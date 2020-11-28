|
Eskridge helps Western Michigan rally for 30-27 victory
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) D'Wayne Eskridge ran a kickoff back for a touchdown and capped a big day with a reverse that set up the winning field goal as unbeaten Western Michigan edged Northern Illinois 30-27 on Saturday.
Eskridge, whose 100-yard return gave the Broncos (4-0, 4-0 Mid-American Conference) a 20-17 halftime edge before Northern Illinois retook the lead, ran 27 yards to the NIU 9 that set up Gavin Peddie's field goal with 2:23 remaining. NIU couldn't muster a first down on its final possession.
Eskridge also had a 57-yard reception that led to Skyy Moore's 26-yard receiving touchdown to tie the game at 27-all with 9:12 left. Eskridge finished with 134 yards receiving.
Ross Bowers threw for three touchdowns and Tyrice Richie had a career-high 131 yards receiving on 12 catches for the Huskies (0-4,. 0-4).
EIU doubled WMU in time of possession and slowed for three quarters an offense that had been averaging over 50 points and 516 yards per game. But the Broncos outgained the Huskies 135-33 in the fourth quarter.
|
|
R. Bowers
12 QB
230 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -14 RuYds
|
|
K. Eleby
5 QB
210 PaYds, PaTD, 7 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|15
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-21
|1-9
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|350
|325
|Total Plays
|80
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|115
|Rush Attempts
|43
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|238
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|23-37
|12-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-90
|7-44
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.3
|6-51.7
|Return Yards
|3
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|350
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|25
|68
|0
|22
|
E. Collins 21 RB
|E. Collins
|7
|40
|0
|12
|
D. Fletcher 4 QB
|D. Fletcher
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Haidet 10 QB
|A. Haidet
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Mitchell 19 RB
|J. Mitchell
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|7
|-14
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|18
|12
|131
|1
|39
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|6
|3
|36
|1
|30
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|3
|3
|27
|1
|16
|
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|6
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
M. Travis 11 WR
|M. Travis
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ester 94 DT
|J. Ester
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. March 20 CB
|Z. March
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Oppong 99 DL
|P. Oppong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 23 LB
|E. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|2/2
|40
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|5
|42.4
|1
|49
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|1
|30.0
|1
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|2
|44.0
|56
|0
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
T. Tewes 82 LB
|T. Tewes
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|12/24
|210
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|15
|81
|1
|43
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|6
|7
|1
|11
|
J. Kincaide 7 RB
|J. Kincaide
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|12
|7
|134
|0
|57
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|9
|5
|76
|1
|26
|
C. Crooms 6 WR
|C. Crooms
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Thomas 6 S
|A. Thomas
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
P. Lupro 4 CB
|P. Lupro
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crawford 14 CB
|C. Crawford
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Jones Jr. 15 CB
|K. Jones Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DT
|B. Fiske
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Selig 27 LB
|R. Selig
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Taylor 13 S
|H. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 DE
|A. Carter
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Guillory 98 DE
|K. Guillory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|6
|51.7
|1
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|3
|41.3
|100
|0
|
M. Kneeland 94 DE
|M. Kneeland
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cooper 9 WR
|C. Cooper
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback. Penalty on WMC 7-T.Coleman Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 35.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers scrambles to NIL 32 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 32(13:55 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 29 for -3 yards (8-R.Holley6-A.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - NILL 29(13:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 39 for 10 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NILL 39(13:02 - 1st) 10-A.Haidet to NIL 40 for 1 yard (8-R.Holley55-B.Fiske).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(12:48 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 55-B.Fiske Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 40. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - NILL 45(12:09 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 44 for -1 yard (23-T.Hayward20-C.Moment).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NILL 44(11:46 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 44. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - NILL 49(11:02 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 44 for -5 yards (8-R.Holley).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - NILL 44(10:28 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to WMC 42 for 14 yards (2-B.Garner).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 42(10:05 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to WMC 20 for 22 yards (2-B.Garner4-P.Lupro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(10:00 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 20(9:56 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 20(9:56 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - WMICH 20(9:50 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 62 yards from NIL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 27 for 24 yards (6-C.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(9:37 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 11-M.Travis Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WMC 27. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(9:15 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to NIL 43 for 15 yards (6-C.Brown14-J.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(9:11 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|+43 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 43(9:11 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(8:24 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 24 for -1 yard (6-A.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 24(7:57 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 34 for 10 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 34(7:22 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 41 for 7 yards (2-B.Garner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(7:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 46 for 5 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NILL 46(6:55 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 46 for no gain (20-C.Moment).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NILL 46(6:15 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 5 - NILL 46(6:11 - 1st) 10-A.Haidet complete to 11-M.Travis. 11-M.Travis to WMC 46 for 8 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 46(5:34 - 1st) 19-J.Mitchell to WMC 50 FUMBLES. 19-J.Mitchell to WMC 50 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - NILL 50(4:55 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to WMC 48 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - NILL 48(4:13 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to WMC 34 for 14 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 34(3:41 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to WMC 33 for 1 yard (6-A.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NILL 33(3:04 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - NILL 33(3:00 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers scrambles to WMC 26 for 7 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 2 - NILL 26(2:14 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to WMC 9 for 17 yards (13-H.Taylor2-B.Garner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - NILL 9(1:41 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to WMC 6 for 3 yards (14-C.Crawford23-T.Hayward).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 6(1:10 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to WMC 7 for -1 yard (2-B.Garner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NILL 7(0:30 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 58-B.Patton False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 7. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - NILL 12(0:09 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford pushed ob at WMC 3 for 9 yards (98-K.Guillory).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - WMICH 3(15:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 14 yards from NIL 35. 94-M.Kneeland to NIL 49 for no gain. Penalty on NIL 39-J.Richardson Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at NIL 49.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(14:54 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 20 for 14 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(14:20 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to NIL 19 for 1 yard (44-J.Ester).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 19(13:44 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore pushed ob at NIL 9 for 10 yards (5-M.Kennedy).
|Sack
|
1 & 9 - WMICH 9(13:15 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby sacked at NIL 16 for -7 yards (55-W.Kramer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - WMICH 16(12:34 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - WMICH 16(12:29 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to NIL 13 for 3 yards (23-E.Jackson).
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - WMICH 13(11:51 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(11:46 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 28 for 8 yards (5-A.Carter6-A.Thomas). Penalty on NIL 65-L.Zschernitz Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 20. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - NILL 10(11:26 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 11 for 1 yard (8-R.Holley15-K.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - NILL 11(10:49 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - NILL 11(10:43 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NILL 11(10:37 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 32 yards from NIL 11 out of bounds at the NIL 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(10:31 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 43(10:27 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 24 for 19 yards (9-D.Rayner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 24(10:03 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to NIL 18 for 6 yards (6-C.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 18(9:34 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to NIL 12 for 6 yards (23-E.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 12(9:06 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby pushed ob at NIL 1 for 11 yards (5-M.Kennedy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WMICH 1(8:48 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(8:48 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 62 yards from WMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 35 for 32 yards (39-N.Mihalic).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(8:38 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 41 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NILL 41(8:06 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 41 for no gain (5-A.Carter).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 4 - NILL 41(7:34 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson to WMC 29 for 30 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 29(7:17 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to WMC 13 for 16 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 13(7:17 - 2nd) Penalty on WMC 8-R.Holley Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at WMC 13. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - NILL 9(6:42 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 64 yards from WMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to WMC 43 for 56 yards (25-M.Foster).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(6:14 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 43(6:08 - 2nd) 19-J.Mitchell to WMC 41 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 41(5:30 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WMICH 41(5:24 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers punts 30 yards from WMC 41 to the WMC 11 downed by 11-M.Travis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 11(5:17 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 11(5:13 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - NILL 11(5:08 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 36 for 25 yards (3-D.Lafayette20-Z.March).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 36(4:40 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 46 for 10 yards (9-D.Rayner38-N.Rattin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 46(4:13 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to NIL 49 for 5 yards (99-P.Oppong).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NILL 49(3:39 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NILL 49(3:30 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby scrambles to NIL 45 for 4 yards (95-D.O'Malley). Penalty on WMC 61-M.Caliendo Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 49. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - NILL 41(3:06 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 48 for 7 yards (20-Z.March).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NILL 48(2:25 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 36 yards from WMC 48 to NIL 16 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(2:18 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 25 for 9 yards (6-A.Thomas55-B.Fiske).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 25(1:48 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 28 for 3 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(1:24 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 37 for 9 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 37(0:48 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 35 for -2 yards (55-B.Fiske2-B.Garner).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to WMC 25 fair catch by 87-M.Bartol.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 32 for 7 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NILL 32(14:34 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 32 for no gain (55-W.Kramer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NILL 32(13:53 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NILL 32(13:47 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 68 yards from WMC 32 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(13:38 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 19 for -1 yard (55-B.Fiske23-T.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WMICH 19(13:12 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - WMICH 19(13:07 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 22 for 3 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WMICH 22(12:29 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 48 yards from NIL 22. 9-C.Cooper to WMC 33 for 3 yards (32-B.Ross).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(12:17 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 36 for 3 yards (44-J.Ester).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 36(11:44 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby to WMC 42 for 6 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 42(11:15 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 41 for -1 yard (4-R.Thomas55-W.Kramer).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NILL 41(10:36 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 59 yards from WMC 41 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(10:23 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 35 for 15 yards (6-A.Thomas2-B.Garner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(10:04 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 36 for 1 yard (4-P.Lupro5-A.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 36(9:23 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 44 for 8 yards (2-B.Garner13-H.Taylor).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 44(9:11 - 3rd) 21-E.Collins to WMC 44 for 12 yards (2-B.Garner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(8:57 - 3rd) 21-E.Collins to WMC 41 for 3 yards (14-C.Crawford23-T.Hayward).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 41(8:16 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to WMC 42 for -1 yard (8-R.Holley20-C.Moment).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 42(7:39 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to WMC 3 for 39 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - WMICH 3(7:00 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 2(6:56 - 3rd) Team penalty on NIL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WMC 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:56 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 39 yards from NIL 35 to WMC 26 fair catch by 87-M.Bartol.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 26(6:56 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 25 for -1 yard (11-K.Pugh).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NILL 25(6:26 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - NILL 25(6:22 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 28 for 3 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NILL 28(5:40 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 47 yards from WMC 28 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(5:35 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 34 for 9 yards (15-K.Jones6-A.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 34(5:08 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 34 for no gain (6-A.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 34(4:28 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 34 for no gain (4-P.Lupro).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 34(3:49 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 40 yards from NIL 34 to WMC 26 fair catch by 9-C.Cooper. Penalty on NIL 11-K.Pugh Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at WMC 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(3:42 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 41 for no gain (44-J.Ester).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 41(3:09 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 50 FUMBLES (20-Z.March). to WMC 45 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NILL 45(2:48 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NILL 45(2:43 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 55 yards from WMC 45 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(2:35 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson to NIL 23 for 3 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 23(1:55 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 28 for 5 yards (15-K.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 28(1:19 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 32 for 4 yards (20-C.Moment8-R.Holley).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(0:45 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 43 for 11 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(15:00 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 40 for -3 yards (23-T.Hayward55-B.Fiske).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 13 - WMICH 40(14:16 - 4th) 4-D.Fletcher to WMC 41 for 19 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(13:37 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 41(13:31 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to WMC 40 for 1 yard (8-R.Holley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - WMICH 40(12:55 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to WMC 38 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - WMICH 38(12:06 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson. Penalty on WMC 4-P.Lupro Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 38. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(12:00 - 4th) 21-E.Collins to WMC 27 for 1 yard (23-T.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 27(11:16 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - WMICH 27(11:10 - 4th) 21-E.Collins to WMC 22 for 5 yards (2-B.Garner).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WMICH 22(10:32 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 44 yards from NIL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 21 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 21(10:28 - 4th) Penalty on WMC 76-J.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 21. No Play.
|+57 YD
|
1 & 15 - NILL 16(10:28 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge pushed ob at NIL 27 for 57 yards (5-M.Kennedy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 27(10:00 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to NIL 26 for 1 yard (99-P.Oppong).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 26(9:20 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:12 - 4th) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:12 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 41 yards from WMC 35. 82-T.Tewes to NIL 31 for 7 yards (27-R.Selig).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(9:08 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 38 for 7 yards (13-H.Taylor20-C.Moment).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 38(8:32 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 39 for 1 yard (6-A.Thomas).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 39(7:56 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 37 for -2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WMICH 37(7:16 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 49 yards from NIL 37 Downed at the WMC 14.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 14(7:07 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 17 for 3 yards (5-M.Kennedy4-R.Thomas).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 17(6:33 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 33 for 16 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(6:11 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 33(6:07 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NILL 33(6:00 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby sacked at WMC 25 for -8 yards (9-D.Rayner).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NILL 25(5:24 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 45 yards from WMC 25. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 33 for 3 yards (83-L.Sanders).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 33(5:15 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 31 for -2 yards (55-B.Fiske).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WMICH 31(4:36 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - WMICH 31(4:29 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 22 for -9 yards (8-R.Holley).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - WMICH 22(3:56 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 43 yards from NIL 22 to WMC 35 fair catch by 9-C.Cooper. Team penalty on NIL Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at WMC 35.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 50(3:44 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to NIL 36 for 14 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 36(3:22 - 4th) 1-D.Eskridge to NIL 9 for 27 yards (4-R.Thomas).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 9 - NILL 9(2:48 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to NIL 11 FUMBLES. 3-L.Jefferson to NIL 11 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 11(2:41 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby scrambles to NIL 7 for 4 yards (55-W.Kramer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NILL 7(2:32 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NILL 7(2:28 - 4th) 47-G.Peddie 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 59 yards from WMC 35. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 31 for 25 yards (35-J.Moertl).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(2:18 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 35 for 4 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 35(1:58 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 30-H.Waylee. Penalty on NIL 76-J.Champe Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 35. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - WMICH 25(1:52 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 38 for 13 yards (27-R.Selig14-C.Crawford).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 38(1:30 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 34 for -4 yards FUMBLES (27-R.Selig). 58-B.Patton to NIL 34 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - WMICH 34(1:04 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
