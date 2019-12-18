College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model gives best predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
The latest college football odds show considerable movement as bettors begin to weigh in. The 2019 Bahamas Bowl, the first matchup of the season, has seen Buffalo go from a five-point favorite to 6.5 against Charlotte. Meanwhile, San Diego State has moved from -4.5 to -3.5 against Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl, while the latest college football bowl spreads show UNC laying 4.5 after opening opening at -5.5 against Temple in the Military Bowl.
Has this line movement opened up any opportunities for bettors in those games or others? And which college football picks should you jump on right now? The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.
Winning college football picks from a proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.
Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.
College football bowl picks to target
One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Wake Forest (+4.5) stays within the spread against Michigan State in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl at 3:20 p.m. ET on Dec. 27. Normally one of the nation's elite teams, Michigan State didn't have the same defensive success in 2019, ranking in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten at 319.2 yards per game allowed.
That could be an issue against a high-flying Wake Forest passing attack led by quarterback Jamie Newman. The Demon Deacons piled up 32.8 points per game and Newman ranked fourth in the ACC with 244.8 passing yards per game. SportsLine's model says Newman throws for close to that number as Wake Forest stays within the spread in 60 percent of simulations, while the under (49) hits 70 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:
College football bowl odds
- Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte (+6.5, 51.5)
- Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State (+6.5, 67)
- New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (-3.5, 41)
- Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-5, 58.5)
- Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. FAU (+3, 70)
- Camellia Bowl: FIU vs. Arkansas State (-2.5, 62.5)
- Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington (-3.5, 49.5)
- New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB (+16.5, 48)
- Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5, 61.5)
- Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii (+2, 64)
- Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.) (-6, 50)
- Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (+11, 49)
- Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple (+4.5, 53)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+4.5, 49)
- Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-7, 53.5)
- Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (-2, 52)
- Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State (+3, 67.5)
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5, 55)
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (-6.5, 60.5)
- Peach Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Oklahoma vs. LSU (-14, 75.5)
- Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2, 63)
- First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+3.5, 51.5)
- Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (+4, 63.5)
- Redbox Bowl: California vs Illinois (+7, 43)
- Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (+14, 54)
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (+2.5, 46.5)
- Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4.5, 54.5)
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (+2.5, 52)
- Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7, 48.5)
- Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (+7, 55)
- Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (-7, 59)
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7, 52.5)
- Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-2.5, 51.5)
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (+7.5, 41.5)
- Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7, 55.5)
- Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (-1.5, 51)
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (+7.5, 58.5)
- Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7, 56.5)
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (+14, 55.5)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
College recruiting rankings, 2020 class
The race for No. 1 is a big storylines for the early signing period, and it may not be settled
-
College football bowl confidence picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football and just locked in his bowl confidence...
-
Buckeyes get four-star QB CJ Stroud
The Buckeyes have their next blue-chip quarterback for the future
-
Emmitt Smith's son commits to Stanford
The son of the former Cowboys star is a four-star prospect out of Texas
-
LSU lands four-star LB Phillip Webb
Webb was a coveted linebacker with multiple offers from SEC schools
-
Maryland flips five-star WR from LSU
This is an absolutely monster get for Maryland coach Mike Locksley
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
Watch live signing day coverage on CBS Sports HQ and follow the latest college football recruiting...
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Navy vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Navy vs. Army West Point football game