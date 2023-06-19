Oklahoma defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc will transfer to UCF, he announced Monday. LeBlanc signed with the Sooners as a four-star recruit and the No. 34 overall defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. He enrolled at the university in January, only to enter the transfer portal before playing a snap with the Sooners.

The commitment gives the Knights another potential impact player for their debut season in the Big 12 Conference. It also brings LeBlanc back to his home state of Florida, where he starred at Osceola High School -- roughly 22 miles outside away from UCF's Orlando campus. LeBlanc had more than 40 known offers during his recruitment, including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Ohio State.

With the addition of LeBlanc, coach Gus Malzhan's staff now owns the No. 26 transfer class for 2023, according to 247Sports. LeBlanc entered the transfer portal in June, well after the spring entry window closed on April 30, which means he will likely be required to obtain a waiver from the NCAA in order to play during the 2023 season.

LeBlanc's transfer to UCF comes as the Knights and Sooners prepare to share a home in the Big 12 for one season. The 2023 campaign will be Oklahoma's final year in the league before departing for the SEC in 2024.

The Sooners host UCF in October. It will the first time the programs have met on the gridiron. That game will see Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel go against his former school. Gabriel started for the Knights before transferring to the Sooners in 2022.