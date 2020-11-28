|
Lewis accounts for 5 TDS, No. 23 ULL beats ULM 70-20
MONROE, La. (AP) Levi Lewis passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in less than three quarters, and No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette routed winless Louisiana-Monroe 70-20 on Saturday.
Running backs Trey Regas and Elijah Mitchell each rushed for more than 90 yards and scored one touchdown apiece for Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1, 6-1 Sun Belt). Bralen Trahan returned an interception 53 yards for a score during a second quarter in which ULL scored four straight touchdowns to blow the game open.
The Ragin' Cajuns have won five straight since their lone loss to 16th-ranked and unbeaten Coastal Carolina, which is scheduled to host ULL in the Sun Belt title game on Dec. 19.
Jeremy Hunt had one touchdown passing and one rushing for Louisiana-Monroe (0-9, 0-6), which was playing for the first time in three weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak that led to the cancellation of a game against Louisiana Tech last weekend after ULM had the previous weekend off.
The Ragin' Cajuns also had an outbreak that led to the cancellation of their Nov. 14 game against Central Arkansas. Cajuns coach Billy Napier was among those who contracted COVID-19 and traveled to Monroe separately from his team on Saturday after isolating and not attending any practices during the past week.
ULL took the lead for good on Regas' 11-yard scoring run less than four minutes into the game. Lewis' 11-yard touchdown run made it 14-0 before ULM responded with Hunt's 1-yard TD pass to Camero Darling.
Mitchell's 44-yard run through the middle made it 21-7 and the Warhawks responded once more, briefly pulling within a touchdown again on Hunt's 7-yard run.
But ULL then scored 35 straight points, starting with Lewis' 1-yard pass to Neal Johnson early in the second quarter. The Cajuns' fourth TD of the second quarter came when Lewis hit Kyren Lacy from 22 yards out with 17 seconds left in the half.
Lewis led one more touchdown drive in the third quarter before he and several other starters were substituted out for good.
Lewis finished 18-of-25 passing for 147 yards without an interception. He also rushed for 55 yards.
Trey Amos made ULL's 13th interception this season when he snagged ULM backup Garret Kahmann's deep pass and returned it 51 yards to the Warhawks 16.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin' Cajuns overcame the absence of Napier at practice this week while he was in isolation. They also were not distracted by reports of South Carolina's interest in Napier for the Gamecocks vacancy and cannot be accused of overlooking reeling ULM after racing to a 49-14 first-half lead.
Louisiana-Monroe: The Warhawks gave the Cajuns tough games each of the previous two seasons, but this year's game was as much of a mismatch on the field as it was on paper. ULM did its best to stay competitive early with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns but faced a virtually insurmountable deficit by halftime.
UP NEXT
Louisiana-Lafayette: Concludes its regular-season schedule at Appalachian State on Friday.
Louisiana-Monroe: Visits Arkansas State on Saturday for the first of two scheduled road games to close out the season.
---
L. Lewis
1 QB
147 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 55 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
J. Hunt
10 QB
121 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -8 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|14
|Rushing
|15
|5
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|511
|247
|Total Plays
|71
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|344
|125
|Rush Attempts
|42
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.2
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|167
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|21-29
|15-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|2.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-51
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|10
|3
|Rushing TDs
|5
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|6-41.8
|Return Yards
|119
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-15
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-104
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|167
|PASS YDS
|122
|344
|RUSH YDS
|125
|511
|TOTAL YDS
|247
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|18/25
|147
|3
|0
|
J. Magalei 8 QB
|J. Magalei
|3/4
|20
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|11
|95
|1
|21
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|8
|93
|1
|44
|
M. Orphey Jr. 31 RB
|M. Orphey Jr.
|3
|59
|1
|48
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|5
|55
|2
|17
|
J. Griffin 30 RB
|J. Griffin
|7
|30
|0
|12
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|5
|27
|0
|11
|
J. Magalei 8 QB
|J. Magalei
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|7
|5
|48
|1
|22
|
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers Jr.
|3
|2
|27
|0
|22
|
K. Carter 26 WR
|K. Carter
|2
|2
|23
|1
|13
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|3
|2
|17
|1
|16
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|2
|2
|10
|1
|9
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Burrell 83 TE
|D. Burrell
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Orphey Jr. 31 RB
|M. Orphey Jr.
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Hughes 33 WR
|P. Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
Z. Hill 4 DL
|Z. Hill
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
K. Wilkerson 8 DL
|K. Wilkerson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brooks 26 S
|B. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kruchten 48 LB
|T. Kruchten
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anderson 11 CB
|C. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiggins 44 LB
|T. Wiggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 S
|C. Solomon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Jones 56 LB
|T. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 28 S
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Skipper 15 S
|T. Skipper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carter 26 WR
|K. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|1
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Washington 16 CB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Hutchinson 94 DL
|D. Hutchinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Garner 20 CB
|M. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
P. Mensah 13 S
|P. Mensah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Williams 36 LB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
P. Butler 9 S
|P. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
C. Flowers 23 CB
|C. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Humphrey 99 DL
|T. Humphrey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|
N. Snyder 36 K
|N. Snyder
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|3
|45.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|21.5
|27
|0
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|18.5
|33
|0
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|-22.0
|-22
|0
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|1
|-22.0
|-22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Hunt 10 QB
|J. Hunt
|14/33
|121
|1
|1
|
G. Kahmann 12 QB
|G. Kahmann
|1/2
|1
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Roach 24 RB
|K. Roach
|7
|65
|0
|30
|
G. Kahmann 12 QB
|G. Kahmann
|4
|30
|0
|22
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|8
|29
|0
|11
|
J. Myers 1 RB
|J. Myers
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Norman 46 RB
|C. Norman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hunt 10 QB
|J. Hunt
|9
|-8
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|2
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|4
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|4
|3
|18
|0
|13
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|4
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
J. Carroll 81 WR
|J. Carroll
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|4
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
C. Whitfield 4 WR
|C. Whitfield
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Lamm 88 TE
|T. Lamm
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Darling 89 TE
|C. Darling
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
K. Roach 24 RB
|K. Roach
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Norman 46 RB
|C. Norman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bloomfield 17 WR
|J. Bloomfield
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Johnson 2 S
|J. Johnson
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawley 15 S
|A. Hawley
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webster 10 LB
|T. Webster
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 52 LB
|T. Thomas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mason 94 DE
|S. Mason
|4-0
|0.0
|0
K. Pointer 91 DL
|K. Pointer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Behl 35 LB
|T. Behl
|3-3
|0.0
|0
C. Hitchens 14 CB
|C. Hitchens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Marbles 12 CB
|K. Marbles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|2-3
|0.0
|0
J. Newton 20 CB
|J. Newton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ellis 90 DL
|S. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Shelby 44 DE
|T. Shelby
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Jenkins 33 LB
|J. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Wiggins 5 CB
|K. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Husmann 93 DL
|M. Husmann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Cole 99 DE
|M. Cole
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. Sparks 83 K
|D. Sparks
|6
|41.8
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|4
|18.0
|20
|0
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|4
|13.0
|22
|0
C. Norman 46 RB
|C. Norman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 60 yards from ULM 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 21 for 16 yards (81-J.Carroll).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LALAF 21(14:54 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Lumpkin.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LALAF 21(14:48 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ULL 29 for 8 yards (20-J.Newton).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LALAF 29(14:11 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LALAF 29(14:05 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 45 yards from ULL 29 to the ULM 26 downed by 14-P.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 26(13:56 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 29 for 3 yards (4-Z.Hill99-T.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 29(13:23 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 29(13:17 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 29(13:12 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 42 yards from ULM 29. 17-D.Fleming to ULM 38 for 33 yards (10-T.Webster).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(12:58 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 33 for 5 yards (35-T.Behl).
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 33(12:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett. Penalty on ULM 12-K.Marbles Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULM 33. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(12:14 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to ULM 11 for 7 yards (94-S.Mason2-J.Johnson).
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - LALAF 11(11:34 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 51 yards from ULL 35. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 14 for no gain.
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 14(11:26 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 15 for 1 yard (10-A.Jones99-T.Humphrey).
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 15(10:43 - 1st) Penalty on ULM 59-V.Cutler False start 4 yards enforced at ULM 15. No Play.
|
2 & 13 - LAMON 11(10:34 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 19 for 8 yards (16-A.Washington).
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 19(10:15 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 32 for 13 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(10:06 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt to ULM 33 FUMBLES. 2-L.McCaskill to ULM 33 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(10:01 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 33(9:55 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ULM 34 for -1 yard (94-S.Mason35-T.Behl).
|
3 & 11 - LALAF 34(9:12 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 18 for 16 yards (94-S.Mason10-T.Webster).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(8:50 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 19 for -1 yard (91-K.Pointer). Team penalty on ULL Illegal formation declined.
|
2 & 11 - LALAF 19(8:15 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 16 for 3 yards (94-S.Mason).
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 16(7:37 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 26-K.Carter. 26-K.Carter to ULM 6 for 10 yards.
|
1 & 6 - LALAF 6(7:06 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 67-K.Marks False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 6. No Play.
|
1 & 11 - LALAF 11(7:06 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:36 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 56 yards from ULL 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 27 for 18 yards (26-B.Brooks).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(6:31 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt to ULM 28 for 1 yard (4-Z.Hill3-J.Dillon).
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 28(5:57 - 1st) 35-K.Roach to ULM 34 for 6 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux9-P.Butler).
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 34(5:20 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAMON 34(5:07 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 43 yards from ULM 34. 21-T.Amos to ULL 23 FUMBLES. 10-T.Webster to ULL 1 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 1 - LAMON 1(4:57 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to ULL 1 for no gain (7-F.Gardner90-M.Narcisse).
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 1(4:23 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 89-C.Darling. 89-C.Darling runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:18 - 1st) 43-Z.Edler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:18 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 50 yards from ULM 35. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 30 for 15 yards (31-Z.Gulley10-T.Webster).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 30(4:18 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 38 for 8 yards (2-J.Johnson35-T.Behl).
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 38(3:58 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 41 for 3 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(3:13 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 41(3:07 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 43 for 2 yards (2-J.Johnson).
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 43(2:24 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to ULM 44 for 13 yards (69-Q.Ledet10-T.Webster).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(2:02 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 58 yards from ULL 35. 1-M.Jackson to ULM 22 for 15 yards (26-B.Brooks).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 22(1:48 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 25 for 3 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 25(1:09 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 35 for 10 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(1:09 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 4-Z.Hill Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ULM 35. No Play.
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 50(0:42 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULL 7 for 43 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|
1 & 7 - LAMON 7(0:12 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 1st) 43-Z.Edler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(15:00 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 48 for 21 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(14:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to ULM 35 for 17 yards.
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(14:07 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 36 for -1 yard (91-K.Pointer44-T.Shelby).
|
2 & 11 - LAMON 36(13:26 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 31 for 5 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 31(12:48 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 17 for 14 yards (14-C.Hitchens).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 17(12:20 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 88-J.Lumpkin. 88-J.Lumpkin to ULM 1 for 16 yards (15-A.Hawley2-J.Johnson).
|
1 & 1 - LAMON 1(11:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 60 yards from ULL 35. 1-M.Jackson to ULM 20 for 15 yards (22-J.Wilson).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(11:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 23 for 3 yards (21-T.Amos).
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 23(11:07 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett.
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 23(11:01 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LALAF 23(10:56 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks punts 37 yards from ULM 23 to ULL 40 fair catch by 17-D.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(10:49 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett.
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 40(10:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 40(10:34 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to ULM 48 for 12 yards (14-K.Wiggins6-K.Swinney).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(10:04 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 36 for 12 yards (2-J.Johnson).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(9:45 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 27 for 9 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 27(9:06 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 16 for 11 yards (10-T.Webster44-T.Shelby).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 16(8:26 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 67-K.Marks False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 16. No Play.
|
1 & 15 - LAMON 21(8:04 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to ULM 14 for 7 yards (12-K.Marbles).
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 14(7:39 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 7 for 7 yards (44-T.Shelby15-A.Hawley).
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 7(7:16 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(7:11 - 2nd) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 30 for 5 yards (27-C.Solomon4-Z.Hill).
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 30(6:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 3-I.Phillips.
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 30(6:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 81-J.Carroll. 81-J.Carroll to ULM 36 for 6 yards.
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(6:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 3-I.Phillips. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 33 for -3 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|
2 & 13 - LALAF 33(5:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield.
|
3 & 13 - LALAF 33(5:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Trahan at ULL 47. 24-B.Trahan runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 12 yards from ULL 50 to the ULM 38 downed by 46-C.Norman.
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(5:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Roach to ULL 49 FUMBLES (20-M.Garner). 74-E.Henry to ULL 49 for no gain.
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(4:30 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 49(4:24 - 2nd) 24-K.Roach to ULL 45 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill90-M.Narcisse).
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 45(3:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt sacked at ULM 46 for -9 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LALAF 46(2:59 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks punts 40 yards from ULM 46 to ULL 14 fair catch by 17-D.Fleming. Penalty on ULL 7-M.Orphey Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 14(2:51 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 16 for 2 yards (10-T.Webster2-J.Johnson).
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 16(2:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to ULL 26 for 10 yards (10-T.Webster20-J.Newton).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 26(1:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ULL 35 for 9 yards (35-T.Behl).
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 35(1:49 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 35(1:43 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 41 for 6 yards (35-T.Behl15-A.Hawley).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 41(1:20 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ULL 45 for 4 yards (2-J.Johnson35-T.Behl).
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 45(0:56 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ULM 40 for 15 yards (3-K.Marbles).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(0:50 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULM 32 for 8 yards (10-T.Webster).
|
2 & 2 - LAMON 32(0:43 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ULM 27 for 5 yards (2-J.Johnson).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(0:29 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to ULM 22 for 5 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 22(0:22 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 60 yards from ULL 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 25 for 20 yards (26-B.Brooks48-T.Kruchten).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(14:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 27 for 2 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 27(14:14 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt sacked at ULM 18 for -9 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|
3 & 17 - LALAF 18(13:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Penalty on ULM 10-J.Hunt Intentional grounding 12 yards enforced at ULM 18.
|Punt
|
4 & 29 - LALAF 6(13:32 - 3rd) 83-D.Sparks punts 41 yards from ULM 6. 17-D.Fleming to ULM 43 for 4 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(13:23 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 35 for 8 yards (2-J.Johnson52-T.Thomas).
|
2 & 2 - LAMON 35(12:51 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to ULM 13 for 22 yards.
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 13(12:35 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULM 15 for -2 yards (6-K.Swinney).
|
2 & 12 - LAMON 15(11:58 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 3 for 12 yards (10-T.Webster6-K.Swinney).
|
1 & 3 - LAMON 3(11:23 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULM 1 for 2 yards (52-T.Thomas2-J.Johnson).
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 1(10:43 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 88-J.Lumpkin. 88-J.Lumpkin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 52 yards from ULL 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 29 for 16 yards (13-P.Mensah11-C.Anderson).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 29(10:32 - 3rd) 24-K.Roach to ULM 37 for 8 yards (11-C.Anderson).
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 37(10:04 - 3rd) 24-K.Roach to ULM 37 for no gain (56-T.Jones).
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 37(9:28 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to ULM 40 for 3 yards (26-B.Brooks).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 40(8:57 - 3rd) 24-K.Roach to ULL 30 for 30 yards.
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 30(8:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt to ULL 24 for 6 yards (26-K.Carter).
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 24(7:52 - 3rd) 19-C.Whitfield to ULL 21 for 3 yards.
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 21(7:10 - 3rd) 1-J.Myers to ULL 18 for 3 yards (94-D.Hutchinson).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(6:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULL 17 for 1 yard (11-C.Anderson26-B.Brooks).
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 17(5:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Myers to ULL 12 for 5 yards (44-T.Wiggins94-D.Hutchinson).
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 12(5:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett.
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 12(5:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 12(4:57 - 3rd) Penalty on ULL 8-J.Magalei Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULL 12. No Play.
|
1 & 15 - LAMON 7(4:57 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 18 for 11 yards (2-J.Johnson15-A.Hawley).
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 18(4:23 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 18 for no gain (90-S.Ellis).
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 18(3:37 - 3rd) 8-J.Magalei sacked at ULL 6 for -12 yards (99-M.Cole).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LAMON 6(2:55 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 42 yards from ULL 6 to the ULL 48 downed by 14-P.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(2:47 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield.
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 48(2:39 - 3rd) 3-I.Phillips to ULL 37 for 11 yards (56-T.Jones).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(2:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 37(2:08 - 3rd) 3-I.Phillips to ULL 32 for 5 yards (26-B.Brooks8-K.Wilkerson).
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 32(1:47 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULL 14 for 18 yards (26-B.Brooks).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(1:13 - 3rd) 3-I.Phillips to ULL 13 for 1 yard (8-K.Wilkerson43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 13(0:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield.
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 13(0:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter. Penalty on ULL 13-P.Mensah Pass interference 6 yards enforced at ULL 13.
|
1 & 7 - LALAF 7(0:26 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt to ULL 1 for 6 yards (13-P.Mensah).
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 1(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Hunt to ULL 1 FUMBLES (6-K.Moncrief). 82-Z.Rasmussen runs no gain for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(14:54 - 4th) 43-Z. Elder extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 83-D.Sparks kicks 56 yards from ULM 35. 17-D.Fleming to ULL 35 for 26 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(14:47 - 4th) 7-M.Orphey to ULL 41 for 6 yards (52-T.Thomas).
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 41(14:14 - 4th) 7-M.Orphey to ULL 46 for 5 yards (91-K.Pointer). Penalty on ULL 33-P.Hughes Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at ULL 46.
|
2 & 14 - LAMON 31(13:51 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 83-D.Burrell. 83-D.Burrell to ULL 36 for 5 yards (52-T.Thomas6-K.Swinney).
|
3 & 9 - LAMON 36(13:04 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei incomplete. Intended for 33-P.Hughes.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LAMON 36(12:59 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 48 yards from ULL 36 to ULM 16 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 16(12:53 - 4th) 46-C.Norman to ULM 16 for no gain (44-T.Wiggins).
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 16(12:07 - 4th) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett.
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 16(12:02 - 4th) 10-J.Hunt complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 29 for 13 yards.
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 29(11:29 - 4th) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 29(11:25 - 4th) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 46-C.Norman.
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 29(11:20 - 4th) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LALAF 29(11:14 - 4th) 83-D.Sparks punts 48 yards from ULM 29 to the ULL 23 downed by 24-K.Roach.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 23(11:02 - 4th) 30-J.Griffin to ULL 35 for 12 yards (14-C.Hitchens).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(10:30 - 4th) 30-J.Griffin to ULL 40 for 5 yards (2-J.Johnson).
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 40(9:48 - 4th) 30-J.Griffin to ULL 45 for 5 yards (52-T.Thomas).
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(9:02 - 4th) 30-J.Griffin to ULL 48 for 3 yards (93-M.Husmann).
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 48(8:20 - 4th) 30-J.Griffin to ULL 50 for 2 yards (15-A.Hawley52-T.Thomas).
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 50(7:29 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 7-M.Orphey. 7-M.Orphey to ULM 48 for 2 yards (14-C.Hitchens).
|
4 & 3 - LAMON 48(6:43 - 4th) 7-M.Orphey runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:33 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 60 yards from ULL 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 23 for 18 yards (13-P.Mensah).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(6:23 - 4th) 12-G.Kahmann to ULM 30 for 7 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 30(5:48 - 4th) 12-G.Kahmann to ULL 48 for 22 yards (31-T.Skipper).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(5:09 - 4th) 12-G.Kahmann incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-T.Amos at ULL 33. 21-T.Amos to ULM 16 for 51 yards (80-W.Derrick).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 16(4:55 - 4th) 30-J.Griffin to ULM 12 for 4 yards (34-J.Jenkins).
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 12(4:12 - 4th) 30-J.Griffin to ULM 13 for -1 yard (91-K.Pointer).
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 13(3:32 - 4th) 8-J.Magalei complete to 26-K.Carter. 26-K.Carter runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 57 yards from ULL 35. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 30 for 22 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 30(3:17 - 4th) 24-K.Roach to ULM 34 for 4 yards (48-T.Kruchten23-C.Flowers).
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 34(2:42 - 4th) 12-G.Kahmann to ULM 35 for 1 yard (8-K.Wilkerson).
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 35(1:59 - 4th) 12-G.Kahmann to ULM 35 for no gain (8-K.Wilkerson).
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 35(1:10 - 4th) 12-G.Kahmann complete to 24-K.Roach. 24-K.Roach to ULM 36 for 1 yard (48-T.Kruchten).