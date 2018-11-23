College football picks, schedule: Predictions for key games today on Friday of Week 13

The final week of the 2018 regular season is filled with rivalry games, and if we have learned anything over the years, that means major upsets are on the horizon. There is plenty to feast on Friday as big games will take place throughout the day. Who exactly will get knocked off? That obviously remains to be seen.

With action beginning early in the day and continuing late into the evening, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Friday along with our predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked the two best games on the slate, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern

Arkansas at Missouri (-22.5) -- 2:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, fuboTV (Try for free): Yes, technically this is not a top 25 game, but it is a featured matchup on CBS this week. Chad Morris was so visibly frustrated with Arkansas' performance against Mississippi State that I have to imagine this was a tough week of practice. Young players should be looking to make an impression on the staff, and Missouri still has a bowl game to worry about. I think the Hogs are feisty enough to get the cover. Pick: Arkansas +22.5 -- Chip Patterson

No. 9 UCF (-13.5) at South Florida -- 4:15 p.m. on ESPN: UCF has been in prove-it mode all season, and while it has succeeded with an undefeated record to this point, it has not consistently dominated. In fact, the home game against Cincinnati was the only real "blowout" of a quality opponent this season. Two touchdowns in a road rivalry game is a lot to ask, but USF is also reeling having lost four straight. This is not necessarily a great game to take, but if I had to, I'm rolling with the Knights. Pick: UCF -13.5 -- Adam Silverstein

What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And what playoff contender will go down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

No. 6 Oklahoma (-3) at No. 13 West Virginia -- 8 p.m. on ESPN: The challenge for West Virginia will be finding at least a few stops against Oklahoma's offense. However, the Sooners have cut it close lately and West Virginia quarterback Will Grier could at least get himself to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony with a big performance in his final home game. The Mountaineers tend to play better when their backs are against the wall anyway. Pick: West Virginia +3 -- Ben Kercheval

No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State (-3.5) -- 8:30 p.m. on FOX, fuboTV (Try for free): Washington State may be known for offense, but defense is the reason why the Cougars have ascended to a College Football Playoff contender. It has steadily improved over the last few years, and now Washington State is one of the Pac-12's best teams in yards per play allowed (5.15) and points per drive allowed (2.0). Plus, the Cougars have been exceptional against the spread this year. Pick: Washington State -3.5 -- Ben Kercheval