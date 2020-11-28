|
|
|KSTATE
|BAYLOR
Mayers game-ending FG gives Baylor 32-31 win over K-State
WACO, Texas (AP) John Mayers kicked a 30-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Baylor beat Kansas State 32-31 Saturday night, ending the Bears' five-game losing streak.
Charlie Brewer completed 31 of 39 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns. The senior quarterback completed four passes in a row for 45 yards after it initially appeared he had fumbled on a run on the first play.
Kansas State (4-5, 4-4 Big 12) has lost four in a row since starting 4-0 in conference play.
The final drive for Baylor (2-5, 2-5) began from its 31 with a 5-yard run by Brewer, but with Kansas State coming up with the ball after it popped out. A long replay review determined that Brewer's knee was down before the fumble.
Brewer also ran for 56 yards and two scores, while he was sacked seven times to lose 23 yards. He had a 1-yard TD keeper with 4:16 left, before K-State went three-and-out and punted.
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard threw a touchdown and ran for another, fellow true freshman Deuce Vaughn rushed for 102 yards with a score.
Howard's 24-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter put K-State up 24-15, a play after his 49-yard pass to wide-open tight end Briley Moore. Vaughn's 38-yard TD run countered a Brewer TD pass to Trestan Ebner.
Brewer had an 7-yard TD on a draw play to end Baylor's first drive, which was set up by the first of Howard's two interceptions. After the botched extra point, K-State went ahead when receiver Malik Knowles took a handoff on a sweep and ran 75 yards for a score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State: Howard became the starter after senior Skylar Thompson's season-ending shoulder injury. The Wildcats haven't won since Howard became the first K-State true freshman QB to win his first two starts. K-State can still finish with a winning conference record in each of coach Chris Klieman's first two seasons with a win in its next game.
Baylor: After blowing two-touchdown leads in the second half of their previous two games, the Bears had talked about how to finish games. This turned out a little different than expected with 10 points in the final 4:16. This might have been their last chance to get another win this season, with No. 14 Oklahoma next before No. 17 Oklahoma State in the makeup of a home game postponed Oct. 17 when the Bears has COVID-19 issues.
UP NEXT
Kansas State plays its regular-season finale Saturday at home against No. 20 Texas.
Baylor at No. 14 Oklahoma next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
D. Vaughn
22 RB
102 RuYds, RuTD, 19 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
|
C. Brewer
12 QB
349 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 56 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|21
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|2
|13
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|344
|420
|Total Plays
|53
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|256
|71
|Rush Attempts
|35
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|88
|349
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|31-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-76
|8-87
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.6
|3-35.0
|Return Yards
|0
|34
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|88
|PASS YDS
|349
|
|
|256
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|420
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|9/18
|88
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|19
|102
|1
|38
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|81
|1
|75
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|9
|41
|1
|24
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|5
|32
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Moore 0 TE
|B. Moore
|3
|2
|55
|0
|49
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|6
|3
|19
|1
|8
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
N. Lenners 87 FB
|N. Lenners
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|11-2
|1.5
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|5-3
|1.5
|0
|
K. Thomas 3 DB
|K. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 DT
|E. Huggins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Elder 19 DB
|R. Elder
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 DE
|K. Duke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gardner 6 DB
|J. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gainous 13 DE
|K. Gainous
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Henry 36 DB
|H. Henry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 DB
|E. Boye-Doe
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|1/1
|20
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|3
|39.3
|0
|51
|
J. Blumer 43 P
|J. Blumer
|2
|32.5
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|31/39
|349
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sneed 0 WR
|R. Sneed
|7
|6
|86
|1
|35
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|6
|6
|68
|0
|29
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|6
|5
|66
|1
|44
|
B. Sims 86 TE
|B. Sims
|7
|5
|48
|0
|21
|
T. Thornton 9 WR
|T. Thornton
|7
|4
|38
|0
|12
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|3
|2
|26
|0
|20
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|3
|3
|17
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith 28 LB
|A. Smith
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitre 8 S
|J. Pitre
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. McVea 42 S
|J. McVea
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 44 LB
|D. Doyle
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 52 LB
|M. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 37 CB
|M. Milton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landry 92 DT
|J. Landry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 3 CB
|R. Texada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 99 LB
|W. Bradley-King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|2/2
|30
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|3
|35.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|40.0
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 29 for 4 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 29(14:27 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|Int
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 29(14:22 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Woods at KST 41. 22-J.Woods to KST 9 for 32 yards (15-W.Howard).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 9 - BAYLOR 9(14:11 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer to KST 12 for -3 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 12(13:42 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to KST 7 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 7(13:09 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(13:04 - 1st) to KST 10 for -8 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to BAY 25 fair catch by 21-J.Fleeks.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:51 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 20 for -5 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - BAYLOR 20(12:15 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to BAY 31 for 11 yards (22-D.Green).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 31(11:45 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 31(11:45 - 1st) Penalty on KST 59-D.Wiley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 31. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(11:41 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 47 for 1 yard (29-K.Duke).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 47(11:13 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 45 for -2 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 45(10:31 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 43 for -2 yards. Penalty on KST 56-W.Hubert Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 45. No Play. (56-W.Hubert).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 50(10:01 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 45 for -5 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 45(9:15 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 28 yards from BAY 45 blocked by 16-S.Porter. Downed at the KST 27.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(9:04 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to KST 25 for -2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - KSTATE 25(8:31 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to KST 29 for 4 yards (52-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 29(7:52 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KSTATE 29(7:46 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 38 yards from KST 29. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 35 FUMBLES. 4-W.Jones to BAY 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(7:25 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to BAY 27 for 8 yards (37-M.Milton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - KSTATE 27(7:00 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to BAY 22 for 5 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(6:28 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to BAY 15 for 7 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 15(5:55 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to BAY 13 for 2 yards (4-C.Morgan). Penalty on BAY 34-A.Logan Facemasking 7 yards enforced at BAY 13.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - KSTATE 6(5:27 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to BAY 5 for 1 yard (8-J.Pitre).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 5(4:51 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to BAY 8 for -3 yards (8-J.Pitre28-A.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 8(4:13 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:07 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(4:07 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 26 for 1 yard (92-E.Huggins55-C.Fletcher).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 26(3:30 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 23 for -3 yards (55-C.Fletcher22-D.Green).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 23(2:51 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BAYLOR 23(2:45 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 38 yards from BAY 23 to KST 39 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks. Penalty on BAY 37-M.Milton Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at KST 39.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(2:35 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to BAY 43 for 3 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 43(2:03 - 1st) 4-M.Knowles to BAY 37 for 6 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 37(1:19 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to BAY 31 for 6 yards (28-A.Smith). Penalty on BAY 22-J.Woods Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 31.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16(1:06 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to BAY 12 for 4 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 12(0:34 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to BAY 8 for 4 yards (42-J.McVea).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 8(15:00 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to BAY 6 for 2 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - KSTATE 6(14:25 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to BAY 8 for -2 yards (3-R.Texada22-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 8(13:47 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 8(13:41 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to BAY 2 for 6 yards (42-J.McVea).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 2(13:05 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(13:02 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 32 for 7 yards (4-W.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(12:35 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 32 for no gain (59-D.Wiley92-E.Huggins).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(12:01 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 34 for 2 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 34(11:16 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 34 yards from BAY 34 to KST 32 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(11:10 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 35 for 3 yards (28-A.Smith).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 35(10:34 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners to KST 32 for -3 yards.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 32(9:51 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 48 for 16 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(9:17 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 48 for no gain (28-A.Smith8-J.Pitre).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 48(8:41 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 48(8:36 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-C.Morgan at BAY 32. 4-C.Morgan to BAY 32 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(8:31 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(8:23 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 41 for 9 yards (13-K.Gainous).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 41(7:48 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to KST 39 for 20 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(7:24 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to KST 32 for 7 yards (19-R.Elder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(6:50 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(6:45 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to KST 30 for 2 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 30(6:10 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to KST 26 for 4 yards (56-W.Hubert19-R.Elder).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(5:44 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at KST 27 for -1 yard (56-W.Hubert).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 27(5:10 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 73-J.Burton False start 5 yards enforced at KST 27. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - BAYLOR 32(4:52 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to KST 24 for 8 yards (22-D.Green13-K.Gainous).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 24(4:06 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 79-C.Phillips False start 5 yards enforced at KST 24. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 29(3:48 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at KST 30 for -1 yard (22-D.Green).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 30(3:01 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to KST 26 for 4 yards (31-J.McPherson22-D.Green).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(2:51 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 28 for 2 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 28(2:15 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 45 for 17 yards (42-J.McVea).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(1:42 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 47 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 47(1:35 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to BAY 47 for 6 yards (28-A.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 47(1:00 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to BAY 48 for -1 yard (4-C.Morgan).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - KSTATE 48(0:45 - 2nd) 43-J.Blumer punts 28 yards from BAY 48 to BAY 20 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner. Penalty on KST 49-A.Davis Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(0:37 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 35 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(0:29 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to KST 49 for 16 yards (19-R.Elder).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(0:19 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 56-B.Bedier Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KST 49. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 25 - BAYLOR 36(0:13 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 40 for 4 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 26 for 1 yard (12-A.Parker).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 26(14:33 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 37 for 11 yards (22-D.Green).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(14:02 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 37 for no gain (31-J.McPherson55-C.Fletcher).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(13:30 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to KST 19 for 44 yards (3-K.Thomas19-R.Elder).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19(12:51 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to KST 11 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 11(12:14 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 11(12:09 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 11(12:03 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(11:59 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 30 for 5 yards (37-M.Milton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 30(11:28 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KST 32 for 2 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 32(10:50 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KST 34 for 2 yards (52-M.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - KSTATE 34(10:15 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner punts 29 yards from KST 34 to BAY 37 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(10:04 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(9:57 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 43 for 6 yards (22-D.Green36-H.Henry).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 43(9:12 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 48 for 5 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(8:50 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to KST 17 for 35 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17(8:28 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to KST 12 for 5 yards. Penalty on BAY 21-J.Fleeks Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 12.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 22(8:00 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to KST 23 for -1 yard (12-A.Parker).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 16 - BAYLOR 23(7:26 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(7:16 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at KST 10 for -8 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(7:16 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 25(7:08 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 28 for 3 yards (42-J.McVea).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 28(6:23 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 34 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - KSTATE 34(5:47 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KST 35 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(5:15 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 38 for 3 yards (92-J.Landry).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 38(4:35 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 69-N.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at KST 38. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - KSTATE 33(4:17 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 38 for 5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 38(3:34 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - KSTATE 38(3:29 - 3rd) 43-J.Blumer punts 37 yards from KST 38 to BAY 25 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(3:21 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 23 for -2 yards (92-E.Huggins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 23(2:46 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 27 for 4 yards (92-E.Huggins).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 27(2:05 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 43 for 16 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(1:37 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 42 for -1 yard (22-D.Green).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 42(1:02 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 46 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 46(0:23 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 40 for -6 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 40(15:00 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 33 yards from BAY 40 to the KST 27 downed by 42-J.McVea.
|Result
|Play
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(14:48 - 4th) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to BAY 24 for 49 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(14:07 - 4th) 15-W.Howard runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:57 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:57 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(13:57 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to BAY 31 for 6 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 31(13:29 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Ebner.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 31(13:23 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 36 for 5 yards (22-D.Green).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(12:48 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 38 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 38(12:24 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to BAY 43 for 5 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 43(11:48 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to KST 45 for 12 yards (3-K.Thomas12-A.Parker).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(11:32 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to KST 16 for 29 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(11:21 - 4th) Penalty on KST 19-R.Elder Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at KST 16. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - BAYLOR 8(11:00 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 54 yards from BAY 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 40 for 29 yards (99-N.Rauschenberg35-T.Slinker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(10:45 - 4th) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 43 for 3 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 43(10:11 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to BAY 49 for 8 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(9:37 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to BAY 38 for 11 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(9:08 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(8:59 - 4th) Penalty on KST 13-C.Taylor Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KST 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner kicks 74 yards from KST 20. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 46 for 40 yards (8-T.Zentner18-E.Hommel).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(8:48 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to KST 49 for 5 yards.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 49(8:19 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to KST 29 for 20 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(7:57 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to KST 25 for 4 yards (29-K.Duke).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 25(7:23 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to KST 27 for -2 yards (12-A.Parker). Penalty on BAY 6-G.Holmes Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KST 25. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 21 - BAYLOR 40(6:59 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to KST 33 for 7 yards (22-D.Green).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 33(6:28 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to KST 27 for 6 yards (22-D.Green). Penalty on KST 29-K.Duke Roughing the passer 13 yards enforced at KST 27.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(6:05 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to KST 16 for -2 yards (36-H.Henry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 16(5:23 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to KST 9 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 9(4:45 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to KST 1 for 8 yards (22-D.Green).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BAYLOR 1(4:21 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:16 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 60 yards from BAY 35. 4-M.Knowles to KST 14 for 9 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(4:08 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 16 for 2 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 16(3:29 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 18 for 2 yards (28-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 18(2:46 - 4th) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - KSTATE 18(2:41 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner punts 51 yards from KST 18. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 31 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(2:32 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 36 for 5 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 36(2:15 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 42 for 6 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 42(1:49 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to KST 48 for 10 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(1:42 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to KST 27 for 21 yards (12-A.Parker25-E.Boye-Doe).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(1:32 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to KST 19 for 8 yards (56-W.Hubert31-J.McPherson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 19(0:44 - 4th) 1-T.Ebner to KST 13 for 6 yards (22-D.Green25-E.Boye-Doe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 13(0:37 - 4th) 1-T.Ebner to KST 11 for 2 yards (31-J.McPherson19-R.Elder).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 11(0:30 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to KST 14 for -3 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 14(0:24 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to KST 12 for 2 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 12(0:04 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
