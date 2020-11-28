Drive Chart
SALA
ARKST

SALA
1 Pass
3 Rush
26 YDS
1:16 POS
+24 YD
3RD & 8 SALA 29
1:56
10-T.McGee complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis pushed ob at ARKS 47 for 24 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
No Gain
2ND & 8 SALA 29
2:42
26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for no gain (26-J.Strong).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 27
3:12
10-T.McGee to SAB 29 for 2 yards (3-K.Harris).
ARKST
0 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
1:47 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 ARKST 34
3:24
48-R.Hanson punts 39 yards from ARKS 34 to the SAB 27 downed by 17-L.Deshazor.
+2 YD
3RD & 8 ARKST 32
4:03
21-J.Jones to ARKS 34 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+7 YD
2ND & 15 ARKST 25
4:41
21-J.Jones to ARKS 32 for 7 yards (46-N.Mobley9-K.Johnson).
Sack
1ST & 10 ARKST 30
5:11
3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 25 for -5 yards (7-C.Henderson).
SALA
1 Pass
1 Rush
24 YDS
1:20 POS
No Good
4TH & 11 ARKST 30
5:16
36-D.Guajardo 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
Sack
3RD & 5 ARKST 24
5:43
1-D.Trotter sacked at ARKS 30 for -6 yards (92-F.Merrill).
No Gain
2ND & 5 ARKST 24
5:50
1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 6:39
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 6:50
1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
82
yds
03:16
pos
20
24
Point After TD 9:55
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 10:01
12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
05:05
pos
14
23
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:02
0-B.Grupe 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
17
Point After TD 1:09
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 1:15
12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:19
pos
14
13
Point After TD 11:23
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 11:32
1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
03:19
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:35
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:40
1-D.Trotter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
03:57
pos
6
7
Point After TD 8:50
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:55
12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
03:31
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 17
Rushing 6 6
Passing 12 11
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 3-11 3-8
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 328 357
Total Plays 55 46
Avg Gain 6.0 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 62 113
Rush Attempts 32 27
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 4.2
Yards Passing 266 244
Comp. - Att. 17-23 15-19
Yards Per Pass 10.2 12.0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 5-39
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-44.0 3-38.3
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Alabama 3-6 777-21
Arkansas State 3-6 7107-24
Centennial Bank Stadium Jonesboro, AR
 266 PASS YDS 244
62 RUSH YDS 113
328 TOTAL YDS 357
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 242 2 0 195.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 1531 9 3 142.1
D. Trotter 16/22 242 2 0
T. McGee 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 301.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 301.6
T. McGee 1/1 24 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 642 3
C. Davis 8 22 0 11
J. Wilson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 83 1
J. Wilson 9 18 0 5
C. Lacy 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 48 0
C. Lacy 2 15 0 15
T. Avery 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 164 1
T. Avery 3 4 0 5
T. McGee 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. McGee 1 2 0 2
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 40 1
D. Trotter 6 -13 1 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Tolbert 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 132 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 741 5
J. Tolbert 8 6 132 1 42
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 608 7
K. Baker 5 5 51 1 26
J. Wayne 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 358 1
J. Wayne 4 3 28 0 13
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 86 0
C. Davis 1 1 24 0 24
T. Tyre 47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 0
T. Tyre 2 1 16 0 16
C. Sutherland 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 109 0
C. Sutherland 2 1 15 0 15
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Rockette 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Rockette 6-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 6-1 0.0 0
K. Gallmon 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Gallmon 6-0 0.0 0
N. Mobley 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Mobley 4-2 0.0 0
J. Littles 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Littles 3-1 0.0 0
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Betts Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
A. DeShazor 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. DeShazor 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sheriff 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sheriff 2-0 0.0 0
C. Hatcher-Owens 41 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hatcher-Owens 1-0 0.0 0
C. Henderson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Henderson 1-0 1.0 0
G. Johnson 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Flenord 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Flenord 1-0 0.0 0
K. Voisin 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Voisin 1-0 0.0 0
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Strong Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Guajardo 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
12/14 19/20
D. Guajardo 0/2 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 0 0
J. Brooks 3 44.0 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
K. Baker 2 13.5 14 0
D. Flenord 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Flenord 1 0.0 0 0
J. Wayne 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Wayne 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 143 3 0 257.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 1495 13 5 129.9
L. Bonner 9/12 143 3 0
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 101 0 0 206.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.4% 1591 14 2 164.4
L. Hatcher 6/7 101 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 452 3
J. Jones 12 71 0 17
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 104 1
M. Murray 10 25 0 7
R. Graham 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 92 1
R. Graham 2 17 0 15
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 -5 0
L. Hatcher 3 0 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 106 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 973 10
J. Adams Jr. 8 7 106 1 32
B. Bowling 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 64 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 436 5
B. Bowling 4 4 64 2 25
J. Foreman 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 184 1
J. Foreman 3 3 63 0 43
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 66 0
J. Jones 2 1 11 0 11
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
B. Ogbebor 1 0 0 0 0
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 227 1
R. Tyler 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Rice 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Rice 7-0 0.0 0
J. Strong 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Strong 5-0 0.0 0
K. Harris 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Harris 4-1 0.0 0
F. Merrill 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
F. Merrill 4-0 1.0 0
D. Green 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Green 4-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
T. Herring-Wilson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Herring-Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Ficklin 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Ficklin 2-0 0.0 0
E. Alexander 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Alexander 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bonner 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ayers 45 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Ayers 1-1 0.0 0
S. Cottengim 46 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Cottengim 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hampton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
T. Hampton 1-1 1.0 0
V. Scott 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
A. Fletcher 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Fletcher 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bean 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bean 1-0 0.0 0
D. Motley 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Motley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/15 33/35
B. Grupe 1/1 35 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Hanson 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 0 0
R. Hanson 3 38.3 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
M. Murray 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 17 2:31 5 16 Punt
8:50 SALA 35 1:08 3 4 Punt
4:32 SALA 28 3:57 10 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 SALA 36 3:19 9 64 TD
8:57 SALA 35 4:25 10 40 FG Miss
1:09 SALA 32 0:32 5 10 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 SALA 18 3:16 8 82 TD
6:36 SALA 46 1:20 4 24 FG Miss
3:12 SALA 27 1:16 3 26
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 ARKST 31 3:31 9 69 TD
7:32 ARKST 5 2:52 6 27 Punt
0:35 ARKST 25 0:30 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 ARKST 35 2:19 6 30 Downs
4:28 ARKST 25 3:19 8 75 TD
0:31 ARKST 18 0:29 4 64 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 25 5:05 9 75 TD
5:11 ARKST 30 1:47 3 4 Punt

ARKST
Red Wolves

Result Play
+24 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 29
(1:56 - 3rd) 10-T.McGee complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis pushed ob at ARKS 47 for 24 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 29
(2:42 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for no gain (26-J.Strong).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(3:12 - 3rd) 10-T.McGee to SAB 29 for 2 yards (3-K.Harris).

SALA
Jaguars

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 34
(3:24 - 3rd) 48-R.Hanson punts 39 yards from ARKS 34 to the SAB 27 downed by 17-L.Deshazor.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 32
(4:03 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 34 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+7 YD
2 & 15 - SALA 25
(4:41 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 32 for 7 yards (46-N.Mobley9-K.Johnson).
Sack
1 & 10 - SALA 30
(5:11 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 25 for -5 yards (7-C.Henderson).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 11 - ARKST 30
(5:16 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
Sack
3 & 5 - ARKST 24
(5:43 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at ARKS 30 for -6 yards (92-F.Merrill).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ARKST 24
(5:50 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29
(6:20 - 3rd) 25-T.Avery to ARKS 24 for 5 yards (92-F.Merrill).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46
(6:36 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ARKS 29 for 25 yards (20-D.Green).

SALA
Jaguars
 - Missed FG (4 plays, 24 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:39 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 11 yards from SAB 35. 1-D.Flenord to SAB 46 for no gain.

SALA
Jaguars
 - TD (8 plays, 82 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:39 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 42
(6:50 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
+13 YD
4 & 5 - SALA 45
(7:06 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to ARKS 42 for 13 yards (20-D.Green).
No Gain
3 & 5 - SALA 45
(7:45 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 45 for no gain (20-D.Green).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 40
(8:20 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 45 for 5 yards (3-K.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 40
(8:26 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 29
(8:57 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 40 for 11 yards.
+15 YD
2 & 14 - SALA 14
(9:17 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 29 for 15 yards (18-J.Rice).
Sack
1 & 10 - SALA 18
(9:49 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 14 for -4 yards (97-T.Hampton).
Kickoff
(9:55 - 3rd) 47-T.Mattson kicks 60 yards from ARKS 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 18 for 13 yards (20-D.Green).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:55 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
+14 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 14
(10:01 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
-2 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 12
(10:47 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 14 for -2 yards (12-J.Littles).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16
(11:27 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 12 for 4 yards (12-J.Littles).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 21
(11:58 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at SAB 16 for 5 yards (6-D.Rockette).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ARKST 21
(12:33 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 21 for no gain (48-G.Johnson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 28
(13:16 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 21 for 7 yards (9-K.Johnson46-N.Mobley).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(13:42 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 28 for 32 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+17 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 23
(14:06 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 40 for 17 yards (6-D.Rockette).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(14:54 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 23 for -2 yards (12-J.Littles).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 50 yards from SAB 35. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 25 for 10 yards (29-K.Voisin).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Halftime (4 plays, 64 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
1 & 10 - ARKST 18
(0:02 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
+43 YD
1 & 15 - ARKST 39
(0:12 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to SAB 18 for 43 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 44
(0:18 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman. Team penalty on ARKS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ARKS 44. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33
(0:26 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 44 for 11 yards (29-K.Voisin).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 18
(0:31 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 33 for 15 yards (6-D.Rockette).

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - SALA 42
(0:37 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 40 yards from SAB 42 out of bounds at the ARKS 18.
-1 YD
3 & 12 - SALA 43
(0:42 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 42 for -1 yard (18-J.Rice).
-2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 45
(0:51 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to SAB 43 for -2 yards (18-J.Rice45-T.Ayers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 45
(0:55 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 39
(1:05 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 45 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the SAB 45.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32
(1:09 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert pushed ob at SAB 39 for 7 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
Kickoff
(1:09 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 33 yards from ARKS 35 to SAB 32 fair catch by 20-L.Carr.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:09 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(1:15 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
+19 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 44
(1:50 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 25 for 19 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 49
(2:23 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 44 for 7 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 46
(2:45 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 49 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon46-N.Mobley).
No Gain
3 & 1 - ARKST 46
(2:52 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 37
(3:31 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 46 for 9 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 37
(4:09 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 37 for no gain (11-J.Sheriff12-J.Littles).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(4:28 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ARKS 37 for 12 yards (9-K.Johnson).

SALA
Jaguars
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 40 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 8 - SALA 25
(4:32 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 8 - SALA 25
(4:36 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
-3 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 22
(5:23 - 2nd) 15-K.Baker to ARKS 25 for -3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 10 - SALA 27
(5:29 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on ARKS 26-J.Strong Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 27. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 27
(5:56 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 27 for no gain (26-J.Strong).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 36
(6:19 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to ARKS 27 for 9 yards (3-K.Harris).
+5 YD
2 & 13 - SALA 41
(6:59 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 36 for 5 yards (26-J.Strong).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38
(7:29 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to ARKS 41 for -3 yards (26-J.Strong).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 50
(7:56 - 2nd) 15-K.Baker to ARKS 38 for 12 yards (26-J.Strong).
+16 YD
2 & 11 - SALA 34
(8:28 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre pushed ob at SAB 50 for 16 yards (10-E.Alexander).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(8:57 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 34 for -1 yard (10-E.Alexander).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Downs (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - ARKST 35
(9:04 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Jones.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 39
(9:36 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at SAB 35 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 41
(10:05 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham pushed ob at SAB 39 for 2 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42
(10:27 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at SAB 41 for 1 yard.
+15 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 43
(11:02 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to SAB 42 for 15 yards (27-D.Betts).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(11:23 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 43 for 8 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
Kickoff
(11:23 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 54 yards from SAB 35 out of bounds at the ARKS 11.

SALA
Jaguars
 - TD (9 plays, 64 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:23 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 26
(11:32 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 40
(11:44 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker pushed ob at ARKS 26 for 14 yards (3-K.Harris). Penalty on ARKS 42-V.Scott Offside declined.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 42
(12:17 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 40 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice97-T.Hampton).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(12:44 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ARKS 42 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
4 & 2 - SALA 44
(12:59 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 46 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 45
(13:40 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 44 for -1 yard (22-C.Bonner29-D.Motley).
Penalty
3 & 6 - SALA 40
(13:46 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on ARKS 22-C.Bonner Offside 5 yards enforced at SAB 40. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 37
(14:22 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 40 for 3 yards (20-D.Green).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36
(14:42 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to SAB 37 for 1 yard.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 28
(14:54 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 36 yards from ARKS 28 Downed at the SAB 36.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 28
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Ogbebor.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 26
(0:05 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 28 for 2 yards (9-K.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:35 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 26 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
Kickoff
(0:35 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.

SALA
Jaguars
 - TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:35 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - SALA 2
(0:40 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+41 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 43
(1:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ARKS 2 for 41 yards (12-C.Harris3-K.Harris).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(1:47 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 43 for 3 yards (12-C.Harris).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 49
(1:59 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 46 for 3 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
+15 YD
3 & 16 - SALA 36
(2:37 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to ARKS 49 for 15 yards (4-T.Herring-Wilson).
-6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 42
(3:18 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 36 for -6 yards (42-V.Scott11-J.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 42
(3:26 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 36
(3:42 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 42 for 6 yards (11-J.Harris).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 30
(4:11 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 36 for 6 yards (18-J.Rice).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 28
(4:32 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 30 for 2 yards (92-F.Merrill).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - ARKST 32
(4:40 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 40 yards from ARKS 32 to SAB 28 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 33
(5:24 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 32 for -1 yard (1-D.Flenord).
+12 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 21
(5:57 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman pushed ob at ARKS 33 for 12 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
Penalty
2 & 8 - ARKST 26
(6:04 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 64-J.Still False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 26. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24
(6:55 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 26 for 2 yards (9-K.Johnson55-M.Strong).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 12
(7:12 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 24 for 12 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 5
(7:32 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 12 for 7 yards (9-K.Johnson).

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 39
(7:42 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 56 yards from SAB 39 to the ARKS 5 downed by 7-J.Thomas.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SALA 39
(7:47 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 47-T.Tyre.
+17 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 39
(7:47 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to SAB 44 FUMBLES (30-D.Bean). 97-T.Hampton to SAB 44 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 36
(8:25 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 39 for 3 yards (22-C.Bonner).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(8:50 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 36 for 1 yard (46-S.Cottengim).
Kickoff
(8:50 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 49 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the SAB 16.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (9 plays, 69 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:50 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 3
(8:55 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - ARKST 5
(9:18 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to SAB 3 for 2 yards (27-D.Betts).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - ARKST 11
(9:47 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to SAB 5 for 6 yards (46-N.Mobley).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ARKST 11
(9:55 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16
(10:14 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to SAB 11 for 5 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(10:37 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to SAB 16 for 24 yards (27-D.Betts).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(11:21 - 1st) 21-J.Jones pushed ob at SAB 40 for 15 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 31
(11:54 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 45 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 31
(12:21 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 31 for no gain (9-K.Johnson).

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - SALA 33
(12:29 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 36 yards from SAB 33 to ARKS 31 fair catch by 16-B.Bowling. Team penalty on ARKS Running into kicker declined.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 32
(13:01 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 33 for 1 yard (92-F.Merrill).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 33
(13:42 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 32 for -1 yard (45-T.Ayers).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 31
(14:11 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 33 for 2 yards (12-C.Harris).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 22
(14:42 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 31 for 9 yards (4-T.Herring-Wilson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17
(14:54 - 1st) 15-K.Baker to SAB 22 for 5 yards (18-J.Rice).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 47-T.Mattson kicks 62 yards from ARKS 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 17 for 14 yards (45-T.Ayers).
