:12 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to ISU 7 for 4 yards (35-J.Hummel34-O.Vance).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 7(7:37 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:30 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(7:30 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 31 for 6 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 31(6:53 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall runs ob at ISU 39 for 8 yards.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(6:26 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to TEX 30 for 31 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(6:07 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to TEX 26 for 4 yards (95-A.Collins6-J.Mitchell).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 26(5:31 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to TEX 9 for 17 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - IOWAST 9(4:57 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to TEX 9 for no gain (7-C.Sterns).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 9(4:20 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to TEX 5 for 4 yards (15-C.Brown).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 5(3:39 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at TEX 12 for -7 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - IOWAST 12(2:59 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 54 yards from ISU 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 50 for 39 yards (21-C.Pedersen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50(2:42 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 50(2:37 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to ISU 48 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 48(1:53 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 8 - TEXAS 48(1:43 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to ISU 43 for 5 yards (6-R.Walling).
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(1:37 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to TEX 13 for 44 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(0:49 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to TEX 10 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 10(0:05 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Penalty on ISU 55-D.Simmons Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - IOWAST 20(0:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - IOWAST 20(15:00 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - IOWAST 20(14:53 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 4th) 97-D.Nettles kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 19 for 19 yards (9-W.McDonald91-B.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(14:41 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 19(14:34 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 22 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 22(13:43 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs ob at TEX 37 for 15 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(13:32 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 39 for 2 yards (56-L.Bankston35-J.Hummel).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 39(12:56 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 45 for 6 yards (58-E.Uwazurike).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 45(12:17 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 48 for 3 yards (34-O.Vance35-J.Hummel).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(11:39 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to ISU 48 for 4 yards (35-J.Hummel11-L.White). Penalty on TEX 13-B.Eagles Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at TEX 48. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEXAS 43(11:16 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 49 for 6 yards (35-J.Hummel23-M.Rose).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 49(10:31 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith runs ob at ISU 21 for 30 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(10:07 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson pushed ob at ISU 18 for 3 yards (1-I.Young). Penalty on TEX 0-T.Black Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 18.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 17 - TEXAS 28(9:40 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to ISU 18 for 10 yards (11-L.White56-L.Bankston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 18(9:21 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to ISU 14 for 4 yards (33-M.Chambers).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 14(8:48 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to ISU 13 for 1 yard (12-G.Eisworth23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 13(8:10 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to ISU 13 for no gain (3-J.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(8:05 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 18 for 5 yards (36-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 18(7:28 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw. Penalty on TEX 5-D.Jamison Pass interference 6 yards enforced at ISU 18. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(7:23 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 25 for 1 yard (99-K.Coburn36-J.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 25(6:44 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers pushed ob at ISU 35 for 10 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(6:16 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 36 for 1 yard (6-J.Mitchell46-J.Ossai).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 36(5:37 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 41 for 5 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 41(5:06 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 42 for 1 yard (6-J.Mitchell93-T.Sweat).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 42(4:18 - 4th) Team penalty on ISU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ISU 42. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 37(4:17 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 39 yards from ISU 37 to TEX 24 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(4:09 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 28 for 4 yards (13-T.Kyle34-O.Vance).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 28(3:30 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 28(3:23 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 28(3:16 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker punts 41 yards from TEX 28 to ISU 31 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(3:09 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 49 for 18 yards (7-C.Sterns5-D.Jamison).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(2:45 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to TEX 29 for 22 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(2:15 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to TEX 12 for 17 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 12(1:40 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to TEX 3 for 9 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 3(1:28 - 4th) 28-B.Hall runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TEX 98-M.Ojomo Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 4th) 97-D.Nettles kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 23 for 18 yards (32-G.Vaughn55-Z.Petersen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(1:20 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 23 for no gain (34-O.Vance). Penalty on TEX 70-C.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TEXAS 13(1:13 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - TEXAS 13(1:07 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer runs ob at TEX 22 for 9 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - TEXAS 22(0:59 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to TEX 35 for 13 yards (3-J.Bailey).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(0:49 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson pushed ob at TEX 48 for 13 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(0:38 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to ISU 43 for 9 yards (1-I.Young23-M.Rose).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 43(0:27 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs ob at ISU 36 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(0:19 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 36(0:13 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 36(0:10 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at ISU 40 for -4 yards (56-L.Bankston).
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - TEXAS 40(0:03 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker 58 yards Field Goal is No Good.
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
20
3rd 0:00 FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
0
0
1st 13:20 ESPN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
2ND
19UNC
0
069.5 O/U
+4.5
Fri 3:30pm ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Fri 4:00pm FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
0
059 O/U
+6.5
Fri 4:00pm CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
051.5 O/U
+2
Fri 4:30pm FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
0
064.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
071.5 O/U
+28
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
050.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PSU
MICH
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SMU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
+12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
054 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
063.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
067.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
0
064 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
048.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
055.5 O/U
-23
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
062.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
061 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
063 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
062 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
046 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UVA
FSU
0
058 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0