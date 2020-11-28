|
|
|DUKE
|GATECH
Jeff Sims' 3 TD passes powers Georgia Tech past Duke, 56-33
ATLANTA (AP) Jeff Sims threw three touchdown passes and ran for 108 yards, setting career highs, and Georgia Tech beat turnover-plagued Duke 56-33 on Saturday night as each team returned from long layoffs.
Georgia Tech (3-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a three-game losing streak.
Freshman Jahmyr Gibbs had touchdown runs of 61 and 26 yards in the first half before leaving with an apparent hamstring injury. Thanks to Sims and Jordan Mason, who ran for 105 yards, Georgia Tech had 377 yards rushing even with Gibbs missing the second half.
Chase Brice threw two scoring passes for Duke (2-7, 1-7), but the Blue Devils had five turnovers, including four lost fumbles. Duke committed turnovers on its first three possessions of the second half.
Georgia Tech led 28-26 at halftime before Sims threw 24-yard scoring passes to Jalen Camp and Adonicas Sanders in the third quarter. Sims had a 12-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Carter in the first quarter.
Each team was returning from long layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Duke was playing for the first time since a 56-24 loss to North Carolina on Nov. 7. Georgia Tech had not played since a 31-13 loss to No. 2 Notre Dame on Oct. 31.
Georgia Tech dominated the first quarter but freshman Nate McCollum fumbled while backing up near the Yellow Jackets 5 to field a punt, and Shaka Heyward recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.
Heyward came through again for the Blue Devils defense in the second quarter. Heyward tackled Jordan Mason in the end zone for a safety, giving Duke a 23-21 lead.
Less than a minute later, Georgia Tech's Jordan Domineck answered with a strip sack of Brice and recovery in the end zone. The defensive touchdown gave the Yellow Jackets a 28-23 lead.
Big runs by Sims set up each of Gibbs' touchdowns. Sims escaped a sack for a 12-yard gain on a third-down play before Gibbs' 61-yard scoring run on the Yellow Jackets' opening drive.
Sims again used his mobility to scramble out of trouble before passing to Malachi Carter for 14 yards to set up Gibbs' 26-yard touchdown run.
Even with the turnover problems, Duke stayed closed. Brice's 28-yard touchdown pass to Jarrett Cooper late in the third quarter cut Georgia Tech's lead to 35-33.
The Yellow Jackets answered with Sims' scoring pass to Sanders and Dontae Smith's 28- and 22-yard touchdown runs.
Brice completed 19 of 40 passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Sims completed 13 of 23 passes for 146 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: The Blue Devils couldn't overcome their turnover woes. They turned the ball over on their first three possessions of the second half. An interception by Brice deflated momentum gained by a successful pass by Noah Gray to DeWayne Carter, who usually plays defensive tackle, for a first down on a fake punt. Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant were effective at times while sharing the bulk of the carries, but Duke had to rely too heavily on Brice and the passing game.
Georgia Tech: Following three consecutive losses in October, the Yellow Jackets took advantage of their long break. They showed good balance on offense and improved defense and have surpassed their win totals from 2019, when they finished 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the ACC to finish last in the Coastal Division.
INJURIES
Gibbs was escorted to the locker room late in the first half with a possible left hamstring injury. Gibbs suffered the apparent injury at the end of a 43-yard catch. He grabbed the back of his left leg before walking slowly to the sideline.
Gibbs was on crutches when he returned to the sideline in the third quarter.
In a surprise, Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III was in uniform but was held out as placekicker Austin Kent handled the punts. Harvin didn't participate in pregame warmups.
UP NEXT
Duke: The Blue Devils are scheduled to close their regular season at home against Florida State next Saturday.
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play at North Carolina State next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
M. Durant
21 RB
50 RuYds, RuTD, 48 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
|
J. Sims
10 QB
146 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 108 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|23
|Rushing
|6
|16
|Passing
|14
|6
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|382
|523
|Total Plays
|87
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|377
|Rush Attempts
|40
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|7.9
|Yards Passing
|314
|146
|Comp. - Att.
|23-47
|13-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-63
|11-112
|Touchdowns
|4
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-4
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.0
|3-41.3
|Return Yards
|33
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-33
|1-43
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|314
|PASS YDS
|146
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|377
|
|
|382
|TOTAL YDS
|523
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|19/40
|273
|2
|1
|
G. Holmberg 12 QB
|G. Holmberg
|3/6
|30
|0
|0
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|9
|54
|0
|23
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|15
|50
|1
|14
|
G. Holmberg 12 QB
|G. Holmberg
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|11
|-13
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 14 WR
|D. Smith
|3
|2
|57
|0
|44
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|12
|4
|50
|0
|22
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|3
|3
|48
|1
|30
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|5
|3
|39
|0
|17
|
J. Garner 24 WR
|J. Garner
|9
|2
|36
|1
|28
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|2
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|3
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|4
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 9 S
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stevens 34 LB
|S. Stevens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DT
|G. Smith III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|1/1
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|6
|44.0
|4
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stinson 16 S
|J. Stinson
|6
|24.2
|40
|0
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|3
|15.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|13/23
|146
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|12
|108
|0
|28
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|21
|105
|0
|48
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|6
|91
|2
|61
|
D. Smith 28 RB
|D. Smith
|5
|60
|2
|36
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 LB
|J. Howard Jr.
|2
|8
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|4
|4
|48
|0
|42
|
J. Camp 1 WR
|J. Camp
|2
|2
|30
|1
|24
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|5
|2
|26
|1
|14
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|1
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
P. Harris 18 WR
|P. Harris
|7
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Coco 34 LS
|J. Coco
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. McCollum 88 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 18 DB
|D. Allen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
|C. Bennett Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 DB
|C. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 31 DL
|K. Kennard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stone 97 DL
|A. Stone
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Meiguez 26 LB
|T. Meiguez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 92 DL
|J. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 91 DL
|E. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 46 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kent 48 K
|A. Kent
|3
|41.3
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smith 28 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|15.0
|30
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-J.Hubbard kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 27 for 2 yards (35-D.Mausi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 27(14:34 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 27(14:27 - 1st) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 39 for 12 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(13:55 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:44 - 1st) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:44 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(13:44 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 28 for 3 yards (15-C.Bennett).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 28(13:19 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 20 for -8 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - DUKE 20(12:42 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - DUKE 20(12:38 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 70 yards from DUK 20 Downed at the GT 10.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(12:24 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 14 for 4 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 14(12:07 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 19 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 19(11:47 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 21 for 2 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(11:26 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter. Penalty on DUK 0-M.Waters Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 21. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(11:20 - 1st) Penalty on GT 78-J.DeFoor False start 5 yards enforced at GT 31. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 26(11:20 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 19 for -7 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 22 - GATECH 19(10:40 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 20 for 1 yard (42-S.Heyward94-R.Oben).
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - GATECH 20(10:10 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - GATECH 20(10:04 - 1st) 48-A.Kent punts 37 yards from GT 20 to DUK 43 fair catch by 1-J.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(9:56 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 46 for 3 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 46(9:31 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 46 for no gain (15-C.Bennett0-D.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 46(8:56 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 46(8:50 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 49 yards from DUK 46. 88-N.McCollum to GT End Zone FUMBLES. 42-S.Heyward runs no gain for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 1st) 37-J.Hubbard kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(8:39 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gibbs. Penalty on DUK 86-D.Jordan Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - DUKE 30(8:33 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 29 for -1 yard (0-M.Waters).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 29(8:06 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 32 for 3 yards (51-V.Dimukeje39-J.Lewis).
|+48 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 32(7:25 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to DUK 20 for 48 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(7:08 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to DUK 17 for 3 yards (0-M.Waters51-V.Dimukeje).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 17(6:40 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to DUK 12 for 5 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 12(6:19 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 1st) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 22 for 22 yards (29-B.Jordan-Swilling).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(6:06 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 28 for 6 yards (18-D.Allen91-E.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 28(5:43 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 27 for -1 yard (2-T.Carpenter).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 27(5:10 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to DUK 34 for 7 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(4:43 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 34(4:39 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 62-G.Barton False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 34. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - GATECH 29(4:39 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to DUK 36 for 7 yards (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 36(4:03 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 36(3:58 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 44 yards from DUK 36 to GT 20 fair catch by 26-J.Blancato.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(3:50 - 1st) Penalty on GT 70-R.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at GT 20. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - DUKE 15(3:50 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 21 for 6 yards (26-M.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 21(2:58 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 21(2:53 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DUKE 21(2:47 - 1st) 48-A.Kent punts 36 yards from GT 21 to DUK 43 fair catch by 1-J.Robertson. Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(2:39 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 43(2:32 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to GT 46 for 11 yards (0-D.Brooks).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(2:06 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to GT 32 for 14 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(1:42 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to GT 33 for -1 yard (22-K.Oliver42-J.Domineck).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 33(1:04 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to GT 23 for 10 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 23(0:33 - 1st) 87-N.Gray to GT 21 for 2 yards (0-D.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(0:03 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 21(15:00 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to GT 17 for 4 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 17(14:30 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to GT 3 for 14 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - GATECH 3(14:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to GT 1 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry44-Q.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 1(13:53 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:47 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson kicks 58 yards from DUK 35. 28-D.Smith to GT 37 for 30 yards (85-D.Philyaw-Johnson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(13:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 28 for -9 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 19 - DUKE 28(13:07 - 2nd) 88-N.McCollum pushed ob at GT 35 for 7 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 12 - DUKE 35(12:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 33 for -2 yards (26-M.Carter).
|Penalty
|
4 & 14 - DUKE 33(11:54 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 4-J.Askew False start 5 yards enforced at GT 33. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - DUKE 28(11:48 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent punts 51 yards from GT 28 to DUK 21 fair catch by 1-J.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(11:39 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to GT 34 for 44 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(11:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to GT 27 for 7 yards (13-A.Showell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 27(10:56 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|-31 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 27(10:49 - 2nd) to DUK 42 FUMBLES. 22-K.Oliver to DUK 42 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(10:40 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to DUK 35 for 7 yards (35-D.Mausi).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 35(10:19 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to DUK 40 for -5 yards (90-D.Carter).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 40(9:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to DUK 26 for 14 yards (26-M.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(9:27 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 26(9:22 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 2nd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 63 yards from GT 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 25 for 23 yards (5-J.Howard).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(9:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 47 for 22 yards (18-D.Allen39-W.Walker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(8:51 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 4-D.Jackson. 4-D.Jackson to GT 45 for 8 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 45(8:19 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to GT 22 for 23 yards (42-J.Domineck3-T.Swilling). Penalty on DUK 24-J.Garner Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at GT 22.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(7:48 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to GT 30 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 30(7:18 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 30(7:13 - 2nd) 5-J.Calhoun to GT 34 for -4 yards (39-W.Walker).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - GATECH 34(6:21 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 17 yards from GT 34 Downed at the GT 17.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 17(6:11 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to DUK 41 for 42 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(5:51 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to DUK 38 for 3 yards (86-D.Jordan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 38(5:28 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to DUK 37 for 1 yard (90-D.Carter51-V.Dimukeje).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 37(4:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 37(4:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris. Penalty on GT 73-Z.Quinney Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(4:37 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 41 for 4 yards (99-D.Douse).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 41(4:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to GT 46 for 13 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(3:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to GT 31 for 15 yards (22-K.Oliver33-T.Meiguez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(3:15 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Marwede.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 31(3:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to GT 30 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson6-D.Curry).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 30(2:29 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 2nd) 37-J.Hubbard kicks 61 yards from DUK 35 out of bounds at the GT 4.
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 2nd) 37-J.Hubbard kicks 61 yards from DUK 35. 28-D.Smith to GT 4 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 4(2:23 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason pushed ob at GT 12 for 8 yards (26-M.Carter). Penalty on GT 11-M.Ezzard Holding 2 yards enforced at GT 4. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 12 - DUKE 2(2:04 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT End Zone for -2 yards (42-S.Heyward39-J.Lewis). to GT End Zone for -2 yards safety.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 79 yards from GT 20. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 1 for no gain (39-W.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 1(1:57 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to DUK 2 for 1 yard (42-J.Domineck).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 2(1:49 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK End Zone for -2 yards FUMBLES (42-J.Domineck). 42-J.Domineck runs no gain for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 2nd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(1:42 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 6-D.Curry Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 67 yards from GT 20. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 36 for 23 yards (14-J.King).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(1:36 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 41 for 5 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 41(1:30 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 41(1:24 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 41(1:21 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 42 yards from DUK 41 to GT 17 fair catch by 26-J.Blancato.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(1:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 24 for 6 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 24(0:56 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims scrambles pushed ob at GT 29 for 5 yards (26-M.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(0:48 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason pushed ob at GT 35 for 6 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 35(0:42 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris pushed ob at GT 39 for 4 yards (35-D.Mausi).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(0:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris INTERCEPTED by 26-M.Carter at GT 50. 26-M.Carter pushed ob at GT 17 for 33 yards (10-J.Sims).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(0:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 17(0:21 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 17(0:17 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - GATECH 17(0:12 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) 37-J.Hubbard kicks 62 yards from DUK 35 out of bounds at the GT 3.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(0:07 - 2nd) kneels at GT 33 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 14 for 14 yards (26-J.Blancato).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 14(14:55 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 15 for 1 yard (0-D.Brooks92-J.Griffin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 15(14:26 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 4-D.Jackson. 4-D.Jackson to DUK 19 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 19(13:51 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun. Penalty on GT 39-W.Walker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at DUK 19. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(13:45 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 33 for -1 yard (2-T.Carpenter).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 33(13:10 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo pushed ob at DUK 42 for 9 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 42(12:35 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 42 for no gain (1-J.Thomas39-W.Walker).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 2 - GATECH 42(11:53 - 3rd) 87-N.Gray complete to 90-D.Carter. 90-D.Carter to GT 47 for 11 yards (18-D.Allen).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(11:17 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun INTERCEPTED by 2-T.Carpenter at GT 33. 2-T.Carpenter to DUK 24 for 43 yards (5-J.Calhoun).
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 24(11:01 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:01 - 3rd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(10:54 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 1-J.Camp Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 69 yards from GT 20. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 41 for 30 yards (14-J.King1-J.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(10:48 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 49 for 8 yards (6-D.Curry39-W.Walker).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 49(10:25 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to GT 39 FUMBLES (25-C.Thomas). 3-T.Swilling to GT 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(10:18 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 46 for 7 yards (86-D.Jordan26-M.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 46(9:57 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to DUK 49 for 5 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(9:39 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 49 for -2 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 49(9:06 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to DUK 47 for 4 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 47(8:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims scrambles runs ob at DUK 24 for 23 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 24(7:53 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 88-N.McCollum.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 24(7:49 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to DUK 29 FUMBLES (96-C.Rumph). 86-D.Jordan to DUK 29 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(7:43 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 29(7:37 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice scrambles to DUK 36 for 7 yards. Penalty on GT 0-D.Brooks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 36.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(7:20 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 4-D.Jackson. 4-D.Jackson to GT 39 for 10 yards (31-K.Kennard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(6:58 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to GT 43 for -4 yards. Penalty on DUK 62-G.Barton Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 39. No Play.
|-11 YD
|
1 & 20 - GATECH 49(6:39 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice to DUK 40 FUMBLES. 89-A.Owens to DUK 40 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(6:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Penalty on GT 78-J.DeFoor Holding 10 yards enforced at DUK 40. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 20 - DUKE 50(6:26 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 48 for -2 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 22 - DUKE 48(5:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to DUK 41 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - DUKE 41(5:18 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to DUK 37 for 4 yards (26-M.Carter).
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 37(4:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Mason.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(4:30 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to GT 50 for 13 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 50(4:13 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to GT 41 for 9 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 41(3:45 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to GT 40 for 1 yard.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(3:21 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to GT 31 for 9 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 31(2:55 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to GT 28 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(2:24 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 3rd) 37-J.Hubbard kicks 58 yards from DUK 35 out of bounds at the GT 7.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(2:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to DUK 37 for 28 yards (0-M.Waters29-N.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(1:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to DUK 38 FUMBLES. 73-Z.Quinney to DUK 38 for no gain.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - DUKE 38(1:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims pushed ob at DUK 24 for 14 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 24(0:43 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 3rd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 29 for 29 yards (1-J.Thomas). Penalty on DUK 40-R.Smith Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at DUK 16.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 8(0:24 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 8 for no gain (3-T.Swilling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 8(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 8(14:54 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 18 for 10 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(14:29 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 22 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry18-D.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 22(13:55 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 22(13:52 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Marwede.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 22(13:52 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 42 yards from DUK 22. 20-M.Brooks to GT 36 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(13:39 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to DUK 38 for 26 yards (39-J.Lewis). Penalty on GT 83-D.Deveney Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 38.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 18 - DUKE 28(13:16 - 4th) 10-J.Sims scrambles pushed ob at GT 40 for 12 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 40(12:47 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 45 for 5 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 45(12:08 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 47 for 2 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(11:34 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to DUK 44 for 9 yards (35-D.Mausi0-M.Waters).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 44(11:01 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to DUK 36 for 8 yards (0-M.Waters34-S.Stevens).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(10:22 - 4th) 28-D.Smith runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 4th) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 4th) 48-A.Kent kicks 63 yards from GT 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 42 for 40 yards (8-T.Oliver).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(10:06 - 4th) 8-C.Brice scrambles to DUK 45 for 3 yards. Penalty on DUK 63-J.Monk Holding 10 yards enforced at DUK 42. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 20 - GATECH 32(9:45 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 45 for 13 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 45(9:15 - 4th) 8-C.Brice scrambles to DUK 46 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 46(8:33 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo. Penalty on GT 16-M.Sims Pass interference 15 yards enforced at DUK 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(8:27 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 39(8:23 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at GT 45 for -6 yards (97-A.Stone).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - GATECH 45(7:41 - 4th) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|Sack
|
4 & 16 - GATECH 45(7:36 - 4th) 8-C.Brice sacked at GT 50 for -5 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 50(7:31 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 47 for -3 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - DUKE 47(7:08 - 4th) 28-D.Smith to DUK 47 for 6 yards (54-D.Tangelo58-G.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 47(6:28 - 4th) 10-J.Sims to DUK 37 for 10 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(5:53 - 4th) 28-D.Smith to DUK 36 for 1 yard (86-D.Jordan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 36(5:45 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 34-J.Coco. 34-J.Coco to DUK 32 for 4 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 32(5:36 - 4th) 10-J.Sims to DUK 22 for 10 yards (26-M.Carter).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(4:51 - 4th) 28-D.Smith runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 4th) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 4th) 48-A.Kent kicks 57 yards from GT 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 30 for 22 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(4:36 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to DUK 35 for 5 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 35(4:11 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 39 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 39(3:45 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 45 for 6 yards (6-D.Curry25-C.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(3:22 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol runs 55 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on DUK 62-G.Barton Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at DUK 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 40(3:03 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - GATECH 40(2:58 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo pushed ob at GT 43 for 17 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(2:34 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to GT 43 for no gain (6-D.Curry).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 43(2:04 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 24-J.Garner. 24-J.Garner to GT 35 for 8 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 35(1:26 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - GATECH 35(1:23 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(1:20 - 4th) 5-J.Howard to GT 39 for 4 yards (94-R.Oben).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 39(0:42 - 4th) 5-J.Howard to GT 43 for 4 yards (90-D.Carter).
