Colorado coach Deion Sanders sounded off on the NCAA's decision to deny immediate eligibility to offensive lineman Tyler Brown. Brown began his career at Louisiana and transferred to play last season at Jackson State under Sanders. Citing mental health issues, he sought a waiver for immediate eligibility with the Buffaloes, but was denied last week.

"It don't make sense," Sanders said during his Tuesday press conference. "Some things just don't make sense. You say you really care about mental health, but when you have someone really dealing with mental health, there's a problem. Then, ostracizing him and not allowing him to do what he's blessed and gifted to do and the thing that presents him peace, that's trying for a young man."

The NCAA voted earlier this year to limit waivers for second-time transfers. Under the new guidelines, players are only permitted to receive immediate eligibility on their second transfer if there is a physical or mental health reason or "exigent circumstances."

Brown offered a detailed explanation of his mental health struggles in a video he released this week.

"I don't want to go into a dark place again because I don't have football," he said.

Brown shined last season at JSU, earning first-team All-SWAC honors and third-team All-American designation from the Associated Press before opting to follow Sanders to Colorado. He looked to be in line for playing time with the Buffs, who open the season Saturday at TCU. Sanders is merely the latest prominent college football figure to voice frustration with the NCAA's recent crackdown on two-time transfers.

"It's like, wow, do you really care, or are you just saying you care?" Sanders said of the NCAA's handling of mental health issues. "Are you caring when it's convenient? Or when it's profitable?"