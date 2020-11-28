|
|
|VANDY
|MIZZOU
Vanderbilt kicker breaks barrier but Missouri dominates 41-0
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Sarah Fuller made history, but her barrier-breaking kickoff was the only highlight for Vanderbilt as Missouri dominated the Commodores 41-0 on Saturday.
Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half. Fuller delivered a low kick that bounced to the 35-yard line, where Missouri pounced on it. She never got the chance to attempt a PAT or field goal, as the Tigers (4-3) rarely allowed the Commodores (0-8) to cross midfield in the Southeastern Conference game.
Larry Rountree rushed 21 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Connor Bazelak completed 30 of 37 passes for 318 yards. Running back Tyler Badie had seven catches for 102 yards and scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter. True freshman quarterback Brady Cook got his first snaps of the year in mop-up time and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Damon Hazelton.
Vanderbilt gained just 196 total yards against a stingy Missouri defense that has held three of its last four opponents to 10 points or less. Ken Seals completed 11 of 19 passes for 79 yards. Keyon Henry-Brooks rushed 15 times for 64 yards but lost a fumble in Missouri territory to end a rare promising drive for the Commodores to open the third quarter.
Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend. COVID-19 protocols and restrictions left Vandy football coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri. Mason reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help, and Fuller agreed to give the sport a try.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: Senior linebacker Nick Bolton is making a bid for All-SEC and All-American honors. Bolton finished with nine tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup against Vanderbilt. He has 76 tackles on the season.
Vanderbilt: An otherwise forgettable game will be remembered for Fuller's participation. No woman had appeared in an SEC football game or for any Power 5 team. Women have played college football at other levels. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997. Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003. April Goss was the second with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers are scheduled to play Arkansas at home on Saturday.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores visit Georgia on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
K. Brooks
21 RB
64 RuYds, 24 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
|
L. Rountree III
34 RB
160 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 23 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|31
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|7
|20
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|196
|603
|Total Plays
|60
|79
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|223
|Rush Attempts
|35
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|103
|380
|Comp. - Att.
|15-25
|34-41
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-21
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.3
|7-1.1
|Return Yards
|0
|8
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|103
|PASS YDS
|380
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|196
|TOTAL YDS
|603
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|15
|64
|0
|11
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|6
|19
|0
|8
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|9
|10
|0
|7
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|4
|4
|0
|5
|
M. Owusu 88 LB
|M. Owusu
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|6
|5
|33
|0
|10
|
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
|C. Pierce Jr.
|4
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|6
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 2 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
W. Sheppard 81 WR
|W. Sheppard
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Harrison 88 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marlow 3 RB
|J. Marlow
|2
|2
|-7
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hamilton 15 CB
|E. Hamilton
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 50 LB
|E. Barr
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 S
|M. Worship
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 26 S
|A. Orji
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|D. Odeyingbo
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 24 LB
|A. Orji
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 LB
|M. Owusu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
|B. DeVault-Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DL
|C. Tidd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowen 12 QB
|J. Bowen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 92 DL
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 9 DL
|D. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boddie Jr. 14 WR
|D. Boddie Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|7
|43.3
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|30/37
|318
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|4/4
|62
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|21
|160
|3
|27
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|4
|52
|0
|35
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|5
|18
|1
|7
|
J. Jones 43 RB
|J. Jones
|4
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|2
|-23
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|7
|7
|102
|0
|27
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|7
|5
|67
|0
|20
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|9
|8
|62
|0
|13
|
D. Hazelton 7 WR
|D. Hazelton
|3
|3
|49
|1
|25
|
M. Wilson 2 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|6
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Abrams-Draine 15 WR
|K. Abrams-Draine
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pack 35 DB
|M. Pack
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pettway 29 LB
|J. Pettway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Burdine 24 DB
|I. Burdine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Williams 0 LB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. York 96 DL
|C. York
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 17 DB
|J. Carlies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 LB
|J. Hansford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|2/3
|44
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pack 35 DB
|M. Pack
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Musser 87 WR
|C. Musser
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 35 for 10 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(14:48 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 39 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 39(14:22 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 44 for 5 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 44(14:04 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 44 for no gain (96-C.York).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - VANDY 44(13:28 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 44 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(13:23 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to VAN 40 for 4 yards (26-A.Orji).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 40(12:57 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to VAN 30 for 10 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(12:31 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to VAN 17 for 13 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(12:12 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to VAN 14 for 3 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 14(11:43 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to VAN 7 for 7 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIZZOU 7(11:18 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:14 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:09 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 28 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 28(10:36 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks pushed ob at VAN 40 for 12 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(10:04 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 40 for no gain (2-E.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 40(9:33 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Brooks.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 40(9:27 - 1st) 8-K.Seals scrambles to VAN 47 for 7 yards (3-M.Manuel18-T.Jeffcoat).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - VANDY 47(8:48 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 43 yards from VAN 47 to MIZ 10 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 10(8:39 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 16 for 6 yards (23-J.Mahoney). Penalty on MIZ 51-Z.Powell Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at MIZ 10. No Play.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 5(8:15 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 32 for 27 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(7:55 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to VAN 48 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(7:29 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(7:25 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to VAN 35 for 13 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(7:06 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to VAN 30 for 5 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(6:45 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to VAN 28 for 2 yards (48-A.Mintze50-E.Barr).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 28(6:10 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to VAN 28 for no gain (50-E.Barr).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 28(5:30 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(5:24 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 28 for no gain (78-K.Whiteside).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 28(4:48 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 39 for 11 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(4:21 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks runs ob at VAN 50 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 50(3:55 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to MIZ 48 for 2 yards (78-K.Whiteside).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 48(3:32 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to MIZ 44 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 44(1:55 - 1st) 8-K.Seals sacked at MIZ 46 for -2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - VANDY 46(2:20 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 32 yards from MIZ 46 to MIZ 14 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(2:13 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 15 for 1 yard (26-A.Orji).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 15(1:42 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 25 for 10 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:16 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 28 for 3 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(0:44 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 36 for 8 yards (13-B.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(0:22 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(0:18 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 43 for 7 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 43(15:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to VAN 46 for 11 yards (26-A.Orji).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(14:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove pushed ob at VAN 46 for no gain (50-E.Barr).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(14:01 - 2nd) 9-J.Knox to VAN 45 for 1 yard (14-M.Worship).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 45(13:20 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie pushed ob at VAN 39 for 6 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 39(12:40 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(12:35 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 42 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 42(12:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Brooks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 42(11:57 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - VANDY 42(11:51 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 40 yards from VAN 42 to MIZ 18 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(11:43 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 19 for 1 yard (50-E.Barr).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 19(11:14 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 30 for 11 yards (28-A.George).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(10:55 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 45 for 15 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(10:35 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree runs ob at VAN 43 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(10:03 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to VAN 42 for 1 yard (15-E.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 42(9:24 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 15-K.Abrams-Draine. 15-K.Abrams-Draine to VAN 40 for 2 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 40(8:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to VAN 28 for 12 yards (28-A.George).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(8:25 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree runs ob at VAN 7 for 21 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIZZOU 7(7:58 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(7:51 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 33 for 8 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 33(7:29 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals to VAN 40 for 7 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(6:58 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 40(6:54 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 44 for 4 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 44(6:20 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIZ 47 for 9 yards (8-J.Ware).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(5:56 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 62-J.Hernandez False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 47. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - VANDY 48(5:28 - 2nd) Team penalty on VAN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at VAN 48. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - VANDY 43(5:14 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 47 for 4 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - VANDY 47(4:50 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 47 for no gain FUMBLES (18-T.Jeffcoat). 21-K.Brooks recovers at the VAN 47. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 47 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - VANDY 47(4:05 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 35 for -12 yards (0-T.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 28 - VANDY 35(3:30 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 53 yards from VAN 35. 87-C.Musser to MIZ 20 for 8 yards (24-A.Orji).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(3:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(3:16 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 33 for 13 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(3:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 37 for 4 yards (24-A.Orji).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 37(2:37 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie pushed ob at VAN 39 for 24 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(2:16 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to VAN 32 for 7 yards (24-A.Orji).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(1:47 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie pushed ob at VAN 28 for 4 yards (88-M.Owusu).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(1:43 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(1:33 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to VAN 1 for 27 yards (88-M.Owusu).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(1:22 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:14 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Brooks.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:06 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals scrambles to VAN 28 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - VANDY 28(0:59 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 41 yards from VAN 28 to MIZ 31 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(0:53 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie runs ob at MIZ 35 for 4 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 35(0:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton pushed ob at VAN 46 for 19 yards (13-B.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(0:41 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(0:35 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to VAN 41 for 5 yards (26-A.Orji).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 41(0:29 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at VAN 50 for -9 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|Sack
|
4 & 14 - MIZZOU 50(0:03 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at MIZ 36 for -14 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-S.Fuller kicks 30 yards from VAN 35. 35-M.Pack to MIZ 35 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(14:59 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 36 for 1 yard (92-D.Green).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 36(14:30 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 45 for 9 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(14:02 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to VAN 48 for 7 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 48(13:27 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to VAN 29 for 19 yards (28-A.George).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(13:08 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to VAN 24 for 5 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 24(12:36 - 3rd) 4-E.Young pushed ob at VAN 8 for 16 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - MIZZOU 8(11:56 - 3rd) 4-E.Young to VAN 3 for 5 yards (50-E.Barr).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 3(11:22 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to VAN 3 for no gain (14-M.Worship).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 3(10:44 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 3(10:40 - 3rd) 92-H.Mevis 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(10:35 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 32 for 7 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 32(10:05 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 35 for 3 yards (97-A.Byers).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(9:33 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 43 for 8 yards (1-J.Bledsoe11-D.Nicholson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 43(9:11 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 45 for 2 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(8:40 - 3rd) 88-J.Harrison pushed ob at VAN 41 for -4 yards (1-J.Bledsoe8-J.Ware).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - VANDY 41(8:02 - 3rd) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 39 for -2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 16 - VANDY 39(7:24 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman pushed ob at MIZ 44 for 17 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(6:56 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to MIZ 34 FUMBLES (11-D.Nicholson). 8-J.Ware to MIZ 34 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(6:48 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 38 for 4 yards (90-C.Tidd).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 38(6:22 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 43 for 5 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 43(5:41 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree runs ob at VAN 34 for 23 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(4:58 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to VAN 27 for 7 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 27(4:23 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 48-N.Hea.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 27(4:18 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to VAN 27 for no gain (26-A.Orji).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 27(3:37 - 3rd) 92-H.Mevis 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(3:31 - 3rd) 5-M.Wright complete to 88-J.Harrison. 88-J.Harrison to VAN 30 for 5 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(3:05 - 3rd) 5-M.Wright to VAN 27 for -3 yards (33-C.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 27(2:30 - 3rd) 5-M.Wright incomplete. Intended for 25-M.Pryor.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - VANDY 27(2:24 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 42 yards from VAN 27 to MIZ 31 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(2:17 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism pushed ob at MIZ 43 for 12 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(1:40 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 46 for 3 yards (9-D.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 46(1:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to VAN 48 for 6 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 48(0:30 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to VAN 46 for 2 yards (13-B.Harris50-E.Barr).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to VAN 25 for 21 yards (28-A.George).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:35 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:29 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:29 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:29 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 33 for 8 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 33(13:58 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 34 for 1 yard (90-M.Utsey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(13:18 - 4th) 5-M.Wright incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - VANDY 34(13:10 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 37 for 3 yards (35-M.Pack).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(12:42 - 4th) 5-M.Wright complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs ob at MIZ 49 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(12:15 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to MIZ 44 for 5 yards (39-C.Turner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 44(11:40 - 4th) 5-M.Wright complete to 81-W.Sheppard. 81-W.Sheppard pushed ob at MIZ 38 for 6 yards (24-I.Burdine).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(11:11 - 4th) 5-M.Wright to MIZ 33 for 5 yards (33-C.Bailey).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 33(10:37 - 4th) 5-M.Wright to MIZ 34 for -1 yard (35-M.Pack).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 34(9:58 - 4th) 5-M.Wright to MIZ 32 for 2 yards (28-J.Hansford).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 4 - VANDY 32(9:14 - 4th) 5-M.Wright complete to 3-J.Marlow. 3-J.Marlow to MIZ 33 for -1 yard (11-D.Nicholson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(9:09 - 4th) 12-B.Cook complete to 15-K.Abrams-Draine. 15-K.Abrams-Draine to MIZ 35 for 2 yards (30-D.Wright).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 35(8:34 - 4th) 4-E.Young pushed ob at VAN 30 for 35 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(8:03 - 4th) 4-E.Young to VAN 34 for -4 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - MIZZOU 34(7:25 - 4th) 12-B.Cook complete to 80-M.Swinson. 80-M.Swinson to VAN 25 for 9 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 25(6:52 - 4th) 12-B.Cook complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(6:46 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Penalty on VAN 8-K.Seals Intentional grounding 11 yards enforced at VAN 25.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 21 - VANDY 14(6:40 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 24 for 10 yards (17-J.Carlies).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 24(6:07 - 4th) 8-K.Seals scrambles to VAN 31 for 7 yards (33-C.Bailey).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 4 - VANDY 31(5:28 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson runs ob at VAN 37 for 6 yards.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(5:03 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 3-J.Marlow. 3-J.Marlow to VAN 31 for -6 yards (29-J.Pettway).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - VANDY 31(4:48 - 4th) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 30 for -1 yard (6-D.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 17 - VANDY 30(3:55 - 4th) 8-K.Seals scrambles runs ob at VAN 31 for 1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - VANDY 31(3:16 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 53 yards from VAN 31 to MIZ 16 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(3:09 - 4th) 43-J.Jones to MIZ 17 for 1 yard (33-D.Jerkins).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 17(2:25 - 4th) 43-J.Jones to MIZ 28 for 11 yards (28-A.George).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(1:44 - 4th) 43-J.Jones to MIZ 31 for 3 yards (24-A.Orji).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 31(0:57 - 4th) 43-J.Jones to MIZ 34 for 3 yards (28-A.George).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 34(0:51 - 4th) 12-B.Cook complete to 2-M.Wilson. 2-M.Wilson to VAN 40 for 26 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(0:22 - 4th) 12-B.Cook kneels at VAN 43 for -3 yards.
-
SALA
ARKST
28
24
3rd 0:34 ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
56
14
3rd 2:08 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
10
41
4th 14:08
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
42
7
4th 10:33 ESP+
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
6
21
3rd 10:36 CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
10
38
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
TROY
APLST
10
34
3rd 13:46 ESP2
-
8NWEST
MICHST
6
17
3rd 14:33 ESPN
-
RUT
PURDUE
13
16
2nd 5:08 FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
10
13
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
MISSST
MISS
7
21
2nd 0:26 SECN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
PSU
MICH
27
17
Final ABC
-
SMU
ECU
38
52
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
44
50
Final FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
27
24
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
24
30
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
10
52
Final ESPU
-
NCST
CUSE
36
29
Final ACCN
-
MD
12IND
11
27
Final ESP2
-
NILL
WMICH
27
30
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
41
70
Final CBSSN
-
UK
6FLA
10
34
Final ESPN
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
41
Final SECN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
38
7
Final ESP3
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-5
Sat 5:37pm PACN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
060.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
062.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049.5 O/U
+22
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
070 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
0
0
ESP3
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0