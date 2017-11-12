College Football Players of the Week: Baker Mayfield, Kerryon Johnson have big weeks
Honoring the best players of Week 11 of the college football season
Week 11 is in the books, and with it were some epic team performances as well as individuals. This week, the CBSSports.com Players of the Week are athletes who played a huge role in important victories for their respective teams.
National Player of the Week
Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Mayfield has put together an entire career of coming through at the biggest moments and in the biggest games, and he did it again for the Sooners on Saturday night. Mayfield's 333 yards passing and three touchdowns helped lead Oklahoma to a crucial 38-20 win over TCU. The victory not only puts Oklahoma in the Big 12 driver's seat, but solidifies Mayfield as your Heisman Trophy favorite.
SEC Player of the Week
Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn: Auburn helped turn the College Football Playoff rankings upside down on Saturday, and it couldn't have done so without the work of Johnson. He ran for 167 yards and had another 66 yards receiving, as well as a touchdown grab in Auburn's 40-17 win over Georgia. Johnson's 223 yards from scrimmage were 92 more than any other player had against Georgia this season, and the most yards from scrimmage Georgia has allowed to any player in the last 10 years.
Freshman of the Week
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: While he didn't find the end zone, the Badgers freshman running back played a key role in his team's 38-14 win over Iowa. Taylor finished with 157 rushing yards and softened the Iowa defense, setting up some key play-action passes from the Wisconsin offense.
Week 11 Scholar-Athletes
Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia: The sophomore tight end is a Sports Management major at Georgia with a 3.23 GPA. Nauta spends time working with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer, the Boys and Girls Club of Athens, and the Special Olympics.
Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn: The Auburn kicker graduated in August of 2016 with an honors degree in finance after posting a 3.65 GPA. He currently has a 3.79 GPA in his MBA program and is a member of the AFCA Good Works Team.
