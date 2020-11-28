|
|
|MIAOH
|AKRON
Gabbert, Sorenson combine for 4 TDs in Miami (Ohio) win
AKRON, Ohio (AP) Brett Gabbert threw for a career-high 308 yards and teamed with Jack Sorenson for four touchdowns, three in the first-half, as Miami (Ohio) defeated winless Akron 38-7 on Saturday to claim the program's 700th win.
The RedHawks (2-1, 2-1) are the 31st FBS program and first in the Mid-American Conference, to reach 700 wins. Miami had not played since Nov. 10, a loss at Buffalo.
Gabbert found Sorenson with scoring passes of 61, 29 and 28 yards in the first half, and a 15-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Sorenson caught eight balls for career-highs of 177 yards and four TDs.
Gabbert's 61-yard TD to Sorenson began as a screen pass to the left side. Sorenson picked up a key block and ran untouched to the end zone.
Akron (0-4, 0-4) went into halftime with 69 yards of offense and was 0-fo-5 on third down, but picked up in the second half. The Zips were outgained 416 yards to 145. Freshman Zach Gibson threw for 141 yards and found Michael Mathison for an 11-yard TD in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.
The game was played without fans as stricter COVID-19 protocols, which run through Dec. 16, took effect in Ohio.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. Sorenson
13 WR
177 ReYds, 4 ReTDs, 8 RECs
|
|
M. Mathison
3 WR
14 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs, 3 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|14
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|416
|145
|Total Plays
|54
|55
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|2.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|4
|Rush Attempts
|27
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|0.1
|Yards Passing
|308
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-102
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|8-42.6
|Return Yards
|112
|1
|Punts - Returns
|5-50
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-62
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|308
|PASS YDS
|141
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|4
|
|
|416
|TOTAL YDS
|145
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|18/27
|308
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|4
|48
|0
|23
|
K. Davis 24 RB
|K. Davis
|11
|28
|0
|11
|
Z. Kahn 29 RB
|Z. Kahn
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|5
|10
|0
|4
|
O. Russell 4 RB
|O. Russell
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Q. Nicholson 20 RB
|Q. Nicholson
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|9
|8
|177
|4
|61
|
M. Hippenhammer 8 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|7
|5
|77
|0
|23
|
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|4
|3
|41
|0
|22
|
A. Mehelic 87 TE
|A. Mehelic
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Burns 19 WR
|J. Burns
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Davis 24 RB
|K. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 6 WR
|A. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 23 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 DL
|K. Butler
|4-1
|2.5
|0
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Brown 3 DB
|M. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Nicholson 20 RB
|Q. Nicholson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kimpler 95 DL
|B. Kimpler
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Robinson 11 DL
|D. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rugamba 5 DB
|E. Rugamba
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Saunders Jr. 32 DB
|J. Saunders Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton 2 DB
|C. Singleton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Snell 49 DL
|J. Snell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salopek 15 DB
|M. Salopek
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 4 LB
|C. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Robinson 53 LB
|N. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bolden 8 LB
|L. Bolden
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Beckett 38 K
|H. Beckett
|1/1
|42
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|4
|39.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Russell 4 RB
|O. Russell
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|5
|10.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|16/27
|141
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dollard 7 RB
|T. Dollard
|13
|22
|0
|8
|
M. Mathison 3 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Horton 19 S
|M. Horton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|13
|-21
|0
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Qualls Jr. 4 WR
|G. Qualls Jr.
|4
|3
|50
|0
|20
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|2
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
N. Stewart 2 WR
|N. Stewart
|4
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Naim 81 WR
|S. Naim
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
M. Mathison 3 WR
|M. Mathison
|5
|2
|14
|1
|11
|
T. Grimes, Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes, Jr.
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Hicks 0 WR
|J. Hicks
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Dollard 7 RB
|T. Dollard
|6
|4
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bischof 22 LB
|B. Bischof
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 18 CB
|A. Watts
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
|J. Kelly-Powell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Daranijo 24 S
|A. Daranijo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lawson 10 LB
|Q. Lawson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cochran Jr. 1 CB
|R. Cochran Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Thomas Jr. 2 S
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bentley 99 DL
|E. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sy 11 DL
|N. Sy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jackson Jr. 23 CB
|R. Jackson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bischof 40 LB
|K. Bischof
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonna 13 CB
|C. Ogbonna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hawkins 67 DL
|L. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 0 DL
|B. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 6 CB
|J. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 94 DL
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 41 K
|C. Smigel
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Romenick 42 P
|K. Romenick
|8
|42.6
|3
|58
|
G. Peterson 42 CB
|G. Peterson
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knight 5 WR
|J. Knight
|5
|18.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knight 5 WR
|J. Knight
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 56 yards from MOH 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 31 for 22 yards (29-Z.Kahn2-C.Singleton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(14:53 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 29 for -2 yards (82-K.Butler).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - AKRON 29(14:30 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to AKR 46 for 17 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(14:00 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to MOH 46 for 8 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
|-8 YD
|
2 & 2 - AKRON 46(13:30 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 46 FUMBLES. 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 46 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 46(13:00 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 81-S.Naim. 81-S.Naim to MOH 50 for 4 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AKRON 50(12:30 - 1st) 42-G.Peterson punts 36 yards from MOH 50. 83-J.Walker to MOH 14 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 14(11:22 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 8-M.Hippenhammer. 8-M.Hippenhammer to MOH 34 for 20 yards (2-C.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34(11:00 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to MOH 38 for 4 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 38(10:30 - 1st) 26-K.Davis to MOH 39 for 1 yard (94-J.Mitchell27-B.Arslanian).
|+61 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAOH 39(10:00 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:35 - 1st) 38-H.Beckett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 1st) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 48 yards from MOH 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 30 for 13 yards (8-L.Bolden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(9:28 - 1st) 3-M.Mathison pushed ob at AKR 33 for 3 yards (3-M.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 33(8:52 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes to AKR 42 for 9 yards (0-I.Pace).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 42(8:22 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 46 for 4 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 46(7:43 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 46 for no gain (11-D.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - AKRON 46(6:57 - 1st) Team penalty on MOH Offside 5 yards enforced at AKR 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 49(6:57 - 1st) 19-M.Horton to MOH 49 for no gain (3-M.Brown). Team penalty on AKR False start declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - AKRON 49(6:34 - 1st) 42-G.Peterson punts 28 yards from MOH 49 to MOH 21 fair catch by 83-J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 21(6:27 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 8-M.Hippenhammer. 8-M.Hippenhammer to MOH 26 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 26(5:52 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 26 for no gain (0-B.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAOH 26(5:11 - 1st) 26-K.Davis to MOH 28 for 2 yards (22-B.Bischof).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIAOH 28(4:33 - 1st) 31-D.Dzioban punts 50 yards from MOH 28. 5-J.Knight to AKR 23 for 1 yard (0-I.Pace).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(4:21 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to AKR 43 for 20 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(3:43 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 39 for -4 yards (0-I.Pace35-R.McWood).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - AKRON 39(2:56 - 1st) Team penalty on AKR False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 39. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 19 - AKRON 34(2:32 - 1st) Team penalty on AKR False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 34. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 24 - AKRON 29(2:15 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 7-T.Dollard. 7-T.Dollard to AKR 27 for -2 yards (35-R.McWood53-N.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 26 - AKRON 27(1:34 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 27 for no gain (11-D.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - AKRON 27(0:58 - 1st) 42-G.Peterson punts 41 yards from AKR 27 to the MOH 32 downed by 22-B.Bischof.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - AKRON 38(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 89-J.Coldiron. 89-J.Coldiron pushed ob at MOH 43 for 5 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(14:24 - 2nd) 29-Z.Kahn to AKR 46 for 11 yards (22-B.Bischof).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(14:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 8-M.Hippenhammer. 8-M.Hippenhammer pushed ob at AKR 23 for 23 yards (18-A.Watts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(13:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Davis.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 23(13:26 - 2nd) 26-K.Davis to AKR 21 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian). Team penalty on MOH Illegal formation declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - AKRON 21(13:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to AKR 20 for 1 yard. Team penalty on MOH Facemask Incidental 16 yards enforced at AKR 21. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 24 - AKRON 37(12:28 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 8-M.Hippenhammer. 8-M.Hippenhammer to AKR 24 for 13 yards (13-C.Ogbonna27-B.Arslanian).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - AKRON 24(11:48 - 2nd) 38-H.Beckett 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 2nd) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 59 yards from MOH 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 21 for 15 yards (29-Z.Kahn4-C.Rogers).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 21(11:35 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 19 for -2 yards (82-K.Butler).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - AKRON 19(10:54 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 25-T.Brank. 25-T.Brank to AKR 35 for 16 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(10:21 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Stewart.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 35(10:15 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Dollard.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 35(10:09 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 7-T.Dollard. 7-T.Dollard to AKR 38 for 3 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - AKRON 38(9:34 - 2nd) Team penalty on AKR False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 38. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - AKRON 33(9:10 - 2nd) 42-K.Romenick punts 45 yards from AKR 33. 83-J.Walker to MOH 42 for 20 yards (40-K.Bischof).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42(9:02 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Burns.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 42(8:54 - 2nd) 26-K.Davis to MOH 46 for 4 yards (40-K.Bischof8-J.Kelly-Powell).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 46(8:13 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 87-A.Mehelic. 87-A.Mehelic to AKR 45 for 9 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(7:37 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 45(7:32 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to AKR 43 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAOH 43(6:53 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 89-J.Coldiron. 89-J.Coldiron pushed ob at AKR 29 for 14 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 29(6:16 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 2nd) 38-H.Beckett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 2nd) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 40 yards from MOH 35 to AKR 25 fair catch by.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(6:10 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 27 for 2 yards (0-I.Pace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 27(5:39 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Grimes.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - AKRON 27(5:33 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Mathison.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - AKRON 27(5:25 - 2nd) 42-K.Romenick punts 53 yards from AKR 27. 83-J.Walker to MOH 30 for 10 yards (52-Z.DiLauro40-K.Bischof).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(5:13 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Hippenhammer.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 30(5:06 - 2nd) 26-K.Davis to MOH 31 for 1 yard (10-Q.Lawson27-B.Arslanian).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 31(4:24 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to MOH 45 for 14 yards (22-B.Bischof).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(3:46 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to AKR 40 for 15 yards (1-R.Cochran40-K.Bischof).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(3:24 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at AKR 41 for -1 yard (7-J.Richardson99-E.Bentley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAOH 41(2:45 - 2nd) 26-K.Davis to AKR 40 for 1 yard (7-J.Richardson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 40(2:06 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to AKR 28 for 12 yards.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28(1:25 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:17 - 2nd) 38-H.Beckett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 2nd) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 33 yards from MOH 35 to AKR 32 fair catch by 80-J.Shaffer.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(1:17 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 25 for -7 yards (82-K.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - AKRON 25(0:38 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 33 for 8 yards (35-R.McWood).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 30 yards from AKR 35 out of bounds at the MOH 35.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(15:00 - 3rd) 26-K.Davis to MOH 35 for no gain. Team penalty on MOH Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 35. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIAOH 25(14:30 - 3rd) 26-K.Davis to MOH 36 for 11 yards (1-R.Cochran).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 36(13:46 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Coldiron.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 36(13:40 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson runs ob at MOH 42 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIAOH 42(13:02 - 3rd) 31-D.Dzioban punts 29 yards from MOH 42 out of bounds at the AKR 29.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 29(12:54 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 20 for -9 yards (2-C.Singleton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 19 - AKRON 20(12:12 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 19 for -1 yard. Team penalty on MOH Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 20. No Play. (82-K.Butler).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 30(11:41 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls pushed ob at AKR 42 for 12 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 42(11:22 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Team penalty on MOH Pass interference 13 yards enforced at AKR 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(11:16 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to MOH 42 for 3 yards (82-K.Butler5-E.Rugamba).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 42(10:32 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Dollard.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 42(10:26 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 0-J.Hicks. 0-J.Hicks to MOH 35 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(9:53 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Mathison.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 35(9:48 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at MOH 43 for -8 yards (95-B.Kimpler82-K.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - AKRON 43(9:05 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to MOH 42 for 1 yard (0-I.Pace).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - AKRON 42(8:32 - 3rd) 42-K.Romenick punts 34 yards from MOH 42. 83-J.Walker to MOH 16 for 8 yards (23-R.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16(8:21 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 20 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 20(7:39 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 25 for 5 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAOH 25(6:57 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert pushed ob at MOH 48 for 23 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(6:23 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 48(6:18 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 48 for no gain (22-B.Bischof).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 48(5:40 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Burns.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAOH 48(5:31 - 3rd) 31-D.Dzioban punts 39 yards from MOH 48 to AKR 13 fair catch by 5-J.Knight.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 13(5:24 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 13 for no gain (0-I.Pace35-R.McWood).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 13(4:49 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to AKR 31 for 18 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(4:22 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 28 for -3 yards (35-R.McWood).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - AKRON 28(3:38 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Mathison.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - AKRON 28(3:31 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 3-M.Mathison. 3-M.Mathison to AKR 26 for -2 yards (2-C.Singleton). Team penalty on MOH Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at AKR 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(2:59 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Stewart.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 43(2:52 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-E.Rugamba at AKR 38. 5-E.Rugamba runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 3rd) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 60 yards from MOH 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 26 for 21 yards (2-C.Singleton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26(2:31 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 27 for 1 yard (35-R.McWood).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 27(1:55 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 3-M.Mathison. 3-M.Mathison to AKR 30 for 3 yards (3-M.Brown).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 30(1:08 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 24 for -6 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIAOH 24(0:30 - 3rd) 42-K.Romenick punts 58 yards from AKR 24. 83-J.Walker to MOH 30 for 12 yards (58-M.Donatelli).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 34(15:00 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Robinson.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - AKRON 34(14:55 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 8-M.Hippenhammer. 8-M.Hippenhammer to MOH 50 for 16 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 50(14:23 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to AKR 32 for 18 yards (6-J.Riley).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(13:56 - 4th) 26-K.Davis to AKR 33 for -1 yard (99-E.Bentley).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - AKRON 33(13:10 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 89-J.Coldiron. 89-J.Coldiron to AKR 11 for 22 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 11(12:30 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Hippenhammer.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 11(12:00 - 4th) 26-K.Davis to AKR 10 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian24-A.Daranijo).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - AKRON 10(11:50 - 4th) Team penalty on MOH False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 10. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 14 - AKRON 15(11:45 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 4th) 38-H.Beckett extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 4th) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 58 yards from MOH 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 26 for 19 yards (15-M.Salopek).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26(11:32 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 25-T.Brank. 25-T.Brank to AKR 31 for 5 yards (20-Q.Nicholson8-L.Bolden).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 31(10:54 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 33 for 2 yards (20-Q.Nicholson). Team penalty on MOH Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at AKR 33.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(10:34 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 48(10:26 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles pushed ob at MOH 35 for 17 yards (20-Q.Nicholson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(10:03 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 31-E.Johnson. 31-E.Johnson pushed ob at MOH 23 for 12 yards (32-J.Saunders).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23(9:47 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 81-S.Naim. Team penalty on MOH Pass interference 13 yards enforced at MOH 23. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 10(9:41 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 7-T.Dollard. 7-T.Dollard to MOH 11 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIAOH 11(8:58 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to MOH 11 for no gain (4-C.Rogers).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAOH 11(8:16 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 3-M.Mathison. 3-M.Mathison runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:08 - 4th) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 4th) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 61 yards from AKR 35. 4-O.Russell to MOH 25 for 21 yards (81-S.Naim).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(8:01 - 4th) 4-O.Russell to MOH 29 for 4 yards (67-L.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 29(7:14 - 4th) 4-O.Russell to MOH 32 for 3 yards (24-A.Daranijo10-Q.Lawson).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - AKRON 32(6:31 - 4th) 20-Q.Nicholson to MOH 28 for -4 yards (10-Q.Lawson).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - AKRON 28(5:45 - 4th) 31-D.Dzioban punts 40 yards from MOH 28 out of bounds at the AKR 32.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(5:37 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 36 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 36(5:00 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 40 for 4 yards (49-J.Snell8-L.Bolden).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 40(4:11 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 7-T.Dollard. 7-T.Dollard to AKR 47 for 7 yards (32-J.Saunders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(3:50 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Stewart.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 47(3:45 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 50 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 50(3:07 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 43 for -7 yards (15-M.Salopek).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MIAOH 43(2:29 - 4th) 42-K.Romenick punts 46 yards from AKR 43 Downed at the MOH 11.
-
SALA
ARKST
28
24
3rd 0:34 ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
56
14
3rd 2:08 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
10
41
4th 14:08
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
42
7
4th 10:33 ESP+
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
6
21
3rd 10:36 CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
10
38
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
TROY
APLST
10
34
3rd 13:46 ESP2
-
8NWEST
MICHST
6
17
3rd 14:33 ESPN
-
RUT
PURDUE
13
16
2nd 5:08 FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
10
13
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
MISSST
MISS
7
21
2nd 0:26 SECN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
PSU
MICH
27
17
Final ABC
-
SMU
ECU
38
52
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
44
50
Final FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
27
24
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
24
30
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
10
52
Final ESPU
-
NCST
CUSE
36
29
Final ACCN
-
MD
12IND
11
27
Final ESP2
-
NILL
WMICH
27
30
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
41
70
Final CBSSN
-
UK
6FLA
10
34
Final ESPN
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
41
Final SECN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
38
7
Final ESP3
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-5
Sat 5:37pm PACN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
060.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
062.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049.5 O/U
+22
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
070 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
0
0
ESP3
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0