College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, odds for key top 25 games in Week 10

Week 10 may not be loaded with top 25 matchups, but the one we do have between Power Five opponents is a doozy as No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia meet in their annual rivalry game a TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The Gators and Bulldogs will be battling in a de facto College Football Playoff elimination game that may well determine the winner of the SEC East. And you will be able to watch it all go down live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

But Florida-Georgia is not the lone top 25 game as No. 15 SMU puts its undefeated record on the line at No. 24 Memphis in a key evening game. The Florida State-Miami rivalry has lost some of fits luster but is another big game on Saturday, as is No. 7 Oregon testing itself at USC where the Trojans are far more dangerous than when they are on the road.

With action starting early in the day and continuing late into the night, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Saturday along with our college football picks and predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern

No. 14 Michigan (-18.5) at Maryland – Noon on ABC: I'm taking the Terrapins, but I don't have a ton of confidence in the pick. I'm basing it on Michigan coming off two huge games against Penn State and Notre Dame, plus having a rivalry game against Michigan State looming after a bye. Maryland's in rough shape, and Michigan should be able to pick up this win with relative ease. I suspect the Wolverines will keep things basic on the road and just get out of College Park with a win. Pick: Maryland (+18.5) -- Tom Fornelli

No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia (-4.5) – 3:30 p.m. on CBS: I have faith in coach Kirby Smart to adjust to Georgia's glaring problem and pick up the tempo knowing that it not only will wear down Florida's defense but will increase the likelihood of D'Andre Swift and the running backs getting free. When that happens, quarterback Jake Fromm will work off play action and take advantage of one-on-one matchups. The Georgia defensive front will pressure Kyle Trask and force him into enough mistakes to allow Georgia to pull away late in the fourth quarter. Pick: Georgia (-4.5) -- Barrett Sallee

Miami at Florida State (-3) – 3:30 p.m. on ABC: There's one spot on the field where I think Florida State might lose this game, and it's at the line of scrimmage against a very tough Miami defensive front. The All-Cam-Akers-Everything offense has its limits if the Hurricanes are able to dominate up front and Florida State's offensive line -- though coming off its best game against Syracuse -- hasn't been reliable as a dominant force this season. But in a rivalry game that feels a little more "must win" for the Willie Taggart and the Noles, I'm taking the home team. Pick: Florida State (-3) -- Chip Patterson

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis (-4.5) – 7:30 p.m. on ABC: SMU has the better record in this matchup, but if you look past the records and at how these teams have played, there's an argument to be made that Memphis has been the better football team this season. That's not a knock on SMU, but Memphis has played well. It's just made the mistake of losing a game. This should be a terrific contest, but in the end, I'm giving Memphis the edge thanks to what should be an electric home atmosphere in the Liberty Bowl. Plus, the status of SMU leading receiver Reggie Roberson is up in the air, and if he misses this game, it will have an impact on the SMU offense as he is its best big-play threat. Pick: Memphis (-4.5) -- Tom Fornelli

No. 7 Oregon (-4.5) at USC – 8 p.m. on FOX: I get that USC is a better team at home than on the road. There are superb athletes at wide receiver who, frankly, I would put against any defense in the country. But with CJ Verdell playing well and the vulnerability of the Trojans' defense against the run, I like what Oregon is bringing at the moment a little bit more. USC and Oregon certainly go match for match talent-wise, but the Trojans are running on fumes in the home stretch for a big game like this. Pick: Oregon (-4.5) -- Ben Kercheval