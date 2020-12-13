We are down to the final week of the 2020 season with conference championship games and some postponed games remaining for the teams in contention to earn one of four bids for the College Football Playoff. As such, the playoff picture is becoming much clearer.

The number of teams with a path this year seems smaller than usual. There are only six teams with any chance whatsoever of earning that key selection on Sunday, Dec. 20. Two spots are already set in stone.

Without further ado, here is a ranking of the remaining CFP contenders in order of how likely they are to find their way into the four-team field along with an explanation of what each team needs to accomplish to get in.

1 Alabama Clinched. The Crimson Tide will be either the SEC champions and No. 1 seed or the SEC runner up and seeded either first or second. There is no scenario where Alabama drops out entirely, even an unexpected blowout loss to Florida. 2 Notre Dame Clinched. Even a loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game will not keep the Fighting Irish out now that the Gators enter the SEC Championship Game with two losses. Notre Dame could be seeded fourth, but it is difficult to imagine the Irish being eliminated. 3 Clemson Win the ACC Championship Game and avenge the regular-season loss to Notre Dame. That puts the Tigers in, most likely as the No. 2 seed. A second loss could knock them out in favor of a one-loss Texas A&M or a two-loss SEC champion Florida, but that is not a certainty. 4 Ohio St. Beat Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game, and the Buckeyes will get into the CFP despite only playing six games. It is difficult to come up with a scenario that leaves out an undefeated Ohio State now that Florida has lost twice, even if the Gators upset Alabama for the SEC title. 5 Texas A&M Beat Tennessee in its postponed game and hope for the best from the CFP Selection Committee. Texas A&M needs two of Clemson, Ohio State and Florida to lose in order to backdoor its way into the CFP. 6 Florida The path for the Gators begins with a simple task: Beat the Tide. However, the loss to LSU means that is no longer enough on its own to get them in the field. Florida also needs losses from two of Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M, although jumping the Aggies with just the win over the Alabama is possible for Florida.

In addition to this list of playoff contenders, I have released my penultimate bowl projections for the 2020-21 season. Reminder: These projections are not how things stand now but rather how I expect them to look following the conference championship games next week.