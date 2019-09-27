Colorado State vs. Utah State odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Utah State Aggies and Colorado State Rams will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Utah State is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while Colorado State is 1-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Rams have dropped two straight decisions, losing 55-34 to Arkansas and 41-35 to Toledo. Utah State enters Saturday's showdown on the two-game winning streak, downing Stony Brook 62-7 and San Diego State 23-17. The Aggies are favored by 24 points in the latest Utah State vs. Colorado State odds, while the over-under is set at 70.5. Before you make any Colorado State vs. Utah State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Aggies didn't have too much breathing room in their game with San Diego State last week, but they still walked away with a win. Utah State ran away with 20 points in the first half and played tough defense to pick up the victory.

Meanwhile, Colorado State hurt itself with 109 yards in penalties against Toledo last week. The Rams were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell to Toledo. Colorado State might have lost, but RB Marvin Kinsey Jr. was very productive. He rushed for 246 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Kinsey Jr.'s 74-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Utah State comes into the matchup boasting the fifth-most passing yards per game in the nation at 367. Colorado State has displayed some offensive firepower of its own, as the Rams rank eighth in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 552.3 on average.

