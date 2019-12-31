College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Proven model releases best predictions

Although most of the country will be headed back to work on Jan. 2, four college football teams will take the field as part of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule. The first game of the day features Boston College against No. 21 Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl. The Bearcats played Memphis down to the wire in the AAC en route to a 10-3 record and are favored by a touchdown in the latest college football odds.

The Jan. 2 nightcap features Indiana against Tennessee in the 2020 Gator Bowl, but which side should you back with your college football picks? The Hoosiers went 8-4 in the Big Ten, while the Volunteers rebounded from a poor start to finish 7-5 in the SEC. According to the current college football spreads, the Vols are slim 1.5-point favorites. The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.

Winning college football picks from a proven model

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.

Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

College football bowl picks to target

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Southern Miss (+7) stays within the spread against Tulane in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Golden Eagles are 5-2 against the spread following an against-the-spread loss, while Tulane is a dismal 2-7-1 against the spread in its last 10 games on grass.

Southern Miss went 7-5 in Conference USA this season, good for third in the West Division. Quarterback Jack Abraham went 258-of-382 for 3,329 yards and 18 touchdowns against 15 interceptions this season. Abraham had two 400-yard games in 2019, throwing for 421 yards and three touchdowns against North Texas and for 463 yards and two TDs against Troy, both victories.

SportsLine's model says that Abraham throws for more than 250 yards and two TDs against Tulane, which allows 378 yards and 27.4 points per game. The model also says the Golden Eagles stay within the spread over 50 percent of the time. The under (56.5) hits in well over 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:

College football bowl odds

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.