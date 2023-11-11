A key Pac-12 matchup unfolds Saturday when the No. 21 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) travel to take on coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5). Arizona has been one of the pleasant surprises in college football this year and the Wildcats remain in the Pac-12 title hunt with a 4-2 conference mark. Coach Prime's squad has cooled after a 3-0 start but needs just two more wins to qualify for the program's first bowl game since 2020.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET from Folsom Field. The latest SportsLine consensus Colorado vs. Arizona odds list the Wildcats at -10, while the over/under for total points is 54.5.

Colorado vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -10

Colorado vs. Arizona over/under: 54.5 points

Colorado vs. Arizona money line: Arizona -391, Colorado +303

Colorado vs. Arizona live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona has been a covering machine this season with an 8-1 ATS mark. Balance has been key for the Wildcats, who rank fifth in the Pac-12 in both total offense and defense. The defense has been extremely tough to run on as it is giving up just over 100 yards per game on the ground.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita has been a huge boost to the offense and he's been helped by an impressive group of skill players. Receivers Tetairoa McMillan (52-753-7) and Jacob Cowing (69-510-9) comprise one of the conference's top WR duos. Tight end Tanner McLachlan (31-389-2) has been solid, and running back Jonah Coleman (93-565-3) ranks eighth in the Pac-12 in rushing.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes jumped out to an impressive 3-0 start under Coach Prime but have lost five of their last six games, with their only victory of the last second variety at Arizona State. Despite the team's struggles, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the coach's son, has been excellent in his first year in Boulder. Sanders has thrown for 2,882 yards (third nationally) with 24 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. He has taken an astounding 45 sacks, which might be a downfall on Saturday against the stingy Arizona defense.

Dual threat star Travis Hunter will have to make an impact all over the field for the Buffaloes to keep this game within striking distance. On offense, he's recorded 40 catches for 458 yards and three scores and acting as the team's third leading receiver behind Xavier Weaver (60-783-4) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (52-499-5). On defense, Hunter has 20 tackles and three interceptions.

How to make Arizona vs. Colorado picks

