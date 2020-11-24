|
|
|LSU
|TXAM
No. 5 Texas A&M finally back at it as LSU looms
No. 5 Texas A&M hasn't played since Nov. 7.
LSU knows what that feels like.
The Aggies (5-1, 5-1) finally get to play in the wake of the COVID-related postponements of two games when they host the Tigers (3-3, 3-3) in an SEC West game Saturday night.
Texas A&M couldn't play at Tennessee two weeks ago or against Ole Miss last week. The Aggies most recently played Nov. 7, when they defeated South Carolina 48-3.
"I think our guys are hungry," Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. "They want to play, they miss playing. I think our kids are very resilient. We've handled all kinds of adversity because 2020 is an adversity year."
The Aggies aren't likely to win the SEC West because they're a game behind No. 1 Alabama in the loss column, and that loss came against the Crimson Tide on Oct. 3. But that doesn't mean the Aggies can't sneak into the College Football Playoff if they win out.
LSU beat Texas A&M 50-7 last season in the final home game of Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, but Fisher dismissed the notion that the Aggies are thinking of revenge for that rout.
"Any time you get beat, you want to go back and compete and play very well," Fisher said. "I don't ever like the word revenge; I think revenge clouds your thinking. I think you've got two different teams, two different groups of people, two different years apart. You want to win because somebody had success against you. I mean, that's just human nature."
Things have changed quite a bit since that game. The Tigers were on their way to a 15-0 record and a CFP championship last season, but they haven't won consecutive games this season as they prepare to play their first ranked opponent.
"LSU is always going to get your attention," Fisher said. "But after three weeks, it wouldn't matter who we were playing - they would get our attention."
LSU played for the first time since Oct. 31 when it won at Arkansas last Saturday, 27-24.
"It took everything we had to beat Arkansas, and we did it," Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said. "Hopefully, it's a springboard for us to have a great end to the season starting with Texas A&M."
The Tigers finally got a chance to bounce back from their 48-11 loss to Auburn on Halloween, and they took advantage by holding off Arkansas last week as freshman Eli Ricks deflected a potential tying 44-yard field goal on the final play of the game.
"At some times we looked like an LSU football team," Orgeron said. "We still have a ways to go, but we have some young players that are believing, and hopefully making the last play of the game gave our guys some relief and some confidence that they can fight through and win."
The most recent time these teams played in College Station was two years ago, when the Aggies prevailed 74-72 in an epic seven-overtime battle.
The Aggies expect to have about 25,000 fans inside of 100,000-seat Kyle Field on Saturday night.
"It's probably the first time this year that the crowd noise will be a factor," Orgeron said.
--Field Level Media
|
|
T. Marshall Jr.
6 WR
134 ReYds, ReTD, 10 RECs
|
|
I. Spiller
28 RB
141 RuYds, RuTD, 17 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|16
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|10
|5
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-16
|2-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|267
|267
|Total Plays
|72
|71
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|162
|Rush Attempts
|25
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|231
|105
|Comp. - Att.
|23-47
|11-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-79
|9-83
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|11-40.2
|12-37.6
|Return Yards
|-11
|23
|Punts - Returns
|1--11
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|105
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|162
|
|
|267
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|9/25
|118
|0
|2
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|14/22
|113
|1
|0
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|11
|18
|0
|6
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|4
|13
|0
|4
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|2
|9
|0
|10
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|8
|-4
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|14
|10
|134
|1
|54
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|5
|2
|44
|0
|26
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|11
|3
|25
|0
|15
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|9
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|4
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
K. Taylor 87 TE
|K. Taylor
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DL
|J. Roy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton 43 LB
|R. Thornton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toles 21 S
|J. Toles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 8 LB
|B. Ojulari
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fonua 53 LB
|S. Fonua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|11
|40.2
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|1
|-11.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|11/34
|105
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|27
|141
|1
|52
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|7
|27
|0
|26
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Green 54 OL
|C. Green
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|8
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|10
|4
|31
|0
|15
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|4
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
H. Jones 9 WR
|H. Jones
|8
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 1 LB
|B. Johnson
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Young 4 DB
|E. Young
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 0 DB
|M. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Morris 7 DB
|D. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 15 DL
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 13 DB
|B. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|2/2
|41
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|12
|37.6
|6
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Buckley 14 WR
|C. Buckley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|2
|4.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 29 for 4 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 29(14:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 29(14:21 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 35 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 29(14:21 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 34 for 5 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 34(13:41 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 31 yards from TXAM 34 out of bounds at the LSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(13:33 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 38 for 3 yards (3-T.Johnson92-J.Peevy).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 38(13:00 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins pushed ob at TXAM 44 for 18 yards (17-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(12:41 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 44(12:32 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 43 for 1 yard (8-D.Leal).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - LSU 43(11:49 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to TXAM 35 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LSU 35(11:30 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 35 for no gain (8-D.Leal).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(11:26 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 35(11:22 - 1st) 11-K.Mond runs ob at LSU 39 for 26 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(11:22 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 7-J.Stevens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(10:58 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to LSU 24 for no gain (23-M.Baskerville94-J.Evans).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 24(10:19 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith. Penalty on LSU 25-C.Flott Pass interference 4 yards enforced at LSU 24. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(10:13 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to LSU 24 for -4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TXAM 24(9:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TXAM 24(9:23 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - TXAM 24(9:16 - 1st) 47-S.Small 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(9:10 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(9:05 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Davis-Price.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 25(9:01 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 28 for 3 yards (8-D.Leal).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LSU 28(8:21 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 36 yards from LSU 28 to the TXAM 36 downed by 13-J.Kirklin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(8:13 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 36 for no gain (53-S.Fonua25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 36(7:31 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 36(7:24 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXAM 36(7:16 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 45 yards from TXAM 36 to LSU 19 fair catch by 5-K.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 19(7:09 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 23 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson35-M.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 23(6:53 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 24 for 1 yard (7-D.Morris14-K.Carper).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 24(6:14 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 26 for 2 yards (14-K.Carper).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LSU 26(5:33 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 46 yards from LSU 26. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 31 for 3 yards (10-J.White). Team penalty on LSU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TXAM 31.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(5:22 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 40 for 4 yards (97-G.Logan11-A.Gaye).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 40(4:15 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to LSU 42 for 18 yards (25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(4:06 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 42(3:24 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to LSU 37 for 5 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 37(3:24 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - TXAM 37(3:18 - 1st) Team penalty on TXAM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LSU 37. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXAM 42(3:18 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 39 yards from LSU 42 to the LSU 3 downed by 40-C.Choate.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 3(3:09 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 5 for 2 yards (92-J.Peevy4-E.Young).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 5(2:34 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson to LSU 7 for 2 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LSU 7(1:51 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 12 for 5 yards (33-A.Hansford4-E.Young).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LSU 12(1:15 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 42 yards from LSU 12 to TXAM 46 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(1:06 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 48 for 2 yards (97-G.Logan23-M.Baskerville).
|+52 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 48(0:28 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(0:16 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 31-C.Lewis Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TXAM 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 50 yards from TXAM 50 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(0:16 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall pushed ob at LSU 38 for 13 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(15:00 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson to LSU 39 for 1 yard (9-L.O'Neal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LSU 39(14:33 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson to LSU 39 for no gain (1-B.Johnson5-B.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LSU 39(13:43 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LSU 39(13:39 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 34 yards from LSU 39. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 32 for 5 yards (10-J.White18-D.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(13:28 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to LSU 36 for 32 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(12:50 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to LSU 34 for 2 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 34(12:05 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at LSU 28 for 6 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 28(11:47 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith pushed ob at LSU 15 for 13 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(11:08 - 2nd) 54-C.Green to LSU 21 for -6 yards (99-J.Roy7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TXAM 21(10:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXAM 21(10:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to LSU 5 for 16 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXAM 21(10:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to LSU 6 for 15 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|-9 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 6(9:54 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to LSU 6 FUMBLES (23-M.Baskerville). 28-I.Spiller to LSU 15 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(9:37 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to TXAM 31 for 54 yards (17-J.Jones).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(9:08 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(9:08 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - LSU 31(9:03 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert INTERCEPTED by 17-J.Jones at TXAM 21. 17-J.Jones to TXAM 21 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(8:59 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 20 for -1 yard (3-A.Anthony). Penalty on TXAM 73-J.Hocker Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 21. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXAM 11(8:31 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 10 for -1 yard (23-M.Baskerville).
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - TXAM 10(7:54 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - TXAM 10(7:45 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 10 for no gain (43-R.Thornton).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - TXAM 10(7:09 - 2nd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 35 yards from TXAM 10 to TXAM 45 fair catch by 5-K.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(7:02 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 46 for -1 yard (33-A.Hansford).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - LSU 46(6:25 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley scrambles to TXAM 36 for 10 yards (3-T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 36(5:47 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 34 for 2 yards (8-D.Leal1-B.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(5:31 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 87-K.Taylor. 87-K.Taylor to TXAM 31 for 3 yards (17-J.Jones). Penalty on TXAM 4-E.Young Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TXAM 31.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(5:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 15 for 1 yard (33-A.Hansford8-D.Leal).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 15(4:32 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley to TXAM 16 for -1 yard (8-D.Leal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LSU 16(3:57 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - LSU 16(3:52 - 2nd) 36-C.York 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(3:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 20(3:42 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller runs ob at TXAM 31 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(3:07 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 36 for 5 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 36(2:30 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 40 for 4 yards (94-J.Evans).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 40(2:09 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 48 for 8 yards (7-J.Stevens24-D.Stingley). Penalty on TXAM 0-A.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 40. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TXAM 30(2:03 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 23-M.Baskerville Offside 5 yards enforced at TXAM 30. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 35(2:03 - 2nd) Penalty on TXAM 55-K.Green False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TXAM 30(2:03 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXAM 30(1:55 - 2nd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 45 yards from TXAM 30 to LSU 25 fair catch by 5-K.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(1:48 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(1:45 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LSU 25(1:39 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 25(1:36 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 41 yards from LSU 25 to TXAM 34 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(1:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 34(1:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 34(1:18 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXAM 34(1:12 - 2nd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 43 yards from TXAM 34 to LSU 23 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(1:06 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 27 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LSU 27(0:58 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LSU 27(0:56 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LSU 27(0:50 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 40 yards from LSU 27 to TXAM 33 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(0:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 33(0:38 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 46 for 13 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(0:30 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones pushed ob at LSU 45 for 9 yards (5-J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 45(0:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 45(0:18 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to LSU 39 for 6 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(0:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to LSU 33 for 6 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 33(0:07 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs ob at LSU 28 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(0:03 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 97-G.Logan Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LSU 28. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 5 - TXAM 23(0:03 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 28 for 3 yards (33-A.Hansford92-J.Peevy).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 28(14:31 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 26 for -2 yards (33-A.Hansford5-B.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LSU 26(13:57 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LSU 26(13:51 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 35 yards from LSU 26 out of bounds at the TXAM 39.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(13:42 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 35 for -4 yards (25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TXAM 35(13:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TXAM 35(12:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TXAM 35(12:49 - 3rd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 36 yards from TXAM 35 to LSU 29 fair catch by 5-K.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(12:43 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to TXAM 45 for 26 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(12:19 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 42 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LSU 42(11:42 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LSU 42(11:37 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LSU 42(11:31 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 34 yards from TXAM 42 to TXAM 8 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 8(11:24 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 8 for no gain (25-C.Flott).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 8(10:36 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 19 for 11 yards (18-D.Clark7-J.Stevens).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 19(10:01 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to TXAM 31 for 12 yards (25-C.Flott).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(9:24 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 31. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - TXAM 26(8:59 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 31 for 5 yards (8-B.Ojulari94-J.Evans). Penalty on TXAM 73-J.Hocker Illegal block in the back 13 yards enforced at TXAM 26. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 28 - TXAM 13(8:26 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 9 for -4 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 32 - TXAM 9(7:43 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 9 for no gain (97-G.Logan7-J.Stevens).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 32 - TXAM 9(6:56 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 19 for 10 yards (24-D.Stingley23-M.Baskerville).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - TXAM 19(6:27 - 3rd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 37 yards from TXAM 19. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 44 FUMBLES. 8-C.Blumrick to LSU 33 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(6:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 33(6:08 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to LSU 34 for -1 yard (99-J.Roy).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - TXAM 34(5:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond sacked at LSU 42 for -8 yards FUMBLES (8-B.Ojulari). 54-C.Green to LSU 22 for 20 yards (25-C.Flott).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - TXAM 34(5:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond sacked at LSU 42 for -8 yards (43-R.Thornton).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - TXAM 42(5:01 - 3rd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 33 yards from LSU 42 to the LSU 9 downed by 17-J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 9(4:53 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - LSU 9(4:46 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Johnson at LSU 15. 1-B.Johnson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 10 for 10 yards (45-E.Cooper). Team penalty on LSU Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at LSU 10.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 5(4:31 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 9 for 4 yards (0-M.Jones). Penalty on LSU 76-A.Deculus Holding 4 yards enforced at LSU 9.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 5(4:06 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 6 for 1 yard (8-D.Leal).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 6(3:26 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 16 for 10 yards (17-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 16(2:41 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson sacked at LSU 15 for -1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXAM 15(2:03 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to LSU 17 for 2 yards (15-J.Martin32-A.White).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - TXAM 17(1:24 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson sacked at LSU 2 for -15 yards (32-A.White).
|Penalty
|
4 & 24 - TXAM 2(0:36 - 3rd) Team penalty on LSU Delay of game 1 yards enforced at LSU 2. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - TXAM 1(0:31 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 45 yards from LSU 1. 0-A.Smith to LSU 25 for 21 yards. Team penalty on TXAM Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(0:17 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 45 for 1 yard (11-A.Gaye97-G.Logan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 45(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 50 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LSU 50(14:23 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LSU 50(14:17 - 4th) 95-N.Constantinou punts 36 yards from TXAM 50 to LSU 14 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(14:10 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to LSU 23 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 23(13:45 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 29 for 6 yards (9-L.O'Neal1-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(13:10 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 29(13:14 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson sacked at LSU 23 for -6 yards (5-B.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - TXAM 23(12:30 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - TXAM 23(12:23 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 41 yards from LSU 23 to TXAM 36 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(12:16 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith. Penalty on LSU 25-C.Flott Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXAM 36. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(12:07 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles to LSU 40 for 9 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 40(11:27 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to LSU 36 for 4 yards (99-J.Roy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(10:56 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to LSU 36 for no gain (23-M.Baskerville).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 36(10:11 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LSU 36(10:04 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 36(9:57 - 4th) 95-N.Constantinou punts 32 yards from LSU 36 to the LSU 4 downed by 40-C.Choate.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 4(9:46 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 7 for 3 yards (4-E.Young).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 7(9:15 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 10 for 3 yards (0-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 10(8:41 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXAM 10(8:37 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 48 yards from LSU 10. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 49 for 7 yards. Penalty on TXAM 11-T.Fuller Holding declined. Penalty on TXAM 22-D.Hubbard Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 42.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(8:25 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 40 for 8 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 40(7:40 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 42 for 2 yards (18-D.Clark23-M.Baskerville).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(7:01 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 43 for 1 yard (25-C.Flott).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 43(6:17 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 45 for 2 yards (94-J.Evans19-J.Cox).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 45(5:30 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 42 for -3 yards (21-J.Toles24-D.Stingley).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 42(5:17 - 4th) 95-N.Constantinou punts 39 yards from TXAM 42 to LSU 19 fair catch by 5-K.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 19(5:09 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 33 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(4:37 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 33(4:30 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 50 for 17 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 50(4:12 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to TXAM 35 for 15 yards (17-J.Jones13-B.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(3:46 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 35(3:41 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to TXAM 30 for 5 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 30(3:06 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to TXAM 25 for 5 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(2:30 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Davis-Price.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(2:25 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson scrambles runs ob at TXAM 19 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 19(2:17 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to TXAM 16 for 3 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 16(1:26 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 13 for 3 yards (4-E.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 13(1:15 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 13(1:10 - 4th) Penalty on LSU 76-A.Deculus False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 13. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 15 - TXAM 18(1:10 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to TXAM 3 for 15 yards (14-K.Carper32-A.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TXAM 3(0:43 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
