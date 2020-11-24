|
|
|TCU
|KANSAS
TCU taking nothing for granted vs. Kansas
Fielding a team that looks vastly different because of injuries, TCU head coach Gary Patterson knows not to take an opponent lightly.
In fact, Patterson doesn't want anyone in his program to even consider the ease with which the Horned Frogs (3-4, 3-4 Big 12) are expected to beat winless Kansas (0-7, 0-6) on Saturday at Lawrence, Kan.
"We've only won three ballgames, so no one is going to get overlooked," Patterson said. "Right now, we're just worried about us, not Kansas."
No fewer than 20 TCU players have been lost for the season because of injuries, Patterson said, off a squad that includes just nine scholarship seniors. Those setbacks have only compounded the health issues created by COVID-19 and any players who have had to be scratched because of illnesses.
A two-week layoff since a 24-6 loss at West Virginia did not exactly brighten Patterson's outlook.
"You are what you are at this point," said Patterson, who stands 175-74 entering his 250th game as TCU's head coach. He has won 200 games with the Frogs when counting his time as defensive coordinator.
Only Kansas (15.1) ranks worse in scoring offense than TCU (24.0) among Big 12 teams. The Frogs' strength has been their ground game, which averages 177.3 yards and is triggered by quarterback Max Duggan, who has accounted for more rushing touchdowns (six) than passing (five).
Defensive end Khari Coleman leads all FBS freshmen with 9.5 tackles for loss, helping the TCU defense ratchet up its QB pressure with 12 sacks in the last three games.
Wide receiver Derius Davis returns after missing the West Virginia game. His 21.8-yard punt return average ranks second nationally and could challenge a Kansas punt coverage unit that allowed two touchdowns in one game earlier this season.
COVID-19 test results diminished depth along the defensive line and prompted the Jayhawks to postpone their game last week against Texas. Kansas has not played since a 62-9 loss at Oklahoma on Nov. 7, when the offensive line struggled mightily, allowing nine sacks.
Freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels left with an ankle injury late in that game but should be available against TCU.
"He practiced all last week. He'll practice this week," said Kansas coach Les Miles. "We'd expect him to be certainly a player."
Daniels averages 110.2 yards passing and has not yet thrown for a touchdown. He supplanted two veteran quarterbacks, senior Thomas MacVittie and junior Miles Kendrick, who each drew starts this season before Miles opted to see Daniels develop.
The shabby performance of the offensive line in the OU debacle led to the off-week dismissal of position coach Luke Meadows and the promotion of John Morookian. Kansas, which has been outscored by 33.3 points on average, is attempting to avoid the third winless season in its history and its second in six years.
Attendance on Saturday will be limited to participants' family members and essential personnel after Kansas extended its recent no-fans policy to Dec. 5.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
M. Duggan
15 QB
96 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 61 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
L. Grimm
80 WR
72 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 4 RECs, -2 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|18
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|4-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|443
|268
|Total Plays
|56
|75
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|337
|41
|Rush Attempts
|41
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.2
|1.0
|Yards Passing
|106
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|6-15
|16-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-77
|4-36
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-34.0
|11-37.1
|Return Yards
|67
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-37
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-30
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|106
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|337
|RUSH YDS
|41
|
|
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|268
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|3/11
|96
|3
|0
|
M. Downing 17 QB
|M. Downing
|3/4
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|12
|100
|0
|28
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|8
|83
|1
|36
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|3
|61
|1
|58
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|11
|53
|0
|12
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|6
|33
|0
|22
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|2
|2
|70
|2
|46
|
C. Ware 47 TE
|C. Ware
|1
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|4
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Barkley 2 WR
|M. Barkley
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Conwright 22 WR
|B. Conwright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Garcia 35 LB
|E. Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Foster 15 S
|J. Foster
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 11 DE
|K. Coleman
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Barquet 97 DT
|E. Barquet
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Ellison 44 DE
|C. Ellison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Workman 40 DE
|P. Workman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 LB
|W. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCuin 17 S
|D. McCuin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harris 31 LB
|R. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Collins 3 S
|D. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 91 DT
|P. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ceasar II 16 CB
|C. Ceasar II
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|1/1
|39
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|7
|34.0
|3
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|37.0
|37
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|11/18
|166
|2
|1
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|4/13
|57
|1
|0
|
T. MacVittie 7 QB
|T. MacVittie
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Pesek-Hickson 23 RB
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|22
|100
|0
|30
|
G. Flomo 25 RB
|G. Flomo
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Fiorentino 22 RB
|R. Fiorentino
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
T. MacVittie 7 QB
|T. MacVittie
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Grimm 80 WR
|L. Grimm
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|6
|-6
|0
|4
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|5
|-16
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|9
|7
|116
|1
|48
|
L. Grimm 80 WR
|L. Grimm
|8
|4
|72
|2
|37
|
E. Naylor II 11 WR
|E. Naylor II
|4
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|7
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Pesek-Hickson 23 RB
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Miles 29 FB
|B. Miles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 3 S
|R. Thomas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Channel 41 S
|N. Channel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Prunty 9 CB
|K. Prunty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 28 LB
|T. Berryhill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Parker 14 LB
|S. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 4 CB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 53 DL
|C. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 90 DL
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|1/1
|48
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|11
|37.1
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|4
|16.0
|27
|0
|
K. Pearson 27 WR
|K. Pearson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-T.Allen kicks 62 yards from KAN 35. 24-D.Barlow to TCU 26 for 23 yards (34-N.Betts).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(14:55 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 31 for 5 yards (41-N.Channel).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 31(14:24 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 44 for 13 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 44(13:58 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans runs ob at KAN 37 for 19 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(13:25 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to KAN 33 for 4 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 33(12:51 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to KAN 25 for 8 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(12:17 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to KAN 20 for 5 yards (41-N.Channel).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 20(11:43 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to KAN 21 for -1 yard (50-M.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TCU 21(11:00 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TCU 21(10:55 - 1st) 39-G.Kell 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 22 for 22 yards (17-D.McCuin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(10:44 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 22(10:41 - 1st) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 25 for 3 yards (95-T.Cooper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 25(10:03 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - KANSAS 25(9:59 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 20 yards from KAN 25 out of bounds at the KAN 45.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(9:53 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 53-J.Lanz False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 45. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - TCU 50(9:53 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to KAN 46 for 4 yards (19-G.Potter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TCU 46(9:25 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
|+46 YD
|
3 & 11 - TCU 46(9:19 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 27 for 27 yards (26-B.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(9:05 - 1st) 7-T.MacVittie to KAN 29 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 29(8:48 - 1st) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 31 for 2 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 31(8:07 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 28 for -3 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KANSAS 28(7:27 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 46 yards from KAN 28 Downed at the TCU 26.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(7:13 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 31 for 5 yards (93-S.Burt). Penalty on TCU 74-A.Coker Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 26. No Play.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 20 - TCU 16(6:59 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow pushed ob at KAN 48 for 36 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(6:30 - 1st) 3-E.Demercado to KAN 26 for 22 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(6:06 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 47-C.Ware. 47-C.Ware runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:00 - 1st) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 61 yards from TCU 35. 27-K.Pearson to KAN 26 for 22 yards (15-J.Foster).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(5:54 - 1st) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 25 for -1 yard (28-N.Bradford).
|-24 YD
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 25(5:18 - 1st) to KAN 1 FUMBLES. 17-J.Daniels to KAN 1 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 35 - KANSAS 1(4:36 - 1st) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 2 for 1 yard (44-C.Ellison).
|Punt
|
4 & 34 - KANSAS 2(3:59 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 35 yards from KAN 2. 12-D.Davis runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:49 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 22 for -3 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - KANSAS 22(3:09 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 27 for 5 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27(2:31 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-C.Ceasar at KAN 40. 16-C.Ceasar to KAN 40 for no gain. Penalty on TCU 16-C.Ceasar Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(2:15 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to KAN 37 for no gain (24-A.Washington).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 37(1:35 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor. Penalty on TCU 16-C.Ceasar Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 37. No Play.
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(1:30 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(1:22 - 1st) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good. Penalty on TCU 16-C.Ceasar Offside 2 yards enforced at TCU 3. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(1:22 - 1st) 7-T.MacVittie to TCU 1 for no gain (32-O.Mathis).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 1st) 83-J.Borcila kicks 11 yards from KAN 35 to the KAN 46 downed by 8-K.Lassiter.
|Result
|Play
|-23 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(1:21 - 1st) to KAN 23 FUMBLES. 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 23 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 33 - KANSAS 23(0:45 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 22 for -1 yard (28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 34 - KANSAS 22(0:05 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 34 - TCU 22(15:00 - 2nd) 24-R.Vernon punts 37 yards from KAN 22 Downed at the TCU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(14:50 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 45 for 4 yards (19-G.Potter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TCU 45(14:14 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Conwright.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TCU 45(14:10 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TCU 45(14:05 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 34 yards from TCU 45 to KAN 21 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(13:57 - 2nd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson pushed ob at KAN 40 for 19 yards (24-A.Washington). Penalty on KAN 8-K.Lassiter Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at KAN 40.
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - KANSAS 25(13:39 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm. Penalty on TCU 7-T.Moehrig Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(1:33 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 40 for no gain (30-G.Wallow).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 40(12:56 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels complete to 23-A.Pesek-Hickson. 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 44 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 44(12:30 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 44(12:26 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 34-N.Betts False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 44. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KANSAS 39(12:23 - 2nd) 24-R.Vernon punts 41 yards from KAN 39 out of bounds at the TCU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(12:16 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 25 for 5 yards (53-C.Taylor).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 25(11:45 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans pushed ob at TCU 44 for 19 yards (4-E.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 44(11:11 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to KAN 44 for 12 yards (1-K.Logan3-R.Thomas).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 44(10:39 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller pushed ob at KAN 32 for 12 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 32(10:15 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to KAN 32 for no gain (50-M.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 32(9:33 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to KAN 24 for 8 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 2 - TCU 24(9:02 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 54 yards from TCU 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 26 for 15 yards (15-J.Foster).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(8:51 - 2nd) 7-T.MacVittie pushed ob at KAN 26 for no gain (97-E.Barquet).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 26(8:34 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 26(8:29 - 2nd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to TCU 44 for 30 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(8:09 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 44(8:03 - 2nd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to TCU 38 for 6 yards (95-T.Cooper).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 38(7:33 - 2nd) 80-L.Grimm pushed ob at TCU 40 for -2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 40(7:05 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(7:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 47 for 7 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TCU 47(6:27 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 47 for no gain (28-T.Berryhill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TCU 47(5:42 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TCU 47(5:37 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 38 yards from TCU 47 to KAN 15 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(5:29 - 2nd) 7-T.MacVittie complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 19 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 19(4:58 - 2nd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 16 for -3 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 16(4:23 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 7 for -9 yards (11-K.Coleman).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - KANSAS 7(3:41 - 2nd) 24-R.Vernon punts 38 yards from KAN 7 out of bounds at the KAN 45.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(3:35 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to KAN 43 for 2 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 43(2:58 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to KAN 38 for 5 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TCU 38(2:18 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TCU 38(2:12 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 25 yards from KAN 38 to KAN 13 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 13(2:05 - 2nd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 11 for -2 yards (11-K.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - KANSAS 11(1:39 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter. Penalty on TCU 11-K.Coleman Offside 5 yards enforced at KAN 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 16(1:34 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 16(1:31 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - KANSAS 16(1:24 - 2nd) 24-R.Vernon punts 42 yards from KAN 16 to TCU 42 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 42(1:16 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to KAN 25 fair catch by 27-K.Pearson.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(1:06 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm runs ob at TCU 38 for 37 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(0:59 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to TCU 27 for 11 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(0:41 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to TCU 14 for 13 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 14(0:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:20 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(0:20 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 26 for 1 yard (50-M.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 29 for 4 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 29(14:28 - 3rd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 29 for no gain (11-K.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 29(13:46 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick scrambles to KAN 29 for no gain (95-T.Cooper).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 29(13:07 - 3rd) 24-R.Vernon punts 26 yards from KAN 29 Downed at the TCU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(12:58 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to KAN 48 for 7 yards (95-D.Terry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TCU 48(12:22 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to KAN 48 for no gain (50-M.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 48(11:58 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to KAN 47 for 1 yard (1-K.Logan).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TCU 47(11:21 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 38 yards from KAN 47 to KAN 9 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 9(11:15 - 3rd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 12 for 3 yards (97-E.Barquet).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 12(10:33 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 5 for -7 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - KANSAS 5(9:50 - 3rd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 14 for 9 yards (40-P.Workman).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 14(9:14 - 3rd) 24-R.Vernon punts 39 yards from KAN 14 to TCU 47 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 47(9:07 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 6-Z.Evans.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 47(9:00 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to KAN 25 for 28 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(8:43 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to KAN 23 for 2 yards (28-T.Berryhill).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TCU 23(8:01 - 3rd) Penalty on TCU 72-T.Storment False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TCU 28(7:52 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - TCU 28(7:46 - 3rd) Penalty on TCU 69-C.McMillon False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 28. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 18 - TCU 33(7:48 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow pushed ob at KAN 12 for 21 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 12(7:12 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles pushed ob at KAN 9 for 3 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 9(6:50 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow pushed ob at KAN 2 for 7 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - TCU 2(6:14 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to KAN 2 for no gain (50-M.Harris). Penalty on KAN 14-S.Parker Offside 1 yards enforced at KAN 2. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TCU 1(5:56 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to KAN 1 for no gain (3-R.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 1(5:31 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to KAN 25 fair catch by 27-K.Pearson.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(5:27 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 30 for 5 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(4:54 - 3rd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 35 for 5 yards (97-E.Barquet).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(4:50 - 3rd) Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at KAN 35. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(4:37 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick scrambles to KAN 21 for 1 yard (31-R.Harris).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 21(4:06 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 32 for 11 yards (15-J.Foster).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(3:49 - 3rd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 33 for 1 yard (13-D.Winters).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 33(3:19 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 48 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(2:54 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 23-A.Pesek-Hickson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 48(2:48 - 3rd) Penalty on TCU 30-G.Wallow Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KAN 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 47(2:48 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 29-B.Miles. 29-B.Miles pushed ob at TCU 47 for no gain (30-G.Wallow).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 47(2:17 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 11-E.Naylor. 11-E.Naylor to TCU 21 for 26 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(1:46 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 21(1:41 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 21(1:31 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:26 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to TCU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 3rd) 44-T.Allen kicks 40 yards from KAN 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 24-D.Barlow.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(1:26 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 30 for 5 yards (2-C.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(0:50 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 32 for 2 yards (19-G.Potter).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 32(0:05 - 3rd) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 34 for 2 yards (93-S.Burt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TCU 34(15:00 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 36 yards from TCU 34 to KAN 30 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(14:54 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 11-E.Naylor INTERCEPTED by 16-C.Ceasar at KAN 30. 16-C.Ceasar runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:45 - 4th) 39-G.Kell kicks 56 yards from TCU 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 9 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 9(14:45 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 8 for -1 yard (13-D.Winters28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 8(14:06 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 8(14:00 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 7 for -1 yard (13-D.Winters).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - KANSAS 7(13:18 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 44 yards from KAN 7 to TCU 49 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(13:12 - 4th) 17-M.Downing complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to KAN 43 for 8 yards (14-S.Parker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TCU 43(12:32 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to KAN 40 for 3 yards (19-G.Potter).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(12:01 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to KAN 41 for -1 yard (19-G.Potter).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TCU 41(11:30 - 4th) 17-M.Downing complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis pushed ob at KAN 39 for 2 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TCU 39(10:58 - 4th) 17-M.Downing incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TCU 39(10:54 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 32 yards from KAN 39 Downed at the KAN 7. Team penalty on KAN Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 7(10:44 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 9 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 9(10:12 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 9(10:07 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 2 for -7 yards FUMBLES (32-O.Mathis). 13-D.Winters runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 4th) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 4th) 39-G.Kell kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to KAN 25 fair catch by 27-K.Pearson.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(10:02 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 37 for 12 yards (15-J.Foster).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(9:31 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 39 for 2 yards (25-W.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 39(8:50 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 43 for 4 yards (15-J.Foster).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 43(8:11 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 48 for 5 yards (15-J.Foster).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(7:41 - 4th) 25-G.Flomo to TCU 46 for 6 yards (17-D.McCuin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 46(7:03 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick runs ob at TCU 42 for 4 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(6:33 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter runs ob at TCU 29 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(6:07 - 4th) 25-G.Flomo to TCU 29 for no gain (91-P.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 29(5:24 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 29(5:19 - 4th) 25-G.Flomo to TCU 29 for no gain (44-C.Ellison).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - KANSAS 29(4:30 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila kicks 37 yards from KAN 35 to TCU 28 fair catch by 81-P.Wells.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(4:25 - 4th) 33-K.Miller to TCU 31 for 3 yards (14-S.Parker).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 31(3:37 - 4th) 33-K.Miller to TCU 30 for -1 yard (90-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 30(2:55 - 4th) 17-M.Downing complete to 35-E.Garcia. 35-E.Garcia to TCU 30 for no gain (2-C.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KANSAS 30(2:14 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 35 yards from TCU 30 to KAN 35 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(2:07 - 4th) 22-R.Fiorentino to KAN 36 for 1 yard (25-W.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 36(1:30 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick scrambles pushed ob at KAN 39 for 3 yards (3-D.Collins).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 39(1:22 - 4th) 22-R.Fiorentino to KAN 42 for 3 yards (40-P.Workman).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - KANSAS 42(0:36 - 4th) 24-R.Vernon punts 40 yards from KAN 42 Downed at the TCU 18.
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
0
2nd 13:45
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
10
34
Final ESPN
-
NILL
WMICH
27
30
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
41
Final SECN
-
PSU
MICH
27
17
Final ABC
-
SMU
ECU
38
52
Final ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
24
30
Final ESP3
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
44
50
Final FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
27
24
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
10
52
Final ESPU
-
NCST
CUSE
36
29
Final ACCN
-
MD
12IND
11
27
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BUFF
41
70
Final CBSSN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
38
7
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
17
49
Final
-
SALA
ARKST
38
31
Final ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
70
20
Final ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
49
14
Final ESP+
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
13
42
Final CBS
-
TROY
APLST
10
47
Final ESP2
-
PITT
3CLEM
17
52
Final ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
20
29
Final ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
24
31
Final SECN
-
LVILLE
BC
27
34
Final ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
37
30
Final FS1
-
SDGST
COLO
10
20
Final PACN
-
MEMP
NAVY
10
7
Final CBSSN
-
LSU
5TXAM
7
20
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
31
32
Final ESP2
-
DUKE
GATECH
33
56
Final
-
9UGA
SC
45
16
Final SECN
-
UTAH
WASH
21
24
Final ABC
-
ARIZ
UCLA
10
27
Final FOX
-
TCU
KANSAS
59
23
Final FS1
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-