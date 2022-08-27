There might not be any ranked college football matchups in Week 0, but there are several intriguing games on Saturday. The first FBS slate of the season kicks off when Nebraska faces Northwestern in Ireland at 12:30 p.m. ET, and it continues with a matchup between Illinois and Wyoming at 4 p.m. ET. Saturday's slate concludes when Vanderbilt travels to Hawaii in a 10:30 p.m. ET start in Honolulu that will be aired on CBS Sports Network. The Commodores opened as 4.5-point road favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, but they are now 9.5-point favorites in the latest Week 0 college football odds.

Hawaii parted ways with Todd Graham in the offseason, bringing in Timmy Chang to lead his alma mater. Chang is coaching a roster that lost its top passer, top rusher and top receiver, so should you be fading the Rainbow Warriors with your Week 0 college football bets? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 0 of the 2022 season, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Wyoming (+14) stays within the spread against Illinois in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday in Champaign. The Cowboys are not going to be scared by an Illini offense that finished dead last in the Big Ten in passing last season.

Illinois brought in a new offensive coordinator and is expected to start Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito at quarterback, but the Illini are going to need some time to fix an attack that ranked outside the top 110 nationally in total offense and scoring last year. Wyoming tends to play low-scoring games, anyway, using ball control and tough defense to keep games close. The Cowboys have not faced a Power Five program since knocking off Missouri to open the 2019 season, so they will be motivated by this opportunity.

They have some momentum entering the 2022 campaign after picking up a win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last year. Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley could be an upgrade at the quarterback position, while running back Titus Swen returns after a strong 2021 season. SportsLine's model projects Wyoming's rushing attack to record more than 160 yards on the ground as the Cowboys are covering the spread in 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Nebraska at Northwestern (+11, 52)

UConn at Utah State (-26.5, 59.5)

Wyoming at Illinois (-14, 43)

Charlotte at FAU (-7, 59)

North Texas at UTEP (+1.5, 54.5)

Nevada at New Mexico State (+8, 48)

Vanderbilt at Hawaii (+9.5, 54.5)