College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model gives best predictions

The latest college football odds show considerable movement as bettors begin to weigh in. The 2019 Bahamas Bowl, the first matchup of the season, has seen Buffalo go from a five-point favorite to 6.5 against Charlotte. Meanwhile, San Diego State has moved from -4.5 to -3.5 against Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl, while the latest college football bowl spreads show UNC laying 4.5 after opening opening at -5.5 against Temple in the Military Bowl.

Has this line movement opened up any opportunities for bettors in those games or others? And which college football picks should you jump on right now? The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.

Winning college football picks from a proven model

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.

Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

College football bowl picks to target

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Wake Forest (+4.5) stays within the spread against Michigan State in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl at 3:20 p.m. ET on Dec. 27. Normally one of the nation's elite teams, Michigan State didn't have the same defensive success in 2019, ranking in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten at 319.2 yards per game allowed.

That could be an issue against a high-flying Wake Forest passing attack led by quarterback Jamie Newman. The Demon Deacons piled up 32.8 points per game and Newman ranked fourth in the ACC with 244.8 passing yards per game. SportsLine's model says Newman throws for close to that number as Wake Forest stays within the spread in 60 percent of simulations, while the under (49) hits 70 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:

College football bowl odds

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.