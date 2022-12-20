Barely a week after the 35th anniversary of their only prior meeting from the California Bowl in 1987, Eastern Michigan and San Jose State square off in another postseason matchup as they tangle on Tuesday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The matchup is one of only two bowl games on Tuesday and will have the afternoon slot to itself with a 3:30 p.m. Eastern kickoff.

With an 8-4 record, EMU is enjoying its best season since the first time these teams met in 1987 when the Eagles escaped with a 30-27 victory. That 1987 group is the only one in Eastern Michigan history to reach double-digit victories, and it's the last one to win a bowl. If this squad finishes with a win to reach 9-4, it will claim solo possession of second place in the school record books for most victories in a season under ninth-year coach Chris Creighton.

San Jose State has also enjoyed an excellent season by program standards as the Spartans enter with a 7-4 record that would likely be 8-4 if not for the cancelation of a game with New Mexico State. That cancelation came after the sudden death of freshman running back Camdan McWright in an October traffic accident. The Spartans rallied from the tragedy and honored their fallen teammate in various ways while finishing the season strong under sixth-year coach Brent Brennan.

How to watch Famous Idaho Potato Bowl live

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State: Need to know

Slowing Samson: Eastern Michigan running back Samson Evans has run for 1,084 yards and 13 touchdowns while producing some of his biggest performances in key moments. When the Eagles won at Arizona State on Sept. 17, Evans ran for 258 yards on 36 carries. Then, in a senior day win over Central Michigan to close the regular season, he rushed for 135 yards on 23 carries. Slowing him down will be key for San Jose State, and the Spartans should be well-equipped to make his life challenging. They allowed just 3.27 yards per carry this season, which ranked 15th in the country and first in the Mountain West.

Similar offenses: The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl traditionally features explosive offense. Wyoming won last year's game 52-38 over Kent State, and at least one team has reached 30 points in each of the last 10 years. This year could be the exception. Eastern Michigan ranks 95th nationally in total offense at 360.2 yards per game and San Jose State ranks 95th at 356.5. It's Bowl Season and anything can happen, but if you're seeking offensive fireworks, this may not be the game for you.

Statistical strengths: Neither team racks up yards at an impressive rate, but both have their specialities. For San Jose State, that has been turnover margin and red zone defense. The Spartans rank fourth nationally with a positive turnover margin of 1.09 per game and are ranked sixth in red zone defense. Eastern Michigan has been excellent offensively in the red zone, though, ranking third nationally in red zone offense. The Eagles have also executed well on third downs with a conversion rate of 45.1% that ranks 28th nationally.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl prediction, picks

This has been a great season for both teams relative to the historical standards of their programs, but that is especially true in the case of Eastern Michigan. Ninth-year coach Chris Creighton has developed the Eagles into a solid program that has a chance to win its first bowl game since 1987. Coincidentally, that victory came against San Jose State. Expect EMU to play inspired football and potentially even win straight up as it seeks to cap one of the best seasons in school history. Prediction: Eastern Michigan +4

