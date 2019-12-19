College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model makes best predictions

The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule brings plenty of tough questions for bettors as they study the matchups. Alabama vs. Michigan in the Citrus Bowl is a classic example of a tough game to get a read on. The Tide, favored by a touchdown in the current college football bowl odds, appears to be the more talented team on paper, but will the motivation be there for a school that clearly had College Football Playoff aspirations?

Star receiver Jerry Jeudy has confirmed he'll play for Alabama, potentially helping Tide backers feel better about laying seven points. But is that one of the college football bowl spreads that can be exploited? The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Western Michigan (+3.5) stays within the spread against Western Kentucky in the 2019 First Responder Bowl. The Hilltoppers were one of the nation's best teams against the spread, posting an 8-3 mark, including an impressive 5-1 ATS record away from home.

But SportsLine's model says the line, which has moved from -2.5 to -3.5, crossing the critical field goal mark, is too large. That's largely because of Broncos running back LeVante Bellamy. He ranked 10th nationally with 1,412 rushing yards this year and was nearly unstoppable near the goal line, scoring 23 touchdowns on the ground, leading the nation in that category. The model projects that he'll go well over the century mark, helping this game stay competitive and keeping Western Michigan within the spread well over 50 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations.

