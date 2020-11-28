|
|
|NTEXAS
|TXSA
McCormick runs for record 251 yards, UTSA beats North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Sincere McCormick ran 23 times for a program-record 251 yards with two TDs to help UTSA beat North Texas 49-17 on Saturday.
It was the first 200-yard rushing game in UTSA's 10-year history as McCormick broke his own single-game record of 197 yards rushing that he set in the season opener on Sept. 12 - a 51-48 double-overtime win against Texas State.
The Roadrunners (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) were able to celebrate their senior day by ending a three-game losing streak to the Mean Green (3-4, 2-3) that included last season's 45-3 loss on Sept. 21, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
McCormick had 17 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown by halftime and sat out the fourth quarter. McCormick, a sophomore, needs 66 more yards to pass Jarveon Williams for the UTSA career rushing record (2,393).
UTSA's 410 yards rushing set a single-game program record.
Jaelon Darden had eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown and Oscar Adaway III ran 15 times for 101 yards for North Texas.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. Darden
1 WR
143 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|
|
S. McCormick
23 RB
251 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|26
|Rushing
|12
|17
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|401
|624
|Total Plays
|72
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|184
|443
|Rush Attempts
|39
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|10.1
|Yards Passing
|217
|181
|Comp. - Att.
|14-33
|21-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.4
|3-46.7
|Return Yards
|6
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|217
|PASS YDS
|181
|
|
|184
|RUSH YDS
|443
|
|
|401
|TOTAL YDS
|624
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|15
|101
|0
|32
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|12
|54
|0
|15
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|6
|10
|0
|11
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|3
|-5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|16
|8
|143
|1
|75
|
D. Simpson 9 WR
|D. Simpson
|6
|3
|58
|0
|31
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Pirtle 88 TE
|J. Pirtle
|3
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
R. Burns 24 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Nixon III 30 LB
|L. Nixon III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 42 LB
|G. Murphy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 35 LB
|G. Murphy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 11 DB
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 8 DB
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 24 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|1/1
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|5
|42.4
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Simpson 9 WR
|D. Simpson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|23
|251
|2
|65
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|6
|113
|1
|71
|
K. Johnson 31 RB
|K. Johnson
|2
|28
|0
|23
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|6
|28
|1
|11
|
B. Daniels 33 RB
|B. Daniels
|3
|19
|1
|9
|
K. Cobbs 17 RB
|K. Cobbs
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|6
|3
|49
|0
|23
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|6
|5
|33
|1
|8
|
A. McGowan 82 WR
|A. McGowan
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Clark 88 WR
|D. Clark
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|2
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|2
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
O. Cardenas 84 TE
|O. Cardenas
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Watson 4 TE
|L. Watson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Williams 19 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 96 LB
|C. Wiley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 1 DL
|J. Haynes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dantzler 98 DL
|L. Dantzler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 9 LB
|C. Hicks
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Matterson 99 DL
|B. Matterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 K
|H. Duplessis
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|3
|46.7
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|2
|23.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-Z.Williams kicks 64 yards from NTX 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 21 for 20 yards (5-T.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(15:00 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 26 for 5 yards (8-J.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 26(14:23 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 27 for 1 yard (30-L.Nixon8-J.Davis).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 27(13:39 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 40 for 13 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(13:02 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 44 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 44(12:25 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 47 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 47(11:44 - 1st) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 46 FUMBLES. 0-F.Harris to UTSA 48 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSA 48(12:04 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 52 yards from UTSA 48 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(11:54 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 20 for no gain (26-C.Mayfield).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(11:31 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 21 for 1 yard (98-L.Dantzler99-B.Matterson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 21(11:03 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 21(10:57 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 45 yards from NTX 21. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 32 for -2 yards (21-N.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(10:48 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 39 for 7 yards (30-L.Nixon24-Q.Whitlock).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 39(10:20 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 39 for no gain.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 39(9:55 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to NTX 33 for 28 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 33(9:26 - 1st) 0-F.Harris sacked at NTX 37 for -4 yards (35-G.Murphy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXSA 37(8:43 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to NTX 34 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - TXSA 34(8:11 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 5-B.Brady. 5-B.Brady to NTX 35 for -1 yard.
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - TXSA 35(7:35 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(7:27 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 50 for 15 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(7:07 - 1st) 5-J.Bean sacked at NTX 44 for -6 yards (1-J.Haynes).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 16 - NTEXAS 44(6:38 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to UTSA 42 for 14 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 42(6:10 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to UTSA 39 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(5:50 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to UTSA 34 for 5 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 34(5:34 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-R.Wisdom at UTSA End Zone. 0-R.Wisdom touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(5:25 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 33 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 33(5:09 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 36 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 36(4:52 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to UTSA 39 for 3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 39(4:18 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg to UTSA 47 for 8 yards.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(4:02 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to NTX 30 for 23 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(3:43 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to NTX 22 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 22(3:22 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to NTX 19 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 19(2:53 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 19(2:46 - 1st) 0-F.Harris runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:38 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 1st) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 40 yards from UTSA 35 to NTX 25 fair catch by 21-N.Smith.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(2:38 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 26 for 1 yard.
|+32 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 26(2:15 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to UTSA 42 for 32 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(1:54 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(1:47 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to UTSA 41 for 1 yard.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 41(1:11 - 1st) 5-J.Bean scrambles pushed ob at UTSA 30 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(0:46 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to UTSA 27 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 27(0:19 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 27(0:10 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - NTEXAS 27(0:05 - 1st) Penalty on UTSA 96-C.Wiley Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 22(0:05 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 22(15:00 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 22 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 22(14:34 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 26 for 4 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 26(14:09 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 34 for 8 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(13:49 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 41 for 7 yards.
|+38 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 41(13:24 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to NTX 21 for 38 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(12:58 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to NTX 18 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 18(12:29 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to NTX 15 for 3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 15(11:50 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 84-O.Cardenas. 84-O.Cardenas pushed ob at NTX 8 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - TXSA 8(11:18 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 2(11:10 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 60-B.Rolfe False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 2nd) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 40 yards from UTSA 35 to NTX 25 fair catch by 21-N.Smith.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(11:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 36 yards from NTX 35 to UTSA 29 fair catch by 84-O.Cardenas.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(10:57 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 35 for 6 yards.
|+65 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 35(10:37 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 2nd) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 40 yards from UTSA 35 to NTX 25 fair catch by 21-N.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(10:26 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 27 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 27(10:02 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson to NTX 34 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(9:39 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 38 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(9:18 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean to NTX 41 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 41(9:18 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 40 for -1 yard.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 40(8:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean sacked at NTX 32 for -8 yards (95-C.Clayton).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NTEXAS 32(7:39 - 2nd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 38 yards from NTX 32 Downed at the UTSA 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(7:27 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 30 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 30(7:05 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg to UTSA 40 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(6:33 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 40(6:29 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 40(6:24 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 43 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSA 43(5:46 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 48 yards from UTSA 43. 9-D.Simpson to NTX 15 for 6 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(5:34 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 16 for 1 yard.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 16(5:11 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 28 for 12 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(4:50 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean scrambles runs ob at NTX 37 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 37(4:33 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 37 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 37(4:05 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 41 for 4 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(3:45 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin INTERCEPTED by 9-C.Hicks at UTSA 49. 9-C.Hicks to UTSA 49 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(3:38 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to NTX 49 for 2 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 49(3:01 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to NTX 32 for 17 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(2:25 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus pushed ob at NTX 27 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 27(1:36 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to NTX 15 for 12 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(1:29 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 88-D.Clark. 88-D.Clark runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 2nd) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(1:22 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 27-O.Adaway. 27-O.Adaway to NTX 30 for 5 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 30(1:02 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune sacked at NTX 20 for -10 yards (96-C.Wiley).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - NTEXAS 20(0:36 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTX 31 for 11 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 31(0:30 - 2nd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 46 yards from NTX 31 out of bounds at the UTSA 23.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(0:21 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris kneels at UTSA 22 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 26 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 26(14:42 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 32 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 32(14:10 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune scrambles to NTX 32 FUMBLES (15-T.Harmanson). 9-D.Simpson to NTX 32 for -4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 32(13:30 - 3rd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 45 yards from NTX 32 out of bounds at the UTSA 23.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(13:21 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 30 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 30(12:58 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 30(12:52 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 44 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(12:31 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 44(12:23 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 19-J.Williams. 19-J.Williams to UTSA 45 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TXSA 45(11:50 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to NTX 43 for 12 yards. Penalty on UTSA 74-S.Burford Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 45. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 19 - TXSA 35(11:28 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 5-B.Brady. 5-B.Brady to UTSA 44 for 9 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSA 44(14:43 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 40 yards from UTSA 44 to NTX 16 fair catch by 9-D.Simpson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(10:33 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 20 for 4 yards.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 20(10:10 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 45 for 25 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(9:52 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(9:30 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to UTSA 40 for 15 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(9:08 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to UTSA 34 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 34(8:50 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 34(8:45 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 27-O.Adaway. 27-O.Adaway to UTSA 31 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 31(8:13 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune to UTSA 30 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(7:52 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(7:47 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(7:41 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson to UTSA 10 for 20 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10(7:27 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to UTSA 9 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 9(7:00 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to UTSA 6 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 6(6:20 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 6(6:17 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 65 yards from NTX 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 26 for 26 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(6:06 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 30 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 30(5:50 - 3rd) Penalty on UTSA 61-K.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 30. No Play.
|+71 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 25(5:33 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to NTX 4 for 71 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TXSA 4(5:01 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 3rd) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 26 for 26 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(4:46 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 29 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 29(4:24 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 29(4:17 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson to UTSA 40 for 31 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(4:07 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(3:59 - 3rd) Penalty on NTX 18-A.Ogunmakin False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 45(3:48 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - NTEXAS 45(3:41 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to UTSA 35 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 35(3:15 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(3:10 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 38 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 38(2:40 - 3rd) Penalty on NTX 97-D.Novil Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 38. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 43(2:16 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to NTX 42 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(1:35 - 3rd) 33-B.Daniels to NTX 38 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 38(0:39 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to NTX 31 for 7 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(15:00 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to NTX 18 for 13 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(14:08 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:02 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 4th) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(14:02 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(13:56 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 24-R.Burns.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(13:50 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 31 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 31(13:06 - 4th) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 38 yards from NTX 31 Downed at the UTSA 31.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(12:54 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 35 for 4 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 35(12:08 - 4th) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 46 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(11:19 - 4th) 5-B.Brady to NTX 48 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 48(10:29 - 4th) 5-B.Brady to NTX 48 for no gain.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 48(9:06 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins complete to 82-A.McGowan. 82-A.McGowan to NTX 15 for 33 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(8:07 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to NTX 9 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 9(7:19 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:12 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 4th) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 51 yards from UTSA 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 23 for 9 yards. Penalty on NTX 89-A.Alberding Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 23.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 13(7:06 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 13 for no gain. Penalty on UTSA 95-C.Clayton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NTX 13.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(6:50 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 47 for 19 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(6:19 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey to UTSA 43 for 10 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(5:51 - 4th) 3-D.Torrey to UTSA 37 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 37(5:27 - 4th) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 37(5:17 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to UTSA 29 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(4:54 - 4th) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Roberts.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(4:45 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to UTSA 16 for 13 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(4:28 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to UTSA 9 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 9(4:10 - 4th) 5-J.Bean to UTSA 8 for 1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 8(3:50 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 4th) 49-Z.Williams kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(3:40 - 4th) 17-K.Cobbs to UTSA 26 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 26(2:52 - 4th) 17-K.Cobbs to UTSA 31 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 31(1:58 - 4th) 31-K.Johnson to UTSA 36 for 5 yards.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(1:13 - 4th) 31-K.Johnson to NTX 41 for 23 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(0:26 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins kneels at NTX 42 for -1 yard.
