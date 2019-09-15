College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma and Ohio State roll, Penn State survives

For the first time in roughly two years, the college football slate on Saturday featured zero matchups between two top 25 teams. That didn't repel drama from seeping into Week 3, however.

There was the Cy-Hawk game, which featured two rain delays and a late game special teams gaffe that decided the victor. We had Florida losing its starting quarterback to injury -- yet still being able to pull off the win. And, of course, there was Michigan State winning then losing in the final seconds, a topsy-turvy finish that finished with Herm Edwards and Arizona State sealing a huge road win. Yes, it's as brutal a finish as it sounds.

CBS Sports was with you throughout the day to make sure you didn't miss a beat on the action. For all the news, highlights and scores, check out our recaps below.

Week 3 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 6 Ohio State 51, Indiana 10 -- Box score

No. 3 Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0 -- Box score

No. 13 Penn State 17, Pitt 10 -- Box score

No. 2 Alabama 47, South Carolina 23 -- Recap

BYU 30, No. 24 USC 27 (OT) -- Recap

No. 19 Iowa 18, Iowa State 17 -- Box score

No. 9 Florida 29, Kentucky 21 -- Recap

No. 1 Clemson 41, Syracuse 6 -- Recap

No. 5 Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14 -- Box score

No. 12 Texas 48, Rice 13 -- Recap

Click here for the full Week 3 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Jalen Hurts leads Oklahoma past UCLA

No. 5 Oklahoma's road trip to the Rose Bowl went as smoothly as an afternoon under the sun in Malibu. The Sooners cruised to a 48-14 victory over UCLA, pushing the Bruins to their second 0-3 start in consecutive seasons under Chip Kelly. OU dominated on the strength of its offense much like it has done all season. Jalen Hurts scored four total touchdowns and led the Sooners in passing and rushing, combining for 439 yards of total offense -- the second game this season he's easily surpassed 400 yards of offense in a game. OU has a bye next week before its Big 12 opener at home against Texas Tech.

99 rushing yards and a TD on the opening drive for Jalen Hurts@OU_Football could not be off to a better start 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NTHNtcCzDr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 15, 2019

Texas bounces back vs. Rice

This game may have been in Houston's NRG Stadium, but was practically a home-away-from-home game for the Longhorns who defeated Rice 48-13. Texas scored on its first four possessions of the game to set the tone, notching 38 points to Rice's zero through three quarters before the Owls finally got away from the goose egg when the game was already decided. Texas' next opponent in Week 4 could provide more resistance as the Horns return home to face unbeaten Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener next Saturday.

Florida overcomes QB injury, ousts Kentucky



Florida's 31-game win streak over Kentucky came to a halt last season, but by golly, the streak is back on. The ninth-ranked Gators defeated the Wildcats 29-21 on Saturday despite losing starting quarterback Feleipe Franks with a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter of action.

In Franks' stead was junior Kyle Trask who was excellent in relief as he completed 9 of 13 pass attempts for 126 yards and also converted his only rushing attempt for a score. The game was 22-21 with a Florida edge before Josh Hammonds only rushing attempt of the evening went for a 76-yard score.

Josh Hammond with the exclamation point❗️ pic.twitter.com/g48JyNSjuj — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 15, 2019

Sparty, no!



Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin took it in from 1 yard out with 50 seconds left in the game to give the Sun Devils a 10-7 lead over Michigan State in East Lansing, but the fireworks were just beginning. The Spartans quickly got to the Arizona State 24-yard line and lined up for the potential game-tying field goal with six seconds left. Matt Coghlin drilled a 42-yard field goal, but the Spartans were flagged for having 12 men on the field. Then, this happened ...

What a way to lose.



Michigan State hit a field goal to tie the game with six seconds left, but had it taken off the board after having too many men on the field.



After the penalty, their 47-yard field goal attempt sailed wide. pic.twitter.com/VHXRilx9Ky — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 14, 2019

Arizona State held on to take the win 10-7 in an old-fashioned slugfest.

Iowa State falls to Iowa in gut-wrenching fashion



The annual rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State -- dubbed the Cy-Hawk series -- delivered on all the drama once again this year. After two rain delays that totaled close to three hours and a game (from start to finish) that took six hours, No. 19 Iowa emerged victorious when the Cyclones quite literally tackled their chances of stealing a win late. The moral of the story: don't run in to your punt returner, kids.

Running into your own punt returner to lose the game is less than ideal. pic.twitter.com/SdnxzS2c7m — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 15, 2019

Iowa's 18-17 victory gives the Hawkeyes their fifth straight in the Cy-Hawk series and a 45-22 all-time edge. You might think that advantage could have Iowa feeling a little cocky ... and you would be right:

Penn State survives low-scoring game against Pitt

It wouldn't be a big game with a highly-ranked opponent if Pitt wasn't at least making things interesting, and that's what happened as the Panthers came up painfully short in a 17-10 loss to Penn State. The biggest swing of events came in the fourth quarter when the Panthers, down a touchdown and faced with a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, opted for a 19-yard field goal. Kicker Alex Kessman missed, proving once again that a team is better off going for it in those situations. Still, needing a touchdown vs. the field position is a non-debate. In any case, Penn State gets the win and advances.

No. 13 Penn State holds off Pitt to maintain state bragging rights 💪 pic.twitter.com/lmU0rxOlap — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 14, 2019

Maryland stunned by missed opportunities in Temple loss

Remember how Maryland scored 142 points in the first two weeks? That was good enough to lead the nation in points per game, but it was irrelevant against Temple. The Terps had zero offensive points through the first half and a safety is the only reason they were on the board at all as the Owls led 7-2 at halftime. Things picked up a little bit in the second half with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, but Temple had an answer for everything. In the end, Maryland fell 20-17 and missed opportunities will haunt them. The Terps had zero points off of three different red zone trips, including two inside the 10-yard line. That's how you lose a game.

Ohio State cruises on the road against Indiana

First road games of the season can be tricky even for the most talented teams. That wasn't the case with Ohio State, which raced out to a commanding 51-10 win over Indiana. Once again, Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was a touchdown machine with four total scores, including three in the first half. However, the big surprise has been receiver Chris Olave, who had 70 yards receiving, a touchdown and even recorded a blocked punt.

You are looking live at the @chrisolave_ Game. pic.twitter.com/Twu3L27yek — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 14, 2019

Georgia fans wear pink in support of Arkansas State

There's not much to say about Georgia's home game against Arkansas State on the field. The Bulldogs took care of business early with a 55-0 win. The more prevalent story is how Georgia fans showed up en masse wearing pink to support Red Wolves coach Blake Anderson and his late wife, Wendy. Anderson's wife of 27 years tragically passed away from breast cancer in August. The "Wear Pink for Wendy" campaign is another reminder about what's great in humanity.

Classy move by the Sanford Stadim crowd today. Pink looks pretty good on Georgia. #WearPinkForWendy pic.twitter.com/F09rgi0LzG — DawgNation (@DawgNation) September 14, 2019

Tennessee band rocks fourth grade fan's homemade T-shirt



Tennessee's band will have a slightly different look for Saturday's game against Chattanooga. A better look, you might say. The band will be sporting a T-shirt design that went viral this week thanks to a fourth grade student in Florida. As the story goes, the boy showed up to school on "College Colors Day" with a piece of paper saying "UT" on his shirt. The story caught traction after the kid was bullied for his homemade shirt, but the end result was incredible as Tennessee offered him a four-year scholarship and admission once he graduates high school. Here's a shot of the band wearing the boy's shirt:

The Vols' band is rocking the custom UT shirts based on the design by the fourth grade Tennessee fan. pic.twitter.com/3EFAsCJUBH — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019

Just a reminder: even when people seem like the worst, they can really be the best.

Oklahoma State honors late T. Boone Pickens



The Oklahoma State football team paid tribute to late mega-donor T. Boone Pickens on Saturday with a special decal labeled "BOONE" plastered on the back of the Cowboys' helmets. Pickens, a billionaire booster who donated more than $650 million to the university over the years, passed away this week at his home this week in Dallas, Texas. He was 91 years old.

Oklahoma State added a helmet sticker to honor the late Boone Pickens #RIPBoone pic.twitter.com/Jx9Ga4Wau7 — Jackson Lavarnway (@TheLavarnway) September 14, 2019

Oklahoma State defeated Tulsa 40-21 to improve to 3-0 on the season.